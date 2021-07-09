Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 14, 2021 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 97 Acura 22CL
11 BMW 328
02 Chry PT Cruiser
98 Dodge Ram
11 Dodge Charger
96 Ford Explorer
83 Ford F250
93 Ford Thunderbird
19 Ford Transit
96 GMC Jimmy
92 Honda Accord
98 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
04 Honda Civic
09 Honda Civic
13 Honda Pilot
96 Jeep Grand Cherokee
07 Mazda 3
06 Merz E
06 Mits Eclipse
08 Nissan Altima
96 Nissan Quest
85 Pace 32/MH
00 Strn SL2
97 Subaru Leg
94 Wildn 25/SC
IDX-932000
July 9, 2021