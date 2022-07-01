Best THC Gummies & Weed Edibles From Top Delta 8 Brands In 2022

Today we want to tell you about the best THC gummies and weed edibles on the internet — but that’s just for starters. We want to save you years and years of heartache and strain.

These days, it’s tough to take a dab from any random edible gummies website and know you’re getting quality products. Unfortunately, just too many makers don’t care about quality — only cashing in on the legal marijuana hype in America.

Top 5 Delta 8 THC Edible Gummies

So, since we’re on the topic, here’s a quick look at the top 5 THC gummies on the market this year:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 Gummies From Best Weed Store Hollyweed CBD – Premium Quality Weed Edibles With Natural Ingredients Diamond CBD – Highly Potent Marijuana Gummies To Buy From Delta 8 Store 3Chi – Best Selling Effective THC Gummies With Variety Of Flavors

This review will help you decide which THC gummy to buy for casual use. Consider all the details, pros and cons, costs, and more of the top-rated THC products. It will take a few minutes but finding out the best gummies for your taste buds is worth it.

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies On The Market

This brand delivers THC gummies that are so excellent and of great value that it easily earns our top spot and remains our editor’s pick for the year. The strain-specific gummies from Exhale offer a wide variety of options for those looking to take their cannabis experience one step further.

From full-body relaxation to stress and pain relief, the CBD to THC ratio and cannabidiol (CBD) amount present in each gummy gives users several options for achieving an ideal high.

The gummies are made by Exhale Wellness, one of the leading companies in the industry. They have been around for years. They have built up a reputation for producing high-quality products that deliver on their promises.

It’s the rare gummy that can be both delicious and discreet. Exhale Wellness THC Gummies are with you in a time of need – when you’re feeling stressed or overwhelmed, when you want to take your mind off things or simply relax. They come in various flavors that make these delightful treats easy to down and hard to detect.

Highlights

Fully Organic and Natural Ingredients

The Exhale Wellness THC Gummies are made with organic and natural ingredients, including CBD oil and natural terpenes extracted from cannabis plants.

They’re made from all-natural ingredients, contain no preservatives or artificial flavors, and have no sugar or artificial sweeteners. This quality makes the gummies effective at delivering potent doses of THC in every bite.

Apart from using only all-natural ingredients in producing its high-quality THC gummies, the company also uses medical-grade cannabis oil and distills it into gummies. This way, they’re safe for consumption by anyone who wants to get high without smoking pot.

Highly Efficient Gummy Potencies

We also like that the potency is highly efficient and easy to use. Each gummy contains just the right amount of THC, which is more than enough for most users. This feature makes it easy to find the right dosage for your needs, making them a great option for beginners and experienced users.

Gummy potency varies depending on what flavor you choose. Overall, the brand’s gummies come in 750 mg and 1500 mg bottles. We found this to be an effective way to control how much THC you’re consuming each time you’re eating their gummies because it lets you know how much you need before you take your next bite.

Third-Party Laboratory Tested

Exhale Wellness THC Gummies undergo rigorous third-party testing to ensure that they are 100% safe for consumption. Every batch is tested for potency, purity, and quality before being sold to customers.

The company wants you to know that they only use high-quality ingredients in their products so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your body when you try them out.

Pros

100% Organic and ingredient sources

Vegan-friendly and non-GMO products

Multiple flavor options

Long-lasting effects

30-days money-back guarantee

Cons

The product does not ship outside of the United States

Only available on the brand website

Summary of Customer Reviews

The Exhale Wellness Company thrives on customer reviews. Their innovative THC gummy collection is why they claim to be the best medical marijuana dispensary online. Most of the customer reviews were positive, with only a few outliers.

Most reviewers enjoyed the taste and believed it was a good product. Most said they would recommend this brand to others, while others said they would trust it with their health over other brands.

#2.BudPop –Strongest Delta 8 Gummies From Best Weed Store

BudPop recently launched their cannabis gummy snacks last year to deliver a new kind of experience from THC gummies. With over 20 ingredients making up each piece of the brand’s gummies, these edibles aim to provide a more affordable and simple approach to edibles.

