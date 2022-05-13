Best Online Psychic Reading for Astrology Answers In 2022: Top 5 Tarot Card Reading Sites on How to Cast a Love Spell

It is normal to be uncertain about certain things in life. However, if these uncertainties are keeping you awake at night and you need clarification on certain things, an online psychic reading can do wonders for you. Whether you are concerned about your job, studies, love life, or your future, online fortune teller sites can provide you with the necessary assistance. The online psychic reading through phone, chat, and video will help you make better decisions in life.

Psychic readings cover everything from overcoming the fears in life and having an idea about what the future holds for you. This way, you can make decisions conveniently in your lives. If you wonder what the best sites for psychic reading are, what these best online psychic reading sites have in stock for you, and what the customers have to say about them, this is the right place for you.

Top Psychic Reading Online

Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading On The Market Kasamba.com – Most Popular Psychic Source for Spiritual Reading Mystic Sense– Trusted Psychic Medium to Know Your Horoscope Keen.com – Well Known Tarot Reader for Love and Career Psychic Oz– Reputed Psychic Reading Online for Spiritual Guidance

#1. Purple Garden – Overall Best Online Psychic Reading On The Market

Purple Garden is among the top online psychic reading websites and provides high-quality readings to people seeking truth. This is the best platform for accessibility and user-friendliness. As avid readers are the ones to receive the greatest amount of criticism and judgments in society, this site is best for them.

Purple Garden is one of the most widely used psychic reading platforms, with thousands of active visitors. It has several thousands of satisfied customers and continues to satisfy even more customers with time. This platform is much more than just an online psychic reading website; you will find a team behind it comprising genuine psychics, tarot card readers, soothsayers, and psychic readers. These people make sure to make the entire reading experience entertaining for their customers.

Features

At Purple Garden, you can find real-time advisors that provide you with the necessary assistance in finding the right online psychic reader. It is pretty standard for people to get confused when choosing a reader, and advisors at such platforms are perfect for helping them out. You will not find this real-time assistance at any other platform but Purple Garden. This is why a lot of users get attracted to this website. You can also avail some free minutes in the beginning to know the experience it provides before turning in the total amount.

Purple Garden strongly believes in being transparent with the customers as a platform. Therefore, they don’t keep anything from the users, and you will be able to find everything on their official website. AI optimization is also featured on their website, giving you some fantastic recommendations as per your search results.

You can get your hands on a wide variety of readings through various mediums, including phone, video, online chat, etc. This enables the platform to offer much more versatility to its customers, unlike any other platform in the market. They have different categories of readings to match your needs. Some of the popular readings include astrology, dream interpretation, palm readings, relationship guidance, and tarot reading, among many others.

Pros

Free initial minutes

Massive variety of reading categories

Availability of real-time advisors

Instant connection with tarot readers

Available on mobile

Cons

A bit expensive

Fewer discounts

Customer Reviews

Customers recommend using this platform if you don’t want to get scammed in your first attempt at choosing psychic readings for yourself. They recommend it because it’s a 100% genuine website and immediately connects you with expert readers. Users were also happy that the platform is quite simple to use and provides easy access to every user avoiding complicated sign-up processes.

#2. Kasamba.com – Most Popular Psychic Source for Spiritual Reading

Kasamba tops the list when it comes to tarot and astrological readings. This platform appeared in the psychic readings market in 1999 and has been serving the masses ever since. To date, this website has served over three million customers. Although customers do not get the option of audio or video recordings at this site, they can still avail themselves of the chat or email option. A variety of services is available at Kasamba, from tarot card readings to dream interpretations, energy healing sessions, and much more.

One thing about Kasamba that makes it different from all other fortune teller sites is that it provides you with a profile of each registered advisor. It is always good to know the advisor before connecting with them. At Kasamba, every advisor has a specialized profile featuring their expertise, experience, and types of readers they conduct. You can also access reviews by previous that will make a choice much easier for you.

Features

If you are hunting for a website that excels in insightful tarot readings, Kasamba is the one for you. Although the central area of its expertise is tarot reading which is fortune telling via cards, it offers other readings. Some of the psychic readings on this platform include numerology readings, career forecasts, past life readings, astrology, etc.

