Best Online Therapy for Depression In 2022: Top Therapists for Virtual Counseling Services

If you’re having trouble with your mental health, there are several online treatment platforms to select from. The top online counseling sites give you access to qualified counselors who can perform live treatment sessions over the phone, via video, or by text messaging.

Online therapy is not only more comfortable than in-person counseling, but it is also less expensive. However, when it comes to selecting the best online therapy service, the sheer number of platforms available can be bewildering.

It is difficult to find a therapist, and not only is internet counseling convenient, but it is also even less expensive than in-office therapy. You can also choose how you connect with an online therapist, giving you more opportunities to create a therapeutic relationship.

To assist you in making your decision, we reviewed the most successful web therapy platforms and graded them based on a number of criteria to help you select the best treatment service for your needs.

#1. Calmerry: Overall Best Online Therapy Platforms On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Overview

Calmerry is a newbie to the world of online treatment. The service, which was founded in 2020 in reaction to the Covid-19 pandemic, has quickly expanded and earned a reputation as one of the greatest online rehabilitation sites available.

The platform, like many other online therapy providers, operates on a graded subscription-based approach. Using the messaging service, all clients have access to their certified therapist 24 hours a day, seven days a week. In addition, higher-tiered memberships include up to four 30-minute live video sessions each month.

Calmerry is available as a desktop or mobile app, both of which are compatible and simple to use. Calmerry’s therapists are all licensed and have at least 2,500 hours of professional experience. Aside from clinical psychologists, the service also employs certified family and marriage therapists to provide couples counseling and advice on coping with trauma and abuse.

Because the platform allows certified therapists to choose their own method of therapy, you can select specialists that match your requirements and preferences. You can even look for therapists in your region who specialize in specific techniques, such as CBT and client-centered therapy.

Highlights

Calmerry’s registration process is straightforward. Patients receive a survey report after completing a questionnaire, which includes a mental wellbeing score and a planned improvement summary. It also shows a success rate for Calmerry. The higher the number, the better your chances of succeeding.

Then you choose the membership plan that best meets your needs, and the matching process begins after payment is made. This appears to be the quickest service provider in this category, which might be pretty useful for persons in need of immediate assistance.

Convenience and accessibility

Calmerry’s philosophy, like that of rival providers, is to make mental health care available and inexpensive to all. This is accomplished in part through message treatment.

Both membership plans feature unlimited text messaging, making communication with a therapist simple and convenient. Furthermore, Calmerry guarantees a quick response from your therapist – usually within a few hours. If you are scared to chat with a counselor face to face, this is an excellent alternative.

Therapist replacement

Even though this service makes it easy to seek aid quickly, switching therapists is more difficult than on other sites. Calmerry asks you to contact customer service and provide a valid justification for assigning a different therapist to you. Nonetheless, Calmerry users consistently give the program top marks for customer satisfaction.

Pros

Signing up is a simple process that only requires a few minutes

Within 24 hours or fewer, you will be connected with a therapist

You have the option of selecting your own therapist

Week-long membership plans are available in addition to monthly ones

Outstanding client service

The professional vetting process assures that you are working with a highly trained therapist

Plans that are really economical

Cons

An automatic procedure matches you with a therapist first

Before getting matched, you must pay for at least one week

Only on rare occasions is a free trial available

#2. Online-Therapy: Most Popular Mental Health Counselor to Treat Depression

Overview

Online-Therapy.com began providing its services in 2009. The site focuses on cognitive-behavioral treatment and provides meditation techniques. All patients can also access an enormous information resource through the site.

Cognitive-behavioral therapy has been demonstrated in studies to be an effective treatment for a variety of mental health issues, including anxiety, depressed mood, and stress.

The website offers many levels, beginning with a free plan that allows customers to access the base of knowledge but does not allow you to communicate directly with a qualified therapist.

In general, once you’ve set, the regular plan provides the most value for your money. Direct messaging, daily worksheet responses, and one live thirty-minute video or phone chat session every month are all included.

Because a big component of CBT (cognitive behavioral therapy) includes tracking emotions and responses, the website contains a huge number of worksheets that you will complete on a regular basis. Your therapist will respond to your work and assist you in identifying difficult areas while also providing choices for overcoming these challenges.