Their gummies are made with 100% pure cannabis oil infused into a sweet gummy. They’re made without any added sugar or artificial ingredients, so you get all the natural goodness of cannabis and none of the artificial junk that other companies put into their candy.

While still a relatively new company, the company has leveraged the excellent quality of its products and the combined 30 years of experience of its founders to cement its place as another popular choice within the industry.

BudPop’s gummies come in various flavors: Watermelon Zkittlez, Strawberry Gelato, and Blue Dream Berry. No matter which flavor you choose, you can rest assured that it will deliver the same great taste and experience every time.

Highlights

Unique Three-Flavor Option

BudPop has one of the most varied flavor combinations on this list. They offer three different gummies: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and Watermelon Zkittlez.

Each flavor comes in 625 mg of delta-8 THC per bottle and can be purchased in single, double, or three-bottle packs, so you have plenty of options when selecting your dosage level. These gummies are perfect if you’re looking for a brand that lets you enjoy the benefits of its gummies in different flavor experiences.

High-Quality Premium Hemp Sources

The BudPop gummies are the perfect combination of premium hemp and quality ingredients. These delicious treats are made with CBD oil and THC distillate and contain essential vitamins and minerals to promote overall health.

In addition, the brand uses Colorado-grown hemp sourced from farms with established histories of quality and fully organic cultivation practices.

The company also uses a proprietary extraction process to ensure no pesticides or other contaminants in its products. In addition, they’re committed to using clean ingredients that are safe for consumers and the environment. This quality is important because it ensures that you will get the highest potency possible with every dose of THC Gummies you take.

Third-Party Laboratory Tested

BudPop tests each product batch at a third-party laboratory to ensure they do not exceed the legal THC limits per gummy.

In addition, they test each batch multiple times throughout the production process to ensure consistency and quality. This focus on quality testing means you can rest assured that every time you order from BudPop, you know just what you’re getting.

Pros

Highly efficient gummy potency

Multiple flavor options

Organic and vegan-friendly ingredients

Premium hemp extracts

Free shipping on all orders

Cons

New users may find the gummies too potent

Summary of Customer Reviews

In conclusion, most customers were pretty impressed with BudPop’s THC gummies. Furthermore, the effect of the THC gummies was said to produce a very pleasant experience.

Customers commented on the taste, potency, and overall visual appeal. Overall, this product is a must-have in your cannabis kit if you’re looking for a good edible. If you’re looking to try something new, give BudPop’s Chill Gummies a shot.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Premium Quality Weed Edibles With Natural Ingredients

Hollyweed CBD Gummies are one of the most popular cannabis-infused edibles in California. They’re very simple and easy to use, convenient, and affordable. In addition, the brand’s premium THC Gummies are a delicious, potent dose of THC in a fun, gummy form.

Besides being a fun, easy way to get your daily dose of CBD, the brand’s products are made with full-spectrum hemp oil extracts, so you’ll be getting all the benefits of whole plant medicine processed using CO2 extraction methods. In addition, the gummies come infused with a dose of THC that makes them legal for recreational use in states where it’s allowed.

The company’s products are made from organic ingredients or food-grade ingredients that don’t contain pesticides or chemicals. In addition, the products are non-GMO verified. You can purchase individual flavor packages or get subscription boxes sent to your door every month for the most convenient experience.

If you’re new to edibles or just want to try something different from what you’ve been taking before, Hollyweed CBD Gummies may be the perfect option.

Highlights

Full-Spectrum Organic Ingredient Sources

Hollyweed CBD Premium THC Gummies are made with industrial hemp with full spectrum cannabidiol (CBD) extract. The extract contains cannabidiol compounds, which promote a healthy balance and overall wellness within our bodies.

All of the ingredients used in these THC edibles are completely organic, meaning that there will be no pesticides, chemicals, or other harmful compounds left over that can compromise your health.

In addition to being all-natural, the ingredients are also vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO. Furthermore, their top-quality cannabis products have been tested by third-party laboratories and received the highest grade for potency and purity.

