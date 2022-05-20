Best THC Gummies In 2022: Top Delta 8 Brands To Buy THC Edibles From Marijuana Dispensary

Over the years, THC products have gained massive popularity and still are one of the highest demanded products globally. Nowadays, THC products are easily accessible, as well as affordable, so anyone in need of these kinds of products can take advantage of them.

For this reason, people around the world make use of these products and the various benefits they can bring forth. More and more THC products are emerging on the market daily, so with this guide, we like to introduce you to the best THC gummies on the market and lead you on your journey with THC products.

Top 5 Brands Selling the Best THC Gummies

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand To Buy THC Gummies; Editor’s Choice BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies With Natural Ingredients Hollyweed CBD: Highly Potent D8 THC Gummy Bear; Delicious Flavors Diamond CBD: Top Delta 8 Brands For Marijuana Gummies; Vegan Friendly 3Chi: Premium Quality Delta 8 THC Edibles & Other Delta 8 Products

Reviews Section

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand To Buy THC Gummies; Editor’s Choice

About the brand

As the first brand on our list that is a professional in Delta-8-THC gummies and one of the best in the CBD and THC industry, we like to present Exhale Wellness. This brand is widely known for producing CBD products of the highest quality yet for the most affordable prices.

Exhale Wellness is a highly-experienced brand on the marketplace, with over 20 years of experience, as well as a one with a high level of brand reputation and massive popularity. This brand is highly appreciated for the care and passion for informing and educating the community about the various forms of CBD, HHC, Delta 8, and 9 products.

Exactly for that purpose, Exhale Wellness presents a wide range of articles concerning various interesting topics on hemp-derived products in the blog section on its website. Through that blog, it proceeds to complete its mission of providing information and teaching people about the power of hemp-derived products.

Exhale Wellness is one of a very few out there to produce safe, organic, natural goods that are derived from hemp. It strongly follows its motto, “Nature holds the key to wellness”. So, you can be sure that by putting your trust in this brand’s products, you are certainly getting in touch with nature.

About the product

Exhale’s Delta 8 THC gummies are one of the bestsellers on the market. People seem to love this product and enjoy the benefits it lays out. Exhale’s gummies are a great way for anyone who is looking for pain and discomfort relief, as well as sleep improvement and relaxation.

These gummies are vegan fruit-flavored, highly potent, and produced by the highest safety standards. They are 100% natural, organic, as well as cruelty-free, and among the most beneficial sweet treats you can get. The THC gummies are so easy and convenient to use; just determine the right dosage to fit your needs, pop them down with some water, and expect to experience the first effects 45-60 minutes after consuming thc gummies.

This product is produced in two strengths or size options: 750 milligrams and 1500 milligrams, that come in a very modern air-tight glass bottle. The prices for these gummies are pretty affordable so you can get the 750-milligrams deal for $59.95 and the 1500-milligrams deal you can purchase for $99.95.

Exhale Wellness also offers various discounts so that you can get the product for even more affordable prices. Besides that, it offers a 30-day money-back guarantee. So, if for any reason you are not completely satisfied with the product, you can take advantage of this guarantee.

Features

May relieve pain and discomfort in general

May improve sleep

Promotes relaxation

Enhances mood

Might reduce brain fuzz and disorientation

Aids overall mobility

Eases digestive issues

Pros

Free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Affordable and modern packaging

100% natural, organic, safe ingredients

Easy and safe to consume

High potency and may promote rapid results

No artificial colors or flavors

Non- psychoactive and cruelty-free

Third-party lab tested and approved

Cons

No international shipping

Customer reviews

Exhale’s Delta 8 THC gummies have received numerous positive feedback from customers. People love how rapid the results are and how many benefits these gummies laid out to them. Furthermore, the customers love the excellent service the brand provides.

#2. BudPop: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies With Natural Ingredients

About the brand

The second reputable brand we like to introduce you to from our list of the best brands that manufacture top-notch safety and quality Delta 8 THC gummies is BudPop. This brand enjoys a high reputation and has received words of praise from numerous customers and some major magazines like Forbes, LA Weekly, Observer, Ministry of Hemp, and many more.

