Bill’s towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on March 27, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
03 Acura RSX
01 Chevy Cavalier
13 Chevy Equinox
01 Dodge Dakota
00 Ford Contour
05 Ford F150
00 GMC Sonoma
04 Honda Accord
05 Honda Pilot
11 Hyundai Accent
15 Kia Soul
03 Lexus GS
99 Mazda B2500
09 Mazda CX-7
03 Mercz C
19 Nissan Sentra
77 Santa Fe Trailer
99 VW Jetta
01 VW Jetta
IDX-993134
March 22, 2024