Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 17, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
92 Acura Integra
00 Acura TL
07 Chevy Tahoe
02 Chevy Trail Blazer
18 Dodge Charger
08 EVT EVT-168
87 Ford 27’ MH
10 Ford Fusion
95 Ford Taurus
03 GMC Envoy
00 Honda Civic
03 Infi G35
02 Jeep Liberty
09 Mazda 6
07 Mini Cooper
12 Nissan Murano
10 Nissan Versa
05 Subaru Legacy
05 Toyota Corolla
? Utility Trailer
12 VW Passat
IDX-994483
April 12, 2024