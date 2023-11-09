Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 11-15-23 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 10 Acura TSX

92 Cadi Eldorado

91 Chevy S10

07 Dodge Ram 1500

06 Ford Crown Vic

01 Ford Escape

93 Honda Accord

05 Honda Accord

04 Hyun Elantra

04 Linc Aviator

01 Linc LS

98 Merz E

06 Merz C

05 Nissan Senata HB

04 Pont Grand Am

13 Subaru Cross Trek

02 Suzuki SV650

