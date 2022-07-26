Best Weight Loss Supplements

If you’re considering a weight-loss pill to assist you in your natural weight loss journey, you should first know how to make an effort worthwhile! Any weight loss drug that claims to be a fat burner or appetite suppressant works only when taken, along with a well-balanced, healthy diet and proper exercise.

Weight loss is an equation of calories in and out. Weight-loss pills cannot be nearly as effective if they are not used to complement regular dieting and exercise. Weight-loss drugs just help you to maintain a caloric deficit.

Weight-loss pills can help you in many different ways. They may help you feel full, work on your stored fat, allowing you to eat less and consume fewer calories. Other diet pills help in boosting metabolism (also work as a thermogenic fat burner).

The weight-loss supplement industry is growing fast. In 2020, it was a $24 billion industry but was projected to be worth over $33 billion annually in the coming years.

Weight-loss Supplement: Should We Use It?

According to the NIH, approximately 15% of adults have used a weight-loss supplement at some point in their life. While only about 10% of men have reported using weight-loss pills, and 21% of women have reported doing the same.

People are trying to lose some weight. 45% of overweight and 67% of obese Americans are trying to lose a bit. Weight-loss pills and supplements can help those actively trying to drop their weight find success.

If you want to start your weight-loss journey and look for results that will keep you motivated, weight-loss pills may help you. They can make sure you are setting yourself up for success as you start to modify your exercise regimen and diet.

If you are already dieting and exercising, taking a weight-loss pill may be a great idea. By burning fat and increasing body efficiency, it can improve your health in many ways.

A thermogenic diet pill could help someone who is trying to maximize their calorie burning. Other diet pills can help reduce cravings and help the consumer stick to their diet that restricts calories.

Many people nowadays are busy and stressed. Dietary habits and exercise can add to that stress. A weight-loss supplement could help relieve some of that stress by helping accomplish weight-loss goals.

If you are a parent struggling with losing weight since having children and struggling to find enough time to fully dedicate yourself to losing weight, then a diet pill may help balance the odds in your favor. It can ensure that the time you take for your health is put to the best use and is as effective as possible.

If you are suffering from many weight-related illnesses and side effects, you may be looking for a way to kick start your weight-loss journey. Weight loss pills could help you see success early on and maintain that success. Seeing results helps people stay loyal to their diets and workout routines, increasing the chances for life-long change.

There are times when doctors may recommend a patient to take a diet pill. This may be aimed to reduce the risk of heart disease, diabetes, or another condition. While most doctors do not recommend using weight loss pills. If a doctor recommended this route, you should take their guidance seriously and consult them on what pill would be best for you.

Many athletes want to shed weight in a short time before a competition. Weight loss pills can help this effort with strict dietary habits and exercise to help athletes make weight.

Anyone considering taking new supplements should consult a doctor to ensure it is conducive to their individual needs. It is also essential to buy from trustworthy companies with legitimate products. Always follow recommended dosages to avoid adverse side effects.

Why Lose Weight?

Weight loss is one of the top goals for both men and women in the US. This is for many apparent reasons. Two-thirds of adults in the US weigh in as overweight or obese, along with about one-third of children. However, most people struggle with the process. This struggle has created an enormous industry that sells diets, exercise routines, supplements, pills, shakes, clothing, equipment, and more.

Unfortunately, it is also an industry filled with fraudulent products. It is essential to do proper research before buying any product promising to help you lose weight and get into better shape. The weight-loss pills listed here are all backed by scientific research and clinical trials. They are not a magical solution to a weight-loss battle; they are tools to help you make the most of your time and efforts.

There are countless benefits when you lose weight. Being obese increases your chances of dying young, developing heart and blood pressure conditions, having heart attacks, having diabetes, having strokes, developing certain cancers, having kidney disease, and more. Being overweight puts strain on the body’s organs and joints; thus, it can shave years off your life. This is why so many Americans are trying to trim their fat and get their bodies into healthy working conditions.

The negative side-effects of obesity are not limited to the body; they extend to the mind. Everywhere in our lives, we see advertisements, movies, TV shows, music videos, and more filled with the appeal of the thin aesthetic. Despite this, people in the US have continued to weigh more and more. People struggle with the mental effects of negative self-esteem and body image.

