Best Online Psychic Reading Sites: Get Free Trials Of Psychic Readings Sessions With Trusted Tarot Cards & Psychic Readers Of 2022| Cheap Psychics For Real Tarot Reading Via Phone Or Chat| Multiple Psychic Mediums To Cast Love Spell

Visiting an advisor for a psychic reading is an activity that many people find unusual and even taboo. However, many of us have experienced the power that those people hold and their fantastic and unique talents. They can heal our souls and provide guidance in times when we need it the most.

If you feel that those impressive people can help you sort out your feelings and find the needed calmness in your heart, we can help you choose the best place in this industry. We have found and reviewed the best psychic reading platforms with affordable prices and excellent features where you can select the most suitable advisor and have an online psychic reading.

Here are the detailed reviews of our top picks:

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Psychic Reading Platform For Accurate Readings

Introduction

Purple Garden is the best psychic platform you can find. The company was established with a mission to help people who can’t or don’t want to visit a psychic in person to find the best match with a simple click of a button.

This company constantly works on developing and perfecting its website so that the customers can enjoy the time spent there as much as possible. In order to offer quality services, Purple Garden collaborates with the best psychics. Besides their talents, the advisors who perform psychic readings on Purple Garden are skilled people with many years of experience.

Features

Types of services

Tarot card readings

Minimum

Empath

Esoteric alchemy

Palm readings

Numerology

Astrology

Energy healers

Oracle

Clairvoyance

Sessions

On this psychic platform, you can have different sessions. The communication methods depend on each advisor, and you can choose phone, video, or chat sessions. Of course, there are psychics that offer all communication methods.

The platform gives you the opportunity to choose an advisor yourself. However, if you have trouble finding the most suitable one, Purple Garden offers a special service that will assist you in your search. This is a remarkably unique approach, and Purple Garden is the only platform that offers real-time assistance in choosing a psychic.

Offers

Purple Garden collaborates with psychics that offer readings at reasonable prices. The prices vary from $1 to $15 per minute, which is considered affordable compared to other psychic platforms. However, the advisors set the prices on their own. So, you may find psychics that perform more expensive sessions.

Purple Garden initially gives some free minutes, but that can depend on the advisor you choose, meaning that not all psychics give free minutes to new clients. The company also has an excellent program for loyal customers. With every session, you’ll earn tryout credit and accumulate it so that you can use it for other readings.

Pros

Reliable and experienced platform

Fast service

Numerous experienced and very talented psychics

Video, phone, and chat readings

Excellent rewards for regular customers

Cons

No refund

Customer reviews

Purple Garden has one of the highest percentages of positive feedback from customers in this industry. The company doesn’t employ the standard free-minute principles, and that’s why some new customers may not feel confident trying the platform. However, those who have tried it are very satisfied with the services.

People say that Purple Garden has very affordable sessions. They’re also delighted with the expertise of the advisors. Many reviews are from people that are very grateful and say that the psychics at Purple Garden changed their lives.

#2. Kasamba – Top Online Psychics For Astrology & Tarot Reading

Introduction

Founded in 1999, Kasamba is among the first companies that have launched platforms where people can find the purpose of their lives. This psychic platform offers advisors who are willing to provide help and psychic readings about multiple issues. However, Kasamba is the most famous for its readings on life guidance, tarot, and astrology.

The best feature of this platform is its ability to offer accurate readings via chat. Therefore, those who are not comfortable having video sessions or speaking on the phone choose Kasamba because they can get the same quality without exposing themselves and feeling uncomfortable.

Today, Kasamba is a widely-known psychic platform with numerous regular customers. The company is so good that even psychics prefer to work there over other places.

Features

Types of services

Love and relationships

Psychic readings

Astrology

Angel card and tarot

Aura readings

Crystals

Rune casting

Dream analysis

Career

Numerology

Kabbalah

Sessions

Psychic readings at Kasamba are available through chat, email, and phone calls. To find a suitable advisor, you can search through the website and check the ratings. The platform has several categories to help you narrow down your search depending on the topic you want to discuss.

Unlike many other platforms, Kasamba provides very comprehensive bios for each advisor. On those pages, you can read about the advisor’s specialties, language, skills, tools they use, price, and customer reviews.

Offers

Kasamba offers readings at reasonable prices. The cost depends on the psychic you’ll choose, as well as the type of session you want to have. The prices can be as low as $1.99 per minute. However, there are advisors who charge more than $20 per minute.

