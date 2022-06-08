Best Online Psychic Reading Sites To Get Accurate Future Predictions From Top Fortune Teller & Tarot Cards Reader Of 2022| Psychic Medium For Tricks On How To Cast A Love Spell & Spiritual Readings| Free Tarot Reading Sessions From Cheap Psychics Available 24/7

Most people wish they could tell their future. We want to learn about predictions in our social life, career, and even love life. Though it sounds like science fiction, some psychics can help you understand what is to come.

Online psychic readings help provide emotional guidance, love and infidelity, career advice, and challenging life decisions. However, you also need to do your part to ensure that you connect to the right psychic reader.

Since there are hundreds of online psychic reading websites, you need to be very careful when looking for one to work with. Keep in mind that scammers are looking for unsuspecting people to con. Though there are numerous online psychic sites, we have narrowed them down to five that you can trust.

Top 5 Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Cheap Psychics Of 2022

Purple Garden – Best Online Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot Reading Kasamba – Popular Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot & Spiritual Readings Mysticsense – Great Range of Psychic Mediums For Astrology Signs Readings Keen – Psychic Community With Reliable Fortune Teller & Astrologers PsychicOz – Expert Psychics & Tarot Readers To Get Future Predictions

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden – Best Online Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot Reading

Purple Garden is an online psychic platform that is pretty new to the online psychic reading scene but has garnered a lot of popularity. It is a sister site to Bitwine and Purple Ocean Psychics.

You can choose the best psychic reader to work with from their extensive list of over 1,500 mediums. The psychics’ detailed profiles are available on their sites to help make it easier for you. Take your time with the profiles and find one that you feel has a similar vibe to yours.

You can simplify your selection by grouping the psychics by their readings. These include astrology and horoscopes, analyzing dreams, psychic readings, tarot cards, palm reading, angel insights, and oracle guidance.

Their go-to means of online psychic reading are via phone calls, chat, and live video. You should be ready to spend anywhere from $0.99 to $14.99 per minute based on the psychic you choose.

The thorough psychic screening process that Purple Garden uses contributes to its success. Psychics have to fill out an application and perform a reading. If their reading is not accurate, they do not get hired. Hence, it improves your chances of receiving accurate online psychic readings.

If you are not satisfied with the services you receive, you can ask for a refund. You need to email customer service and explain why you need it to get your refund. Your email should include the psychic who performed your reading, the time and day it happened, and why.

Purple Garden will review your claim and give you a refund in cash or store credit. The network reserves the right to either refund you or not, and they could also give you a full or partial refund.

Features

You can access Purple Garden’s services on a mobile app for iOS and Android users. The app makes it a lot more convenient for users to access the service even when on the move.

This online psychic reading network also has real-time advisors available 24/7. Selecting an online psychic reader for the first time can be pretty overwhelming. These advisors are there to help you find the most suitable one for your needs.

Purple Garden has a useful one-of-a-kind feature called “Journeys.” It allows experienced users to share their stories and have people learn from them. These journeys cover relationship problems, career, and stress, among others.

Pros

Readings are available via phone calls, text, and video calls

Wide range of readers and reading types

User-friendly interface

Informative psychics’ profiles

Money-back satisfaction guarantee

Transparent prices

Psychic screening

Cons

No free readings

Does not offer psychic informational content

Customer’s guarantee needs an upgrade

Customer Reviews

This online psychic reading network has great customer reviews. Moreover, they are a result of high-quality readings and excellent customer service. Customers swear by the life-changing readings of Purple Garden’s online psychic readings.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Purple Garden

#2. Kasamba – Popular Psychic Reading Platform For Tarot & Spiritual Readings

Kasamba has been in operation since 1999 and has helped serve over three million people. They have a thorough screening process that allows only the best psychics to work at Kasamba. This strict screening process ensures that customers get the best online psychic readings.

You can take a quick visit to Kasamba for online psychic readings to help with your love and relationships, career forecast, and dream analysis. The psychics make their readings through astrology, tarot cards, and crystal balls.

To use Kasamba, you visit their website and use your email to sign up. Create your username and come up with a unique password. The interface is user-friendly, and it is pretty easy to find the specific psychic readers you want.

You will get three free minutes on your first call and a 70% discount when you sign up. However, you will need to enter your billing info before enjoying your free minutes. Charges will only start to apply after your free trial time is over.

