Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 28, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura RSX
02 BMW 330
02 Cadi DeVille
07 Chev Aveo
05 Chev Impala
97 Chev Cavalier
07 Ford Focus
96 Ford Taurus
02 Ford Taurus
89 GMC C6000
96 Honda Accord
97 Honad Accord
12 Honda Accord
93 Honda Civic
02 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
06 Infinity QX56
04 Kia Sorento
97 Lexus ES
01 Mazda Protege
04 Mits Daimante
14 Nissan Altima
01 Saturn L200
08 Suzuki SX4
03 Toyota Camry
06 Toyota Corolla
90 Toyota Pickup
98 VW Passat
IDX-933411
July 23, 2021