Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 17, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

92 Acura Integra

00 Acura TL

07 Chevy Tahoe

02 Chevy Trail Blazer

18 Dodge Charger

08 EVT EVT-168

87 Ford 27’ MH

10 Ford Fusion

95 Ford Taurus

03 GMC Envoy

00 Honda Civic

03 Infi G35

02 Jeep Liberty

09 Mazda 6

07 Mini Cooper

12 Nissan Murano

10 Nissan Versa

05 Subaru Legacy

05 Toyota Corolla

? Utility Trailer

12 VW Passat

April 12, 2024