Features

Unlike most online psychic websites, Kasamba offers three free minutes for all their psychics. It makes it much easier to find the best online psychic to work with. Note down your questions beforehand so that you do not waste time.

Kasamba offers some of the most competitive prices among online psychic reading platforms. Any psychics who work on this site have to set their prices within the site’s limitations. Since prices vary from one psychic to the next, always check before starting.

You will have a lot of choices with over 180 psychics. Take your time to find the most suitable one for your needs. Keep an open mind and go with the reader who feels right.

Kasamba also offers a 50% discount on top of the free three minutes you get per psychic. You can use the cash you save to pay for more online psychic readings.

Pros

Over two decades of experience

Three free minutes per psychic

Readings happen via email, phone, and chat

Money-back guarantee

Fair prices

Cons

No video readings

Mobile app only available to members

Customer Reviews

Customers claim that Kasamba offers honest, accurate, and specific online psychic readings. Around 93% of the people helped by this site have left a positive review. Their diligent scrutiny during psychic recruitment includes checking for resumes and other related qualifications.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Kasamba

#3. Mystic Sense – Great Range of Psychic Mediums For Astrology Signs Readings

Mystic Sense is a network of both offline and online psychic readers. These psychics specialize in breakups, soul mates, energy healing, and spirituality, among many others.

They will ask you for extra information during registration, such as your time zone, phone number, and country of residence. This additional info can be beneficial, especially for astrology readers.

Though the prices for psychics on Mysticsense differ, they range between $0.99 and $10 per minute. The site has an average number of about 513 psychics for you to choose from.

Features

Mysticsense offers its first-time customers five free minutes. Though it is not much, it is better than most sites offer. It is also the right amount of time for creating rapport. You need to be prepared in advance to ensure you do waste time.

It is a great option that also offers psychic readings via live video. A great option if you prefer face-to-face reading over texting or calling. Your reader will have more to go on since they can also read your facial expressions when you answer and ask questions.

Mysticsense strives to inform its customers about the dangers of scams and how to avoid them. Visit their official website, and you will find content that will be of great assistance in your search for the best online psychic reader. You will also have access to articles on psychic topics.

Pros

Educational content available

Initial five free minutes

Community forum available

Video calls

The website is easy to navigate

Psychics available 24/7

Cons

No mobile app

Age limitation– customers should be over 18-years-old

Customer Reviews

Mysticsense is an online psychic reading site you can rely on. It has a setting that allows it to show you time in your local time zone. It helps reduce any confusion when you plan your next psychic reading. Their reading services are labeled in detail, making it easier for you to find the most appropriate psychic reader.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Mystic Sense

#4. Keen – Psychic Community With Reliable Fortune Teller & Astrologers

Keen is a great and popular online psychic reading website that has been in business for over the past 20 years. It appears in Bustle, Cosmopolitan, Brit + Co, Refinery29, Yahoo! and Women’s Health.

On Keen, you will have access to hundreds of psychics who can help you better understand your life. To make your readings more effective, you should go for psychics with whom you feel a connection. It would help if you also tried calming yourself up before and during your online psychic reading.

When you take a reading while relaxed, the psychic will be able to get a better reading. You can get assistance with financial outlook, tarot readings, love and relationships, astrology, and major life questions.

Keen provides a wide range of online psychic readings to help its customers. They have many psychics that can provide tarot card reading, psychic reading, career and work, dream exploration, love, and relationships, among others.

You first need to register on their official website to access their services. You have to fill in your previous and current mailing account, date of birth, payment information, social security number, time and location of birth, email address, name, and username.

Next, you will need to sift through psychic ratings, prices, and availability to narrow your search for a suitable psychic reader. You need one which is both effective and within your budget range.

Features

You can download the Keen mobile app available for Android and iOS users for convenience. You can use the app to chat, video call, or set up appointments for later dates.

Keen is a trustworthy and transparent company. This online psychic reading network has been in business for over two decades. They have helped people cope with hard times, plan for the future, and get closure from deceased loved ones.

For astrology readers, Keen has an extensive range of psychics based on different astrological fields. You can work with psychics specializing in Vedic, Chinese, or Mayan astrology.