With Kasamba in the market, you don’t need to wait for long hours to connect with psychic advisors. The platform has hundreds of registered psychic advisors; you will be able to find at least fifty online at any provided time. To initiate a session or a chat with an expert psychic reader, all you need to do is scroll through the list of advisors. Once you find a suitable reader, just tap on chat now, and you will be able to talk with them.

If you are more inclined toward tarot reading, you don’t need to visit the entire site. Just select “Tarot reading” from the top of the website, and you will be provided with a list of different kinds of tarot readings. Choose the one you are interested in and get started with the readings.

Pros

User-friendly website

100% money-back guarantee

Huge discounts and offers

Over 188 registered psychic readers

Cons

No phone or video recordings

Membership needed to use the mobile app

Customer Reviews

Users like Kasamba because it is a great platform offering high-level services at affordable rates. Customers appreciate that the platform has different offers and plans to vary in terms of prices and time, allowing you to choose the plan that fits your budget the best. They also like that at Kasamba, you get a 100% money-back guarantee and can get a free trial to prevent your money from going to waste.

#4. Mystic Sense– Trusted Psychic Medium to Know Your Horoscope

Mystic Sense is another incredible platform enabling people to connect with multiple psychic readers with decent experience. The primary focus of this website is getting guidance from the spirits that have passed, including your loved ones and the souls that have long left the world. Among the top mediums at Mystic Sense is Medium Jozette- a master psychic holding around 30 years of experience.

One thing about Mystic Sense that’s frustrating for users is that it works only through chat or phone and doesn’t facilitate email or video. Unlike other popular websites in the market, you can only avail yourself of the free minutes after getting the introductory package. However, they offer huge discounts and offers on their packages, making this platform accessible to a wide range of audiences.

Features

Mystic Sense is among the top remarkable sites in the industry, providing readings on topics like love, money, relationships, etc. These are some of the most in-demand themes, and you will get multiple readings on them. This platform has been around since 2005 and offers services via phone and chat. You can also avail services in both English and Spanish as the platform is bi-lingual. Although the platform features a wide range of avid readers, they all have varied specialties. Some of them have expertise in horoscope readings; others are experienced in dream interpretations, tarot card readings, and numerology readings, among several others.

If you are interested in mediumship, i.e., the art of communicating with the spirits who have left the world, Mystic Sense is the best website for you. It is one of the very few platforms having experience in this field. Like all other famous websites, this one also keeps customer convenience above all other things. At Mystic Sense, you can easily find a psychic advisor that suits your needs the best. The filter feature on the platform filters all the advisors based on their availability, price, category, specialization, and numerous other factors.

Pros

Availability of mobile app

Easy sign-up

User-friendly interface

Huge discount offers

Cons

Not available on email or video

Free trial only on introductory packages

Customer Reviews

With over one and half decades of experience in the online psychic world, Mystic Sense has facilitated millions of customers till now. A large variety of skilled and experienced psychic consultants featuring this platform make it the first choice of multiple users. In addition to the user-friendly website, they also feature a mobile app.

You can also get your hands on your daily horoscope here, allowing you to know what to look forward to for the day. Thanks to the multiple methods of communication and availability of readers, customers find this site is highly accessible.

#5. Keen.com – Well Known Tarot Reader for Love and Career

Keen is the second-best platform on our list for online psychic readings. However, the platform is second to none as far as its psychic reading services are concerned. One incredible thing about Keen is its experience of more than two decades in this field; as the platform has been around for some time, users find it easy to trust it.

If you are more inclined towards love and astrological readings, this is the best platform for you. Although you can get your hands on a wide range of psychic reading options, love readings top the list. Among all the advisors this platform features, you will also find multiple advisors who are experts in Chinese, Vedic, and Mayan astrology. This makes the platform accessible to a much bigger user base.

Features

With Keen around, you no longer need to worry about finding the right psychic advisor for yourself. All you need to do is click on the mentor you need, and this platform will find the one that suits your needs the best. As Keen features more than 1,700 registered psychics, there will be almost no chance for you not to find one who suits your needs.

