Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 10, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL

96 Acura Integra

04 BMW 530 I

02 Buick Les

06 Chevy HHR

19 Chevy Impala

07 Ford Expedition

80 Ford P.U.

91 Ford F150

94 Ford F150

05 Ford Freestyle

07 Ford Taurus

99 Freightliner Conventional

17 Honda Civic

04 Hyundia Accent

16 Hyundia Sonota

04 Hyundia XG

94 Isuzu FSR

00 Jeep Grand Cherokee

23 Kia Rio 03 Kia Sedona

97 Mack 600

04 Olds Alero

16 Subaru Legacy

96 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Corolla

13 VW Beetle

86 Wilderness 20’TT

90 Livingston Boat

90 Midi Boat Trailer

IDX-989665

January 5, 2024