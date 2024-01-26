Bill’s Towing – ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 31, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

04 Audi A4

91 Acura Int

? Boat

08 Cadi Escalade

05 Chevy Equinox

08 Chevy Equinox

94 Chevy G-P C/K 2500

90 Chevy MH

94 Chevy S-10

92 Chry Lebaron

89 Ford F150

01 Ford F-150

05 Ford F-150

06 Ford 500

12 Ford Fusion

93 Ford Mustang

01 Ford Mustang 01 Ford Taurus

02 Ford Windstar

07 Honda Accord

02 Honda Odyssey

10 Hyun Elantra Touring

05 Jeep Cherokee

94 Linc Town Car

98 Linc Town Car

93 Merc Villager

19 Merc GLS

95 Mits 3000 GT

14 Nissan Alitma

17 Nissan Altima

18 Nissan Frontier

01 Nissan Xterra

05 Nissan Xterra

98 Toyota Camry

09 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Sienne

06 Toyota Sienne

02 VW Beetle

IDX-990592

January 26, 2024