Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION
In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 12, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.
YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 Acura MDX
07 Audi A4
02 BMW 745
10 Buick Lucerne
02 Cadi Deville
05 Chev Avalanche
02 Chev Express G3500
93 Chev Geo
00 Coachman RV
00 Dodge Caravan
04 Dodge Ram 1500
99 Dodge Ram 1500
05 Ford Explorer
92 Ford F150
01 Ford Taurus
94 GMC Rally Wagon
91 Honda Accord
94 Honda Accord
01 Honda Accord
96 Honda Civic
17 Hyun Elantra
19 Infiniti QX60
07 Linc Town Car
05 Merc C
20 Nissan Rogue
08 Olds Aurora
03 Pont Grand Prix
00 Toyota Camry
04 Toyota Camry
05 Toyota Prius
01 Volvo S60
87 Winn 20/MMH
IDX-979841
July 7, 2023