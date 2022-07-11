Best THC Gummies: Top Delta 8 Brands To Buy Weed Gummies From Premium Marijuana Dispensary In 2022

As the world of THC and CBD continues to grow in popularity, so does the number of quality products. From chocolates, lollipops, coffee, and of course, gummies, there are now countless ways to enjoy the wonderful effects of delta-8.

THC gummies are still one of the best ways to consume delta-8 products. They don’t smell, taste great, look like any other sweet, and last a lot longer. So, if you’re just getting into CBD or have been a long-time user, you may be wondering what the best THC gummies are?

Well, we’ve done the groundwork and tried and tested countless products to bring you our top five best THC gummies you can buy today.

Top 5 Best THC Gummy Brands In 2022:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies & Recreational Marijuana Gummies Hollyweed CBD – Popular Weed Edibles & Delta 8 Gummy Products, Natural Flavors Diamond CBD – Wide Variety Of THC Edibles Flavors To Order Online 3Chi – Recommended THC Gummy Cubes For Beginners

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is a new LA-based CBD company. They have a committed team ranging from professional growers and researchers to everyday enthusiasts. To curate their products, they use their combined skills to great effect. As so, they haven’t let go of their commitment to producing pure and potent edibles. In that way, they’ve already built a sizable fanbase. Currently, their THC gummies are among the most popular items, and for a good reason.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness has impeccable customer service. They have an on-hand support team and multiple website tools that one can find helpful. As soon as you get on their site, the chatbot will greet you and offer assistance. It’s the equivalent of having a doorman welcome you to the store and guiding you to the aisle you need. If you still have questions or post-purchase queries, you can post them on the site or contact their responsive team.

Furthermore, their THC gummies are a highlight by themselves. For them, Exhale carefully selects only the best Colorado-grown hemp. Next, they use modern extraction methods and curate the final outcome. Coming in at 50mg of CBD in each gummy, these gummies pack a punch and are more than enough to get you buzzed.

According to theislandnow, these gummies are also completely vegan friendly and contain no additives or preservatives. They also taste great, and many prefer them over smoking or using tinctures.

Plus, they come in interesting shapes. These chewy THC squares are colorful and very fruity. They look exactly like sweet treats and offer customers a more discreet way of experiencing the beneficial effects of THC.

Pros

Excellent customer service

Vegan-friendly

Fruity taste

Potent

Cons

Only recommended for experienced users

Third-party lab tests are not always available

Customer Reviews

As Exhale Wellness is still relatively new, there aren’t many reviews for their THC gummies. However, the ones that are there are nothing but five stars. Most customers praise the fruity taste and the impeccable buzz they get.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies & Recreational Marijuana Gummies

BudPop is the rising star in the THC market. Ever since starting in 2021, they’ve been steadily climbing upwards. BudPop has a team with 30 years of combined experience in hemp cultivation. So, they utilize their knowledge and hone their craft even further. On the other end, customers picked up on this brand and devoted more and more attention to their products. As a result, their THC gummies are the go-to edible for many CBD enthusiasts.

Highlights

BudPop specializes in gummies and vape cartridges. However, their gummies are their bread and butter. For them, BudPop uses only the finest primary ingredients. Like Exhale, BudPop also uses delta-8 for their THC gummies.

The gummies themselves are delicious and can easily pass for quality sweets. The gummies currently come in three flavors: ‘Blue dream blueberry,’ ‘Strawberry gelato’, and ‘Watermelon Zkittles’. The blue ones are sweet and fruity. Their strawberry flavor is also sweet but has hints of sour. To spice things up, the watermelon-flavored ones offer a refreshing taste.

But, besides their attractiveness, refrain from overstepping the recommended dosage. BudPop’s THC gummies are some of the strongest THC edibles around. Therefore, any beginner should take only half a gummy per day. Later on, think about slowly increasing the pace.

On the other hand, BudPop is setting an industry standard in terms of honesty and transparency. They utilize third-party lab testing to verify their product’s content. Then, they display this data on their website, so anyone can easily check it out. Thanks to that, you always have the means of staying well-informed. Plus, they keep an eye on their sources, too. For that, they use only organic and vegan-friendly elements. At the same time, they avoid resorting to adding pesticides or GMOs during the cultivating period.

Pros

Exclusive discounts on offer

Special “veterans” program

Tested by third parties

Flavorful and tasty

20% discount on your first order

Cons

Too new for adequate reviews

Few types of products

Potent edibles

Customer Reviews

The company is still in its infancy, but they have overwhelmingly positive reviews from what we found. Most customers praise the gummies’ positive effects, such as easing pain and anxiety.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Popular Weed Edibles & Delta 8 Gummy Products, Natural Flavors

Hollyweed CBD is all about the health benefits of CBD and THC. Their company’s ambition is to educate people about these aspects. They provide a healthier, more sustainable, and cheaper alternative to expensive medication with such an approach. Also, this Californian brand ships all across the US. As a result, you can easily pick an item from their website and ask for a delivery to your doorstep.

