Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on Jan 10, 2024 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL
96 Acura Integra
04 BMW 530 I
02 Buick Les
06 Chevy HHR
19 Chevy Impala
07 Ford Expedition
80 Ford P.U.
91 Ford F150
94 Ford F150
05 Ford Freestyle
07 Ford Taurus
99 Freightliner Conventional
17 Honda Civic
04 Hyundia Accent
16 Hyundia Sonota
04 Hyundia XG
94 Isuzu FSR
00 Jeep Grand Cherokee
23 Kia Rio 03 Kia Sedona
97 Mack 600
04 Olds Alero
16 Subaru Legacy
96 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Corolla
13 VW Beetle
86 Wilderness 20’TT
90 Livingston Boat
90 Midi Boat Trailer
IDX-989665
January 5, 2024