Highlights

When you sign up with Online-Therapy.com, you gain access to the best online therapy programs comprising eight phases, each of which is designed to assist you in confronting and overcoming challenges. These sections can be accessed via text, video, or audio. You will also have an online access therapist, a daily notebook, an exercise regimen, and meditation and yoga videos.

You will have unlimited chat accessibility to your counselor as well as one to two weekly live sessions, depending on your membership. The availability of therapists varies, but most of them are available 8 hours a day, Monday through Friday. If you are unhappy with your counselor, you may request a change.

Sign-up process

You must create an account with your email address. You will be asked to complete a questionnaire with 12 questions on your life and mental health. You will then be asked what kind of therapist you like (gender, experience, etc.).

Counselor qualifications

Online-Therapy.com exclusively hires qualified and experienced counselors with a minimum of 2000 hours of experience in their area. Furthermore, they must be qualified in CBT and understand how to provide CBT to patients via an online platform.

Online-Therapy.com has counselors and therapists from all over the world, with many of them holding a Ph.D. Furthermore, after applying, all therapists and counselors are subjected to a thorough screening process.

Privacy

All client data and chat logs are encrypted with 256-bit keys. You will also be required to create a password to secure your account. Furthermore, if you want to keep your identity completely anonymous, you are permitted to keep a nickname.

Pros

CBT-based treatment is supported by research

Meditation and yoga are part of the therapy plan

There is a comprehensive FAQ section available

Treatment of a variety of behavioral health issues with a high percentage of accuracy

Cons

The basic package does not include treatment sessions with a professional

There are no services for youngsters

Individual treatment is the only option

No insurance policies are approved

#3. TalkSpace: Well Known Virtual Therapy Session for Better Mental Health

Overview

TalkSpace is one of the biggest and most popular therapy services, with a community of over 22,000 qualified therapists. They’ve assisted over 2,5 million people in receiving professional help for a variety of mental health issues such as anxiety, anxiety, relationships, grief, trauma, and others.

TalkSpace lets you contact an online counselor in four methods at your comfort: instant messenger, online chat, call, and video counseling.

TalkSpace’s therapists are all qualified, professional, and accredited. They all hold a master’s or a doctorate degree in their profession. They have psychologists, certified professional counselors, and family counselors.

TalkSpace will link you with an eligible therapist who meets your requirements, preferences, and objectives within 24 hours of registering. Every therapist uses a unique approach, hence why it’s critical to find a therapist or counselor who is a good fit for your specific needs.

Highlights

To begin, you must complete a questionnaire about your current mental health conditions, which will take approximately five minutes. After completing the form, you will be directed to the payment details page of the site. Here you will see the weekly online therapy cost as well as the amount that the provider will charge you immediately, which is an advance payment for four weeks.

Simple search

This procedure could take anywhere from a few hours to several days. Once you’ve been matched, you’ll have access to a private chat room where you may interact or schedule a live session.

There is no problem if the therapist is not a good fit. Simply select “Change Counselor” from your profile menu, and you will be provided with a list of new counselor profiles you can choose from.

Mental health professionals

TalkSpace has assembled a team of expert counselors, psychologists, qualified therapists, and social workers. These experts must have a master’s or doctorate degree in their relevant discipline, as well as at least three years of experience.

These criteria were established to maintain the quality of TalkSpace’s services and to ensure that consumers receive the necessary therapy. Only 20% of candidates make it through and are hired because the recruitment procedure is so tricky.

Recruiting evaluation

TalkSpace has established a thorough examination procedure for all of its counselors, psychologists, and professional therapists. A case study test, evaluation by a qualified clinician, and a video interview are all part of the procedure. TalkSpace also verifies the status of candidates’ state licenses.

On-demand doctor

Counselors will contact you by audio or video call or live chat. TalkSpace provides a live chat alternative for people who are uncomfortable chatting with a therapist or participating in a video conversation.

This technique assigns you a live chat room where you can send and receive messages from your therapist. You can send messages at any time of day or night, and your online treatment therapist will respond as soon as they see them. When there is a text on live chat, you and your therapist will both receive an email.

