Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 3, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
10 BMW 328
08 BMW 328
00 BMW 23
98 Chevy GMT 400 ? Chevy Express
? Chevy S-10
02 Chevy Tahoe
03 Chevy Trail Blazer
05 Chrys Sebring
13 Dodge Journey
10 Ford Econoline
06 Ford Escape
06 Ford Escape
99 Ford Escort
94 Ford Explorer
02 GMC Envoy
01 Honda Accord
19 Honda Accord
93 Honda Civic
97 Honda GL
98 Kia Sephia
14 Kia Soul
06 Mazda 3
99 Mercedes E
06 Mer Mountaineer
02 Mini Cooper
09 Saab 9-3
10 Toyota Corolla
09 Toyota Prius
82 Yama XS1100
IDX-993537
March 29, 2024