Multiple Dosage Options

Hollyweed CBD Gummies come in two differently sized packs of 750 mg and 1500 mg packaging. The first size is perfect for those who want to try CBD for the first time or who don’t need a strong dose.

The second size is ideal if you’re looking for something more powerful or just want to be sure that you get enough CBD in each serving.

The company also offers a variety of flavors, so you can find something that appeals to your taste buds and your health goals. If you’re looking for something that delivers a serious amount of CBD without any THC, Hollyweed CBD Gummies could be an excellent option.

Delectable Flavor and Taste Options

Hollyweed CBD Gummies are made from high-quality ingredients, and they taste great. They’re infused with MCT oil and coconut oil, adding a unique flavor that’s not as strong as other THC edibles. These gummies are also considered vegan, so this might be a good choice if that’s important to you.

In addition, the gummies come in subscription packs, so if you want to try out one for yourself or share with friends, you don’t have to worry about getting too much at once—or having too little. The gummies will be shipped as scheduled so you can focus on more important things – like enjoying the gummies when they arrive.

Pros

Full-spectrum delta-8 infused gummies

Organic and vegan-friendly products

Great for pain relief and sleep enhancement

Zero synthetic additives and coloring

Excellent taste and flavor options

Cons

Only available via the official website

Summary of Customer Reviews

It appears that Hollyweed CBD Premium THC Gummies get some pretty high ratings. Many customers who used these Hollyweed CBD Gummies loved how they were super effective and highly potent.

Many customers also felt that the gummies are great for helping them relax, unwind and even fall asleep. Because of this, we recommend Hollyweed CBD gummies primarily as a nighttime supplement.

#4. Diamond CBD – Highly Potent Marijuana Gummies To Buy From Delta 8 Store

Diamond CBD Chill Plus THC Gummies is another innovative introduction into the industry that combines the benefits of THC and CBD. The brand’s gummies are made with natural ingredients, and the various options available are designed to appeal to the many varying preferences of consumers.

The gummies make it easier than ever to enjoy the effects of cannabis without the negative side effects associated with smoking or other methods of ingestion.

The formula combines Diamond CBD’s relaxation blend with soothing cannabinoids from full-spectrum hemp oil and a few drops of real fruit juice, creating a sweet and sour taste for daytime and nighttime use.

In addition, these gummies come in multiple flavors, including mango, watermelon, and blueberry, so there’s always something to appeal to your present taste preference.

The Diamond CBD Chill Plus THC Gummies are delicious, potent, and completely organic. These gummies are made with a proprietary blend that gives you an uplifting high that relaxes your mind and body.

They will remind you of the benefits of cannabis without actually getting you high. It is important to note that CBD does not have any intoxicating effects.

Highlights

Organic and Naturally Sourced Ingredients

Like many of the top THC brands we’ve reviewed, Diamond CBD is also known for using the highest quality ingredients, and their gummies are no exception. The main ingredient in these gummies is organic hemp oil, a rich source of fatty acids and amino acids.

The hemp extracts used by the brand are sourced from organic farms with the best premium hemp plant outputs, meaning that you don’t have to worry about any of the ingredients being harmful or unnatural. Instead, they’ve been designed to provide you with the best possible experience.

Multiple Flavor Options

Diamond CBD Chill Plus THC Gummies come in 5 different flavors: Watermelon, Strawberry Lemonade, Blue Raspberry, Green Apple, and Pink Lemonade. Each bottle contains 10 gummies per flavor except for Pink Lemonade which has 15 per bottle.

Each bottle has about 200 mg of THC per serving, depending on which flavor you choose, and 100 mg of CBD per serving to help promote relaxation without getting high or feeling intoxicated.

Natural Relief for Your Stress and Anxiety

If you suffer from stress or anxiety, these gummies can be a great way of providing relief without resorting to prescription drugs or other remedies.

They contain CBD oil which has been shown to help reduce stress levels and anxiety among many people who use it regularly, making them an excellent choice for anyone who wants a realistic option when dealing with these common problems.

The gummies contain the full spectrum of cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids found in hemp plants. These ingredients work together to help your body naturally regulate itself so that you feel calm, relaxed, and happy.