Audio calls: you can schedule an audio call with your therapist using the calendar tool.

Video calls: video calls, like voice calls, are arranged using the calendar feature.

Pros

Communicate with a therapist through chat rooms, phone calls, live chat, and live video

A large expert network

Those that qualify receive financial support

Changing therapists is a simple procedure

Some therapists assign chores between sessions in order to improve the therapeutic experience

Cons

Insurance is not accepted

Adults exclusively receive an individual online treatment

Some counselors place an abnormally high value on homework assignments

#4. ReGain

Overview

ReGain is a great online therapy platform for couples, particularly married couples. Since the service’s inception in 2016, its counselors have assisted thousands of people.

Couples seeking help from ReGain counselors for concerns such as cheating, communication gap, and other such issues. Many certified marital and family counselors, licensed social workers, and therapists operate on the site.

ReGain not only offers unlimited texting therapy but also includes a large base of knowledge and relationship tools. There are numerous evidence-based articles and blog entries about building or strengthening relationships, and the FAQ answers the majority of your questions regarding the online treatment service.

Furthermore, while the site’s primary concentration is on couples counseling, it does not provide family therapy. The site also doesn’t include a list of therapist bios, so you won’t know anything about your therapist until you sign up.

Highlights

You will need to answer a five-minute questionnaire regarding your current mental health condition. You can either complete the onboarding process separately and ask your partner to join you, or you and your partner can complete the questionnaire together. You will also be asked questions about your character and relationships.

After that, you’ll be sent to the main page, which includes payment details. You can see the weekly and one-time charges, which are payable one month in advance. The payment portion is simply a link to the application.

Getting in touch with a therapist

It could take anywhere between a few hours to a few days to match with a counselor. Each therapist is licensed, qualified, certified, and has a wide range of experience.

Following their degree, therapists must have at least 3 years of experience. You and your spouse will utilize a shared account to communicate with the online counselor, and both clients and therapists will have access to all the data.

Plans

The weekly cost includes limitless voice, text, and video interactions. By selecting a timeframe on your counselor’s planner, you can plan a real-time session by chat, phone, or video.

Privacy protection

ReGain secures and protects the couple’s and therapist’s communication in accordance with federal and state regulations. Encryption is used to protect these talks. You can also shred the discussions that have occurred on the chatbot. The “Shred” option removes all conversations from that thread.

Counselors who are professionals

All of ReGain’s counselors and therapists are licensed, accredited, and trained. They all provide their online counseling services independently of ReGain. Therapists, social workers, marriage and family therapists, psychologists, and other professionals fall under this category.

Each of ReGain’s therapists must have a master’s or Ph.D. degree and be certified as a minimum qualification. Furthermore, each of them must have three years of professional experience.

Articles on education

ReGain’s website has a wealth of instructive and insightful content. Some of their popular articles include inner change, the benefits of marriage therapy, the treatment of personality disorder, insight counseling, and so on.

Pros

Couples counseling

Two people pay the same as one

Counselors and therapists are relationship experts

Counselors advocate for the usage of real-time video sessions

Cons

There is no live assistance/chat available during the sign-up process

Three-way live sessions are not supported

No insurance policies are approved

#5. Pride Counseling

Overview

Pride Counseling is a one-of-a-kind online counseling and therapy platform created specifically for the LGBTQ community. Many members of his community choose to remain hidden because of the potential for retaliation from inside their own circle.

Those who openly express their sexual orientation and identity in public experience severe bullying or are shunned and stigmatized as outcasts.

Such incidents have a negative impact on the mental health of members of the LGBTQ community, with many succumbing to depression or suffering from PTSD. These conditions have the potential to be fatal. Pride Counseling attempts to provide the emotional support and advice that these people require.

Despite the platform’s goal of connecting people with like-minded therapists, many of the certified mental health practitioners on Pride Counseling are not LGBT themselves. Because the platform matches patients with counselors using an algorithm, you may need to switch therapists numerous times before you discover the appropriate one for you.

