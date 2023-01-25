Best Moringa Tea Products (2023)

Moringa, sometimes referred to as “The Miracle Tree,” is a popular herbal supplement thanks to its numerous potential health applications. According to studies, moringa may support cardiovascular health, immune health, digestion, weight loss, and much more.

There are numerous different types of moringa supplements, but one of the most popular forms of moringa is moringa tea. It’s a convenient, tasty, and beneficial way to consume moringa and may be the perfect way to add it to your health regimen.

Unfortunately for consumers, as the interest in moringa has grown, so have the number of moringa tea products on the market. It is difficult to determine which moringa tea products are worth buying and which are better avoided.

To make your life easier, we’ve done the work for you. After thorough research, we’ve determined these are the ten best moringa tea products for 2023 & beyond.

Our editorial team has extensively researched dozens of brands of moringa tea. We’ve read customer reviews, inspected lab reports, and evaluated company profiles to determine the best moringa tea brands. After our research, we can safely say these are the ten best moringa tea brands for 2023.

Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea

Our top moringa tea brand for 2023 comes from Simple Life Nutrition. Their premium organic moringa tea is loaded with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds to help support immunity, digestion, blood pressure support, and much more.

Simple Life Nutrition certifies its moringa as organic, which is critical for ensuring quality. They also offer two flavors – lemon and pomegranate- and an unflavored option.

Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea has everything we want. They have a few flavors and certified organic products and are highly rated by their customers. One bag contains 30 individual tea bags and costs around $11.99 per bag.

Miracle Tree Moringa Tea

Miracle Tree Moringa Tea is among the best-selling companies, with thousands of reviews on Amazon. They’ve been in the moringa tea business and have built their reputation as one of the most trustworthy brands.

Miracle Tree Moringa Tea’s main advantage is its over a dozen flavors. Some of their best-selling flavors include mango, chocolate, ginger, mint, peach & ginger, and & honey & vanilla.

Overall, Miracle Tree Moringa Tea is among the best moringa tea brands. Miracle Moringa Tea can’t go wrong if you want flavored tea.

Kuli Kuli Energizing Moringa Tea

Kuli Kuli is the most well-known brand of moringa supplement on the market, having been around since 2012. Their energizing moringa tea is one of their newer products but is highly rated by customers now.

Kuli Kuli Energizing Moringa Tea is designed for inflammation support, digestion, and immunity. They currently have three different flavors, lemongrass, peppermint, and unflavored. Their moringa tea is certified organic as well.

The only downside to Kuli Kuli is its pricing. One bag costs $9.99 but only contains 15 tea bags, which means a one-month supply is roughly $19.98 per month. We couldn’t rank it higher due to the high cost.

FGO Moringa Tea

FGO Moringa Tea is another hugely popular brand of moringa tea, primarily sold on Amazon. It is among the oldest moringa tea brands and is backed by thousands of positive reviews.

Each bag of FGO Moringa Tea contains 100 bags of pure, organic moringa tea. They do not appear to sell any flavored versions of moringa tea now. One bag of moringa tea also costs $19.99, which is competitively priced.

We would’ve ranked FGO higher, but it appears they’ve had legal issues in the past regarding their products. Therefore, we had to temporarily rank them lower until these issues were in the past.

Republic of Tea

The Republic of Tea sells several herbal teas, including their Superherb moringa tea. According to The Republic of Tea, it is designed for immune support, digestive, and overall health and wellness.

One tin of The Republic of Tea contains 36 individual tea bags, suitable for less than 40 cents per bag. This is on par with many of the other top-rated options on our list.

The Republic of Tea is an excellent option if you’re looking for unflavored, pure organic moringa tea leaves, as they do not offer flavored teas.

Go-Lacta Moringa Tea

Go-Lacta Moringa Tea is specifically designed to increase milk supply in breastfeeding moms. It is made of dried moringa leaves and roasted brown rice for nutritional value and has an earthy, herbal flavor.