Cultural movements like fat acceptance and body positivity try to combat the emotional consequences of being overweight. However, many people are still left feeling unhealthy and unattractive despite these movements. Everyone deserves to feel good about themselves, inside and out. Taking steps toward weight loss can begin this journey of self-care and bolstering self-esteem.

While most people agree that excess fat is bad for your health, losing that weight and getting your body into shape is notoriously challenging. This is where weight-loss pills can help exercise and diet like those in this list. They can give the body the push to burn fat efficiently and help people achieve their goals.

How to Trim Excess Weight?

Not everyone loses weight the same way. People’s bodies are different. Some people can cut extra weight by walking daily or cutting out soda. For many people, though, weight loss is more complicated than that. It can be a long and frustrating journey for many as they try diet after diet, exercise in different ways, and do not see the results they are seeking. Weight loss supplements can help balance the field and help people reach their goals.

Additionally, it is important to understand that you should always choose natural weight loss methods as they do not lead to side effects. The basic equation to lose weight healthily is that you should be burning more calories than you are taking in. This should be straightforward: eat fewer calories and exercise more.

But, we all know that life is sometimes not that simple. Everyone has different circumstances that make this more or less challenging to accomplish. That is why you will have to find a dietary and exercise routine that will work for you and your life. There is also a medical recommendation not to lose more than two pounds in a week. Losing more weight than recommended per week can lead to harmful side effects and is also unsustainable. Your metabolism can only handle so much.

Finding a way to supercharge your metabolism is the overall focus for the weight-loss industry, as it would make the process easier and more consistent for everyone.

If diet and exercise aren’t working for you, we recommend adding weight loss supplements to your diet.

How Do Weight-Loss Pills Work?

Not all diet pills work in a similar way. Natural solutions are often geared toward boosting metabolism. However, there are also probiotic formulas that are gaining popularity. These optimize digestion, colon efficiency, and bowel movements. Ingredients are the most crucial factor in an effective weight-loss pill.

Some contain stimulants (often caffeine) that help boost energy levels, increase metabolism, and accelerate fat-burning. Others have ingredients that can work to suppress appetite, helping you take in fewer calories. Others have vitamins, minerals, high amounts of fiber, herbal extracts, or other ingredients to support weight-loss efforts.

The following section will give a full breakdown of how researchers considered the science behind these weight loss pills. It is good to look at the ingredients of the supplements to eliminate the scams in the industry. Anyone can lose weight if you modify your diet and workout regularly, no matter what “supplements” you take. This is how many scams sell their product by hiding ingredients and boasting extreme results.

Generally, it will not be possible to lose weight without dietary changes and some exercise. Especially not healthily and sustainably. There will not be a miracle pill that will allow you to shed the weight without other changes. However, these pills look to improve your metabolic functioning to help your efforts. These supplements can help your body work better and more efficiently. They make sure that calories are being burned as effectively as possible, aiding the weight-loss efforts.

Supplements can be the answer for those looking for an edge to help trim the fat, something to truly help their efforts, and make sure that their body is working at its best. Our best weight loss supplements list has been compiled by researchers after reviewing a wide range of factors to make sure that these supplements are based on sound scientific principles.

Some supplements have been scientifically proven to assist people that burn calories through lab testing and clinical trials. This is especially true when used with dieting and exercise, leading to weight loss in healthy and sustainable lives. Supplements can provide spectacular results, which can help people turn around their health. This guide will help introduce you to a sample of the best diet supplement pills of 2022 and discover which one will be best for you and your budget.

How We Ranked the Best Weight Loss Pills

These effective weight-loss pills will be listed based on their affordability (price per dose). If the products share a cost, it will be based on their advertised and proven effect next. You can find affordable weight-loss assistant pills for under $20 per bottle on Amazon or from other retailers. However, good diet pills typically will cost between $30-$70 for a 30-day supply.

These effective weight loss supplements come from reputable companies that are open and honest about what is in their products. They have also gone through proper testing and trials to make sure they are safe and effective.

Choosing these best weight loss pills is legitimate and helps the users without causing any side effects, the researchers looked at several factors. They assessed the science-backed ingredients, proven dosages, manufacturer reputation & transparency, label transparency, advertised benefits, exaggerated claims, lab testing, and clinical trials before placing any of these supplements on our list.

All of the weight-loss tablets listed below come with a refund policy. You will need to check with each company for details, but you can request a refund within 60-180 days of your purchase if you do not lose a certain amount of weight. Some companies even allow you to return the bottle if it is empty.