Every therapist at Pride Counseling is certified, qualified, and trained in online counseling. Every therapist has considerable expertise dealing with LGBTQIA+ issues and the essential abilities to help guide you through your challenges.

Highlights

To begin, you must complete a questionnaire on your current mental health. The questionnaires also query about your sexual orientation, gender, and pronouns. When finished, you will be directed to the checkout page.

You will see the weekly cost as well as the amount that will be charged in advance. A link to the form can be found under the payment section.

Choosing a therapist

In most circumstances, a counselor will be assigned to you within 24 hours. All counselors are qualified, trained, certified, and have extensive experience working with individuals of the LGBTQ+ community. After graduation, therapists must have at least 3 years of experience and 1,000 hours of monitored clinical practice, according to Pride Counseling.

Plans

The weekly cost includes unlimited phone, video, and text interactions. By selecting a time window on your counselor’s calendar, you can plan a real-time session by chat, phone, or video.

Types

Pride Counseling’s counselors and therapists provide several sorts of online treatment. Some of these are cognitive behavioral therapy, trauma therapy, mindfulness therapy, and so on. Counselors can also help with deeper issues, including anger management, PTSD, depression, suicidal ideation, trauma, anxiety, and so on.

Requirement for a counselor

Pride Counseling adheres to HIPAA (health insurance portability and accountability act) standards to ensure that the quality of counselors and therapists hired is maintained. Furthermore, they must have a master’s degree and at least three years of on-the-job experience.

Privacy protection

Pride Counseling follows basic privacy protection standards and encrypts all customer messages with 256-bit encryption. Furthermore, if you don’t want to reveal your identity, you can use a pseudonym on the platform.

Pros

Use chat rooms, live chat, video chat, or phone conversations to communicate with a psychiatrist

Therapists are professionals in the LGBTQ+ community

Those that qualify are given cash support

Switching counselors is a straightforward procedure

Cons

No insurance policies are accepted

The applicant must be at least 18 years old

How We Made the List of Online Counseling Platforms?

Because there are so many online therapy websites, locating the finest online therapy services can be difficult. When reviewing platforms, we looked at various criteria to verify that their counseling is practical and accessible to the majority of people.

The therapist-matching procedure

Mostly every online therapy program begins with a questionnaire that gathers basic information about you, the nature of your mental health concern, your current position, and any therapist preferences you may have.

In some cases, the site will utilize an algorithm to select from a list of licensed therapists without your assistance. Others will allow you to select your therapist based on their biography and experience.

Both approaches have merits and disadvantages. Using an algorithm can feel impersonal, and you might not find the most significant match the first time. This strategy, on the other hand, takes into account the therapist’s availability, guaranteeing that you have quick access to online mental health services.

Choosing your therapist gives you some control, but you may run into a scheduling problem if your chosen option is overbooked or unavailable. You also incur the danger of meeting an undesirable match, which you won’t realize until after a few sessions.

Methods of communication

The top online counseling systems provide a variety of communication options. Video or live conversations are the closest similar to in-person counseling, although most platforms limit these sessions to a couple each month.

The most typical mode of communication provided by online therapy platforms is text or email messaging. You use a specialized chat room to communicate with your therapist anytime you want.

The ideal form of therapeutic internet communication is the one that works best for you. Individuals suffering from social anxiety may be uneasy with video and audio messaging and prefer a message method. Others love the instant gratification of video therapy and dislike waiting for a reply to a text or email.

Therapist election

You should ideally work with a mental health service that has a large number of licensed therapists, counselors, and even social workers on staff. With a large variety, the site can match you with someone who fits your criteria, which frequently results in a better first date.

Another significant benefit of having a large number of therapists is the ease of access to them. Every day, thousands of patients use online counseling services.

Overworked therapists are less likely to be engaged and to offer great mental health care. A platform that does not overwhelm its counselors with too many live sessions or clients will frequently give higher overall quality service.

Specialties in mental health

While many online counseling platforms provide a wide range of services, others specialize in certain mental health issues or demographics. These platforms typically employ qualified professional therapists and counselors who are knowledgeable about their specific specialization, making them more effective at providing the appropriate therapy for the issue.