According to Go-Lacta, their moringa tea is vegan-friendly, gluten-free, dairy-free, contains no preservatives, and is non-GMO. It purportedly pairs well with their moringa capsules to help women increase their milk supply.

One bag of Go-Lacta Moringa Tea contains 16 tea bags. It is priced at $18.95 per bag, which does make it more expensive than other options on our list. Still, if you’re a mom looking to increase your milk supply, you can’t go wrong with Go-Lacta Moringa Tea.

Buddha Teas Moringa Tea

Buddha Teas Moringa Tea is another famous USDA-certified organic brand of moringa tea. Buddha Teas Moringa Tea is ideal for digestion, immunity, cardiovascular health, and much more.

Each Buddha Teas Moringa Tea contains 18 bags of certified organic moringa tea leaves. It’s verified by CCOF, one of the most trusted names in the organic certification space.

A single bag of Buddha Teas Moringa Tea will cost you $6.99 per bag, making it one of the most budget-friendly options on our list. However, they do not have any flavored options, which means you’re out of luck if you don’t like the herbal taste of moringa. However, if you want the most affordable, Buddha Teas is a solid option.

Blue Tea Turmeric Moringa Tea

Blue Tea Turmeric Moringa Tea is our list’s only loose-leaf product. As the name would imply, Blue Tea added turmeric to moringa leaves to amplify the anti-inflammatory effects.

Blue Tea Turmeric Moringa Tea can improve your body’s immunity and mood, fight bacterial infections, and improve your overall health & wellness.

One container of Blue Tea Turmeric Moringa Tea contains 3.52oz of blended turmeric and moringa. It costs roughly $12.99 per container and comes in a resealable zipper bag for your convenience. Although it’s a newer brand of moringa tea, it’s still a great choice if you’re looking for extra anti-inflammatory support.

NalLife Organic Moringa Tea

NalLife Organic Moringa Tea uses fresh moringa tea leaves harvested from an organic farm in India. They claim their organic moringa tea is ideal for immune, cardiovascular, and overall health and wellness.

One bag of NalLife Organic Moringa Tea contains 100 bags. It costs only $14.97 per bag, under $.15 per serving. This makes NalLife one of the most affordable products on our list.

Overall, if you’re looking for a simple, quality, unflavored moringa tea, then NalLife moringa tea may be It.

Good Earth Tropical Mango and Moringa Tea

is a delicious, fruity form of moringa tea. It has an average rating of 4.4/5 stars but only 93 reviews, indicating it is a newer brand of moringa tea.

According to the manufacturer, Good Earth Moringa Tea is designed for immune health, digestion, and overall health and wellness. One pack of 5 boxes costs $25.00, with 15 bags of tea per pack. This gives you 75 bags, each purchase costing $.33 per serving, which is relatively affordable.

Good Earth is a solid brand and may be perfect if you enjoy mango-flavored beverages. We wish their tea were organic, but it is still reliable.

Ranking the Best Moringa Teas for 2023

Every moringa brand claims to be the best. However, few brands can live up to their claims. To determine the pretenders from the pretenders, we used the following ranking factors:

Moringa Freshness & Quality

Moringa tea should use freshly dried moringa leaves. They should have a strong herbal smell to them as well. We inspected each moringa tea brand to determine how fresh their product was. We tasted each product to get a better idea of the overall quality.

Organic Certification

Organic moringa tends to be of better quality than non-organic moringa. We preferred that moringa brands be certified organic to ensure that the highest quality growing standards were used in the growing process and manufacturing process. This also ensures that no dangerous pesticides or chemicals are sprayed on moringa during manufacturing.

Flavor Options

Many people don’t like the taste of moringa as it has a naturally bitter taste. We considered flavoring options because the more flavors a brand had, the more likely consumers would find a flavor they’d enjoy. We preferred companies with at least three different flavors.

Honest Advertised Benefits

Some brands are honest about the potential benefits of their moringa tea. Others make exaggerated claims and are just trying to capitalize on the newfound interest in moringa. We preferred brands that were honest about the potential benefits of their products and discounted products we saw making unrealistic claims.