BudPop has set on a mission to supply the market with the best organic, vegan, safe, and natural hemp-derived products of the highest quality for the reason of being unsatisfied with the current products of this kind on the marketplace.

Furthermore, Budpop’s motto states, ” pop plants, not pills”, so you can be sure that no harm will come your way from this brand’s products. There are plenty of CBD, HHC, Delta 8, and 9 products to choose from BudPop, or even better, Delta 8 THC gummies in particular.

BudPop produces the best, most effective, and safest gummies in various tasty flavors like orange, strawberry, blueberry, watermelon, and even mixed berries. Isn’t that amazing to h so many options to choose from, along with guaranteed safety and most rapid results?

About the product

As we previously mentioned, BudPop manufactures Delta 8 THC gummies in various delicious flavors. However, in this guide, we are going in-depth about the strawberry gelato ones. Not only are these gummies pleasant to the sense of taste, but they are also extremely potent, along with being 100% safe to consume.

These BudPop gummies are the perfect solution for taking off the edge and experiencing happy and euphoric sensations, relaxed feelings, and a calm mind. This product can provide the most rapid results, so you should usually be able to enjoy the effects 30 minutes after consuming the gummies.

The gummies are very convenient and simple to consume since they are pre-dosed. The process of consuming can be very discrete and perfect when you are on the go.

Bear in mind that first, you have to conclude the right dose of the product for yourself, then you can proceed with the process of consuming the gummies. So, you can purchase these gummies in a single pack, 3-pack, or 5-pack for the prices of $59.95, $179.95, and $299.95.

Feel free to make use of the various discounts the brand offers, as well as the 30-day money-back guarantee if you feel the need.

Features

Strawberry gelato flavor

May promote happy and euphoric feelings

May give relaxed and calm sensations

Enhances mood

Easy and convenient to consume

Pros

Fast and free shipping

Legal

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Vegan friendly & Gluten Free

Third-party lab tested and approved

May give rapid results

Does not create addiction

High level of safety

Derived from 100% natural hemp

Cons

Shipping only in the US

Customer reviews

Judging by our research, it is safe to say that Budpop has completed its mission, and has indeed supplied the market with the best of the best hemp-derived products. We assure you that you cannot go wrong with trusting this brand. Its products have been highly demanded over the years, including the Delta 8 THC gummies, which have become one of the bestsellers on the market.

Customers appreciate the quality and the level of safety of these gummies, as well as enjoy the benefits from them. In addition, people praise the tasteful flavors of this product and highly recommend the gummies.

#3. Hollyweed: Highly Potent D8 THC Gummy Bear; Delicious Flavors

About the brand

As the next brand on our list, we are presenting Hollyweed with the best Delta 8 THC gummy cubes in the field. This brand’s unique name is not strange when it comes to producing high-quality CBD and THC products.

The Hollyweed brand was founded by a group of leading cannabinoid and medical experts who came together for the purpose of creating the safest and most effective hemp-derived products in the cannabis industry.

This brand manufactures the products through the best processes, following the highest standard, and with the best organic ingredients to ensure the most enjoyable journey from cannabis products for the consumers.

Furthermore, Hollyweed is eager to assist in the journey to wellness for everyone and has firm opinions about this matter. This brand, through its products, is hoping to get the people in touch with the pillars of wellness: spiritual, emotional, intellectual, physical, environmental, and social.

About the product

Hollyweed’s Delta 8 THC cube gummies are the ones that stand out the most for being produced in a resealable package, as opposed to other products of this kind on the market. These gummies are easily portable and discrete, as well as highly effective and completely safe to consume since they are created with 100% organic and all natural ingredients.

In addition, these gummies are cruelty-free, along with no artificial colors or flavors, yet they are one of the most delicious Delta 8 THC gummies out there. This product is consistent with various fruity flavored gummy cubes like strawberry, blueberry, elderberry, guava, kiwi, and so on.