The company gives three free minutes on the first session you have with each advisor. Thus, you can try multiple options until you feel that you have found the most suitable psychic for you.

Pros

Many years in the industry

Numerous gifted psychics

Professional advisors in almost every psychic field

3 free minutes with each new advisor

Cons

No video sessions

Customer reviews

Kasamba is a popular platform. It has millions of customers, both from America and all over the world. The clients usually describe their experiences in the sessions. They say that the psychics are really compassionate, friendly, and kind. We completely agree with their reviews because we had the same experience.

Besides praising the psychics and their professionality, customers are thrilled with the support representatives. They say that the support team answered all of their questions and assisted them with numerous technical issues.

#3. Mysticsense – Affordable Psychics With Multiple Psychic Medium

Introduction

Mysticsense is yet another platform where you can have an online psychic reading. Like the other companies we reviewed, Mysticsense also tests and handpicks the advisors who want to work on the platform. Therefore, no matter which psychic you’ll choose, you’ll have a quality and accurate session that may help you in your life.

This platform was established in 2005 and, ever since, has been one of the best companies that provide psychic readings. It offers many talented and powerful advisors in almost every category. However, according to the reviews, Mysticsense is the best place for tarot and other card readings.

Features

Types of services

Clairvoyance

Life coaching

Love and romance sessions

Psychic readings

Cartomancy

Medium

Spiritual guides

Money and finances

Dream analysis

Past lives

Palm readings

Paranormal detectors

Sessions

Mysticsense collaborates with psychics that offer phone and chat sessions. The psychics are divided into three categories, and you can choose to communicate with someone from the Top Rated, Elite, or Master categories. These groups are made according to the advisors’ talents, reading styles and tools, and years of experience.

Of course, the prices vary according to the advisors’ level of expertise. However, the psychics can work at Mysticsense only if they pass the tests conducted by the company. Therefore, each advisor can perform accurate readings. They only differ in the tools they use and the amount of experience they have.

Offers

Each individual psychic sets their own price. Logically, advisors that belong to the Master group may charge more than $10 per minute. However, you may also find talented and very experienced psychics that charge as little as $1 per minute.

The company has been in this industry long enough to understand that some people want to have more options and that sometimes, you can’t find the most suitable psychic on the first try. That’s why Mysticsense gives very affordable packages, 30 minutes for $30 and 20 minutes for $20. Both packages come with five free minutes with an advisor from the Elite and Master categories.

Pros

Reliable psychic platform

Tested and handpicked advisors

Mobile app

Introductory packages of $1 per minute

Cons

No video readings

Customer reviews

Mysticsense has a very high reputation on the reviewing platforms and forums. People are delighted with the help and talent of the advisors, saying that the psychics truly helped them solve many issues.

Additionally, many people agree that Mysticsense has affordable offers. Some customers even had sessions with psychs from the Elite category for $7 per minute.

#4. Keen – Best-Rated Psychic Reading Site For Astrology Sites

Introduction

Keen is one of the most trusted psychic platforms in the US. This platform has an excellent network of psychics, spiritualists, advisors, and guides that have helped people regain their faith, find the purpose in their lives, and get the answers to the most fundamental questions.

Keen has a long history in this industry. For more than 20 years, it has operated as a bridge between people in need of life coaching and empathy and talented advisors with years of experience. The company’s network contains skilled psychics in numerous fields.

The company has earned respect and appreciation from thousands of customers as well as many renowned magazines and sites. Thus, it has been featured in Cosmopolitan, Women’s Health, Bustle, Refinery 29, Brit+Co, and many others.

Features

Types of services

Psychic readings

Relationship readings

Cheating and affairs

Life questions

Tarot

Spiritual

LGBTQ+ friendly

Numerology

Angel card

Pet psychic

Mayan, Vedic, and Chinese astrology

Sessions

Keen offers psychic sessions over the phone and chat. In order to be matched with an advisor, you should select the topic that you’re interested in, and the platform will show you a list of psychics that are experts in your preferred field. Or, you can just pick whichever advisor is looking suitable for you, according to your preferences.

Besides choosing advisors depending on their fields of expertise, you can set the filters by price and ratings.

Offers

Keen has excellent offers when it comes to affordable trials and sessions. The sessions are some of the most affordable ones, going from $1.99 to more than $9.99 per minute. Of course, the price depends on the advisor and their level of expertise. However, you should know that even those with lower prices are very skilled and talented.

