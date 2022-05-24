Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Top 5 Cheap Psychics & Tarot Cards Reader To Get Astrology Answers & Spiritual Readings In 2022| Tarot Reading Platforms With Fortune Teller Available 24/7| Psychics Near Me To Know How To Cast A Love Spell

Online psychic readings can provide insight into your love life, career, or future. They help people gain insights into important aspects of their lives. They also help you make significant decisions about your life.

Unfortunately, not everyone seeking answers gets them. It is hard to find psychics with accurate readings, thanks to fraudsters and scam websites. So we took the time to research the different types of psychics out there. We wanted to help people know the real deal in the psychic business. Furthermore, we wanted to help people understand how to choose the right online psychic services for them.

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden – Best Online Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot Reading

Purple Garden is an excellent site for psychic predictions, Tarot cards, Astrology, Numerology, Palmistry, and other readings. The company has grabbed the top spot in its short time of existence. And this is due to the impressive performance its top-quality psychics deliver.

With the help of the Purple Garden, you can find your perfect psychic reader. All of them are licensed by state boards, and they offer honest readings. Furthermore, Purple Garden lets you meet rare psychic readers online. So you can find readers for love ascension psychic readings, empathic medium, esoteric alchemy, and others. Moreover, the company has featured in many major publications and has received praise from many clients across the globe.

Features

Purple Garden provides exclusive real-time service. There are many options available for an online psychic reading on the website. After asking a few questions, the website matches you with the right psychic reader. It helps optimize the experience since it will not match the wrong kind of reader. It also offers some free minutes of initial access. So you can have a taste of the service and be assured of the best quality.

The company’s reading services include tarot readings, psychic readings, love readings, and palm readings. You can also find psychic readers offering astrology, oracle guidance, angel insights, and dream analysis.

Purple Garden offers online psychic reading services through its apps and its website. Having an app enables users to access all of Purple Garden’s services easily. Some features like Journeys are only available on the mobile versions.

The Purple Garden platform offers great entertainment to users. However, there is no guarantee for the actions you take from your readings. But the company provides a refund policy. You can claim a refund within three days of reading. The company reviews your claim and decides whether to refund you. Refunds can come as money back or an online psychic reading token for another session.

Pros

Live psychic chat

Live video call

Friendly website and app interface

Qualified and registered psychics

A wide range of reading types

Refund policy

Excellent customer service

Cons

Some features are limited to the mobile version.

Customer Reviews

Purple Garden is a reputable company offering excellent services to customers. It has received a lot of feedback from customers. Many customers claim that it has helped them reduce the many risks associated with online psychic reading. Other customer feedback has suggested an impressive quality of service from the company. Additionally, the customers believe that its psychic readers are the real deal.

#2. Kasamba – Psychic Community With Reliable Fortune Teller & Astrologers

Kasamba is a popular online psychic reading website for tarots and astrology. It was founded in 1999 and services over three million customers. Kasamba is a marketplace connecting different psychic specialists with clients. You can search for psychics based on their ratings or request your desired service.

Kasamba has over 80 specialists offering a wide range of psychic services. It provides psychic and astrological readings. You can also find energy healing, tarot card readings, and dream interpretations. The psychics on Kasamba also forecast your career, tell you about your love life, and predict your fortune. These psychics offer their services through phone and chat and are available 24 hours daily.

Features

You can access every psychic on Kasamba for free. The company gives a three-minute free trial to its customers. However, the free trial is not limited to your first session only. It applies to every expert on the website. Also, you get a 70% discount as a new customer. So you pay much less and have all the time to find your perfect psychic reader.

Kasamba’s online psychic reading website is easy to use. The register and log-in processes are straightforward and intuitive. There are categories and subcategories of psychic reading services the company offers. The homepage also features a list of the most popular psychics. But you can always filter the index or search for other psychics.

Furthermore, Kasamba maintains a blog on its website. It aims to educate people on love, career, astrology, and wellness. The company frequently updates the blog, so you can find engaging articles every time you visit the website.

Psychics on Kasamba charge different amounts. They set their prices depending on how much they are rated. Low-rated psychics can charge as cheap as $1.99 per minute. High-rated ones can cost as high as $30 per minute. So you can choose your psychic based on how much you are willing to pay for their service.

