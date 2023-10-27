Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 1, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 93 BMW 325
13 BMW 630
04 Chev Cavalier
93 Chev GMT 400
76 Chev Moccp
18 Dodge Grand Caravan
84 South 27/MH
90 Ford Econoline
10 Ford Escape
03 Ford Expedition
95 Ford E350
01 Ford Taurus
03 Honda Accord
97 Honda Civic
03 Honda Pilot
96 Jeep Cherokee
84 Kawk K2550
04 Kia Rio
23 Kia Soul
07 Kia Spectra
23 KTM RC390GP
08 Mazda 3
00 Merz 430
07 Merz GL
84 Merc Capri
04 Nissan Murano
96 Plym Grand Voyager
73 Runabout Boat
? Boat Trailer
07 Strn Ion
96 Suba Legacy
04 Suba Legacy
11 Toyota Avalon
15 Toyota Corolla
? Travel Trailer
93 Wildn 20/sc
88 Winn 27c/MH