Science-backed Ingredients

As mentioned above, ingredients are an essential part of any supplement or weight-loss pill. Diet pills make similar promises, and often, significant differences can be seen based on their ingredients.

Some ingredients have been proven to burn stored fat, increase metabolism, accelerate weight loss, increase energy, help with relaxation, and more. Others are backed with pseudoscience, animal trials (Surprise! Animals’ bodies work differently than ours!), or limited evidence. This research team prefers diet pills that use science-backed ingredients to bring reliability to this list.

Proven Dosages

The best ingredients in the world will not be effective if they are not taken in the correct dosages. Diet pills often turn a profit by including helpful ingredients, but with dosages that are far too small to make a difference for the consumer.

For example, turmeric is used in many weight-loss pills but needs to be in doses of 500mg or more to work. Some pills will only include 100mg, giving the appearance of effective ingredients but falling short on application. Our researchers have taken that into account when compiling this list.

Manufacturer Reputation & Transparency

The weight-loss industry is massive. The diet-pill industry within it is a multi-billion dollar industry. Every year, consumers pay billions of dollars on weight-loss aids and supplements. Because of the allure of this industry, some bad companies will make their way in.

Manufacturer reputation and transparency were essential elements in these rankings. Manufacturers with transparency regarding their location, ingredient sources, and lab testing were preferred by the research team.

Label Transparency

A huge red flag for any weight loss pill is if they will not share their label. Sometimes this is a company keeping their formula a secret. Other times, it means the pills contain hidden ingredients or low dosages. The difference here is often the reputation of the company. Label transparency is crucial and should be considered when reviewing options for burn fat treatments such as pills.

Advertised Benefits and Exaggerated Claims

The most trusted and best weight-loss solutions like pills will advertise real benefits from their product. We want companies that are open and honest, not companies trying to sell a miracle. Researchers will find pills with exaggerated claims to be less trustworthy. Those types of companies have been avoided for this list.

It is not realistic to expect a pill to help you lose weight without exercise or dietary changes. It is not sensible to expect a pill to cure cancer or diabetes. We are focusing on pills with reasonable, attainable claims.

Lab Testing

Safety comes first. We want supplements that have been lab-tested to ensure their safety. Sometimes companies have hidden unlisted ingredients. We do not want anyone to have unexpected side effects from the pills, so we opt for lab-tested products.

Clinical Trials

Companies typically do not like to use extra time and money, so they skip clinical trials. The best companies want to prove their products in clinical trials. This allows companies with great products to show consumers that their product works and is safe.

Ranking of the Best weight-loss Pills by Price

PhenQ

Key Features Maker Wolfson Berg Limited Ingredients L-Carnitine Fumarate 150 mg, Caffeine anhydrous, A-Lacys Reset, Nopal 20mg, Capsicum Extract, Niacin Powder, Piperine Extract, and Chromium Dosage Two pills a day Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $69.95

PhenQ has claimed to help more people lose weight than any other weight loss pill on our list and is considered one of the best weight loss pills. They claim to have 190,000+ satisfied customers, meaning that this supplement is uniquely popular. It is on the market in both the United States and the United Kingdom, spreading its market even further. PhenQ suppresses your appetite to help you cut calories while blocking fat production to stop you from gaining weight.

PhenQ act as an appetite suppressant to help you cut calories while blocking fat production to stop you from gaining weight. The supplement claims to target stored body fat, suppress appetite, block fat production to stop weight gain, boost metabolism and improve mood and energy. The company claims that the pill can help you lose 7.54% of your body fat, lose 3.44% of your body weight, and increase your muscle mass by 3.8%.

Transparent Labs Fat Burner

Key Features Maker Physiqueseries Ingredients Forslean,Green Tea Extract,Synephrine,HTP-5,Green Tea Extract, Synephrine Dosage Two pills a day Returns and Refund Within 90 days Price $49

Transparent Labs’ Fat Burner is part of the company’s Physiqueseries of diet pills. Fat Burner has higher dosages than many other diet pills on the market, making it one of the best values on this list. Transparent Labs stays true to its name by making all ingredients and dosages easy for consumers to see. The product contains no artificial sweeteners, coloring, or preservatives. It is also non-GMO and gluten-free.

