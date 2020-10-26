Bid No. P2020-05-INVITATION TO BID

INVITATION TO BID

METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: PT. DEFIANCE MARINA COMPLEX USED OUTBOARD MOTORS

Bid No. P2020-05

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive bids for Bid# P2020-05 Point Defiance Marina Complex Used Outboard Motors, at Metro Parks Tacoma’s Point Defiance Marina Complex, 5912 North Waterfront Drive, Tacoma WA 98407 until November 9, 2020, no later than 5:00 PM. Bids received after the date and time on this notice will be returned unopened.

Please see the full Bid on Metro Parks Website: http://www.metroparkstacoma.org/bids/

Email Julie Wilfong at juliew@tacomaparks.com