Highlights

If your main draw to THC-infused gummies is the health benefits, Hollyweed CBD is the right brand for you. To upkeep this goal, they utilize the modern CO2 extraction method. That process allows for a higher purity outcome and is also more beneficial for the environment.

We’ve tried a lot of gummies, and if someone were to blind taste test us, we would know which one is Hollyweed’s. Their gummies use organic and natural delta-8 hemp without any additional flavors or pesticides. Plus, they have a fruity and almost nutty taste as well. It’s a weird combo, but they are delicious! They’re also vegan and packed with protein too. Hence, even seasoned users will enjoy chewing them. On the other hand, one can opt for their CBD oils instead, which offer an even purer taste of hemp.

Hollyweed’s THC gummies are not as potent as others on this list, but they are helpful and perfect for dealing with mild ailments. So, these gummies are an affordable and sweet alternative to regular meds. For the best effects, remember to follow the prescription.

Lastly, Hollyweed CBD develops various useful and interesting hemp-related blog posts. You can get very familiar with their approach and learn how they operate there. In any case, their blogs are fun to read for any avid user.

Pros

Health-conscious

Promotes full-body wellness

Sweet and natural flavors

Useful website information

Cons

Vague on third-party testing

It may not be effective for people with serious ailments

Customer Reviews

There are few customer reviews on their website; however, third-party reviews consistently praise the speed at which Holyweed’s THC gummies act and offer effective relief.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed

#4. Diamond CBD – Wide Variety Of THC Edibles Flavors To Order Online

Shopping at Diamond CBD is like going to your favorite candy shop. It’s colorful, captivating, and you’re sure to pick a favorite in no time. In addition, they offer one of the widest selections of CBD and delta-8 products we’ve seen. Diamond CBD also has options for everyone, whether you’re a seasoned user, new to the game, or just enjoy a little now and then.

Highlights

Diamond CBD’s gummies emphasize relaxation and wellness. Their particular delta-8 products produce a sense of calmness. As a result, their gummies work best for people who have trouble sleeping or just want to relax. However, they have different dosages ranging from 500mg all the way up to 4000mg! Therefore, consider your tolerance before deciding on a package. On top of the delta-8, they also mix in CBD to ease you into the ‘high’. As a result, these gummies provide a more of an “entourage” effect.

A look at Diamond CBD’S website will reveal an array of products. Their product lineup also includes multiple variations of gummies. Simply click on which mood banner you want to experience, and Diamond CBD will have the perfect treat catered for you.

Diamond CBD also has regular promotions on its products. These range from daily, weekly and monthly discounts to spin the wheel prizes and so much more.

Diamond CBD advertises all their products’ ingredients on their website alongside clearly labeling them. Additionally, they make accessing their third-party lab results hassle-free. To reach this info, one need only look at their product pages.

Pros

Regular sales and promotions

Large selection of products

Soothing effects

Great combination of delta-8 and CBD

Cons

Taste a little bland

Stock runs out quick

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews for these gummies are glowing! Many praise the relaxed feeling they provide as well as the long-lasting effect. Other than that, users express satisfaction with the company’s outstanding customer service.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi – Recommended THC Gummy Cubes For Beginners

A biochemist started 3Chi with over 15 years of experience in the industry. They had the vision to bring the beneficial properties of hemp products to the public market. In 2018, 3Chi introduced the first THC delta-8 product in the US. By doing so, they pioneered the trend of using the compound for its medicinal and recreational use. At the same time, 3Chi took a position among the leaders in the industry. They specialize in lower dosages but with potent and effective results.

Highlights

3Chi’s gummies are the perfect option if you’re just starting out with CBD. You can choose between the 8 pack or the 16 pack, with each gummy containing 25mg of delta-8. On each product and at the website, you will find dosage instructions and guides on using the products safely and effectively. For example, it is initially recommended to start with half a gummy, and if that doesn’t work after two hours, you can increase it by another half. We recommend these gummies to beginners because their low dosage is a great way to determine precisely how much you need without going overboard.

3Chi offers their customers bite-sized gummies that come in two flavors. Their black raspberry flavor perfectly balances sweet and sour. The other is their watermelon flavor which is excellent for those who have a sweet tooth. Both flavors do an excellent job of masking the natural taste of hemp.

Children should not have access to these products, and 3Chi provides childproof packaging to ensure they can never get hold of delta-8 products. This additional feature really emphasizes 3Chi’s professionalism and commitment to being an industry leader. After all, childproof bags for THC edibles should be the norm. However, just because the bags are childproof doesn’t mean you shouldn’t mind where you leave them. Instead, it’s best to keep them secure at all times.