The formula is designed to target your Basal Metabolic rate and increase it while also preventing hunger cravings. This means the pills will help you avoid unnecessary calories while doing a better job burning the calories that you do take in. The company also offers a “Stim-Free” version with no caffeine for those looking to avoid caffeine for any reason.

Meticore

Key Features Maker Todd Pittman Ingredients Vitamin B12, Chromium, Turmeric, Brown Seaweed Extract, African Mango Extract, Moringa Oleifera, Ginger, and Citrus Bioflavonoids Dosage One pill a day Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $59

Meticore advertises being 100% all- Natural, vegetarian, non-GMO, containing no stimulants, and not creating tolerances or any side effects. So how does it work? Meticore is unique in using a proprietary blend to target low core temperature, work as a fat burner, and supercharge the body’s metabolism.

Their 6-ingredient blend raises the body temperature and therefore helps the body in burning fat more naturally. This is based on findings that obese people typically have lower core temperatures than fit people. Those with lean muscle burn more calories efficiently, and Meticore works to balance this discrepancy between obese and fit people.

NoctaLean

Key Features Maker NoctaLean Ingredients Griffonia, Melatonin, Bioperine, Magnesium, Lemon balm, Ginger root, Apple cider vinegar, and Astragalus Dosage Two pills a day Returns and Refund Within 365 days Price $69

NoctaLean is a sleep-optimizing diet pill. It works differently than many of the other pills on this list and is one of the best weight loss pills. It is designed to help you relax before falling asleep, allowing you to fall into more regenerative sleep. When you are dieting and actively exercising, your rest and recovery time are more critical than ever.

NoctaLean helps to reach your weight-loss goals while you are sleeping. It implements the well-known sleep supplement melatonin with herbal extracts, apple cider vinegar, and more to relax your body and push it into a fat-burning condition. NoctaLean is a sleep supplement that implements dietary fat ingredients to optimize your time asleep.

Acidaburn

Key Features Maker AS Nutrition Ingredients Black walnut, Flaxseed, Alvera, Psyllium Husk, and other ingredients Dosage Two pills a day Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $59

Acidaburn is unique on this list for being the only weight loss supplement made by a former military member. Retired US Marine Corps sniper, Master Sergeant Randy Walker, created this formula. He claims that his sister used the formula to help her lose around 79 pounds, 11 inches from the waistline, and to help save her life.

The company selling Walker’s formula has one of the best reputations in the whole industry of fat burner supplements. The company is known for putting the customer first, using only trusted and proven ingredients.

Leanbean

Key Features Maker Ultimate Life Limited Ingredients Glucomannan, Choline, Vitamin B6, B12, Chromium Picolinate, and Others Dosage Two capsules, 30 minutes before Breakfast, Lunch, and Dinner (6 capsules per day) Returns and Refund Within 90 days Price $59.99

Leanbean is quickly gaining attention on social media as one of the best weight loss pills on the market that’s backed by science. Its website is transparent about its ingredients and dosage, rather than using filler ingredients at low doses. It works as both an appetite suppressant (like Chromium) and an energy booster.

LeanBean lists its top ingredients as Konjac Fiber, Vitamin B6 &B12, and Green Coffee. LeanBean also advertises being one of the first and best diet pills for women.

ProVen

Key Features Maker Nutravesta naturals Ingredients Green tea leaves, garlic bulb, Asian mushroom complex, selenium, turmeric Dosage Two pills a day Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $67

ProVen uses natural superfoods and antioxidants to help you lose weight. The company claims that their dietary supplement is “proven” to help you lose weight, but it can do much more than that. It enables the body to remain healthy, support a vigorous heart, work as a potent appetite suppressant, fight fatigue, and improve energy. This all aims to help the body in burning fat more efficiently and help you trim excess fat from your body. Green tea extract present in it is believed to increase the activity of norepinephrine, a hormone that helps you burn fat.

BioFit Probiotic

Key Features Maker Chrissie Miller Ingredients Bacillus Subtilis (DE111), Lactobacillus Rhamnosus, Lactobacillus Casei, Lactobacillus Acidophilus, Lactobacillus Plantarum, Bifidobacterium Longum, and Bifidobacterium Breve Dosage One pill a day Returns and Refund Within 180 days Price $69 + $9.90 Shipping

BioFit is one of the best diet pills which contain multi-ingredient supplements by Nature’s Formulas that harnesses fat-burning probiotic strains. This can result in optimizing weight-loss efforts.

