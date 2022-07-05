Best Full Spectrum CBD Oil to Buy In 2022: Top 5 CBD Brands to Buy Hemp Oil

CBD products are growing in popularity due to several reasons. The least among these reasons is the legalization of weed in many US states, which is a significant turning point in the history of cannabis.

In recent times, new facts have kept popping up about CBD products. Many people have acknowledged CBD’s efficacy in managing different medical conditions. Particularly of interest is CBD oil which many people claim they use to manage insomnia, anxiety, and chronic pain. Some also consume CBD oil for recreation.

Though CBD oils may have various health benefits, the potential is not in every product labeled CBD oil. If you want to enjoy the benefits of CBD oil, you have to do everything in your power to ensure the product you buy is the best CBD oil online on the market.

Although research into cannabidiol products is continuous, many users have testified to its efficacy. It has brought on market saturation, and many brands have popped up with numerous CBD oils. From commercials, it is clear that everyone wants to claim to produce the best CBD oil, but the facts available say most of these self-acclaimed CBD oils are rip-offs. In other words, you, and every other potential buyer out there, are at risk of being shortchanged.

However, that need not be. This review will give you all the necessary information to protect you against scammers in the CBD industry. We understand the dangers substandard formulas are exposing people to every day. Thus, we made conscious efforts to ensure that the collected data was accurate.

Top 5 CBD Oil for Sale

Below are the five best CBD oils on the market:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market, Editor’s Pick BudPop – Most Popular CBD Tincture to Buy Online Cheef Botanicals – Highly Potent Pure CBD Oil; Natural Ingredients Hollyweed CBD – Effective, Full Spectrum Hemp Seed Oil Fab CBD – Customer’s Favorite Hemp Derived CBD Oil

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Oil On The Market, Editor’s Pick

Exhale Wellness is one of the leading players in the CBD market. The brand has many hemp products in its line of products, but its full-spectrum CBD oil is one of the best on the market. It is a full-spectrum CBD oil which means it contains other cannabinoids. It is not a feature to gloss over because it directly connects to the overall efficacy of the supplement. Full-spectrum CBD oils are more concentrated. However, it does not mean they will make you high and simply means they give you more value for money.

Theislandnow reveals that Exhale Wellness’s full-spectrum CBD oil attracts overwhelmingly positive customer reviews with the qualities above. In addition to its quality CBD oil, the brand has many customer-centered policies. For instance, it has a 30-day money-back policy that targets prospective customers. Under the policy, you can buy their CBD oil products and still get your money back if you are not satisfied. You have a 30-day grace period to try the products. If you are not impressed by the products after the trial, you can send them back and request a 100% refund.

Highlights

Third-Party Certificate of Analysis: Exhale Wellness’ full spectrum CBD oil has third-party certificates of analysis. Plus, this COA is issued by a government-certified third-party laboratory. In fact, every ingredient they use in the production is listed and its analysis included. Because brands know many people now understand the importance of COAs, they try to cut corners. They get COAs from laboratories without government certifications. These kinds of COAs are not reliable, and you should avoid products that have them.

Uses Hemp Oil as a Carrier Oil: The carrier oil is the second most crucial ingredient in CBD oils. The source of the oil used as the carrier oil is vital because it influences the final product’s quality, taste, and usability. Exhale Wellness uses hemp seed oil, the best carrier oil type.

Online Shopping: Exhale Wellness’ full-spectrum CBD oil is available online. Moreover, the online services also include home delivery. If you are within the US, you can get delivery within 24 hours. The delivery can even be 100% free if you buy larger quantities.

Non-GMO: Exhale Wellness uses all-natural ingredients. Not many products can boast of this. There is still a lot of skepticism around the use of GMO products. If you are not ready to take chances and want to enjoy the benefits of CBD oils, stick to Exhale Wellness.

Pros

Full-spectrum CBD oil

All-natural ingredients

Non-GMO

Legal THC level compliant

Glass dropper with calibration

CO2 extraction

Cons

Not available in varieties of flavors

Available only in 600 mg and 1200 mg

#2. BudPop: Most Popular CBD Tincture to Buy Online

BudPop produces two distinct flavors of CBD oil, peppermint, and natural CBD tinctures. The peppermint flavor has an enticing fragrance and pleasant taste. Moreover, both tinctures come in a one fl oz glass dropper bottle and hold 1500 mg of CBD oil. BudPop’s broad spectrum CBD oil does not contain any additives or preservatives, and they are 100% natural without any GMOs. To make them easy for you to consume, the brand uses coconut oil as the MCT oil.

These products are essential beyond ordinary CBD oils – they are tinctures. Thus, there is a third primary ingredient – alcohol. While CBD oils are made from two primary components, CBD tinctures are made from three primary ingredients. The addition of a third ingredient makes a big difference. Tinctures are much easier to consume because they taste better. People who have reservations about oil can opt for tinctures.

