Bill’s Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on November 1, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 9 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 93 BMW 325

13 BMW 630

04 Chev Cavalier

93 Chev GMT 400

76 Chev Moccp

18 Dodge Grand Caravan

84 South 27/MH

90 Ford Econoline

10 Ford Escape

03 Ford Expedition

95 Ford E350

01 Ford Taurus

03 Honda Accord

97 Honda Civic

03 Honda Pilot

96 Jeep Cherokee

84 Kawk K2550

04 Kia Rio

23 Kia Soul

07 Kia Spectra

23 KTM RC390GP

08 Mazda 3

00 Merz 430

07 Merz GL

84 Merc Capri

04 Nissan Murano

96 Plym Grand Voyager

73 Runabout Boat

? Boat Trailer

07 Strn Ion

96 Suba Legacy

04 Suba Legacy

11 Toyota Avalon

15 Toyota Corolla

? Travel Trailer

93 Wildn 20/sc

88 Winn 27c/MH

IDX-986335

October 27, 2023