Usually, THC gummies have a short shelf-life. Because of that, people must deplete them fast and then head out to re-stock very often. Luckily, 3Chi covers that aspect too. In that way, they cater to a broader range of consumers. So, even the more casual CBD users can enjoy this product. 3Chi offers customers gummies that can easily store and refrigerate to last up to a whole year. As a result, you don’t need to worry about your gummies going off or stale. When you want to use them, they will still taste and provide the same effects as if you bought them yesterday.

Pros

Delicious flavors

Made to last

Small dosages mean their beginner-friendly

Childproof packaging

Cons

It does contain preservatives and artificial flavors

It may not have as strong an effect on regular users

Customer Reviews

With over 900 hundred verified customer reviews on their website, 3Chi’s customers have nothing but good things to say about these edibles. From first-time users to experienced veterans, all praise the gummies’ flavor, quality, and effects. Some customers who have tried other edibles but felt no effects note how 3Chi’s gummies stand above the crowd. Therefore, most tend to stick to this brand.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of 3Chi

How We Chose These Best Delta 8 Gummy Products & Weed Edibles?

THC gummies are an excellent way for people to get a buzz and relax. However, today there are thousands of edibles and gummies on the market, and not all of them are equal in quality or purity. As a result, we put all the suppliers we came across under examination using our strict criteria. As a result, we can guarantee that only the best THC gummies were considered and discussed in this article.

Source

One of the most important factors to consider is the source of a company’s delta-8. In the US, some states have strict guidelines on how hemp should be cultivated; this often leads to a higher quality product. Additionally, many suppliers will go through tremendous effort to ensure their products are safe, tasty, and beneficial, all big pluses for us.

Efficacy

The strength of THC gummies varies greatly, and it is essential to know what works. Therefore, considering the goals of each company, we are able to cover products suitable for both beginners and veteran THC users. In addition, we were particularly interested in companies that offer multiple dosages and gummy types.

Transparency

Some less reputable companies will mix in other substances to lower their production costs or provide cheap and ineffective delta-8. On the other hand, reputable delta-8 brands will use third-party labs to test and verify the contents of their products. This shows the customer what they are buying and ensures a product’s quality. So, we favored those businesses that treat their customers with honesty and fairness.

Company

The company behind the brand is as important as the product itself. Well-known names build their standing through years of hard work. As a result, we reviewed the company’s motto, vision, and of course, price and quality. At the same time, we looked at every step of their manufacturing process. That way, we knew if they cut some corners here or there.

Customer Ratings

Proof of a company’s legitimacy is in its customer ratings. To curate our guide, we took hundreds of customer reviews into account. Only those with positive feedback made the cut. It’s also a great way to check how THC gummies work for different people.

Buying Guide: Top Delta 8 Brands Selling Weed Gummies & Marijuana Edibles

Check for the Legal Status of Delta-8

Delta-8 is a great combination of efficacy and potency. So, it’s technically CBD with a pinch of THC, borrowing from both worlds. However, there isn’t a unified treatment for such compounds in the US. So, to avoid walking into risks, keep an eye out for any new development beforehand. This means regularly checking the laws of your state regarding cannabinoids to ensure you do not bend them.

Read the Ingredients List

Many THC gummy suppliers will add additional ingredients to their batches to give them unique flavors, textures, and colors. Therefore, make sure you read the ingredients list to check for any allergens or unwanted by-products like gelatin. Luckily, most of the gummies on this list are vegan and, therefore, perfect for any diet.

Only Buy From Reputable Suppliers

The road to legalizing cannabinoids has been long, and it is not over yet. However, with the digital age in full swing, there is no longer a need to buy risky products at all. Instead, you can easily gather the data and form a correct opinion before making your choice. The stores on this list place a high emphasis on quality and third-party testing. It’s why we chose them and something you should always consider. So, although you may get it cheaper from a dealer in the parking lot, we can guarantee you it’s nothing like the stock you get from these stores.

Know Your Dosage

Responses to Delta 8 THC gummies vary between individuals, and the amount needed to feel its beneficial effects varies from person to person. Most CBD companies provide dosage instructions on their products or on their website, but these are very general guidelines. The safest and only way to know what works for you is to start small and gradually increase or decrease until you find the right amount. If you’re new to THC gummies, choose one that contains a low dosage, like 20mg in each serving. That way, you have more control over the amount you take and find your preferred dose.

Be Patient

By now, almost everyone has heard a story where a friend has taken too many edibles because they thought they weren’t working. It’s a common issue and can happen to anyone. As you are ingesting the THC and not smoking it or applying it directly on your tongue, it takes longer for the effects to kick in. For some it could be 20 minutes, for others it could be three hours.

