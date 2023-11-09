Bill’s Towing -ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on 11-15-23 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 11 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 10 Acura TSX
92 Cadi Eldorado
91 Chevy S10
07 Dodge Ram 1500
06 Ford Crown Vic
01 Ford Escape
93 Honda Accord
05 Honda Accord
04 Hyun Elantra
04 Linc Aviator
01 Linc LS
98 Merz E
06 Merz C
05 Nissan Senata HB
04 Pont Grand Am
13 Subaru Cross Trek
02 Suzuki SV650