BioFit takes a different approach than all the other weight loss pills on the list. It promotes a fat burning approach through selective healing ingredients that help repair the gut, restore digestion balance, improve immunity, enhance metabolism, regulate blood pressure, moderate visceral body weight, and relieve excess gas and belly bloat.

Gluconite

Key Features Maker Claro Nutrition Ingredients Vitamin A, Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Vitamin K, Zinc, Chromium, Hibiscus Powder, Tryptophan, and White willow bark extract Dosage One scoop a day Returns and Refund Within 180 days Price $69

Again, this is a drink mix that is a weight-loss supplement, not an actual pill. Gluconite is a metabolic and sleep supplement powder designed to help with weight loss and other health goals. Their high-quality fat-burning ingredients are designed to optimize your night-time metabolism and improve your sleep quality, giving you increased energy the next day.

Gluconite is designed to support healthy blood sugar levels and naturally optimize blood glucose levels and insulin. It allows users to experience deep sleep for more of the night, reduce appetite, and improve immune systems.

Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic

Key Features Maker Mike Banner Ingredients Thiamine, Riboflavin, Niacin, Vitamin B6, Vitamin B12, Folate, Biotin, chromium, and pantothenic acid Dosage One scoop a day Returns and Refund Within 90 days Price $89

While Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic is not technically a weight loss pill, it is a powder, but it is still one of the top weight loss supplements. Okinawa Flat Belly Tonic advertises supporting a faster metabolism to burn calories, increasing energy naturally, and healthy digestion.

MetSlim Pro

Key Features Maker Metslim Pro Ingredients Green tea,stinging nettle,maitake,reishi,shiitake Dosage Two pills a day Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $69

MetSlim Pro is an all-natural and best weight loss supplement that helps burn fat through your metabolism, ignite fat-burning hormones and enzymes, enhance your performance and energy, and build muscle mass. MetSlim Pro stands apart on this list for not only helping people lose weight but also helping them gain lean muscle mass.

Unity

Key Features Maker Life with unity Ingredients Schisandra, Ashwagandha, Bladderwrack, Cayenne Pepper, Kelp Dosage Two capsules a day Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $69

Unity offers to do much more than just weight loss benefits. This supplement is advertised as helping the body stay healthy, supporting a strong and healthy heart with antioxidants, improving energy, and may help you lose belly fat. Unity does all this by using ingredients that are connected to lose weight and that are non-GMO.

Bio Melt Pro

Key Features Maker Bio Melt Pro Ingredients Goji Berries, Grape seeds, amla fruit, bladderwrack, olive water, Gotu kola Dosage Two pills a day Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $69

Bio Melt Pro claims to be the world’s first 100% natural dietary supplement. They also claim to be safe and effective. The supplement aims to work with your body to optimize metabolism, improve digestion and gut health, and reduce inflammation.

This helps to ignite the fat-burning process while reducing stress and increasing energy. The creator, John Thomas, asserts that he was pre-diabetic before creating and using his product. They advertise helping you lose weight and even possibly help manage diabetes.

SANE Luminae

Key Features Maker Douglas Laboratories Ingredients 7-keto DHEA, Green tea leaf extract, Bromelain, Grapefruit seed extract, and Vitamins & minerals Dosage One pill a day Returns and Refund Within 365 days Price $67

SANE’s Luminae advertises helping boost metabolism and control cravings through the use of proven weight-loss ingredients. SANE advertises using the product along with the SANE eating plan, a unique low-fat diet plan. This diet and weight-loss supplement have been proven to be successful during clinical trials.

PureLife Organics Sleep Slim Tea

Key Features Maker PureLife Organics Ingredients Magnolia Bark Extract, Magnesium, Calcium, Turmeric, Ginger Root Powder, Ashwagandha, L-Glycine, Cinnamon Bark Powder, Cardamom, Chamomile, and Black Pepper Extract Dosage A mug after dinner Returns and Refund Within 60 days Price $59.95

Another “pill” on the list is a drink supplement designed to help weight loss. Purelife Organics Sleep Slim Tea is gluten-free, soy-free, dairy-free, vegan, GMO-free, and certified organic. This supplement takes a very different approach to burn more calories by focusing on sleep.

The tea is advertised to relax the mind and body, repair disrupted sleep, enhance sleep quality, help insomnia, reduce anxiety, and support deep relaxation. Research has shown that disrupted sleep prevents weight loss. This aid is meant to help end that disruption and get the body working how it should.