Pros

Free three-minute psychic session

Wide range of online physic reading services

Flexible pricing

Cost-effect psychic service

Money-back guarantee

Cons

Offers no video sessions

Customer Reviews

Customers appreciate that Kasamba is cost-effective. Although it sets a price range, its psychics set their prices. This allows for flexibility of options based on price. So the customers do not have to pay flat rates for all readings. Additionally, the customers can try out any psychic they want in a free three-minute test drive. And lastly, the feedback has suggested that the services are excellent and the predictions are correct.

#3. Mysticsense – Great Range of Psychic Mediums For Astrology Signs Readings

Mysticsense is an excellent psychic reading website for people seeking the best online psychic reading services. Almost 20,000 satisfied customers rave about the excellent service the company provides. This website has been established for several years and keeps growing to maximize customer experience.

Mysticsense provides live chat readings on its website. It also allows you to contact psychics by phone. There is also psychic reading via email. Email readings do not promise an immediate response. However, the company’s psychics respond to email queries as quickly as possible. The company does not have a mobile app. However, its website is adaptive and works well on mobile devices. The website grants you 24-hour access to brilliant psychic readers.

Features

There are several types of psychic readings available. Some of them include tarot card readings, numerology, and crystal ball readings. The company also offers astrology readings, dream analysis, aura analysis and love/romance readings. It also offers spiritual guidance, past life readings, palmistry readings, reiki readings, chakra balancing, healing sessions, etc.

On the Mystisense website, you can find psychics using the filter tool. Filtering by reading style is unique to Mysticsense. You can find reading styles that are compassionate, direct, expressive, thoughtful, and wise. It helps you choose a technique you can best work with.

It is straightforward to connect with psychic experts at Mysticsense. You can connect quickly with different readers who specialize in various topics. In addition, if you do not like a particular reader’s services, Mysticsense will provide your credits back. You can then use the credit to book future sessions with other readers.

Mysticsense gives new users a free five-minute test drive. The test drive lets you access the psychic and find out how and where to go on with them. However, you only get the five-minute trial after a $10 deposit. After exhausting your free trial, the company starts billing you for future sessions.

Pros

Many psychics across categories

Helpful articles on the blog

Group forum available

Flexible billing

Advanced filter tools

Cons

No mobile app is available.

Customer Reviews

The company has garnered many positive reviews from customers and other industry experts. According to the reviews, Mystisense offers one of the best online psychic reading services. The company categorizes its expert psychics to the minutest details. That is why its customers love that they can select a psychic based on their current mood.

#4. Keen – Popular Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot & Spiritual Readings

Keen has over 20 years of experience providing online psychic reading to clients worldwide. The company strives to make online psychic reading accessible to everyone. It is dedicated to bringing comfort to people living in remote areas. Furthermore, it has some of the best psychic readers at its service.

Keen is an online psychic service available via mobile apps or desktop websites. It provides psychic readings to clients all around the world. You can communicate with your psychic via phone, text, and email. The company constantly updates the website with new articles and information about its products and services.

Keen provides the broadest range of astrologers with relevant subspecialties, including dozens of Chinese, Mayan, and Vedic astrology specialists.

Features

Keen offers a large variety of services. One of them is online psychic reading. The website and app include different assignments such as tarot cards, numerology, and spiritual guidance.

Keen helps you find a psychic who specializes in what you need. There are over 1700 psychics specializing in different areas. You can also browse their list of psychics to view their profiles. Each advisor’s profile displays information about them, including their background, education, experience, and specialty. You can also see each expert’s rating based on how helpful they were. Then you can filter your search according to the factors above. You can also leave comments and rate the psychics after your sessions.

The Psychic Reading Service offers many free valuable services, including horoscopes. They provide daily forecasts for signs of the zodiac. They give an overall view of a year and a detailed analysis of any given month.

New customers can try out their service by using the three free minutes offered at the start of each session. They can then choose to purchase additional time if they wish to continue to listen to the psychic’s predictions. Keen’s starting prices are pretty low, but they have higher-priced options.

Keen guarantees maximum satisfaction to its clients. However, if you are unhappy with your reading, the company will refund your money.

Pros

Highly experienced psychic readers

Quick access to psychics

Free three-minute session for new users

Competitive prices

Money-back guarantee

Cons

No video readings are available.