Pros

Long time experience

Accurate readings

Readings are done via chat, phone, and email

Over 1,700 psychics to choose from

Advisors are assessed and critiqued by the public

Money-back satisfaction guarantee

The first three minutes are free

Cons

Experienced psychics are very expensive

Three minutes is not enough to build rapport

Customer Reviews

Customer reviews go a long way in authenticating the quality of service for all businesses. Due to their on-point and accurate online psychic readings, Keen has received numerous positive customer reviews. Their strong customer support also plays a significant role in making its platform successful.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Keen

#5. PsychicOz – Expert Psychics & Tarot Readers To Get Future Predictions

PsychicOz has been working to help connect people with psychics for the past three decades. They make their readings through phone calls, emails, and online chats. Unlike some sites where the network gives psychics a pricing structure, readers are free to set their prices on PsychicOz.

However, you can purchase the introductory package that comes with a discount. Your first call will also include three free minutes of readings. This network is transparent with its pricing and makes it available on its site. Prices vary from reader to reader, and you will only pay the indicated fees. If you are a frequent customer, you can qualify for regular deals and discounts.

Even after being in operation for so long, PsychicOz is still very competent. They have a high rate of customer satisfaction that has kept them relevant. When using email for your online psychic readings, you should limit your questions to one per email. The readers only answer one question per email, so any extra questions you add will probably go unanswered.

Features

PsychicOz strives to provide the best services for all its customers. Besides the rigorous recruitment process, its psychics also undergo regular quality checkups. These checks verify customer satisfaction and the quality of their online psychic readings.

You will also receive tips on making your psychic readings more productive. PsychicOz offers you information to help you improve your connection with the reader you work with. The availability of detailed psychic profiles will also help you know who to work with for better results.

The site is easy to navigate, even for first-timers. It makes it easier for customers to access any features they like. It comes with an advanced search filter that helps sort psychics by their charges, type of reading, and specific needs.

Pros

Readings via video, email, phone, and online chat

Thorough screening process for psychics

30 years of experience

Secure and transparent

No hidden charges

User-friendly website

Cons

Expert psychics can be expensive

Customer Reviews

Customers find that letting psychics set their prices independently makes the best readers very expensive. Though there are numerous customer reviews on the site, there are not any that have depth. Whether you are new to online psychic readings or not, this is a great site to visit.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Psychic Oz

Factors To Consider When Choosing Online Psychic Reading Platforms For Tarot Reading

Finding a legit psychic reading platforms can be challenging, especially if you are doing it for the first time. We have compiled a short detailed list of things you should consider when looking for a psychic online.

Customer Reviews

First, one of the most effective ways of looking for evidence of a business’ effectiveness is by going through its customer reviews. It is a credible source of first-hand information that you can use to guide you in your search.

Do not shy away from an excellent psychic platform because of a couple of negative reviews. You should check out for reviews on Trustpilot. Go for the median reviews to get a better picture of the brand. Keep in mind that some customers might give negative remarks due to a reading they disagree with.

Social Media

Like most modern businesses, psychics have a solid online presence. You can use social media to find an online psychic. Most of their sites also have social media pages. These social networks have made it possible for psychics to reach large audiences.

It is also possible to receive the best online psychic reading through social media platforms such as Facebook. You can text or video chat with your psychic on Facebook or Instagram.

Service Charges

Next, you need to consider the price tag of each online psychic that you are considering. Psychics with more experience tend to charge more per minute than amateurs.

However, it would help if you did not assume that all online psychics who charge a lot are great. You should make a budget and try to stick to it. Find an effective psychic with a favorable price that will not break your budget.

Free Trial Minutes

You can also use the free trial minutes offered by most online psychics. These free minutes will help you get a feel of a psychic before you make any commitments.

Sadly, some sites only offer you free minutes the first time you use their services. However, some companies offer you these free minutes with all of their psychics. This way, you will be able to tell who can give you the online psychic reading you are after.

Personal Preference

It would help if you also put your personal preferences into consideration. There are several types of psychics based on how they get answers. It includes tarot cards, astrology, and analyzing dreams, among many other readings.

If you want to learn about the future, reach out to a clairvoyant. On the other hand, if you wish to contact the spirits, mediums will be your best choice.

Communication Method

Finally, it would help if you looked into the method of communication used by each platform. For instance, some psychics use video calls and live chats, while others use phones and email.

To get the best online psychic reading, you will need to find a psychic who uses a mode of communication you are comfortable with. For example, if your Wi-Fi is not stable, it would be better to stick with phone readings. You need a method of communication that is both comfortable and sustainable.