Manufacturer Reputation

Some manufacturers have a proven reputation for making high-quality products. Others are new, and we don’t know much about them. While we didn’t penalize a company just because they were new, we still preferred companies with a long history of producing high-quality products.

Pricing & Overall Value

Moringa tea is inexpensive, so you shouldn’t expect to pay a fortune. With that said, premium moringa can demand premium pricing. Still, we wanted to find the best moringa tea products to fit any budget.

Money Back Guarantee

No brand of moringa tea has a 100% customer satisfaction rate. If you don’t like a brand of moringa tea, you should be able to get your money back. This is why we prefer our products to have an explicit money-back guarantee of at least 30 days.

Customer Reviews

The best way to determine which moringa products are worth buying and which are not is by reading customer reviews. This gives us the best idea of the average customer experience. Did customers experience any benefits? What did they think of the taste? Were there any unpleasant effects? Would they recommend the product to their friends or family? These were all questions we answered when evaluating moringa tea brands.

Science-Backed Benefits of Moringa

Over the last few decades, moringa has been touted for having dozens of benefits. Although there have been several studies involving moringa, not all of these benefits have been confirmed.

However, scientific studies have confirmed plenty of health benefits. Here are the most science-backed benefits of taking moringa:

Moringa is a highly nutritious plant that has been found to contain 92 different nutrients, including essential vitamins and minerals, 46 antioxidant compounds, and all nine essential amino acids. It is also an excellent source of protein, with one ounce of moringa powder containing eight grams of protein.

Research has shown that moringa can benefit breastfeeding mothers, as it has been reported to increase milk supply by as much as 25 to 50%. While more research is needed, anecdotal evidence from thousands of women suggests that moringa can effectively enhance milk production.

Diabetes is a significant health concern in countries like the United States, where it is estimated that one in six adults suffers from the condition. Moringa may help people with diabetes control their blood sugar levels and reduce blood sugar spikes after eating.

In one study, participants who took moringa saw a decrease in their blood sugar levels by an average of 13.5% in just eight weeks. Another study found that 50g of moringa could reduce the spike in blood sugar levels by upwards of 20% after eating.

Moringa also has 46 known antioxidant compounds that support the immune system, helping to protect the body against pathogens such as viruses and bacteria. This is why moringa tea is often consumed during cold and flu season to help boost the body’s ability to fight off sickness.

Moringa may be able to combat inflammation. Moringa has dozens of anti-inflammatory compounds that help negate inflammation and prevent oxidative stress in your body.

In fact, in one study, women taking 5g of moringa saw a significant improvement in various health markers related to inflammation. All of the participants that took moringa had higher levels of antioxidants in the bloodstream than those taking a placebo. Several other studies have noted similar effects related to inflammation after taking moringa.

Moringa may be able to lower cholesterol and blood pressure. Moringa has shown promise in lowering blood pressure and cholesterol levels. In fact, in one study, adults given a small dose of moringa saw an average decrease in blood pressure levels by 13%. They also noted “significantly” reduced cholesterol levels. However, researchers found that HDL cholesterol or good cholesterol increased.

Research is currently underway that will likely discover more benefits. However, until then, these are the most proven benefits associated with moringa.

Moringa Tea Side Effects

Moringa tea appears to be the safest of consumption methods. Moringa generally does not cause side effects, although it may cause minor issues in some rare cases.

According to moringa users, these are the most noted side effects of using moringa, albeit they are still often rare – nausea, headache, stomach discomfort, and diarrhea.

Moringa does have natural laxative properties, which means you may find yourself going to the bathroom more. If you have a sensitive stomach or IBS, you also might see increased frequency in bowel movements, especially during the first few days.

Likewise, moringa tea has natural antihypertensive properties, so if you’re on a prescription for hypertension, high cholesterol, or high blood sugar levels, you should be careful if you are on medications for these conditions.