Couples who are having relationship problems would frequently benefit from focused couples counseling with a professional family or relationship counselor. The same is true for youth and LGBTQIA+ people, who face particular obstacles that take skill and experience to comprehend.

Benefits of online counseling

Online therapy, like in-person therapy, is a counseling session between two people: the person who needs treatment and a skilled, certified professional, such as a counselor or therapist. The only difference is that instead of going to the office, you stay from home and conduct your sessions by phone, laptop, or any other device.

It is up to you how your therapist organizes a meeting. Most people prefer video conversations and phone calls, but others may prefer chat or messaging.

Because these visits take place at home, both sides have more options. If you want, you can schedule a session in the evening, morning, or afternoon. Online counseling is becoming increasingly accessible to everyone, especially those with hectic job agendas or family obligations. Depending on the counselor, weekend sessions may be offered.

For some, this method of receiving treatment may be exactly what they require, while for others, it may take some getting accustomed to. It is no secret that online counseling makes necessary care more accessible to people all over the world.

Buying Guide: Online Services for Talk Therapy

In addition to the factors mentioned above, there are some client considerations to bear in mind when searching for the best online therapy service.

Your requirements

This is possibly one of the most important elements to consider while selecting a therapist for yourself. Many online platforms provide need-specific counseling and have therapists that specialize in treating specific ailments and disorders.

For example, Pride Counseling was created exclusively for members of the LGBTQ+ community, and ReGain was created to assist couples.

Similarly, you should first identify your needs and the type of problem or mental health condition you are dealing with before looking for a platform. You can do so by seeking a diagnosis or by doing a self-diagnostic by just googling your symptoms.

Qualified and licensed counselors

Second, always ensure that the online therapy platform of your choosing employs licensed and experienced therapists with a Ph.D. or a master’s degree and at least 2-3 years of professional experience.

Privacy

You should never jeopardize your privacy. As a result, you should always ensure that the page is secured and that your account is password secured. 256-bit encryption and SSL encryption are two popular and dependable encryption techniques. You can determine which encryption a website employs by visiting its website.

Changing and cancelling therapists

Check to see whether you can switch counselors. While no single counselor represents the entire industry, choosing a platform that allows you to switch therapists is critical. If the counselor assigned to you is not a good fit, seek a different one. Cancellation should be quick and easy to do. The online cancellation form should be simple to find and fill out.

Suitability

Your scenario should be a suitable fit for the online counselor. Experts underline the necessity of obtaining the right fit, as with any product. For example, are the doctors culturally aware and sensitive to your specific needs? Can they interact in your language? Have they received training and certification from renowned mental health institutions?

Expert knowledge

Look for people who have experience with internet counseling, and question the therapist’s experience with internet counseling. Ascertain that they undergo frequent teletherapy training and education, and that the therapist’s availability corresponds to your needs. When dealing with internet therapists, make sure their availability matches yours, as this is one of the most difficult components of treatment.

Technology

Check your technological setup to ensure that you have enough bandwidth, router capability, and current equipment. Some sites make it easier and more technologically advanced for people to interact with counselors more quickly.

FAQs: Online Mental Health Counseling

Q1. Is online counseling helpful?

It is, indeed. During the previous decade, there has been an increase in suicides, depression, anxiety disorders, and a variety of other mental health concerns. Such problems have typically been attributed to childhood trauma, familial troubles, substance misuse, sexual abuse, and so on.

People who struggle with such concerns are typically millennials who are overly dependent on their cell phones and laptop computers. This implies that talking to their psychologists and counselors at any time of day or leaving them a message if you need to chat with someone is excellent for them.

Q2. Is online therapy secure?

Teletherapy systems go to considerable pains to keep their clients’ data, conversation histories, and other facts private. There are numerous acts, regulations, and rules of behavior that a corporation must adhere to in order to maintain optimum client confidentiality.

Furthermore, they only use certified and experienced professionals to ensure that they have excellent work ethics as well as knowledge of how to go about things and an understanding of the consequences that would befall them if they fail to follow all of the necessary regulations.

Q3. Is online therapy more effective than seeing a counselor face-to-face?

