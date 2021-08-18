Bid #J2021-18-REQUEST FOR BID

THE METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

REQUEST FOR BID METROPOLITAN PARK DISTRICT OF TACOMA

Project: Point Defiance Marina Complex Utility & Repairs Project – Phase I, J2021-18

The Metropolitan Park District of Tacoma will receive sealed bids for Bid#: J2021-18, Point Defiance Marina Complex – Utility & Repairs Project – Phase I, at the Metro Parks Tacoma Headquarters Building, Attn: Sheila Maida, 4702 S 19th Street, Tacoma WA 98405 until 10.00 a.m., September 8, 2021. If sending via courier, please do not require signature. Bids will be opened, bid tabulation completed, and uploaded to our website by end of day. Bids received after the appointed time set for receipt will be returned unopened. All work completed for the Metropolitan Park District will be considered a public works project with prevailing wage documentation required.

Please see the Bid Notice on Metro Parks Website: https://www.metroparkstacoma.org/about/contract-bidding/

Call Sheila Maida at 253-305-1026

IDX-935916

August 18, 25, 2021