These cube gummies are of great help to anyone in need of sleep improvement, mood improvement, along with increased relaxed and calm feelings. To enjoy these and many other benefits from Hollyweed’s gummies, you just have to pop one or two, depending on how much of the dose you can handle, and enjoy the experience with the most delicious Delta 8 gummies.

You can purchase this Hollyweed product in a package of 750 milligrams or 1500 milligrams, for $59.95 and $99.95. The payment process is safe and secure and goes through all the major paying cards. In addition, the brand offers a 25% discount if you choose to subscribe, as well as 20% off on your first order so that you can get the gummies at much more affordable prices.

Features

Supports better mood

May improve sleep issues

Enhances mood

May promote relaxation

Nourishes the body

Pros

Free shipping

Cruelty-free and vegan friendly

100% safe and effective

Resealable package

Multiple flavors

Third-party lab tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Discrete and portable

Easy to consume

Cons

Shipping only in the US

Customer reviews

Hollyweed’s Delta 8 THC gummies have been positively reviewed by countless customers, who have gotten quite fond of the fact that the gummies are highly effective, easy to consume, and above all, completely safe. Customers claim that by using these gummies, they get more revitalized and reenergized.

#4. Diamond CBD: Top Delta 8 Brands For Marijuana Gummies; Vegan Friendly

About the brand

Following in our guide, we present one of the producers of the best THC gummies and vicarious other CBD products in the industry, Diamond CBD. This brand was founded by a group of experts in the hemp products field and was launched in 2015.

Diamond CBD has received massive positive feedback over the years and has growing popularity, which makes it one of the top five brands in the industry. This brand enjoys the long-term experience and is a brand that deeply cares for the community, so it manufactures products of the highest quality, made from organically grown hemp, with no synthetics, no GMO, and eco-friendly products.

Furthermore, Diamond CBD has a wide spectrum of products you can choose from to find the right product which may complete your needs. In addition, the brand presents various informative articles in the blog section on its official website on topics related to hemp-derived products. So, if you are looking for more information and something interesting to read, this blog section is the right informative and fun corner for you.

About the product

Diamond’s Chill Plus Delta 8 Square gummies are one of the bestsellers on the marketplace, which is highly demanded by the amazing rapid results it brings forth. This product is widely known for the fun and enjoyable psychotropic high it gets to the consumers, which is highly effective, and above all, legal and completely safe to consume.

Feel free to check the finest labs report yourself if you have any doubts about the safety and quality of the product. Furthermore, these gummies come in 3 different flavors in every package jar so that you can enjoy tasteful mango, blueberry, and watermelon sweet yet powerful treats.

Diamond’s gummies are a perfect way to relax after a long day, have fun with friends, experience a smooth buzz, as well as stress relief by delicious sweet gummies. All in all, you can enjoy the benefits of these gummies 60 minutes after taking them, which is rapid.

This product comes in three strength options or sizes so that you can choose between 500 milligrams, 1000 milligrams, and 4000 milligrams. They can be purchased for the following prices $59.99, $99.99, and $369.99. However, you can subscribe and save up to 65% off on your order and make use of the additional 25% discount for a one-time purchase.

Features

Provides a legal, safe and enjoyable “high”

May promote stress relief

Aids relaxation

Might facilitate sleep issues

Provides a smooth buzz

Blueberry, mango, and watermelon flavors

Pros

100 % organic hemp

Eco-friendly

Might provide rapid results

No GMO

No synthetics

Easy to consume

Free shipping

Cons

No international shipping

More on the expensive side

Customer reviews

Diamond CBD’s Delta 8 THC gummies are one of the bestsellers on the market and are highly demanded for the amazing benefits they bring forth to their consumers.

Customers have reported a positive experience with these gummies and claimed that they love the flavors of the product for bringing in a touch of refreshment. Furthermore, people speak highly of this product to enable their quality and sound sleep and treat symptoms of insomnia.

#5. 3Chi: Premium Quality Delta 8 THC Edibles & Other Delta 8 Products

About the brand

Last but certainly not least, we are happy to present the 3Chi brand, which supplies the market with the most potent Delta 8 THC gummies, and these days is among the most popular brands in the field. This brand is relatively new on the market; however no less professional and highly reputed compared to the other brands on our list.