In addition to being an accessible platform for searching for the right advisor, Keen also works to make the whole process of finding the correct readings for you simpler. This website features a filter option that filters the available readings based on price, ratings, specialties, reviews, and numerous other factors. After finding the right advisor and reading for yourself, simply tap on “Call Now” or “Chat Now,” and you will be connected to the advisor.

The people behind Keen care about their readers’ convenience. Keeping their busy schedules and routines into consideration, they have made a mobile app. Using the mobile app, you can communicate with your advisor anytime without worrying about your schedule.

Pros

A large number of psychic advisors

Available in a mobile app

Decades of experience

Specialize in love readings

Affordable

Cons

No free trial

Less versatility

Customer Reviews

Customers have stated that Keen is the best platform for getting online psychic readings at affordable prices. They loved that the whole process of getting the readings is relatively hassle-free and quick on this platform. Customers have appreciated the highly experienced advisors at Keen, who are always ready to guide you through any problem you might be facing.

#6. Psychic Oz – Reputed Psychic Reading Online for Spiritual Guidance

Although it’s a video-only platform, it has all the features one can ask for. It has all you want from your online fortune teller site, from a varied range of psychic reading options to plenty of registered advisors. You can also be a part of the online live session at Psychic Oz, which is public and allows users to see readers in action. These public sessions happen every week, keeping the readers on track.

At Psychic Oz, it is quite straightforward to find psychic advisors, as the list can get pretty narrowed down here. Among the top psychic readings here, love, sound therapy, astrological, and tarot readings are some commonly searched ones.

Features

The working style of Psychic Oz is different and unique from all other online psychic reading sites on our list. Unlike other fortune teller sites where you can just get a package and connect with the advisor for a few minutes, Oranum is different. It is more like the live sessions on Instagram, where you can view the live sessions of your favorite psychic readers whenever you want, making it far better and more accessible than other platforms.

Psychic Oz strongly believes in transparency between customers and service providers. Therefore, you will get everything from the advisors’ bio to the website’s privacy policy on their official website. However, some other significant platforms do believe in sharing the registered advisors’ credentials with their users. At Psychic Oz, you will access the in-depth bios of your chosen psychic readers and the customer reviews.

Pros

24/7 availability

Access to live sessions

Huge discount offers

Money-back guarantee

High transparency

Cons

No clear price determination

A video-only platform

Customer Reviews

Multiple customers love the individual psychic sessions offered by Psychic Oz, and its user-friendly interface and colossal transparency policy are among the top things the users appreciate. One thing that has received some criticism about this platform is the vague pricing.

Things to Consider While Choosing an Online Psychic Reader

When choosing an online psychic reading website, users need to keep numerous things in mind, just like they do when buying any other product or service. Some of the factors to consider when selecting an online fortune teller site are listed below:

Trial Minutes

If you choose between two websites, out of which one provides free trial minutes, and the other doesn’t, going for the former is always better. It’s because this will not harm you in any way but will benefit you for the better. During the free trial minutes, you will get to explore the site and can go for it if you like it. The option to terminate the session is always open during and after the trial period.

Contact Means

A vast majority of online fortune teller sites feature multiple contact methods. Some of the top sites allow customers to use chat, video, phone, and email as contact methods. Having numerous contact methods makes the site much more accessible for you, and you will hardly need to worry about your schedule. So, if you want to fit psychic reading into your busy routines, going for platforms with varied contact methods is the best thing to do.

Experience

You must have noticed that almost all the websites on our list have decades of experience. It’s because we firmly believe that when trying out platforms for the first time, going for the experienced ones is always a safer bet. The best part is that even the newest online psychic reading platforms have been active for at least ten years. So, it’s always a safe option to go for platforms with more years of professional experience.

Customer Reviews

It’s always good to read what the customers say about a service before going for it. The need to have an eye for customer feedback increases manifolds if you are a beginner. With the help of customer reviews, you will be able to examine these websites from someone else’s eyes, and this will enable you to have a look at the good and bad of a platform that you might have missed out on previously.