It all depends on several factors such as metabolism, other food supplements, tolerance level, etc. If you don’t know your required dosage start small. Begin with one gummy or even half of one and wait at least two hours before you decide to take more. Even if that sounds like a hassle, you shouldn’t resort to taking chances here. THC gummies will pose some effects and can even catch you off-guard. So, have a sound plan and stick to it.

FAQs On Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1. Are THC gummies legal?

In most states, potent THC gummies that contain delta-8 are legal, as it is a type of CBD. It also shares a lot in common with THC regarding the psychoactive effects it can produce. However, delta-8 is constantly being scrutinized by authorities to determine whether it should have its own enforceable laws. As a result, it is essential to keep up to date with the cannabinoid laws of your state. However, you can buy freely and without the worry of breaking the law for now.

Q2. What is the difference between THC and CBD?

Both THC and CBD are cannabinoids derived from marijuana plants. They have similar effects and can help treat people for various ailments. However, THC has psychoactive properties that cause individuals to experience a ‘high’ afterward. On the other hand, CBD does not have these strong psychoactive properties and instead has a calming effect. The difference is due to how the chemical molecules in each strain are structured. So, although both have the same chemical makeup, they differ in form and thus result in diverging after-effects.

Q3. What are THC gummies good for?

The best THC gummies are good for an array of ailments. For the most part, you can use THC gummies to treat pain, poor appetite, muscle spasms, nausea, sleep disorders, and anxiety. In addition, some users report that taking gummies helped them with their depression-related issues. However, more clinical trials need to be done to prove this claim. As it stands today, it’s best to consult your doctor before trying to resolve depression through psychoactive substances.

THC gummies are also great for recreational use. Due to the psychoactive effects of THC, many users will experience a sense of euphoria and a ‘high’. In addition, users will experience a heightened sense of creativity, taste, and vision.

Q4. What do THC gummies taste like?

Not all gummies taste the same, and unfortunately, not all of them taste great. Most THC-infused gummies are bland and have a very bitter or earthy taste. However, some more experienced users prefer this aspect more than the alternative. So, if you are one yourself, we recommend the organic and unflavored THC edibles. Suppose you have a sweet tooth, then you’re in luck. Much work has gone into making THC gummies feel and taste like regular sweets. A lot of online brands like the ones in this article offer customers flavored edibles that are sweet and fruity. In other words, they manage to mask the bitter and potent taste of natural THC. As a result, many of the THC edibles on this list taste amazing and could easily pass for regular sweets.

Q5. How long do the Effects of THC gummies last?

THC gets absorbed into the body and bloodstream as you’re orally consuming the THC instead of inhaling it. As a result, the effects of THC gummies are often more potent and last longer. However, it may take up to an hour or longer to start to feel anything whenever using edibles. Yet, the effects can last for several hours, depending on your dosage. The average high will last around three to six hours, so keep this in mind when preparing the amount.

Q6. What is the correct dosage for me?

Each person will have their own perfect dosage, and you have to experiment to find out. When finding your correct dosage for edibles, the number one rule is to be patient. Start small and gradually work your way up. Start with 10 mg or 25 mg and see how you feel after an hour and a half. If you don’t feel the desired effects wait an additional 30 minutes, then take another 10 to 25mg. Trust us; it is way better not to feel anything than to be overwhelmed by the high. To make matters worse, it may not go away that quickly. Practice caution, and soon enough, you’ll know exactly how much you can handle. Also, just because some edibles come in the form of single servings like brownies or cookies does not mean you should eat the whole thing! Split it into pieces and share or consume in short periods throughout the day.

Q7. How are THC gummies made?

All gummies are made using three key ingredients: sugar, gelatin, or fruit pectin and flavor. These ingredients are mixed together, heated, and placed into molds for cooling. The THC is then either infused into the gummies during the cooling process or added during the heating process. If added in during heating, the taste of THC may be more robust, but so are the effects. With the infusion method, the sweetness of the gummies may outshine the potent taste of THC.

Conclusion – Top THC Brands For Buying Recreational Marijuana Gummies

This article brought you the best D8 THC gummies you can buy online today. We tested countless products and extensively researched the companies behind them. Additionally, we tried to find the best for everyone and not focus on a tiered list because we all have different tastes and reasons. We also provided a buyer’s guide to know what to look for when buying THC gummies. In that way, you can easily keep an eye on the essentials when scouring the net. Also, it will allow you to spot and steer clear from the unworthy competition.

Finally, we wanted to put your mind to ease and answer some frequently asked questions regarding THC gummies. All that info is of the practical sort, meaning there’s no guesswork needed on your part. So, what are you waiting for? Go shopping and experience some of the best THC gummies you can buy!