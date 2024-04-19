Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 24, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

11 BMW 3 Series

10 Buick Enclave

15 Chry 200

01 Dodge Dakota

11 Dodge Grand Caravan

03 Dodge Neon

13 Ford Edge

05 GMC Yukon

01 Honda Civic

08 Hyund Sonota

14 Kia Soul

06 Mazda 3

06 Merc E-Class

01 Pontiac Firebird

88 Renas 30’ Motorhome

97 Toyota Camry

07 Toyota Yaris

04 VW GTI

IDX-994806

April 19, 2024