Online Psychics vs. Psychics Near Me

Even before COVID-19 hit, online tarot readings were still taking place. This modern way of connecting people with psychics is slowly phasing out its traditional methods. The following are some of the benefits of online vs. offline psychics.

Online psychic readings are way more convenient than offline psychic readings. Whether you live a hundred miles from your psychic or not, you can easily access their services with a few keyboard strokes. All you need is a good internet connection and a comfy couch.

Secondly, online psychics are more affordable when compared with in-person ones. The cost builds up from the charges per session, fuel, and other expenses. Psychics operating in a brick-and-mortar will factor in expenses such as rent and utilities when coming up with a service charge.

Online psychic readings are very private and secure. You can easily hide your identity if you are not comfortable with psychic readings. You can keep your business confidential since you will not be traveling out. The website also securely stores all the information and data you share with them.

Finally, online psychics are easier to get appointments with than their offline counterparts. You only need to create an account on their website, and you will have access to their schedule and professional information. It makes it possible for you to make quick bookings with the most suitable psychic.

FAQs Regarding Psychic Sites For Real Readings:

What is psychic reading?

A psychic reading is a way of seeking guidance by interpreting psychic energies. You can use these readings to gain insight before making big decisions and learning more about one’s life and relationships.

This method of providing well-being has been in use since medieval times. you can do a psychic reading through the use of runes, tarot cards, crystal balls, numerology, spiritual mediums, analyzing dreams, and astrology

How can I avoid online psychic scams?

When looking for online psychic readings, you need to be careful not to fall prey to scammers. You can take several steps to ensure you get legit online psychics.

First, you can start by looking at the customer reviews on their sites. Secondly, conduct thorough research of the hosting site. You do not want to give your information to a site that will sell it or flood you with emails.

You should beware of any psychic who leans too much on spreading fear. A psychic should read you and provide guidance but not freak you out. Look for psychics who strike a balance between positive and negative predictions.

Finally, it would help if you looked around before you settled. Use the free minutes offered by most online psychic websites to feel out the psychics. These few steps can help save you from connecting with a scammer posing as a psychic.

How do I get free minutes?

To get free minutes on any online psychic site, you must follow some steps. For a site such as Mysticsense, you need to create an account and deposit a minimum of $10. Once you make your first call, they will refund you for the first five free minutes of your reading.

Try out sites that offer you free minutes with multiple psychics when looking around. Learning more about yourself is an excellent way of improving your outlook by having a more rounded life.

How many types of online psychic readings are there?

There are numerous psychic readings, including astrology, tarot card, dream analysis, crystal ball gazing, rune reading, numerology, and spiritual mediums. Tarot cards are the most popular reading method and have been around for centuries.

You can choose the type of psychic reading to get based on your needs. These needs could include dream analysis, reaching out to a deceased loved one, or learning about future outcomes,

How can you get the most out of a psychic reading?

It would help if you prepared whether you have your psychic reading in person or online. You need to participate to get the most out of your online psychic readings. There are several things that you can do to help improve your reading.

They include preparing your questions in advance to avoid forgetting. Secondly, you need to keep calm. Though you might not be in the same room, the psychic still needs to establish a connection with you for an accurate reading. If you are calm, they will be able to get a better perception of your needs.

Concluding – Choose Best Online Psychics Services For Trusted Tarot Reading In 2022

Visiting psychics is no longer frowned upon as it once was. You can now have an online psychic reading in the comfort of your home. Remember to prepare in advance to help the psychic get a better reading. Moreover, you can easily access psychic services online.

We highly recommend Purple Garden for its most affordable psychic services. The user reviews are bending towards the psychics at purple garden.

Choose the best online psychic reading website to ensure that you get the most accurate reading. If you have enough cash to spend, you can splurge on an experienced psychic. Hence, always check a psychic site’s qualifications and customer reviews before creating an account with them.

Get your free minutes of reading whenever you consider an online psychic website. It gives you an idea of what you should expect if you decide to work with their psychics. Also, remember to be sincere when answering any questions and be clear when asking your own.

It would help if you tried having some fun during your reading, and it will help you relax. Stop worrying; it can cloud your mind and judgment. Moreover, Being calm helps the psychic get a better reading, so take a deep breath and focus before starting your session.