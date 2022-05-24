Best Vitamin C Supplements of 2022

Vitamin C supplements are among the most well-known and popular supplements consumed by many people because of their anti-inflammation and antioxidant properties.

One can generally gain the benefits of vitamin C (ascorbic acid) by consuming fruits such as oranges, sweet limes, kiwis, and other citruses, which is why they are often a part of healthy diets. But some individuals cannot consume these vitamin C-rich fruits due to various reasons such as dietary restrictions or lack of availability. People also experience a lack of vitamin C absorption even after ingesting a lot of citrus fruits.

Many people turn to supplements and tablets specifically made to provide the benefits and goodness of vitamin C, a water-soluble vitamin, to individuals who can’t get it through natural sources or those looking for an additional dosage.

The Best Vitamin C Supplements in 2022

We determined the best vitamin C tablets with a thorough investigation that considers various factors such as ingredients used, milligrams of vitamin C, and the science and claimed benefits.

So, without any further delay, let’s take a look at the best vitamin C supplements you can purchase now:

Purality Health Micelle Liposomal Radiant C A liposomal supplement made to boost your body’s antioxidant levels and increase vitamin absorption. Nano C Makes use of nano-sized vitamin particles for enhanced absorption and better utilization Optimunity Made for people who need high doses of vitamins as it contains 1500 mg of vitamin C per serving. Organixx Skin Restore Vitamin C Serum It is an externally applicable serum that strengthens your skin and replenishes it with powerful antioxidants. Paleovalley Essential C Complex It is made with a ‘full spectrum’ of vitamin C to provide unadulterated benefits. Pure Neuro It provides the body with necessary antioxidants and improves overall cognitive abilities. Cymbiotika Liposomal Synergy C Increases collagen production in the body that makes your skin healthier and younger. CitruSlim It claims to provide you with the vitamins and benefits found in a glass of orange juice. Rootine Vitamin C Available in the form of customizable and personalized nutrition kits to get you exactly what you want. Amazon Elements Vitamin C Most affordable and readily available vitamin C supplement with great reviews and benefits. Life Extension Vitamin C It is made with a unique blend of ingredients to provide 50x better vitamin absorption. Stop Aging Now Revolution-C It uses citrus bioflavonoids and other plant-based ingredients to make you feel and look younger. Dr. Mercola Liposomal Vitamin C A perfect blend of ingredients such as sunflower lecithin and MCTs and liposomal technology Livon Labs Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C This supplement uses liposomal nanotubes to provide you best vitamin absorption. Goli Immune Gummies Tasty and sugar-free gummies that provide antioxidants and boost immunity.

Purality Health Micelle Liposomal Radiant C

Product Overview Ingredients Liposomal Proprietary Blend, Curcumin, Ginger Oil, and others Servings Per Container 15 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day Price $44.95

Purality Health Micelle Liposomal Radiant C is a liposomal vitamin C supplement that aims at providing you with a potent dose of antioxidants with maximum absorption. Plurality health vitamin C pills contain 1000mg of vitamin C per serving.

In addition to providing you with your needed dose of vitamin C, Purality Health Micelle Liposomal Radiant C also claims to bring about healthy aging, promote skin elasticity, and improve hair and nail appearance.

This liposomal vitamin C helps you get the maximum amount of vitamin C absorbed in your body most effectively. This comes in handy, especially for people suffering from vitamin C deficiency. to protect this vitamin C as it travels through your digestive tract to be absorbed by your body more efficiently.

Nano C

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Water, Natural Orange flavor Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 180-day Price $49

Nano C is one of the best vitamin C supplements if you want to get only tiny milligrams of vitamin C. The Nano C vitamin C supplement was created with the consideration of a real doctor – Dr. Ryan Shelton, by Zenith Labs.

Nano C contains 30 times less vitamin C than other similar supplements, which is just enough vitamin C to strengthen your immune system and help you quickly recover from the common cold and other viruses when consumed daily. All this is possible because of Nano C’s unique formula that reduces its particles to nano-size, making it easier for your body to absorb them and giving it its name.

Optimunity

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Ascorbyl Oleate, Cetyl Ascorbate, and others Servings Per Container 90 Money-Back Guarantee 100-day Price $49.95

If you are looking for a vitamin C supplement that can give you a higher amount of vitamin C, you might want to check out Optimunity. With 1500 milligrams of vitamin C per serving, the Optimunity vitamin C tablets have what some might consider too much vitamin C.

But this high count of 1500 mg of vitamin C is great for people with vitamin C deficiency. Optimunity is said to be made from all-natural and gluten-free ingredients. It also claims to reduce the risk of cardiovascular disease. This is what makes it one of the best vitamin C supplements.

