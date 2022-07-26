Best Weight Loss Programs: Most Recommended Diet Plans

Eating well isn’t just about losing weight – it’s also about improving your overall health, focusing on your eating habits, and leading a more active lifestyle.
Although there are many different weight loss plans, the sheer number of popular diets makes it challenging to find one that suits you. Various weight-loss diets are more suitable, sustainable, and effective for others.
There are many best weight loss programs present in the market today. Which ones are the best? How effective are diet book recipes for weight loss? Although they offer excellent advice and share practical tips, it is hard to get a step-by-step plan with many success stories.
But, the right approach to a particular diet plan can ensure success.
Not only does a good weight loss program or a healthy diet plan provide a good foundation for building a healthy lifestyle, but it also offers many health benefits. Here are the 12 best weight-loss diet plans to help you lose weight and improve health.
The 12 Best Weight Loss Programs in 2022
|NutriSystem
|Provide a healthy diet for people with heart disease, high blood pressure, high sugar levels, among many others
|Custom Keto Diet
|It is a perfect keto diet plan containing low carb, high protein, and high fiber food items.
|Weight Watchers
|WW helps you create daily, and weekly activity goals and then encourages you to meet your realistic weight loss goals.
|Beachbody
|Help to control fat and achieve a Beachbody
|GOLO
|GOLO promotes healthy weight loss by boosting metabolism and balancing insulin levels
|Noom
|Help people lose weight by promoting low-calorie and nutrient-dense foods.
|Hello Fresh
|Kickstart your weight loss journey by enhancing healthy eating habits and physical activity
|LA Weight Loss
|LA Weight Loss touts a sensible, long-term weight management plan focused on portion control.
|Diet Direct
|Offer a wide range of weight loss products and help people to lose weight
|Beyond Body
|It contains only the food you love and a customized wellness book
|Raw Generation
|Boost weight loss regime and transform your body
|Factor 75
|By choosing low-calorie diet plans from Factor 75, they can lose substantial weight.
After hours of research, our research and editorial team has ranked the following best weight loss programs to support your weight loss regime and promote overall health.
Nutrisystem
If you have a very active lifestyle or simply looking for something that makes you feel good, Nutrisystem might be for you. This weight loss program offers low-carb diet plans that have helped countless people worldwide lose weight and improve their overall health by incorporating healthy habits. The program has been successful for over 50 years, and we would love to help you achieve your weight loss goals. We offer several plans that can be custom-tailored to your specific objectives and needs. The programs will help you burn more calories and give you that feeling of fullness and satiety.
Nutrisystem has been bringing people together around food for a long time. Today, they are still on a mission to provide better nutrition and help people live healthier lives. Nutrisystem products offer meal plans that deliver a balanced variety of foods. In addition to meal plans, Nutrisystem provides over-the-counter diet aids, including shakes and bars. Their products are available at grocery stores, drugstores, pharmacies, mass merchandisers, and other retail outlets.
Nutrisystem is a leading provider of weight loss programs and products, including Jenny Craig.
Nutrisystem is an FDA-approved and best weight loss program. It was developed specifically for those who struggle with obesity and is recommended by doctors.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|14 days
|Price
|$9.99 to $12.32 per day
Custom Keto Diet
With ketogenic diet recipes, this fantastic weight loss program helps you lose weight in just four weeks. The Custom Keto Diet is a low carb and high-fat food item. It burns fat quickly. The diet plan is based on the Atkins diet, where you eat primarily healthy fat and moderate protein, leading to healthy eating and a sustainable diet.
A ketogenic diet helps you burn fat rather than carbohydrates. This plan has been tested by millions of people just like you; it is the easiest way to lose weight and eat the foods you love—the first step in a weight loss journey—many different forms of ketogenic diets, including MCT oil, fatty acid drinks, and more.
Get ready to lose weight and feel better with the Keto Diet! The Ketogenic Diet Meal Plan has all the information you need to get started. Start today with a free consultation and follow the plan to achieve your goals.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|60 days
|Price
|$37
Weight Watchers
This is one of the weight loss programs with a unique zero points system, the standard system by which other points-based methods are compared and measured. Zero Points is the only points-based system that lets dieters control their calorie intake, so it is ideal for those who want to eat a healthy diet. In fact, with Weight Watchers, dieters can eat as much food as they want and still lose weight. Weight Watchers is committed to helping people lose weight and keep it off with a long-term approach that encourages permanent lifestyle changes.
It is one of the most popular weight loss programs available today. It offers a perfect combination of a sensible diet and a regular exercise program and emphasizes personal accountability without dietary restrictions. Weight Watchers is effective in promoting healthy lifestyles for those who follow it. There are many different types of Weight Watchers plans available, including a standard Weight Watchers plan, a Low Carb Weight Watchers plan, a SmartPoints Weight Watchers plan, and a plan with no points or counting.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|Not Applicable
|Price
|$1 per month
Beachbody
Be inspired to lose weight, eat healthily and keep fit with this BeachBody diet plan. Lose weight in 30 days with the Beachbody diet plan that offers a low-calorie, low-fat, and high protein diet. Start today and be ready for bikini season! With a Beachbody On Demand membership, you can stream hundreds of awesome workouts from your laptop, tablet, TV, or mobile device.
The Beachbody Diet is a weight loss program developed by Shaun T. It focuses on low-calorie, low-carb diets that eliminate most processed foods, sweets, and high-fat foods. There are two phases to the diet. In the first phase, people must reduce the number of calories from 1,400 a day to 1,200 a day. In the second phase, people increase the amount of exercise, starting with cardio exercises such as walking and running.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|Not Applicable
|Price
|$8.25 to $19.95 per month
Golo
Golo Diet Plan will help you lose weight fast. It is a scientifically proven weight loss supplement containing many ingredients to boost metabolism. It will also aid in fat burning, increase energy and reduce hunger pangs. It is also loaded with various vitamins and minerals to keep you healthy, energized, and fit.