It is conditional. Online therapy provides numerous advantages, particularly for persons living in remote locations with insufficient transportation, people working multiple jobs, and even those who cannot afford traditional services. Nevertheless, there are some challenges to having online sessions, such as:

The need for technical expertise, as well as the chance of technological difficulties disrupting the session.

Therapists may miss body language or signs that could provide them with insight into your difficulties.

It can be difficult to build a relationship with someone you haven’t met in person.

It is up to you and the therapist you work with to determine whether internet treatment is superior to face-to-face therapy. In general, internet counseling provides the same benefits as in-person counseling and may be a better option for you.

Q4. What exactly is online therapy?

Online therapy is also known as cyber-counseling, teletherapy, and e-counseling. The technique is the same regardless of the phrase you pick. Therapists offer mental health support and care by video, text, phone, and email.

Online therapy functions similarly to traditional treatment, with the exception that the participants are physically separated. You can talk to your therapist in real-time about your issues or daily struggles. According to a study published in the World Journal of Psychiatry, people who use online therapy services are “very happy”.

Q5. Is it true that all online therapists are certified experts?

Each site on our list employs qualified therapists. Because the names “therapist” and “psychotherapist” are not legally protected in some states, the licensing system is crucial for consumer protection. In some states, anyone can claim to have the requisite qualifications without really having them.

Each therapist must be certified in the state where they work. Healthcare staff must be trained and certified before they may assist actual patients. The majority of websites contain information regarding a therapist’s license, such as when it was earned and the license number.

Your mental health is deserving of proper attention and care. Putting out the effort to investigate a therapist’s credentials can considerably improve your overall experience. Consider it a red flag if you can’t find details about a therapist’s license.

Q6. Which is better for therapy sessions: video, call, or messages?

It is determined by the type of therapy and your requirements. Some people prefer having their therapist available at all times via chatting, while others find reading text messages unpleasant.

In general, a combination of live and text sessions is the ideal option. This combo allows you to speak with your therapist directly once a week while still keeping them available the rest of the time.

Individuals suffering from social anxiety or a lack of technological expertise may find it simpler to handle phone calls or messages. Others find the thought of typing out long messages to be extremely inconvenient and prefer the simplicity of video calls.

Finally, you’ll need to discover a mix that works for you and keeps you comfortable during the session.

Q7. What kinds of mental health problems can online therapy address?

Teletherapy is a newer discipline, and academics are still investigating how we might use the internet and smart gadgets to treat mental health disorders.

Teletherapy is used to treat phobias by 19 million people, according to the Anxiety and Depression Association of America. Other conditions that can be treated using internet services include:

Major and chronic depressive disorders

Anxiety disorders, both social and general

PTSD

Anxiety disorders

Disorders of eating

Relationship issues

Behavioral issues

Disorders of cognition

This is by no means an exhaustive list. Talkspace treats over a dozen types of mental disorders, including insomnia and schizophrenia, whereas Calmerry can help people deal with low self-esteem and sorrow. The wide range of services almost guarantees that customers will be able to discover professionals who can handle their specific demands.

Q8. Are these online therapy services available throughout the United States?

Yes, all of these companies are established in the United States and service all American clients without prejudice. On most of them, you may locate therapists from all over the country, so you can pick whether you want someone close or far away from where you are.

Conclusion: Online Therapy Sites for Telehealth Therapy

Having therapy and counseling can be quite beneficial to your mental wellbeing. The main predictor of your experience and its impact, however, is the level of service that you have access to.

As a result, selecting the appropriate platform is critical in this regard. That’s why, at the very least, you should read reviews about the platform before using it.

When you begin your search for the best online therapy site for your requirements, you will need to devote some time and effort to research. Fortunately, most platforms have simplified their registration process, so if you’ve found a site you like, connecting with a therapist is simple.

Everyone requires human connection, even if it is only via the internet. Online counseling is an amazing alternative to traditional treatment and can provide the assistance you need during a difficult moment.

Finally, you are courageous for taking the initial step and attempting to overcome all of the internal fights you face every day. Before you enter this new phase of recovery, give yourself a pat on the back. We’re cheering for you.

