Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 14, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 22CL

11 BMW 328

02 Chry PT Cruiser

98 Dodge Ram

11 Dodge Charger

96 Ford Explorer

83 Ford F250

93 Ford Thunderbird

19 Ford Transit

96 GMC Jimmy

92 Honda Accord

98 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

04 Honda Civic

09 Honda Civic

13 Honda Pilot

96 Jeep Grand Cherokee

07 Mazda 3

06 Merz E

06 Mits Eclipse

08 Nissan Altima

96 Nissan Quest

85 Pace 32/MH

00 Strn SL2

97 Subaru Leg

94 Wildn 25/SC

IDX-932000

July 9, 2021