Besides the above, the brand takes customer care seriously. They have customer service representatives who are available to respond to your queries 24/7. These representatives guide you through every process, from choosing the best CBD oil to deciding on the dosages.

Highlights

Vegan-Friendly: BudPop CBD tinctures do not contain animal products, so no animal cruelty is involved. Finding vegan-friendly products is not easy in a world where animal products form the most significant part of our diet. However, BudPop is a leading force in this regard. If you are a vegan, you will want to try these products. Moreover, the tinctures are also appropriate for people who are allergic to animal products.

Money-Back Guarantee: One key part of BudPop’s customer care services is this guarantee. The brand gives you a 30-day money-back guarantee. If you are dissatisfied with the products, you reserve the right to return them and ask for a refund. This guarantee reassures potential buyers and gives them the courage to buy a product knowing they are not risking anything.

Quick Effect and High Potency: The CBD tinctures combine two great qualities that every buyer will appreciate. Firstly, they kick in faster than most of their competitors, and it is especially true if you take it directly in your mouth. Keep the dosage under your tongue for about 20 seconds; within 20 – 40 minutes, you will start feeling the effects. Second, the effects feel stronger and last longer. Though you will not feel ‘high,’ you may feel a sense of calm and relaxation.

Hemp-Derived Cannabidiol: Some dubious brands cut corners by presenting synthesized cannabidiol as the real natural hemp-derived product. The practice is both dangerous and illegal. At BudPop, every CBD product is hemp-derived. Not only this, BudPop uses the best-known extraction method. Therefore, the extract does not lose any of its properties during extraction, which explains the high potency of their products. Synthesized chemicals are not 100% reliable so ingesting them is a significant risk.

Pros

Has two flavors

All-natural ingredients

US-grown Hemps

Third-party tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Not shipped to some states in the US

Daily value per dropper not published

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent Pure CBD Oil; Natural Ingredients

Cheef Botanicals’ full-spectrum CBD oil is another tincture on this list. The brand has full-spectrum, and CBD isolate oils. All these products contain below 0.3% THC, which is allowed by the law. Thus, the brand’s CBD oil does not rob you of your senses even though you will get a euphoric feeling.

Surprisingly, Cheef Botanicals belongs to the exclusive elite group of CBD manufacturers that have secured the right to ship their products to all 50 states in the US. The implication is that you can get Cheef Botanicals’ full-spectrum CBD oil wherever you are in the US. They also ship their products abroad, so you have nothing to fear if you are not in the US. Moreover, there are quantities you can purchase to enjoy free shipping.

What makes all this work without any glitches is their top-notch online presence. The website contains helpful information and guides. There is also hardly any information about CBD products that you will not find on the website.

Highlights

CBD Extracted From Colorado Hemp: The quality of the cannabis plant that a CBD oil manufacturer uses determines the quality of the final product. Because of this, Cheef Botanicals ensures they use Colorado hemp. The hemp farmers in Colorado grow the best species of cannabis and observe all the cannabis laws.

Suitable for Topical Use: You can use most CBD oils either orally. Of course, this seems to be enough. However, Cheef Botanicals’ full-spectrum CBD oil that can be used topically. It means you can rub this product on your skin and receive all the benefits of CBD oil. It makes it all-inclusive and exceedingly versatile. The feature may come in handy for those that do not want to ingest CBD oil.

CO2 Extraction Method: The CO2 method of extraction is the best known to date. Other forms of extraction, such as ethanol extraction and hydrocarbon extraction, are riddled with deficiencies. Ethanol extraction, for instance, is popular because it is low-cost. However, it is unreliable as contaminants can slip into the final product. It is the same issue with hydrocarbon extraction. Although it is simple and low cost, there is a high chance that harmful solvent residues may end up in the extract. The CO2 extraction method takes care of all these problems and more. Comparatively, the method is slower and more expensive, but it renders CBD that is over 90% pure.

Blends Well With Food: Cheef Botanicals’ full-spectrum CBD oil is convenient to take. You can add it to most of your food without it being noticeable. Moreover, you can add a few drops to your tea, coffee, and other drinks. You can also consume your CBD oil in rice, stew, and ketchup. The choice is yours.

Pros

Multi-faceted

All-natural ingredients

Ships to all the states in the US

Varieties of CBD oil

CO2 extraction method

Certificate of Analysis

Cons

Packaged in small quantities

#4. Hollyweed CBD: Effective, Full Spectrum Hemp Seed Oil

Hollyweed CBD makes its CBD oils using an ultra-hygienic CO2 extraction method. With this method, none of the properties of the extract can escape. The final product is, therefore, safe and efficient. It is what customers that are praising Hollyweed CBD oils are enjoying.