3Chi was launched in 2019 by a highly experienced biochemist who carefully and thoroughly researched hemp in order to create hemp-derived products with the best formulas with the highest level of efficiency and safety. This brand’s products are the way to go in your journey to experience the healing powers of hemp.

Since its launch, 3Chi has become a leading Delta 8 and CBN distributor in the United States and is a brand that offers a quite large range of products to help customers fulfill their medical as well as recreational needs.

The 3Chi’s mission is to help and lead the way for consumers to achieve the healthiest and happiest version of themselves, together with informing the community through useful and interesting articles in its blog section.

It is of key importance to mention that all brand’s products are Farm Bill compliant, or in other words, legal and completely safe to use.

About the product

3Chi’s Delta 8 THC gummies come in a resealable package. They are highly potent and long-lasting gummies, as well as fast-acting. These gummies are produced in three different flavors: strawberry, watermelon, and black raspberry; the latter being an award-winning flavor. So it is safe to say that your taste buds will be exploding from these delicious sweet treats, and you will not experience a hemp taste whatsoever.

These gummies are the perfect solution if you are looking to improve sleep and experience euphoria along with relaxed feelings. This 3Chi product is fast-acting and long-lasting, so you can expect the effects to first show within 60-90 minutes and endure even after 6 hours of consuming the gummies.

The product can be purchased off of the original brand’s website in an 8-pack (200 milligrams), or in a 16-pack (400 milligrams) for $19.99 and $29.99. 3Chi so far has the most affordable prices of all brands on our list and compared to others on the market.

Features

Various delicious flavors to choose from

Supports sleep improvement

May give relaxed feelings

Promotes euphoric sensations

May provide an enjoyable and secure high

Might have a fast-acting effect

Long-lasting product

No hemp taste

Pros

Legal

Vegan friendly

Cruelty-free

Made from all natural and organically grown hemp in the US

Resealable package

Cons

Melts under high temperature

Shipping only in the US

Does not ship to certain states

Customer reviews

3Chi’s gummies are among the most potent gummies on the marketplace and are one of the most demanded, bringing rapid results. In addition, these gummies come with the most affordable prices in comparison to other gummies out there. Furthermore, customers enjoy the various delicious flavors of these gummies and the experience with these Delta 8 THC gummies.

How Did We Choose These THC Products?

As we previously mentioned, CBD products, along with Delta 8 and Delta 9, HHC products, are gaining massive popularity by the day. The dema for these kinds of products is skyrocketing, and more and more brands are emerging on the market with all forms of these products.

People all around the world have gotten quite fond of the fact that Delta 8 products, alongside other hemp-derived products, are able to provide amazing benefits while being completely safe and legal to consume.

For this exact reason, hemp-derived products are used globally, and people love taking advantage of the power of these products and seem to enjoy their benefits. Hemp products may help people in different conditions like in the following:

Promoting relaxation, calm and peaceful feelings

Supporting users’ appetite

Promoting a better, qualitative, and sound sleep

Reducing negative effects of nervous and stress thinking

Assisting in relieving symptoms of nausea

Helping in relieving chronic pain

Providing recreational benefits

Enhancing mood

Aiding overall mobility and many more

These benefits people experience from trusting the process and the power of hemp, including the Delta 8 THC gummies, which we set on a mission to see which ones are the best in the field.

Guidelines for our research

For the reason of countless Delta 8 products emerging, which overflow the market, we set on the mission of finding the brands that produce the best Delta 8 THC gummies in the industry. We deeply and thoroughly researched the market with a list of strict guidelines that the brands and the products must complete to earn their place in our guide.

We set the standards high, our expectations even higher, and we began our research with the following guidelines:

Customer’s opinions and reputation

Highly renowned brand and positive customer feedback – these two factors are of major significance and are the key indicators for realizing if the brand is professional or not. Customers are the ones that provide the most honest judgment for a brand’s products, and they are the ones that determine the reputation of a brand. So, we made sure the brands and products on our list are positively reviewed by customers, and for the brand to enjoy words of praise.