Customer Reviews

Keen is one of the longest-serving online psychic reading companies. The company’s 20 years of experience has earned it millions of customers. The customer raved about the quality of service and its highly professional readers. Other reviews from long-term customers talked about Keen’s progress over these 20 years. Keen has kept getting better. Its psychics are top-notch, and its pricing is excellent.

#5. PsychicOz – Expert Psychics & Tarot Readers To Get Future Predictions

Since 1989, PsychicOz has gained a reputation for accuracy and reliability as one of the top psychic websites. Its experience has placed it at the top of the psychic ranking list. The website features some of the industry’s best and most talented psychics. They offer readings for love, relationships, career, finances, and other related concerns.

PsychicOz holds sessions through emails, video calls, online chats, and phone calls. Each psychic decides what their rates will be. In this way, users can quickly locate talented readers within their budget estimate. Furthermore, PsychicOz does not charge any extra fees or other hidden costs. You get exactly what you pay for. Also, loyal customers who frequent the website PsychicOz often receive valuable deals and discounts.

Features

PsychicOz features hundred of psychics specialized in various types of reading. You can view each psychic’s profile to learn more about them before contracting them. Their profiles show their rating and customer reviews. Also, you can find a brief written introduction from the psychics. They tell you their specialization and how they can help you. The profiles also show how much the psychics charge per session. Lastly, you can view the profiles before registering on the website.

The advanced filter function of the PsychicOz website is a great tool for finding psychics quicker. There is also a section for customer favorites. You can find the most satisfying psychics and contact them for your online psychic reading.

PsychicOz’s rates vary with every psychic. Each psychic charges for their services with the regulations of PsychiOz. However, email readings cost more than calls. The cost of a call starts at $0.99, while an email reading costs $4.99. Unfortunately, the company offers no guarantee or money-back policy.

PsychicOz provides excellent advice to help you connect with your reader and spot fraudsters. The company also shares valuable tips on online psychic reading and other types of reading.

Pros

Highly experienced in online psychic reading services

Easy filtering tools

Helpful tips on psychic reading

Easy to navigate website

Flexible pricing

Impressive customer review

Cons

No money-back guarantee

Customer Reviews

PsychicOz has some of the best ratings for psychics on review platforms. The website currently has 4.7 out of 5 on TrustSpot. It also has 4.68 of 5 on Site Jabber, plus over 400 positive reviews. Most reviews point out that PsychicOz’s readings are accurate and its psychics are empathetic and kind.

Things to Consider When Choosing an Online Psychics & Psychic Reading Services:

There are many online psychic reading websites out there. You should know what you are looking for before making your choice. You need a guide to know the real deal with a high chance of falling into scams. Here are several things to think about when choosing a psychic website.

Online Reviews

The Better Business Bureau (BBB), Trustpilot, and similar organizations provide an excellent resource to help guide you in making an informed decision. They show you feedback and rankings on online psychic reading websites.

Free Trials

The best websites for online psychic reading offer new customers free trial minutes. Most offer between three to five minutes to test their psychic services. If you are satisfied with the test run, you can move to paid services. It is best to choose websites that offer these free trials. Some even let you test as many psychics as possible before finding the perfect one.

Contact Mode

Most psychic websites provide a variety of online psychic readings. You can contact the best psychics via chat, video, or voice mail. Alternatively, if you would prefer to send emails directly to the psychic, you may do so without waiting for the next round of readings. Some people believe that a video session could be better than other modes. Video chats are convenient to use because you can see the faces of the psychics and get a more interactive session.

Guaranteed Satisfaction

The best online psychic reading websites offer refunds if you are unsatisfied with the experience. Some of them also give you the chance to talk to an advisor before paying for a service. Therefore, ensure you go to those that guarantee an excellent experience. Sometimes, the guarantee can also come as a credit for another session instead of a refund.

Experience

The years of experience can guarantee a better-quality online psychic reading. Some of our top picks have over 20 years of experience offering psychic services. In addition, they keep abreast of new trends and constantly update their services. They also attract the best psychics through their reputations and impressive skills.

