Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 18th, 2020 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 96 Acura TL

88 BMW 325

02 BMW 530

03 BMW 330

06 BMW 325

94 Chev GMT400

97 Chrys Cirrus

92 Dodge Dynasty

03 Dodge Durango

05 Dodge Magnum

93 Ford Ranger

93 Ford Taurus

95 Ford Explorer

99 Ford F250

99 Ford Windstar

00 Ford Windstar

02 Ford Windstar

03 Ford Taurus

12 Ford Edge

07 GMC Sierra

86 Honda Accord

87 Honda Accord

88 Honda Civic

93 Honda Accord

94 Honda Accord

95 Honda Civic

97 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

98 Honda Civic

99 Honda Civic

04 Honda Civic

06 Honda Odyssey

01 Kia Rio

02 Kia Spectra

16 Kia Soul

06 Mazda 3

94 Mercedes E320

03 Mercedes C240

96 Mitsubishi Outlander

04 Nisan Xterra

06 Nissan Maxima

10 Nissan Rogue

98 Pontiac G. Am

69 Porsche 911

95 Toyota Camry

94 Toyota Tercel

86 Volvo 245

89 Allegro 31’ M/H

78 Hasca 23’ M/H

.. Wilderness Trlr

.. Wells Cargo Trlr

.. Homemade U. Trlr

IDX-913366

November 13, 2020