Pros

Hemp extracts are produced with an industry-standard CO2 extraction method

Independently evaluated for safety and quality

Excellent CBD+THC combination to deliver the best results

Fully organic and vegan-friendly ingredients

Multiple flavor options

Cons

Some users may be overwhelmed by the wide variety of gummy options available.

Relatively expensive compared to other similar quality options

Summary of Customer Reviews

In the end, we don’t have many negatives to report. Customers who have reviewed this product have praised its gummies, saying they’re good and tasty.

The oil it comes with is some of the best quality we’ve seen in gummy form, and it’s safe to say that Diamond CBD has outdone itself with these oils. Not only that, but the price is right, and there’s very little risk involved in giving these gummies a try.

#5. 3Chi – Best Selling Effective THC Gummies With Variety Of Flavors

Occupying the final spot on our review list is the range of gummy options from the 3Chi brand. If you’re looking for a low-cost option to try THC gummies, 3Chi is a good place to start.

Their products are potent and tasty, and they include all the key ingredients typically present in good cannabis edibles. The brand’s gummies come in three flavors: Black Raspberry, Watermelon, and Strawberry.

From the customer’s perspective, getting better value for the money is always a plus—so it’s no surprise that they’re in high demand. The good news is that there are plenty of flavors to choose from, each with its unique appeal. And if you’re looking for something a little more discreet, 3Chi has you covered there.

For the price, these are a great value, particularly for new cannabis users who want to experience the effects of THC without feeling overwhelmed. They are made with high-quality ingredients for a healthy approach to consuming cannabis. In addition, the packaging itself is well done, making it look like any other candy product on the shelf.

If none of the other THC gummy brands have impressed you, consider trying out 3Chi’s top-rated products.

Highlights

High-Quality Manufacturing Process

3Chi has been in the business for many years and is one of the most renowned manufacturers of gummies in California. Their products are known for their consistent quality and potency, which is easily obvious from the large customer following the brand presently enjoys.

The company uses pure CO2 extraction technology to produce its products, allowing it to obtain the highest potency possible from its raw materials. This quality is why their gummies are so effective at relieving pain, stress, anxiety, nausea, etc., while still being safe enough to use daily or even multiple times per day.

Great Value for Money

If you’re looking for a high-quality product at an affordable price point, we think 3Chi’s THC Gummies are well worth considering. At $19.99 per pack, each gummy piece contains 25mg of THC, which is more than enough to get you high but not so much that it will make you feel stoned or buzzed all day long!

These prices make these gummies one of the most affordable options today! If you consider that each pack contains 8 or 16 gummies (which should last you for quite some time), then we think these gummies represent great value for money.

Third-Party Lab Tested

3Chi’s THC Gummies are made in an FDA-registered facility which means that they have undergone third-party testing to ensure that they are 100% pure, safe, and effective. Each batch of their gummies is also tested for potency, purity, and consistency.

Third-party lab testing guarantees that you’re getting what you paid for in a product. With other brands, there can be variability in the potency of each batch depending on how it’s grown, processed, and packaged.

But with 3Chi, you can be confident that every product in the package will have the same amount of active ingredients you’ll need to enjoy the best of their THC gummies.

Pros

Highly competitive and affordable pricing

Independent laboratory testing results available on the brand website

Multiple flavor options

Excellent customer service

Cons

Shipping is unavailable for certain states in the US

Summary of Customer Reviews

Although there aren’t many reviews for actual consumers of 3Chi’s THC Gummies, the posted ones are overwhelmingly positive. Based on this, we can assume that your level of satisfaction with these gummies is likely to be high.

Plus, you have the advantage of being able to try them out at a discount from this site, so what do you have to lose?

How We Selected These Delta 8 Brands To Buy THC Gummies

There are many different factors to consider when trying to find the top THC gummies for your needs, and these factors vary based on why you’re using the gummies. And because there are so many online options available, we had to subject all these brands to a rigorous evaluation process to ensure we picked the best ones for you.

We focused on 5 key criteria when doing our research, among many other factors. These criteria were based on our own experience and poll data gathered from others. Here’s a look at the top 5 factors across which all our top 5 selected THC gummies excelled.

