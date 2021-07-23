Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 28, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 04 Acura RSX

02 BMW 330

02 Cadi DeVille

07 Chev Aveo

05 Chev Impala

97 Chev Cavalier

07 Ford Focus

96 Ford Taurus

02 Ford Taurus

89 GMC C6000

96 Honda Accord

97 Honad Accord

12 Honda Accord

93 Honda Civic

02 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

06 Infinity QX56

04 Kia Sorento

97 Lexus ES

01 Mazda Protege

04 Mits Daimante

14 Nissan Altima

01 Saturn L200

08 Suzuki SX4

03 Toyota Camry

06 Toyota Corolla

90 Toyota Pickup

98 VW Passat

July 23, 2021