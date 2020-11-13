Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 18th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura TL
88 BMW 325
02 BMW 530
03 BMW 330
06 BMW 325
94 Chev GMT400
97 Chrys Cirrus
92 Dodge Dynasty
03 Dodge Durango
05 Dodge Magnum
93 Ford Ranger
93 Ford Taurus
95 Ford Explorer
99 Ford F250
99 Ford Windstar
00 Ford Windstar
02 Ford Windstar
03 Ford Taurus
12 Ford Edge
07 GMC Sierra
86 Honda Accord
87 Honda Accord
88 Honda Civic
93 Honda Accord
94 Honda Accord
95 Honda Civic
97 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
98 Honda Civic
99 Honda Civic
04 Honda Civic
06 Honda Odyssey
01 Kia Rio
02 Kia Spectra
16 Kia Soul
06 Mazda 3
94 Mercedes E320
03 Mercedes C240
96 Mitsubishi Outlander
04 Nisan Xterra
06 Nissan Maxima
10 Nissan Rogue
98 Pontiac G. Am
69 Porsche 911
95 Toyota Camry
94 Toyota Tercel
86 Volvo 245
89 Allegro 31’ M/H
78 Hasca 23’ M/H
.. Wilderness Trlr
.. Wells Cargo Trlr
.. Homemade U. Trlr
IDX-913366
