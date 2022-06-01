Best HGH Supplements That Naturally Boost Human Growth Hormone

As we age, our bodies reduce the production of Human Growth Hormone (HGH). This hormone is essential in any man’s overall physical and mental well-being. The best HGH supplements can play a critical role in muscle mass, metabolism, sex drive, and overall quality of life.

Thanks to many years of science and research, we have a variety of supplements available right at our fingertips that help counteract the declining production of HGH. By adding an HGH supplement to your daily routine, you can reap all sorts of benefits as you shed the fear of aging.

We will review the seven best HGH supplements on the market to make your life easier and more comfortable. GenF20 Plus stands as the best of all HGH supplements, but we have some other reputable options on the list today.

What Is HGH?

Before we get into the list of the best (HGH) supplements, let’s learn more about HGH and its role in your body. HGH is a naturally occurring hormone. It is produced in the pituitary gland and distributed in the bloodstream.

HGH was initially thought only to be the critical player in growth among children but has since been linked to a diverse resume of duties within the body. The essential function of HGH is to stimulate the growth of bone and cartilage. It is a crucial factor in building muscle mass, boosting metabolism, and burning fat.

Because of its ability to build muscle mass, boost metabolism, and burn fat, HGH is frequently linked to improving athletic performance. Insufficient HGH levels are connected to various diseases and physical limitations. Here are some complications associated with low levels of HGH:

Kidney disease

Weight gain

Loss of muscle mass

Fatigue

Poor memory

You can prevent these unwanted low HGH symptoms and increase physical and mental performance by turning to HGH supplements.

Natural Ways To Boost HGH Levels

There are many different physical conditions linked to the low production of HGH in the body. You can naturally boost HGH production by addressing these issues and making specific lifestyle changes. This leads to healthier living with higher HGH levels.

Lose Weight

The amount of belly fat you have is directly correlated with HGH production. One study showed that people who had three times the average amount of belly fat had less than half the normal levels of HGH production.

Reduce Sugar Intake

As discussed above, excess sugar is correlated with weight gain and increased belly fat. In addition, an increase in insulin is associated with low levels of HGH production. Sugar and refined carbs are significant factors in increased insulin levels.

Try Fasting

There have been a lot of studies on how fasting can drastically increase HGH production. One study revealed that HGH production levels were raised by 300% after only three days into a fast.2

Exercise

Exercise, specifically high-intensity training, is shown to cause short spikes in HGH production. While this isn’t a long-term solution, the movement has a crucial role in shedding excess belly fat to increase HGH production.

Try A Natural Supplement

Glutamine, L-dopa, glycine, and melatonin supplements are all shown to help increase HGH production in the body. Supplements can provide an easy, short-term solution to low levels of HGH production. Fortunately, there are a lot available, as well.

For anyone that thinks they might suffer from low HGH production, there are a lot of natural solutions to help turn things around. The easiest and fastest option is to look at all-natural supplements that help get the ball rolling. When these supplements are paired with specific lifestyle changes, the results can be phenomenal.

The Best HGH Supplements in 2022

The best HGH supplements help maintain, restore, and build healthy tissue in the brain and other vital organs. This hormone helps speed up recovery time, burn more fat, increase metabolism, and increase energy levels throughout the day.

We will talk about the seven best HGH supplements on the market today and how they can help you rebuild your body. These supplements offer a safe and easy solution for anyone wanting to increase athletic performance, improve energy levels, reduce the effects of aging, and live a healthier, happier lifestyle.

GenF20 Plus

HyperGH 14x

HGH-X2

Provacyl

HBULK Brutal Force

GenFX

VigRX Tongkat Ali

GenF20 Plus

GenF20 Plus is the top HGH supplement on the market when looking at effectiveness, affordability, manufacturer reliability, and overall customer satisfaction.

This supplement is packed full of amino acids and essential nutrients, like L-Glutamine, L-Arginine, and Colostrum, to help fully rejuvenate the body.

The Effects Of GenF20 Plus

GenF20 Plus is the best of the best HGH supplements after careful analysis. This supplement offers a comprehensive and safe formula that follows strict manufacturing guidelines to guarantee only a high-quality product. You can expect a lot of advantages almost immediately after adding this supplement to your life.

Increased Energy Levels

This supplement is full of ingredients that help boost energy levels and improve stamina in the bedroom. L-arginine is an amino acid that plays a critical role in creatine, an essential energy source for muscles.3

Slow Down Aging

HGH supplements have long been touted for astounding results in slowing down aging. GenF20 is no exception. This supplement, especially paired with a healthy diet and exercise, can reduce your physical appearance by years.