On this platform, you can take advantage of the beneficial deals that are offered. Keen gives three free minutes to the new clients on their first psychic reading online. Also, as a new client, you can have a 10-minute reading for only $1.99.

Additionally, Keen has a satisfaction guarantee. If you’re not satisfied with the sessions, you can ask for a refund within 72 hours of the appointment. Keen may send you a refund of up to $25 in Keen dollars every 30 days.

Pros

More than 20 years of experience

Talented and skilled psychics

A large number of available advisors

Affordable offers and promotions

Cons

Free minutes with only one advisor

Customer reviews

According to the reviews, Keen is a very professional platform that collaborates only with skilled and compassionate advisors. People share their experiences, and most of them are happy with the sessions. Also, they often mention that the company’s representatives are helpful and friendly.

#5. PsychicOz – Expert Psychic Readers For Live Psychic Reading Sessions

Introduction

The last psychic that we’re going to review in this article is PsychicOz. This company has a bit different working approach than the others when it comes to determining advisors’ quality. Besides testing the psychics before allowing them to perform accurate psychic readings on its platform, the company also arranges competitions where the advisors collect votes to gain rewards.

This platform is widely known because of its preference for providing video psychic readings. Additionally, the advisors regularly conduct public sessions that are available for every client. They also post short videos with inspirational content to motivate the customers.

Features

Types of services

Love and relationships

Clairvoyant

Tarot

Astrology

Dream analysis

Life coaching

Guides

Family readings

Career

Numerology

Fortune teller

Pet psychic

Healers

Spiritual guidance

Mediums

Sessions

PsychicOz is a platform that offers live video readings. Therefore, this company is suitable for those that are comfortable speaking with a psychic openly and in real-time. You can choose an advisor according to your preferences and the skills that are offered.

As we mentioned previously, the company tests every advisor that wants to perform readings on the platform. Moreover, the company also conducts unexpected tests to check the talents of the advisor even after they become a part of the platform. To motivate them to always perform accurate sessions, the company arranges weekly contests. The advisors compete against each other and collect points that can bring them weekly rewards. The points come from the clients and their votes.

Offers

This company doesn’t provide free minutes. Instead, it allows the clients to connect with the psychics, view their videos, and visit their public group sessions. Also, the customers can talk to the advisors and ask them questions to get to know them better before deciding to choose them.

Pros

Professional and accurate psychics

Free-of-charge public sessions

Advisors in numerous categories

Free credit for new customers

Cons

No phone or chat readings

Customer reviews

Many people love PsychicOz and its unique working approach. Since customers can vote every week for the advisors, they feel appreciated by the company, knowing that their opinions and experiences count.

From the reviews we found, clients like the public sessions and the free chat rooms because those chats make them feel like a part of a family and a caring community.

Things to Consider When Choosing Expert Psychic Readers’ Platforms:

Choosing an adequate psychic platform can be difficult no matter what people say. In fact, it takes courage even to decide to seek a psychic, let alone start looking for a place to go. We truly understand how these decisions can affect one’s mood and energy.

Once you decide that you want to have a psychic session and start looking for an online platform, another challenge arises. The internet offers hundreds of online psychic reading websites.

Due to this reason, everyone, especially beginners, should consider several factors in order to stay safe and have comfortable sessions. After all, you will spill your soul to these people, not to mention you’ll have to give personal information to create your account and make a purchase.

So, before making any decisions, please consider the following suggestions that we have prepared for you. Our simple guide may help you avoid frauds, inaccurate and untalented advisors, and companies that only want to make money from people’s problems.

Types of sessions

The first thing we recommend you consider is the types of sessions offered on the website. Of course, we don’t want to tell you which type is the best because that’s very subjective. The best communication method will be the one you’ll feel most comfortable doing.

Online psychic readings can be done through video calls, live chats, messages, emails, and live calls. If you’re shy or you feel uncomfortable in front of a camera, it’s better to choose a platform that offers sessions via email, live chat, or messages. On the other hand, if you’re more open, you can choose a company that offers video readings.

Please, don’t limit yourself to only one website. If you like the platform, but the company doesn’t provide the session’ type you’re interested in, you certainly can find another company.

Services

This factor’s significance also depends on your personal preferences. Just because some website looks fantastic and offers interesting features doesn’t mean you have to register.

