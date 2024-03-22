Bill’s towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 27, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

03 Acura RSX

01 Chevy Cavalier

13 Chevy Equinox

01 Dodge Dakota

00 Ford Contour

05 Ford F150

00 GMC Sonoma

04 Honda Accord

05 Honda Pilot

11 Hyundai Accent

15 Kia Soul

03 Lexus GS

99 Mazda B2500

09 Mazda CX-7

03 Mercz C

19 Nissan Sentra

77 Santa Fe Trailer

99 VW Jetta

01 VW Jetta

March 22, 2024