Improved Libido and Performance

GenF20 Plus drastically increases energy levels, which leads to more energy and endurance in the bedroom. You will notice a spike in sexual desire and the ability to outperform your old self.

Weight Loss and Muscle Management

Many of the ingredients found in GenF20 Plus play a key role in muscle management and a healthy metabolism. L-Glutamine, for example, is linked to better muscle management and increased metabolism to help manage weight.

GenF20 Plus FAQs

We will give you a short FAQ section for GenF20 Plus and each supplement on the list. This is where you can find the most commonly asked questions concerning these supplements. You can easily find any of the information you seek right here.

Q: Is GenF20 Plus Safe?

A: GenF20 uses all-natural ingredients that are entirely safe for long-term use. There have been no reported adverse side effects with this product. The product is FDA-Approved, and each element is clinically tested.

Q: How do I take GenF20 Plus?

A: You take two capsules a day for full benefits. In addition, GenF20 Plus comes with spray supplementation to pair with the capsules. The spray maximizes the benefits for full effect.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: This product comes with a complete money-back guarantee. You can return your order within 67 days for a full refund.

Q: Do I need a prescription?

A: As mentioned, GenF20 Plus uses all-natural ingredients that rely on naturally occurring amino acids. You do not need a prescription.

Q: How much does GenF20 Plus cost?

A: Currently, a one-month supply of GenF20 Plus is $83.00. However, there are additional and generous discounts when purchasing more than a one-month supply at once.

Q: Where can I order GenF20 Plus?

A: You can order GenF20 Plus directly from their website. You will also find a detailed ingredients list, doctor endorsement, and all contact information for the supplier there. Purchasing directly from the website is a reliable, easy, and safe way to get the supplement that might change your life.

HyperGH 14x

HyperGH 14x gets the 14x in the name because it increases hormone levels by 14 times the original amount. This supplement addresses physical changes in the body because of aging by using an all-natural mixture that can boost hormone production back to intended levels.

You’ll notice many physical and mental benefits by drastically increasing your hormone levels and getting HGH production right where you want it.

The Effects Of HyperGH 14x

HyperGH 14x offers significant benefits to physical and mental health. This is why it has earned the second spot on the list today. This supplement uses a unique blend of all-natural ingredients to get your hormones and HGH production right where you want them.

Increased Muscle Mass

This is a popular supplement for athletes, bodybuilders, and gym rats. HGH production will lead to increased muscle mass and more effective gym results. By increasing HGH levels and balancing hormones, you will notice a significant difference in your physique.

Improve Energy Levels

Hormones are directly related to energy levels and fatigue. By balancing hormones, you can notice a significant increase in overall energy. This excess vitality can help keep you focused at work, get more out of your exercise routines, or perform better in the bedroom.

Improve Skin Quality

As we age, our skin elasticity declines. This is a perfectly natural occurrence when getting older. Our cells just don’t regenerate how they used to. HGH production can help keep your cells moving and restoring themselves. This can give you healthier, younger-looking skin.

HyperGH 14x FAQs

Q: Is HyperGH 14x safe?

A: HyperGH 14x uses only all-natural ingredients. It is entirely safe. Of course, it is essential to first consult with your doctor before beginning a new supplemental regime to avoid any allergic and adverse reactions.

Q: How do I take HyperGH 14x?

A: It is recommended to take two tablets in the morning and two pills before bed. Be sure not to take more than the recommended dose written on the box.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: HyperGH 14x comes with a complete money-back guarantee. If for whatever reason, you are unsatisfied with the results, you can return your product for a full refund.

Q: Do I need a prescription?

A: You do not need a prescription for HyperGH 14x. You can save yourself the hassle that comes with prescription medication.

Q: How much does HyperGH 14x cost?

A: A one-month supply of HyperGH 14x is $69.95. You can get additional discounts and a better deal if you purchase more than a one-month supply at once.

Q: Where do I order HyperGH 14x?

A: You can order this product directly from their website. There is no need to waste a trip to the store or pharmacy hunting it down. Ordering online is safe and straightforward and leaves you with a full guarantee for a no-risk purchase.

HGH-X2

HGH-X2 comes from Crazy Bulk, a male health company that focuses on maximizing gains. HGH-X2 targets HGH levels to bring them to healthy production levels for intense gym gains, quicker fat-burning, and better performance.