A Closer Look at the Ingredients in Weight Loss Supplements

Some ingredients have been supported by science to help with attempts at losing weight. The National Institute of Health has a weight-loss pill ingredient resource that shows the collected evidence on popular diet supplement ingredients.

It is important to note that dietary supplements do not require FDA approval, and the FDA does not regulate this industry. This means if a supplement claims to be FDA approved, it is most likely a scam. The NIH states that some ingredients can help lose small to large amounts of weight and reports on common ingredients with less scientific backing.

Many of the pills on this list also included other natural herbal extracts, vitamins, and minerals. Some weight-loss drug effects may not have been studied thoroughly yet, but most vitamins, minerals, and extracts offer some health benefits when taken at the proper dosage. It is also important to note that too much of these ingredients could have adverse side effects, so it is essential to consider this, especially if taking weight-loss medications like pills with other supplements.

Here is a review of the popular ingredients in popular weight-loss pills (alphabetical):

African Mango: It could help lose small amounts of weight.

Bitter Orange: It could slightly increase the number of calories burned and acts as an appetite suppressant.

Caffeine: This is a common stimulant. It could help lose small amounts of weight over time.

Calcium: While Calcium is a helpful nutrient to the body, it will not help you lose weight or prevent weight gain.

Capsaicin: It could help shed a small amount of weight. Few studies have been performed.

Chromium: It may help lose a minimal amount of weight/body fat.

Choline: It creates strong links to healthy fat metabolism. Choline helps to form the membranes that surround your body’s cells.

Garcinia Cambogia: It is an appetite suppressant that also inhibits fat formation enzymes. More serious research is needed.

Glucomannan: It may help with cholesterol but does not affect weight loss.

Green Coffee bean Extract: It could help lose small amounts of weight

Green Tea: Green tea helps to burn fat. After consuming it, your body must first break it down in the fat cells and move it into your bloodstream. Green tea also helps in regulating high blood pressure.

Guar Gum: It may help create a feeling of being full but not stimulate fat burning.

Probiotics: They could help support digestive issues. It is unclear if they help with weight loss or body composition.

Pyruvate: It might help you lose a small amount of weight.

Raspberry Ketones: Limited evidence shows that it is more effective than placebo pills for fat-burning effects.

Vitamin D: While Vitamin D is good for the body in other ways, it will not aid in weight loss. It stimulates the production of hormones that break down fatty acids in your fat cells.

White Kidney bean/bean pod: It might help you lose a small amount of body fat.

Yohimbe, Hoodia: THESE MIGHT NOT BE SAFE Beware of any products containing these ingredients as they are possibly unsafe and have not been found to help in weight loss.

FAQs About Weight Loss Supplements

Q: Is it safe to have weight loss supplements?

A: There are safe weight loss supplements, but they should never be substitutes for a healthy diet and these weight-loss diet pills aren’t a magic bullet for losing weight. They won’t work for everyone, all of them have side effects, and none of them are risk-free.

Q: What are the side effects of fat burners?

A: To date, no such side effects are seen after consuming these diet supplements. The side effects that a user may experience after having these diet supplements may include increased heart rate and elevated blood pressure, feeling nervous or jittery, nausea and vomiting, agitation, and irritability.

Q: Is there any need for prescription weight-loss medicines?

A: Yes, you need to consult your doctor before taking a weight-loss drug. Unless you have a medical need for a prescription weight loss drug, and you have received a prescription from a clinic or qualified medical professional. If you are on any other prescription then it is necessary to prescribe weight-loss medicines from your consulting doctor.

Q: What are the main types of weight loss medications?

A: There are several different types of weight loss medications currently being used. Some of these are used to suppress appetite, some for metabolic side effects of obesity, and some for the treatment of obesity-related medical conditions. Weight loss is achieved by using one or more methods simultaneously.

Q: How many times a day can you take them?

A: Depending on what kind of medication you are taking. For some, it is recommended that you only use them when needed and not on a regular basis. Speak with your physician before using medication.

Q: Do I need to work out and take healthy meals with these weight loss drugs?

A: There are some diet pills that do not require a workout and a rich diet. If you exercise and eat a low-fat diet, you may shed a few pounds and it will improve your stamina at the same time. Exercise increases your energy expenditure, which is key to burning fat faster.