Screening Process

The online psychics reading platforms work as a medium of connection between knowledgeable psychic readers and those seeking knowledge. However, fraudsters and scammers are always looking for ways to exploit others and earn money. It is effortless for these scammers to use the people’s vulnerabilities and blackmail them into filling their pockets.

That is why it is highly crucial to ensure that the site you are putting your trust in is legit. For this, multiple platforms have made their screening processes quite tricky, allowing them to filter the professional and avid psychic readers from fraudsters. So, before signing up and paying on any platform, read about its privacy policy thoroughly. This will keep you from scammers and is suitable for your privacy protection.

Online VS Offline Psychics

If you are wondering which the best mode is when it comes to psychic reading, we have you covered. Online psychic reading has been readers’ first choice for numerous reasons. The first one being it allows users to know about the solutions to their problems from the comfort of their own homes. On the contrary, for offline psychic reading, you need to be present in the place physically, which requires a lot of courage.

In addition to this, for people having busy schedules and routines, it can get hard to free up their schedules every time so they can attend offline psychic sessions. On the other hand, online sessions work well for busier individuals as they slide really well into their daily routines. With mobile apps, this whole process gets even easier and more accessible.

Offline reading can get really frustrating and awkward for you if you are an introvert since not all people enjoy being seated in front of some unknown person and enjoy psychic readings. With online psychics, you can use chat, phone, email, and other methods of contact that make the whole process relatively smooth.

FAQs: Best Online Psychic Readings

Q1. Is free online psychic reading reliable?

Most people don’t feel comfortable trusting free internet psychic readings, and they find them entirely untrustworthy. However, there is no reality to this. These free psychic reading online platforms are wholly genuine and have managed to build a strong brand image over the past decades.

The primary thing that leads to a successful psychic reading session is asking the right questions to the right people. However, if you get extraordinarily cautious and specific about the questions you ask in these sessions, you may not get the desired results.

Q2. What to look forward to from psychic reading?

Psychic readings online are the most reliable and accurate mediums to get honest and trustworthy insight into others’ life. You can find a large number of different psychic readers on various online fortune teller sites. These sites have been working for more than a decade or two and work their level best to provide users with the correct answers to their queries.

Q3. Are psychic readings truthful?

Psychic readings can be truthful too. Like any other industry or marketplace, it also has some bad apples that look for a chance to take advantage of other people’s vulnerabilities. Therefore, you need to be extremely cautious when choosing psychic reading platforms. It’s always best to trust the best online psychic websites backed up by numerous years of experience and positive reviews.

Before paying any penny, it is imperative to know that the psychic advisor is trustworthy. If you have already chosen a psychic advisor, rely on your intuition. Listen to the reader carefully and if you feel that he is untrustworthy, withdraw from the session. Don’t forget to report such websites to save other people.

Q4. How much do psychic readings cost?

The price or cost of online psychic reading sessions depends on many factors. The top one is the length of the session. Other factors that affect the rate are the advisor’s experience, the worth of the online platform, the number of methods of contact it offers, etc. Many online fortune teller sites provide free trial minutes to their users, but they last for just three to five minutes. Some psychics also offer their readings for free to build their user base and market their services.

Although most online psychic reading platforms have the pricing available on their official website, it is still good to reconfirm the price. If you have plenty of questions to ask, ensure that the plan you are going for allows that. Experienced psychic readers charge anywhere from $5 to $15 per minute. If you have chosen an expensive platform, the price can go up to $225 for a session of 15 minutes.

Conclusion: Psychic Reading Near Me

Online psychic readings can be quite beneficial for you if you have a lot of questions on your mind. Even if you have never tried tarot reading before, it will be enjoyable for you, and you will start enjoying it in no time. Furthermore, these readings are reliable and accurate if you choose the right platform. With online psychic reading platforms, psychic reading is much more accessible now.

However, no matter how tempting and alluring psychic reading looks, you still need to be highly sure of your chosen platform. This will save you from later regrets. You can look at the top online psychic reading platforms listed above and select the one that suits your needs the best. Ensure to read about psychics and readings before getting started with it.