Psychic Vetting Process

You should choose online psychic reading services that employ genuine psychics. Some companies go the extra mile to ensure their psychics are honest and qualified. They screen their psychics by ensuring they have the right qualifications. They also test their skills to know those capable of accurate predictions.

Customer Feedback

A customer review of an online psychic may help you learn more about what kind of experience you should expect from them. These things include who a psychic is, what they do, their experiences, and any other essential details. This allows you to decide whether or not a particular psychic might be a good fit for you before deciding to use their services. The best websites for online psychic reading also feature customer feedback on each psychic’s profile page. So it is best to look out for overall feedback on the company and individual feedback for the psychics.

Online Psychics vs Psychics Near Me:

Online tarot reading has its perks, and so does offline reading. A genuine reader can correctly predict your fortune, whether online or offline. But why should you prefer online psychic reading to the traditional form?

An online psychic reading service can occur via email, phone, or instant messaging. Face-to-face readings are more personal but require less privacy. In-person lessons are better for those who are uncomfortable with technology. They are also great for those who want a more personal approach. Online psychic readings are ideal for those who want to get insights from the comfort of their homes.

Furthermore, online psychic readings are becoming popular since they do away with scheduling issues. They let people connect over distance. This makes them access readers easier. It also makes it easier to find an advisor who meets your needs precisely. Online psychic reading websites offer many options to choose from when you want a reader.

As a seeker, you might feel anxious about approaching a stranger who could potentially be a fraud. Also, people who browse online psychic readers might be skeptical about this practice. This is because some people use them as a scam. However, online readings can help someone who feels uneasy when using traditional methods.

FAQs About Tarot Readings & Astrology Sites:

Q1. What should I expect from an online psychic reading service?

Online psychic readings are very reliable. People who offer these services are professionals who use methods that are proven to be effective. Therefore, you should expect an accurate forecast of your future during psychic reading sessions. Results from such sections can also help you make important life decisions.

Q2. Should I trust the results of online psychic readings?

Online psychic readings are legitimate and trustworthy. Many individuals believe that sites that offer online psychic readings are scams. But this is a false perception. The lessons are entirely genuine and have a large number of customers. If you can find trustworthy services, you will enjoy the intriguing experience. You will also appreciate the effectiveness and accuracy of the psychics.

Q3. How do I get the most from online psychic reading sessions?

To get the most out of the online psychic reading, you should ask the right questions. Ensure to ask about any future events or information that could help you. Also, try several different methods of connecting spiritually with the spirit world. Spiritual links may be formed during the reading or after the reading ends. So you should have your questions planned and make the best use of the opportunity.

Q4. Should I Get a Chat, Video, or Phone Reading?

Online psychic reading can hold over the phone or via other communication methods. All these options allow you to connect to your chosen reader effectively. However, it does depend on what type of psychic session you want. Some psychics prefer doing sessions over the phone, while others may be more comfortable in front of a camera. Video sessions also give a similar feel to face-to-face reading. A psychic might also use different methods depending on how much information you have given them about yourself.

Q5. When should I talk to a psychic?

The best time to talk to a psychic is when you need to make an important decision. Psychics are very helpful if you do not know what to do next. They can give you great advice and help you understand your options. Many people use psychics when they want to change their lives. They may also try psychics out when they are unsure what to do. A psychic can help them figure out the next step.

Q6. How much should I pay for an online psychic reading?

Online psychic readings usually vary by price. Pricing depends on the reader’s skill level. Readers specializing in tarot or astrology may cost more than those who do mediums or clairvoyance readings. Experienced readers charge higher prices for longer sessions. Psychics who offer rare or unique skills may be priced accordingly.

Some websites let their psychic set the price. But most of them charge per minute. You can usually filter through psychics to choose the best one for your budget. You can also use free trials to know if they are worth your money.

Concluding – Most-Trusted Psychic Reading Services To Get Tarot Reading 2022:

Online psychic reading services could help get you closer to finding answers to your life’s questions. Your psychic advisor might tell you things about your current situation to make you feel better. They could also give you ideas about where to go next to find out more about yourself. Aside from giving you helpful information, it can also be entertaining.

It is now easier and more accessible than ever to do a psychic reading on the internet. But unfortunately, scams are also rampant. So we identified five websites to trust for online psychic reading services. Our number one choice is Purple Garden. The website offers the optimal experience for everyone.