Organixx Skin Restore Vitamin C Serum

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Hyaluronic Acid, Matrixyl 3000™, Skin Tightener ST2™, Organic Witch Hazel, etc. Servings Per Container One fl. oz (30-day supply) Money-Back Guarantee 365-day money-back guarantee Price $79.95

As stated in its name, the Organixx Skin Restore Vitamin C Serum is not a vitamin C supplement that comes in the form of a tablet but an external skin serum. Instead of some particular milligrams of vitamin C, it contains vitamin C by concentration at about 26%. This is said to be suitable for people with mild vitamin C deficiency.

Organixx states that this is just about enough vitamin C to help your skin get its required dose, replenishing its natural layer of antioxidants. It also makes vitamin C absorption easier. Another active ingredient of this serum is hyaluronic acid, which is good for skin health. The Organixx serum is gluten-free and one of the best vitamin C supplements for skin and external application.

Paleovalley Essential C Complex

Product Overview Ingredients Unripe Acerola Cherry, Camu Camu Berry, Amla, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $34.99

The Paleovalley Essential C Complex is crafted to boost your immune system and provide you with the benefits of a “full-spectrum” of vitamin C.

Essential C Complex is combined with organic superfoods known for their immunity-boosting capabilities. Its ingredients include various antioxidant-rich superfoods like Camu Camu berry, unripe acerola cherry, and amla berry, three berries known to be nature’s best sources of vitamin C.

Paleovalley contains 750% of your daily recommended value or mg of vitamin C per serving, which can be too much vitamin C. This may increase the risk of kidney stones in some individuals, so please consider your health professional before consuming this product.

Pure Neuro

Product Overview Ingredients Brazilian Green Propolis, Melatonin, Reishi Mushrooms, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $69

Pure Neuro is a pure vitamin C supplement made by PureLife Organics and is marketed as a brain optimization formula. Some studies have linked antioxidants with improved brain function, and vitamin C is known for its antioxidant properties.

Unlike the other vitamin C products on this list, Pure Nero claims to help you with mental fog and cognitive health. The company also claims that this product is sugar-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free. Just two capsules of Pure Neuro a day are suitable for your overall mental health.

Cymbiotika Liposomal Synergy C

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Calcium, Iron, and other Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $62

Cymbiotika Liposomal Synergy C is a vitamin C supplement containing 1000 milligrams of vitamin C. Cymbiotika works similar to some liposomal vitamin C liquid formulas designed to boost collagen production and support a healthy immune system.

Like other liposomal supplements, Cymbiotika tackles the layers of a protective fat molecule by surrounding its active ingredients, making it easier for your body to absorb vitamin C. This means that your body absorbs more vitamins. The 1000 mg of vitamin C present in each serving of Cymbiotika classifies it as a high-dose supplement. It is good to consult a trained professional before starting any dietary supplements.

CitruSlim

Product Overview Ingredients Bergamonte, Adapticort, Brown Rice Protein, and others Servings Per Container 90 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $49.95

CitruSlim is a supplement that provides you with the benefits of an essential nutrient like vitamin C and helps your body lose weight. It is designed to provide you with the goodness of orange juice in the form of a supplement.

CitruSlim claims to use only natural and GMO-free ingredients, so many consumers consider it a high-quality vitamin supplement. Some of the proposed benefits of CitruSlim include achieving a balanced cortisol response to stress, promoting stress relief, healthy weight management, and improved cardiovascular functioning.

Rootine Vitamin C

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C Servings Per Container Depends on customization Money-Back Guarantee N/A Price It varies depending on customization

Rootine is the most unique vitamin C supplement brand out there. It gives its customers the freedom to customize and make their dietary supplements especially attuned to their needs. They believe that each individual has various vitamin C intake needs and deserves a supplement that allows them to control their vitamin C intake.

They offer personalized nutrient kits that enable users to determine the milligrams of vitamin C present, the presence or absence of other ingredients, etc. This is great for people in need of a high-dose supplement as you can control how much vitamin you are getting from each nutrient kit. They also have gluten-free and sugar-free options to cater to a broader audience with varying needs.

Amazon Elements Vitamin C

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Microcrystalline Cellulose, Stearic Acid, and others Servings Per Container Ten months Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $18.70

Amazon Elements Vitamin C is for people who need a high-quality vitamin supplement that delivers a potent dose of 1000mg of vitamin C per serving without any non-sense at a very affordable price.

Without having to spend a fortune, you can get a high-dose vitamin C supplement in the form of Amazon Elements. You can get about 300 tablets of vitamin at just around 20 USD, and that is a steal. Don’t let this price make you think you are compromising on quality. Amazon Elements has over 18,000 reviews about how this supplement has helped consumers stay healthier and boost their immune health.