The Effects Of HGH-X2

HGH-X2 has significant advantages if you look to improve overall gym performance and bulk up again. Working out becomes significantly harder the older we get, but this supplement helps counteract that. It makes it easy again.

Muscle Gains

You’ll notice a significant bulk-up from just your regular gym routine. This can give you more motivation and determination to take it to the next step for even more extreme results.

Shortened Recovery Time

HGH production can help reduce recovery time, allowing your muscles to restore themselves and return to work faster.

Significant Fat Loss

You will notice a significant increase in muscle mass and be able to shed any unwanted belly fat. With ingredients like Maca and Hawthorne Berry Extract, this supplement hits the target of weight management head-on.

HGH-X2 FAQs

Q: Is HGH-X2 safe?

A: This product uses only natural ingredients. It is entirely safe to take.

Q: How do I take HGH-X2?

A: You take two capsules a morning, 20 minutes before your first meal.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: There is no money-back guarantee with this product.

Q: Do I need a prescription?

A: You do not need a prescription for this product.

Q: How much does HGH-X2 cost?

A: It is $64.95 for a one-month supply. They do frequently offer a buy two, get one free deal.

Q: Where do I order HGH-X2?

A: You can order it directly from the Crazy Bulk official website.

Provacyl

Provacyl markets itself as an all-natural male supplement to help fight male menopause. Many of the symptoms of aging in men can be reversed or lessened. Provacyl targets HGH production in the body to help get you right back on track.

The Effects Of Provacyl

You’ll find over 20 ingredients in Provacyl. Each one is safe, natural, and excellent at what it does. The formula is tailored to help men regain their masculinity by fighting the effects of aging. From improving sexual performance to managing weight gain, this formula is guaranteed to increase your quality of life.

Boost Libido

Provacyl includes ingredients that are linked to a more robust sexual desire. Ingredients like L-Lysine, Muira Puama, and Zinc are all excellent agents to help improve sexual performance and overall appetite.

This is a critical component of any HGH supplement, as the inability to perform in the bedroom is a huge concern for any aging man. But with this supplement’s potent formula, there is no more need for worry.

Increase Energy Levels

Provacyl also includes several ingredients that help move the metabolism for better workouts and more efficient weight gain. This also can increase energy levels, giving you more motivation to perform at the top peak in the bedroom.

Support Testosterone Production

Provacyl utilizes several testosterone-supporting ingredients, like Vitamin K2, Longjack (Tongkat), and Vitamin B6. Testosterone production decreases drastically as men age, which can be a significant factor in overall underperformance.

Provacyl FAQs

Q: Is Provacyl safe?

A: Provacyl uses only all-natural ingredients filled with necessary vitamins and minerals. These nutrients are entirely safe to consume.

Q: How do I take Provacyl?

A: You just take two tablets twice a day. Taking two in the morning and two in the evening is ideal.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: Provacyl also comes with a 67-day money-back guarantee. If you are not happy with the product, you can return it within 67 days for a complete refund.

Q: Do I need a prescription?

A: Because it relies only on natural ingredients and nutrients, you do not need a prescription for this product.

Q: How much does Provacyl cost?

A: A one-month supply is $59.95. There are further discounts available when purchasing Provacyl in bulk. You can do so completely risk-free because of the comprehensive money-back guarantee offered.

Q: Where do I order Provacyl?

A: You can order this product directly from their website for a quick and secure purchase.

HBULK

Brutal Force offers a varying supply of male supplements to help maximize bulk and muscle gain. HBULK delivers a unique blend of amino acids that help increase HGH production for intense workout results.

The Effects Of HBULK

Increase Muscle Mass

The HBULK formula is stacked with ingredients that increase and maintain desirable HGH levels. With ingredients like Maca and L-Arginine, your HGH levels will undoubtedly climb. Healthy HGH production means more effective gym results while eliminating unwanted fat.

Faster Recovery

Higher HGH levels allow your muscles to recover faster. That means you can spend less time between workouts and sets. Your body will be ready to go for the next round every day.

Surge In Energy Levels

You’ll notice significantly higher energy levels. This allows you to put more into each workout, reaping even more benefits. You can also direct this energy in your work and home life, improving output and sexual endurance.

HBULK FAQs

Q: Is HBULK safe?

A: HBULK Brutal Force also uses natural ingredients. It is safe to take as described on the package.

Q: How do I take HBULK?

A: It is recommended to take one capsule in the morning, 20 minutes before your first meal.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: HBULK comes with a 100-day money-back guarantee. You can return your product, no questions asked, for a full refund within 100 days.

Q: Do I need a prescription?