GOLO Diet Plan is a revolutionary diet system that makes losing weight simple. In less than 30 days, you will achieve the body you’ve always wanted and maintain your results. GOLO contains a complete food program to help you get the body you’ve always wanted. And, unlike other diets that leave you hungry and irritable, you will be satisfied and happy with GOLO. GOLO is the first and only nutrition system developed by a Registered Dietitian and Health Coach.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|60 days
|Price
|$59.95
Noom
Noom helps you achieve actual results in the areas that matter most. Whether you want to burn extra weight, increase energy, or improve your relationship, Noom gives you the tools and motivation you need to change your life.
Noom is the only food coach app that uses technology to intelligently create healthy eating plans based on your unique lifestyle, personal preferences, and the foods you already eat. Noom learns your eating style and creates a meal plan to help you lose weight and live a happier, healthier life.
Noom was born out of a vision to create a healthy lifestyle brand based on the commitment to creating life-enhancing products.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|60 days
|Price
|$59 per month
HelloFresh
The HelloFresh diet plan is an easy way to eat well every day. With HelloFresh, you order fresh ingredients picked to order from local producers to your door. You’ll get recipes with weekly meal plans, plus a bonus recipe book for you to learn to cook like a pro!
HelloFresh offers the widest selection of healthy, home-cooked meals delivered to your door every week. This weight loss program provides different menus that feature all the foods you love, carefully selected by their culinary team to give you and your family exactly what you want, all in one box each week. You will also get a range of meal kits that come together quickly for easy entertaining or to get your kids into the kitchen. If you’re looking for healthy, balanced meals that taste amazing, join HelloFresh today.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|Five days
|Price
|$60 per week
LA Weight Loss
LA Weight Loss is a scientifically formulated, clinically proven weight loss program that uses hundreds of recipes to help burn fat and suppress appetite and cravings. LA Weight Loss is designed to provide maximum results in a minimum amount of time.
With LA Weight Loss, you can eat well and lose weight. The LA Weight Loss Diet is a low fat, low carb diet designed to help you lose weight fast while providing a balanced diet. The LA Weight Loss Diet program is designed to keep you satisfied and help you achieve your goals.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|Not Applicable
|Price
|$190 per month
Diet Direct
Diet Direct is a brand with many health and weight loss products. The products are made with natural ingredients and are very effective at treating various illnesses and health problems. It is made from pure herbs and fruits and has a high protein content of 20%.
The Diet Direct subscription includes bonuses we don’t see with other programs, including menu plans, meal replacement shakes, and success guides, among other perks.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|30 days
|Price
|$1.64 to $1.85 per meal
Beyond Body
It’s the exact moment when you can do the best for yourself and others around you. Beyond Body’s award-winning approach to holistic nutrition takes this notion to heart. Beyond Body, the system is the complete nutritional solution that gives you the tools to improve your health, energy, and appearance naturally and safely.
You need to fill out a quiz; after that, the company will create a personalized book for you by carefully analyzing your answers. The book offers meal plans, recipes, and more helpful tips on weight loss.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|45 days
|Price
|$39.99
Raw Generation
The Raw Generation diet plan is complete, balanced eating that uses real food and has no animal products, gluten, refined sugars, or dairy. This book will give you a solid foundation to build a healthy lifestyle, a comprehensive resource packed with helpful information and advice.
Raw Generation is a scientifically proven meal plan using only natural foods. The creators have designed it to be your perfect, easy diet. Raw Generation is a raw food diet completely free of artificial ingredients, hormones, preservatives, chemical additives, and added sugars.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|100% Refund Policy
|Price
|$8.33 per juice
Factor 75
Factor 75 diet plan offers a simple eating plan for those who want to eat better, live longer, and feel healthier. Their eating plan is based on the science of food combination. You will learn how to eat the right foods to help control weight, increase energy, improve health, and reduce disease risk. The creator provides the meal plans, recipes, tools, and tips you need to create a better life and a healthier body.
Factor 75 is a revolutionary weight loss program. You will lose extra fat faster and improve your health by improving digestion, increasing energy levels, reducing inflammation, and lowering cholesterol.
|Key Highlights
|
|Money-Back Guarantee
|Five days
|Price
|$11.50 per meal
Scientific Evidence for Weight Loss Programs
Many famous and best weight loss programs are backed with scientific research that shows their effective working. For example, Weight Watchers have completed various clinical trials that validate its effectiveness. Here we are offering a little scientific evidence that supports the working of weight-loss diets.
According to a 2015 study, researchers found many weight loss programs are effective and help many people in their weight loss regime. According to different researchers, many controlled trials from 12 weeks to 12 months show that Jenny Craig and Weight Watchers provide better weight loss results and offer competing weight loss programs.
Losing weight is not all about dieting or exercising; it is about changing lifestyle and eating habits. Changing your behavior and lifestyle is essential to get actual weight loss results.
Meanwhile, one 2018 study published in Healthcare analyzed hundreds of trials to determine the optimal weight loss program. Best weight loss plans have the following features:
- Natural
- Effective
- Healthy and nutritionally adequate
- Affordable
- Realistic
The 12 Best Weight Loss Programs in 2022 Final Thoughts
Choosing the right weight loss program that promotes your overall health and wellness safely and effectively in today’s fast-paced world is essential.
Pick any of the above top weight loss programs to ensure you get the best results.