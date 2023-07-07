Bills Towing-ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

ABANDONED VEHICLE AUCTION

In compliance with the revised code of Washington 46.55.130, State of Washington, Bill’s Towing Inc. will sell to the highest bidder for cash at 1210 S. Sprague, Tacoma, Washington, on July 12, 2023 at the hour of 12 noon. Inspection starts at 10 AM on the following described vehicles. All cars must be paid for by 5 PM the day of the auction and must be removed also by 5 PM the day of the auction. Vehicles not removed will be awarded to the second bidder.

YEAR MAKE MODEL 07 Acura MDX

07 Audi A4

02 BMW 745

10 Buick Lucerne

02 Cadi Deville

05 Chev Avalanche

02 Chev Express G3500

93 Chev Geo

00 Coachman RV

00 Dodge Caravan

04 Dodge Ram 1500

99 Dodge Ram 1500

05 Ford Explorer

92 Ford F150

01 Ford Taurus

94 GMC Rally Wagon

91 Honda Accord

94 Honda Accord

01 Honda Accord

96 Honda Civic

17 Hyun Elantra

19 Infiniti QX60

07 Linc Town Car

05 Merc C

20 Nissan Rogue

08 Olds Aurora

03 Pont Grand Prix

00 Toyota Camry

04 Toyota Camry

05 Toyota Prius

01 Volvo S60

87 Winn 20/MMH

IDX-979841

July 7, 2023