Long-term experience

If a brand enjoys the long-term experience, then it is less likely to make mistakes and behave unprofessionally, unlike newbie brands in the field. After all, the hemp-derived products industry is complicated and demanding, and the products may affect the consumer’s health and wellbeing if done wrong. Therefore, we looked for brands that are experienced in the field and know what they are doing.

Efficient and safe products

We made sure to look for products that will acutely benefit the consumer, as well as being fast-acting and long-lasting. We wanted to present products that provide the most rapid results, which are, even more importantly, 100% safe to consume. We double-checked the products and the third-party test results to be certain that they were approved and safe.

Legal

It is of key importance for all the brands on our list to manufacture legal products, in this case, Delta 8 THC gummies that are Federal Bill compliant.

Thus, we verified that all the brands we present to you, produce legal products, of the highest quality and with the highest level of safety.

These guidelines are just a small part of the all we set. However, it is safe to say that the brands we presented won’t disappoint you, if you choose to buy from any of them. They all completed the rigorous guidelines we set and succeeded in our high expectations.

Buying Guide for THC Beginners

Because there are so many easily accessible hemp-derived products to choose from, you should be extremely careful in which brand and product you are trusting with your health and wellbeing. Our research found a great deal of unhealthy and harmful hemp products, including Delta 8 THC gummies.

So you should bear in mind when looking through the market that not all brands and products are genuine, legitimate, and safe as the ones in our guide. Therefore, you should take a deeper look into all the aspects concerning the product you are looking to purchase.

You should carefully look through the third-party test results, customer’s experience, the quality of the product, the reputation of the brand, see if the product is legal, and educate yourself on the features, benefits, and possible side effects of the product.

Other features to consider

Furthermore, you should always reckon the dosage of the product, and even before making the order, see what dose is right for you and your needs. Usually, brands provide a dosage chart on their website, so feel free to check there, or if they don’t look for the general recommended dosage.

In addition, if you have any medical conditions, you should seek advice from your doctor before consuming the THC gummies or any products of this kind. Also, always check to see if there are any restrictions or need for a medical prescription to use the product.

Make sure you take all aspects into consideration, so you don’t suffer any negative consequences from products like these or similar.

Ingredients

The ingredients consistent in the product are also of key significance and another aspect you should definitely take into account when searching the market for hemp-derived products.

It is essential to know what to look for, so stay away from products that contain preservatives, allergens, additives, synthetic ingredients, artificial sweeteners, or any other harmful and unhealthy ingredients.

The most common ingredients in the Delta 8 THC gummies in our guide are the following:

Delta 8 THC

Natural pectin

Hemp plant-derived terpenes

Sunflower oil

Corn syrup

Natural food coloring

Spirulina

Carnauba wax

Citric acid

Organic rice syrup

FAQ On Weed Edibles

Q1. Are Delta 8 THC gummies legal?

According to the 2018 Federal Bill, any hemp-derived product containing 0.3% D9 THC or less is considered a legal product. So, any Delta 8 gummies that follow this condition are indeed legal. In addition, all the gummies in our guide are legal, so feel free to choose from them.

Q2. How long does a Delta-8-gummy “high” last?

Depending on the product and its formula, the lasting of Delta 8 gummies can vary. Usually, the effects of these products last for about 6 hours after consumption. However, if a product is designed to be more potent and long-lasting, the effects may last even after 6 hours of consumption.

Q3. How long does it take for a Delta 8 THC gummy to work?

Depending on how strong of a dose you are consuming and the formula of the product, the effects from Delta 8 gummies can vary. Typically, you should be able to notice the first results in the time frame of 60 to 90 minutes after consuming the gummies.

Conclusion: Delta 8 For Sale

Since products like Delta 8 gummies and similar in this range are legal, safe, effective, easily accessible as well as affordable, we highly encourage you to take advantage of them. We hope we could help you with this guide and assist you in your journey with hemp-derived products, including Delta 8 THC gummies.

We highly recommend you giving any of the brands in our guide a chance, since all of them offer the best THC gummies on the weed market. We assure you that you will get your money’s worth by trusting in any one of their products.