Brand Reputation

Our first consideration when looking for the best THC gummies was the brand. We wanted to know that these companies were reputable and trustworthy, so we looked into their history and reputation.

We didn’t just take the word of other websites or articles; we went straight to the source and asked each company directly about their products, manufacturing process, and customer service. We wanted to know about their business practices and how they treat their customers.

Quality of The Manufacturing Process

The quality of the manufacturing process is one of the most important factors we consider when selecting our top THC gummies. The reason is simple: we wanted to make sure that the product you’re using has been manufactured with care and precision.

So, the next thing we looked at was how well the company manufactured its products.

The right kind of THC gummies is made with high-quality ingredients sourced from reputable manufacturers.

You should be able to trust that your manufacturer knows what they’re doing and has been in business long enough to ensure that they have a good track record.

Ingredient Sources

Another important factor we considered when selecting our top THC gummies was the source of each ingredient in the recipe.

The best manufacturers source their ingredients from reputable sources and ensure that their products are not contaminated with harmful substances such as pesticides or other chemicals.

We want to make sure that our selected gummies are sourced from a trusted, reputable provider and not from overseas. This consideration is necessary because it’s difficult to verify the quality of products imported from other countries, leading to potency and purity problems.

Transparent Third-Party Evaluations and Reports

Third-party evaluations and reports are other important factors we considered when selecting our top THC gummies. These evaluations can help you determine whether a product is safe, effective, or worth considering.

In addition, many companies will test their products using third-party labs before selling them to consumers, so it’s important to look at how they report their results.

When choosing our top THC gummies, we looked at third-party evaluations and reports from organizations like ConsumerLab (CL) and LabDoor.

These groups test products against certain criteria to determine whether they’re safe or not. For example, CL tests products for contaminants such as pesticides, heavy metals, and microbes like E. coli or salmonella bacteria.

Customer Reviews

We relied on customer reviews and third-party evaluations for this information. When people tell you how they feel about a product or service, you can trust that they are telling the truth.

Unfortunately, we found some brands with negative reviews from unsatisfied customers claiming that their products didn’t work as advertised.

Other brands received positive feedback from customers who enjoyed the taste and effects of their products. We used these reviews to identify which brands had the best overall ratings and chose our top picks based on those results.

Buying Guide: What to Look for When Buying High Quality D8 THC Edibles For Sale

Consider The Brand Reputation

There are a lot of different brands out there selling marijuana edibles online, but not all of them are created equal. Some companies have been around for decades and have built a reputation for providing high-quality products at reasonable prices.

Other companies are newer and may not have as much experience with their products or shipping times.

There are lots of brands selling cheap imitation products that could be dangerous to your health—or worse, they could make you sick! So, before you buy any edible product online, do some research on the company that sells it.

Look At the Ingredient Quality and Sources

Next up, you’ll want to look at each company’s ingredient quality and sources used. Not all ingredients are created equal, so you must find a company that uses high-quality ingredients and sources them locally.

If you’re buying them online, ensure that they’ve been tested with all relevant lab testing processes, so you know just what you’re getting.

You should also check out where the company source their ingredients from and how they were grown or manufactured, if possible – this will help you determine if there are any potential contaminants or harmful substances present in your gummies before you purchase them.

Check For Third-Party Reports

If a company is transparent about its products, it’s probably worth your time. Look for third-party reports from organizations like Consumer Labs or The Good Housekeeping Institute.

On the other hand, if a company doesn’t offer any information about its product testing or sourcing, it’s probably not worth your time and money.

Start by looking at third-party reports on the product. These reports should include lab tests that test for potency and contaminants like pesticides and heavy metals. They should also include information about where the product was grown and how much THC is in each serving.

Look At Customer Reviews

Another thing that you should do when buying online is to look at customer reviews. This way, you can see if others have had a good experience with the product before deciding whether or not it’s worth buying for yourself.

If possible, check them out on both Amazon and Yelp — these two sites tend to have more detailed reviews than other sites like Facebook or Instagram.