A: You do not need a prescription to pick up this supplement.

Q: How much does HBULK cost?

A: HBULK Brutal Force is currently $59.99 for a one-month supply.

Q: Where do I order HBULK?

A: You can order this product directly from the Brutal Force official website. They have a lot of other “bulking” products available there, as well.

GenFX

GenFX is another all-natural HGH supplement. GenFX increases HGH production significantly through a natural mixture of herbal ingredients packed full of necessary amino acids. This is an excellent choice for any man scared of getting older, as it helps slow down the aging process.

The Effects Of GenFX

GenFX functions like many other HGH supplements. This HGH supplement effectively increases HGH levels and improves many areas of life. Here are some of the more noticeable changes you will notice after starting GenFX:

Anti-Aging Properties

GenFX includes several ingredients that can help fight the negative aspects of aging, from skin tone too low energy levels. The amino acids found in this supplement help restore the body and cell growth to healthy levels to look and feel younger.

Increase Libido

GenFX effectively increases HGH production, which can improve energy levels. You will feel more energized, prepared for a more rigorous routine, and ready to perform in the bedroom. An increase in HGH production helps improve overall mood, as well. This leads to frequent sexual desires and impulses.

Muscle Tone Improvement

As we’ve established, HGH production is a critical component of muscle growth and definition. You will notice more gains at the gym while burning significantly more belly fat.

GenFX FAQs

Q: Is GenFX safe?

A: GenFX is entirely safe for long-term use. They follow strict manufacturing guidelines and use only all-natural ingredients for minimal negative impact on the body.

Q: How do I take GenFX?

A: You take one capsule a day for full results.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: GenFX comes along with a full money-back guarantee. You can return your product within 67 days for a complete refund.

Q: Do I need a prescription?

A: You do not need a prescription with GenFX. We recommend consulting with your doctor before you begin a new supplement, but no prescription is required to order.

Q: How much does GenFX cost?

A: GenFX is one of the more affordable options on the list today. A one-month supply is only $49.95. Additional deals are available when purchasing for multiple months, however.

Q: Where do I order GenFX?

A: You can order GenFX directly from their website or phone. This guarantees access to their money-back guarantee and secure and safe purchasing.

VigRX Tongkat Ali

VigRX Tongkat Ali comes from the reputable VIgRX brand. This supplement is not directly marketed as an HGH supplement but works just as efficiently. VigRX Tongkat Ali relies almost solely on the powers of the shrub Tongkat. You will also recognize this as an ingredient in some previous supplements on the list.

The Effects Of VigRX Tongkat Ali

VigRX Tongkat Ali comes along with many benefits, but the most noticeable will be increased athletic performance.

Improved Athletic Performance

Tongkat is directly linked to drastically improved athletic performance.4 Studies suggest that this ingredient is powerful in enhancing gym and workout results.

Better Memory

This supplement is also beneficial in helping restore memory strength. Becoming forgetful, losing things, and having poor memory are common signs of aging. Luckily, VigRX Tongkat Ali addresses this and helps make life more comfortable.

More Sexual Satisfaction

Tongkat Ali is also connected to reducing stress levels5 and increasing testosterone levels.6 This helps improve sexual satisfaction, drive, and overall performance.

VigRX Tongkat Ali FAQs

Q: Is VigRX Tongkat Ali safe?

A: It is entirely safe for short or long-term use.

Q: How do I take VigRX Tongkat Ali?

A: You just take two capsules a day for full results.

Q: Is there a money-back guarantee?

A: VigRX Tongkat Ali also comes with a full 67-day money-back guarantee.

Q: Do I need a prescription?

A: VigRX Tongkat only contains a few all-natural, safe ingredients. You do not need a prescription for this product.

Q: How much does VigRX Tongkat Ali cost?

A: A one-month supply is $49.95 at the regular price. There are, however, frequent sales and discounts available through their website.

Q: Where do I order VigRX Tongkat Ali?

A: You can order VigRX Tongkat Ali directly from the Leading Edge Health website.

The Best HGH Supplements For Maximum Results

There we have seven of the top contenders for the best HGH supplements. These supplements offer extreme results for reducing recovery time, increasing gains, and getting rid of unwanted extra fat. While many men turn to expensive and scary injections to get their HGH, this is unnecessary for everyone.

Each supplement on the list comes with additional benefits beyond what we laid out. However, we don’t have all day, so we just shared some top things to note. After closely examining the advantages, manufacturer reliability, and customer satisfaction, we can confidently place GenF20 Plus at the top of the list.