Moringa is a safe product that should not cause any adverse side effects. However, if you feel unsure whether moringa is right for you, we recommend you consult your doctor before trying.

Recommended Dosage for Moringa

As you can expect, there is no recommended dosage for moringa tea. While moringa powder appears to be effective between 1 to 3 grams daily, the nature of moringa tea is different; therefore, there is no exact dosage.

Most moringa tea brands recommend drinking between 1 to 3 cups daily, depending on your individual goals. Most of the antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds will still be present in the tea, thus enabling you to potentially experience all of the same health benefits associated with moringa.

Moringa Tea FAQs

We’ve got plenty of questions about moringa tea, the potential benefits, and potential interactions. We’ll answer your most pressing questions below:

Q: What is Moringa Tea?

A: Moringa tea is an herbal tea made from moringa oleifera leaves. It is trendy because of its high antioxidant content.

Q: What are the health benefits of drinking moringa tea?

A: Moringa tea is a dense source of anti-inflammatory compounds like isothiocyanates that help support immune system health, digestion, and overall health and wellness. Moringa tea is also known to lower blood pressure levels and combat inflammation.

Q: Can moringa tea improve immunity?

A: Moringa contains over 46 antioxidant compounds known to improve your body’s ability to fight pathogens that cause illness. Moringa may also support your gut biome, improving immune system function.

Q: How is moringa tea made and prepared?

A: Moringa tea is made by drying moringa tea leaves in the shade, then steeping them in boiling water. Most moringa tea brands use 4-6g of dried moringa tea leaves per bag, although you can adjust this by ordering loose-leaf moringa tea.

Q: What does moringa tea taste like?

A: Moringa tea tastes slightly bitter, although it is not as bitter as spinach or kale. It is easily flavored, with popular flavors like mango, lemon, pomegranate, and more.

Q: What are the side effects of consuming moringa tea?

A: Most people experience zero side effects while using moringa tea. However, in some cases, some users have reported headaches, nausea, or diarrhea while using moringa.

Q: Can people with allergies or sensitivities consume moringa tea?

A: Moringa is often flavored, so you must ensure you don’t buy a flavor such as a pomegranate, raspberry, or mango if you are allergic. However, unflavored moringa tea generally doesn’t cause any side effects.

Q: Is moringa tea safe to consume during pregnancy or while breastfeeding?

A: Moringa tea is generally safe for pregnant or nursing mothers. It is often used to increase milk supply and to support immunity. However, it isn’t a bad idea to consult your doctor before trying moringa tea just to be sure.

Q: How much moringa tea should be consumed daily for optimal health benefits?

A: Most brands of moringa tea recommend consuming one to three cups daily. It’s a natural energy booster and doesn’t contain any caffeine, so many users replace a cup or two of coffee with moringa tea instead.

Q: Can individuals with certain medical conditions consume moringa tea?

A: Moringa tea has natural diuretic and blood pressure-lowering properties, so those taking medications for these conditions should speak to their doctor before trying it just to be sure it is safe.

Q: What are the best ways to store moringa tea leaves to maintain their freshness?

A: Moringa tea bags or loose-leaf tea should be stored in a cool, dry place. If moisture enters the loose-leaf tea or tea bags, it may cause them to go bad faster.

Q: What are other ways to use moringa other than tea?

A: Moringa tea is also available in powdered form, generally in capsules. However, it can be purchased in bulk powder to make smoothies, shakes, etc.

Q: What’s the best moringa tea?

A: While many moringa tea brands are worth considering, we recommend you try Simple Life Nutrition Moringa Tea – our #1 moringa tea brand for 2023.

Final Word on The Best Moringa Tea Products for 2023

Consuming moringa tea is a simple, tasty way to reap the benefits. It’s perfect for combating inflammation, lowering blood pressure, or improving milk production and overall health and wellness.

If you’re searching for a moringa tea brand, look no further. Any moringa brands on our rankings are worth buying, but if you want the #1 moringa tea brand, we recommend ordering directly from Simple Life Nutrition.