Sometimes, when some salespeople offer their fantastic products, we feel obligated to buy them. We even feel a little anxious because the product isn’t something that we need, but the salesman keeps pressuring us.

The same thing may happen when you see some well-designed chat psychic reading website with numerous best online psychics with high ratings. However, if you can’t find the service that you’re looking for, it’s always up to you to make a choice.

Usually, psychic platforms offer advisers with various talents and skills. Typically, you’ll find psychic readings online, love readings, tarot, and other psychic reader, energy healers, clairvoyance, mediums, and life coaches. If you’re interested in something more specific, we recommend you check if the platform offers that service first.

Experienced psychics

This factor is essential to consider. We strongly recommend you choose a company that collaborates with experienced psychics.

Even if they were born with those gifts, the psychics need time and experience to learn how to control and channel their talents. Moreover, they need to practice with people to learn how to announce or predict something without stressing the client because we’re all different.

Customer reviews

When choosing a psychic platform, checking the customer reviews is crucial. We don’t suggest you dwell on other people’s life stories or spend two months reading comments on the internet. But, you have to see how the company you have selected treats its customers.

Check reviews that talk about the support team of the company. Customers like to share if the service and behavior have left an impression on them. So, if they were treated with respect and care, you’ll learn about that. The same goes if the support team was rude or unhelpful.

Additionally, many people write reviews where they mention their sessions with a particular psychic. Therefore, if you’re interested in the same service, you may find out more information.

Online Psychics vs Psychics Near Me

We can’t understand the people who strongly claim that in-person readings are better than online sessions. We have trouble understanding them because usually, they haven’t even tried an online reading.

If we have to make a comparison, in-person sessions have only one advantage – being face-to-face with your psychic. However, this is still a half advantage because many people aren’t crazy about standing in front of a psychic or speaking in person.

For all the other things, online psychic readings are a way better option. They’re very beneficial for multiple reasons.

For starters, you can choose one (or more) out of hundreds of psychics if you’re using an online platform. You can read their life stories, experiences, and bios and make an informed decision, which is not an option with the in-person psychics.

Furthermore, visiting an advisor online is way more convenient. You will spend less money and time by choosing them. Similarly, you can relax in your living room and enjoy a session. Moreover, if you don’t feel like talking, you can ask for a text session or send an email with your questions.

We’re trying to say that online psychic sessions are more comfortable, affordable, and less time-consuming. Plus, a good psychic can perform accurate readings no matter your location.

FAQs Regarding Psychic Readings Platforms For Live Session:

Q1. How will I communicate with the psychic in an online session?

Online psychic readings are available through multiple communication methods. Depending on the offered services, you’ll be able to communicate with your advisor via email, phone calls, video calls, live chat, and offline chat (messages).

Additionally, there are some companies that allow advisors to have sessions outside of their platforms and mobile apps. Therefore, some psychics use social media platforms to communicate with their clients.

Q2. Can I have a tarot reading with the same person I had a psychic reading with?

Well, you can! But, the person who performed your psychic reading should have the necessary talents, skills, and tools to perform a tarot reading. Both psychic and tarot readings require talent, but they’re different categories and have different performance methods.

While some psychics are skilled and talented in performing multiple types of accurate psychic reading, others are specialized in one field. So, you’ll have to ask your advisor if they have the skills and tools for other phone psychic reading types.

Q3. Do psychics have real talents?

Yes and no! To feel the energy and have the power to see something that others don’t isn’t a talent that regular people can recognize and appreciate. Being a psychic is not the same as being a piano prodigy. While both talents are fantastic, psychics may have the ability to help people overcome issues, solve problems, and face fears.

On the other hand, there are many frauds in this business. Everyone can say: “There’s bad energy in your life”. But, real psychics won’t spend time telling you general predictions that everyone can relate to. They can look into your soul and your deepest emotions.

So, real psychics have real talents. You only have to find the right person.

Concluding – Get Real Readings About Love & Career From Best Online Tarot Reading Sites:

Choosing a platform for online psychic reading is a tough challenge. We understand the struggle, and that’s why we created this article. We sincerely hope that our reviews and the simple guide beneath them can help you choose the most suitable online psychic reading platform.

After all, we have found thousands of reviews from customers that are really delighted with the online psychic reading services provided by Purple Garden, Keen, Kasamba, and the other platforms. If you choose one of them, you may be the next satisfied client that had the psychic reading of their life.