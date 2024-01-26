Bill’s Towing – ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 31, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
04 Audi A4
91 Acura Int
? Boat
08 Cadi Escalade
05 Chevy Equinox
08 Chevy Equinox
94 Chevy G-P C/K 2500
90 Chevy MH
94 Chevy S-10
92 Chry Lebaron
89 Ford F150
01 Ford F-150
05 Ford F-150
06 Ford 500
12 Ford Fusion
93 Ford Mustang
01 Ford Mustang 01 Ford Taurus
02 Ford Windstar
07 Honda Accord
02 Honda Odyssey
10 Hyun Elantra Touring
05 Jeep Cherokee
94 Linc Town Car
98 Linc Town Car
93 Merc Villager
19 Merc GLS
95 Mits 3000 GT
14 Nissan Alitma
17 Nissan Altima
18 Nissan Frontier
01 Nissan Xterra
05 Nissan Xterra
98 Toyota Camry
09 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Sienne
06 Toyota Sienne
02 VW Beetle
IDX-990592
January 26, 2024