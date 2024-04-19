Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 24, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
11 BMW 3 Series
10 Buick Enclave
15 Chry 200
01 Dodge Dakota
11 Dodge Grand Caravan
03 Dodge Neon
13 Ford Edge
05 GMC Yukon
01 Honda Civic
08 Hyund Sonota
14 Kia Soul
06 Mazda 3
06 Merc E-Class
01 Pontiac Firebird
88 Renas 30’ Motorhome
97 Toyota Camry
07 Toyota Yaris
04 VW GTI
IDX-994806
April 19, 2024