You can also look at review sites like Weedmaps, Leafly, and Weedhacker for more detailed reviews from medical marijuana patients who’ve tried different edible brands before purchasing.

Pay Attention to Prices

When you buy THC gummies online, paying attention to prices is important. You want to ensure that you get a good deal on your gummies. This way, you will be ensuring that you’re not paying more than you need to for quality THC gummies.

This practice can be tricky because there are so many different kinds of edibles available on the market today. So, you need to make sure that you’re getting a good deal for what you’re paying, especially if you want to save money in the long run.

FAQs On THC Gummies & Weed Edibles

Q1. What Exactly Are THC Gummies?

THC gummies are a cannabis-infused candy that users can consume to produce a euphoric high. These candies are made with the magic of cannabis and are used to help patients treat their medical conditions. The best part is that they come in different varieties, so there’s something for everyone.

Q2. Are THC Gummies Legal?

While THC gummies are federally legal, the legal status of edibles varies by state. In some states like Colorado, California, and Washington, recreational use of marijuana is completely legal.

However, in other states like Texas and New York, it’s illegal to use marijuana outside of medical purposes where it’s legal under state law.

If you’re not sure what the legal status in your state is, we recommend visiting your state’s official website for more information regarding this.

Q3. What Are The Benefits Of Delta 8 & Delta 9 Gummies?

The main benefit of cannabis gummies is that you can control your dosage easily by eating only one or two pieces at a time. This option is great for beginners who may not know how much THC they need before trying edibles for the first time.

Another benefit is that it takes longer for your body to digest an edible than it does for smoking or vaping cannabis; it will take longer for the effects to kick in after eating them (typically about 60 minutes). Finally, edibles tend to last longer than other forms of consumption – anywhere from 3-8 hours, depending on how much you eat or what kind.

Q4: When Should I Abstain From Consuming THC Gummies?

The only time it is recommended to abstain from consuming THC gummies is if you have liver problems or are taking other medications that could negatively interact with the cannabinoids found in marijuana — like benzodiazepines or barbiturates (barbs).

These drugs slow down how quickly your liver metabolizes substances like THC, staying in your body longer than normal. It may therefore lead to undesirable effects when consumed along with other medications.

In addition, pregnant women and nursing mothers should generally refrain from consuming hemp-based supplements as this may affect young babies or children in their early development stages.

Q5. Will THC Gummies Cause Me To Fail A Drug Test?

There is no definitive answer to this question because how a person reacts to THC varies from person to person. However, it is safe to assume that if you take more than two gummies at once, you will most probably fail your drug test as the effects of cannabis are cumulative.

Therefore, if you want to pass your test, you should take only one or two gummies at a time and wait for about a week before taking another dose so that your body gets used to the effects of cannabis.

Q6. What Is the Best Dosage to Take THC Edibles?

A6. The answer to this question depends on several factors, but it should generally be somewhere between 5 mg and 10 mg per dose (this means one piece).

If you are new to THC edibles, then start with 5 mg per dose and slowly increase your intake until you find your optimal dose level.

However, if you want to experience more intense effects, you can increase the number of pieces taken per day. But, again, be aware there is a possibility you may fail your drug test if you are taking too much THC at once.

Q7. Will I Get Addicted to THC Gummies?

No, you won’t get addicted to THC gummies. Some people may be sensitive to the effects of THC and experience some impairment in motor coordination or short-term memory.

However, most users who consume cannabis edibles report a pleasant feeling of relaxation and heightened sensory perception.

The effects of cannabis edibles are more intense and last longer than those of smoking or vaporizing cannabis flowers or concentrate. However, the high lasts for several hours after eating an edible, so it’s best to wait at least two hours before deciding if it’s right for you.

Wrapping Up On The Best THC Gummies From Top Delta 8 Store

This article started as a top 3 list, but it was surprisingly difficult to determine the best three services for weed gummies. Some were better for some reasons, others for other reasons. Ultimately, we couldn’t decide between them, so we took the top 5.

Therefore, we’ve done our best to bring you all the most potent gummies possible when you need pain relief. So, whether you’re suffering from chronic backaches or getting ready for a long day at work, these delicious edibles will get the job done.