Life Extension Vitamin C

Product Overview Ingredients L-Cysteine, Glutathione, Vitamin C, and others Servings Per Container 100 Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $24

Another great supplement that provides 1000mg of vitamin C at an affordable price is the Life Extension Vitamin C. In addition to the essential nutrient, it also contains other ingredients rich in antioxidants, including quercetin.

Life Extension stands out because it uses a unique version of quercetin called Bio-Quercetin Phytosome, which eases vitamin C absorption by 50 times. Quercetin is also named one of nature’s best antioxidants—life Extension sources quercetin from a Japanese flower to provide you with healthy aging and improved immunity.

Stop Aging Now Revolution-C

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Dihydroquercetin, Black Pepper Extract, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 365-day Price $21.99

Stop Aging Now Revolution-C is designed to help you feel and look younger, as its name suggests. It has a unique formula that combines vitamin C with quercetin called dihydroquercetin (DHQ). This DHQ comes from a special plant flavonoid designed to complement the power of vitamin C.

Each Stop Aging Now Revolution-C serving contains about 1000 milligrams of vitamin C per serving, which provides you with 100% of your daily required value. Stop aging helps you improve your immune health.

Dr. Mercola Liposomal Vitamin C

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Sunflower lecithin, Beeswax, and others Servings Per Container 90 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $37.49

Dr. Mercola Liposomal Vitamin C is another liposomal supplement on this list. In each serving of this supplement, there is about 1000 mg of vitamin C. Dr. Mercola enjoys being one of the most well-trusted supplement brands.

Dr. Mercola maintains that this vitamin C supplementation is made from all-natural ingredients. It is made from a unique formula that contains sunflower lecithin and medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs), which helps in providing you with maximum absorption. This results in various claimed benefits, such as improving overall health conditions. It is made from non-GMO ingredients and is free of artificial flavors.

Livon Labs Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Choline, Phospholipids, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee Lifetime Price $36.95

Livon Labs Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C claims to maximize vitamin C absorption with the help of liposomal nano-spheres. Livon shrinks its vitamin C molecules to the smallest size to make it easier for your body to absorb and utilize them.

This Lypo-Spheric Vitamin C is available at 1,000 mg of vitamin C per serving. It also contains a significant amount of other essential phospholipids. The components are designed to support heart health, provide proven antioxidant benefits and improve overall health conditions.

Goli Immune Gummies

Product Overview Ingredients Vitamin C, Vitamin D, Zinc, and others Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 100% hassle-free refund Price $19

Goli Immune Gummies are also an excellent option for people looking for vitamin C supplementation in other forms. It replaces chewable vitamin tables with tasty gummies that are gluten-free and designed to provide you with all the benefits of vitamin C.

Additionally, it contains other natural ingredients known to improve your immune health. It is composed of a unique blend of vitamins such as vitamin D and C and minerals like zinc. These are also called Triple Action Immune Gummies because their mechanism ensures the effective delivery of goodness in a tasty package.

Ranking The Top Vitamin C Products – Our Ranking Criteria

To bring you the best vitamin C supplement, we used various factors to separate the good from the bad. These criteria are considered by multiple factors such as different ingredients, artificial flavors and artificial sweeteners, how much vitamin or how many milligrams of vitamin C are present in the said supplement, etc.

Here is a brief explanation of each of these factors:

Types Of Vitamin C Supplement

The type of vitamin C used in a vitamin C supplement can significantly affect its usefulness to a particular user. The effectiveness of vitamin C and ascorbic acid supplements usually depends on fermented vitamin C, calcium ascorbate, or liposomal vitamin C liquid.

The type of supplement deals with matters of preference. Some supplements, such as high-dose vitamin C chewable tablets, are more suited for individuals looking for more absorption. Whereas liquid vitamin or powder vitamin supplements are maybe well suited for someone with different needs.

Backing By Science

The bold claims made by these vitamin supplement brands regarding their benefits and their benefits must be rooted in science. Many brands claim to provide you with a balanced diet in the form of a pill with added citrus bioflavonoids. These supplements are made to regulate vitamin C in your blood vessels, and hence they must be scientifically accurate.

Quality Standards

Quality shouldn’t be compromised to be crowned as the best vitamin C supplement. The manufacturing process must be robust to ensure no unwanted allergens pollute the product. This is especially necessary for brands that claim to be gluten-free as they are marketed toward people with dietary restrictions. The quality of other added ingredients such as artificial sweeteners should also be maintained.

