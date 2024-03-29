Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on April 3, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

10 BMW 328

08 BMW 328

00 BMW 23

98 Chevy GMT 400 ? Chevy Express

? Chevy S-10

02 Chevy Tahoe

03 Chevy Trail Blazer

05 Chrys Sebring

13 Dodge Journey

10 Ford Econoline

06 Ford Escape

06 Ford Escape

99 Ford Escort

94 Ford Explorer

02 GMC Envoy

01 Honda Accord

19 Honda Accord

93 Honda Civic

97 Honda GL

98 Kia Sephia

14 Kia Soul

06 Mazda 3

99 Mercedes E

06 Mer Mountaineer

02 Mini Cooper

09 Saab 9-3

10 Toyota Corolla

09 Toyota Prius

82 Yama XS1100

IDX-993537

March 29, 2024