Company Reputation

When determining what brands to put on this list, the company’s reputation and brand perception was also an important factor. Any company that is down to have their supplements medically reviewed is generally trusted by people. Their vitamin C supplement has a better chance of doing the job than a company that would avoid having their supplements medically reviewed.

Use Of Complementary Ingredients

The other ingredients in a vitamin C powder or tablet also play a crucial role in determining its use and value. Other forms of vitamin C, such as calcium ascorbate and sodium ascorbate, often don’t work with other ingredients. Some ingredients in a particular supplement may also cause allergies, whereas others, such as vitamin E or D, may provide additional benefits. All these factors must be taken into consideration.

Claimed Health Benefits

From boosting collagen production to helping you fight viruses, supplements can make many bold claims. These claimed health benefits could be highly outlandish sometimes. But some brands only make factual claims that they live up to because of their honest ingredients, such as citrus bioflavonoids.

Third-Party Tested

Third-party testing is one of the ways through which the legitimacy of any vitamin C powder or supplement can be determined. Third-party testing is getting your supplements tested at a third-party facility that can provide real and unadulterated results. Third-party testing can help ensure the quality of ingredients used and their effectiveness. Only brands that have been honest about their third-party testing have been included here.

Form Of Vitamin C

Many people are unaware that vitamin C supplements contain different vitamin C forms. Generally speaking, vitamin C comes in various forms that decide its effectiveness.

The absorption rate depends not only on the delivery method, such as chewable tablets or liquid vitamin supplements, but also on the form of vitamin C used. Liposomal vitamin C, for example, is the most effective form of vitamin C for people who have difficulty with vitamin absorption.

Ascorbic acid is the natural form of vitamin C present in citrus fruits, part of healthy diets. Citrus bioflavonoids are often added to supplements. Although citrus bioflavonoids aren’t quite natural forms of vitamin C, they are used for their added benefits. Citrus bioflavonoids are known for their anti-inflammatory properties and thus are used in many chewable tablets or chewable vitamin C supplementation.

Other forms of vitamin C used in addition to ascorbic acid also have different use cases.

Use Of Artificial Sweeteners, Colors, and Flavors

Things such as artificial sweeteners and artificial flavors are also important factors that need to be considered. Chewable vitamin tablets or liquid vitamin supplements with added sugars, flavors, or artificial colors may not suit all individuals. We tried our best to include only those vitamin C products (be it liquid form vitamins or chewables) that contained little to no amount of artificial ‘anything.’

Side Effects

Ascorbic acid is the standard form of vitamin C used in vitamin C powder, chewable vitamin C pills, and liquid vitamin C supplements. Although it is generally good for you, excessive or high doses of vitamin C are directly linked to an increased risk of kidney stones.

Kidney Stones are formed due to the accumulation of stones in your urinary tract. Consuming high doses of vitamin C may cause kidney stones or increase its chances. Other additional ingredients used in the supplements may also cause side effects in some people; hence always consider your doctor before starting any form of supplements.

Amount of Vitamin C

The amount of vitamin C is also an essential factor. Too much vitamin C can be as bad as not enough vitamin C. The vitamin C content of any supplement should honestly reflect the actual amount it contains. Whether you buy bulk supplements or single ones, the amount of vitamin C should stay consistent.

What Does Science Say About Vitamin C Supplementation?

Taking vitamin supplements isn’t a recent trend, and people have been doing it for years. These supplements come with many benefits, from improved immunity to healthier blood vessels and better overall health conditions. A lot of these claims are based on actual scientific research.

Vitamin C deficiency is a real problem. People with extreme vitamin C deficiency suffer from scurvy, which causes bleeding gums, anemia, skin diseases, etc. Lack of or not enough mg of vitamin C in your diet can cause this disease. Hence the inclusion of foods rich in vitamin C are encouraged.

One particular study suggests that consuming ascorbic acid from supplements or natural sources can reduce cancer risk and improve cardiovascular health. Another study also details its benefits for the skin and how it can help improve your skin health. Research suggests that regularly taking a vitamin C supplement can boost your antioxidant levels by up to 30%, making you more immune.

Like these promising benefits, excessive or high doses of this particular vitamin cause adverse health effects. These negative health effects aren’t widespread, but it is advisable to consider supplement forms and consult with your healthcare provider.

The Best Vitamin C Supplements in 2022 Final Verdict

If you are approaching the cold and flu season and looking to boost your immune health or are someone who has low levels of vitamins and isn’t able to get it through natural sources, you should try a top vitamin C supplement based on your taste and preference.

Always remember to consult with a licensed medical professional before consuming can particular supplement and always try to maintain a natural and balanced diet.