The CBD oils come with convenient droppers that are marked for accuracy. You can, therefore, accurately measure the dose you need. Moreover, you can use the dropper to place some CBD drops under your tongue directly. The method of consumption is arguably the easiest and kicks in the fastest. The oil you leave under your tongue will enter your bloodstream through the pores.

Another upside of these CBD oils is that Hollyweed infuses them with pure hemp seed oil. Hemp seed oil is an excellent carrier oil. Therefore, the result is potent CBD oils that your body can digest easily.

Highlights

Does Not Make You High: Hollyweed CBD’s full-spectrum CBD oils are not psychoactive. The brand makes them from non-intoxicating natural cannabinoids derived from Colorado-grown hemp. Psychoactive products like delta-9 can make you feel groggy and lethargic. However, you do not experience any such adverse side effects with Hollyweed CBD’s oils.

Packed in Varieties: Unlike most products on the market, Hollyweed packs its CBD oils in progressing strengths, from as low as 50 mg to as high as 3000 mg. It is pretty inclusive of budget differences. People with any level of budgeting can access these products. You may choose to purchase a package that will last you just one week if your budget is lean. In the same vein, you may buy bigger strengths if your budget can cater to them.

Quick Absorption: Hemp seed oil as the MCT creates a CBD oil with two qualities. First, it has the same full-fledged tinctures. Next, it makes them easy for the body to absorb. As tinctures, you can use these products sublingually, just as you can use them orally. Putting tinctures under your tongue gets it directly into your bloodstream, and the body absorbs it easily and quickly. It is why this method of consumption remains the best if you want immediate effects.

Lab-Tested: All Hollyweed CBD’s products have a CoA. Unless a CBD manufacturer subjects its products to lab tests, it may be impossible to know essential facts about the products. However, not every lab test results are reliable, except when they are from reputable labs. At Hollyweed, all their COAs are from government-certified third-party laboratories. Besides the ratio of the ingredients used, the tests also establish the potency of the products.

Pros

Non-GMO

Free shipping

Non-psychoactive

All organic ingredients

Available in small and big packs

Excellent customer service

Cons

No options of flavors

#5. Fab CBD: Customer’s Favorite Hemp Derived CBD Oil

Fab CBD is a highly reputable brand that is thriving in the CBD market. The brand’s full-spectrum CBD oil is an award-winning CBD supplement that comes in a wide range of flavors. Its flavors include berry, vanilla, mint, natural, and citrus.

Just as it has many flavors, the brand also has various degrees of strength. The strength ranges from 300 mg to 2400 mg. It expands your liberty of choice and makes buying a lot easier as diverse purchasing powers become relevant.

Furthermore, Fab CBD uses organically grown Colorado hemp and extracts its cannabinoid through CO2 extraction. Moreover, the flavors come from natural sources, and the packaging uses medium-chain triglyceride.

Highlights

Money-Back Policy: Fab CBD understands that there may be reasons to refund you. Therefore, it spells out clear terms and conditions to help you get your money back when that is necessary. Many CBD companies set impossible to satisfy conditions. That is not FAB.

Online Store: You can access Fab CBD’s oil from any part of the world. It is always in stock and available to purchase online. Buying online is a total package that includes delivery at your chosen location. As grand as this may sound, it is not expensive.

Combination of Quantity and Quality: Fab CBD combines two rare companions: quantity and quality. In most cases, inexpensive products are of lower quality. It is not the case with Fab CBD. All their CBD products are of high quality, yet they are affordable. Plus, buying in low quantities does not affect the quality. You will still get the same optimal quality no matter how little the strength you purchase.

Great Website: Especially for online products, a website is an essential part of marketing. It helps the company reach out to potential buyers, and it helps the buyers shop without hassle. Fab CBD understands this concept well. It is why it set up a beautifully designed and adequately equipped website.

Pros

Free shipping within the US

Non-GMO

30-day money-back guarantee

Wide variety of flavors

Flexible pricing system

Cons

User guide not explanatory enough

How We Made The List of CBD Drops

The list of the best CBD oil on the market results from our painstaking effort and resolve to make the review stand out. Though the processes were tiring, the results were satisfactory and examined each brand in detail. Planning played an important role in what we did. We started by breaking down the plan into three stages. These stages were the random selection stage, the screening and elimination stage, and the ranking stage.

We started with the random selection stage. We thoroughly combed the internet for reputable CBD oils. The process was exhaustive. It was impossible to put down every brand’s name, so we incorporated screening and elimination. At this point, the screening was still relatively superficial, so some that we would later eliminate scraped through.

The screening and elimination stage was the most extensive of all. Here, we lined out qualities and standards that later transformed into our criteria. We awarded each criteria quantitative values from one to five according to their levels of importance. It is how each brand/product got its points. We then used the points in eliminating and ranking.

After narrowing the initial long list of CBD oils to just five brands/products, we then made a head-to-head comparison among the remaining ones. We considered each product’s distinct qualities against the group’s remaining members, one by one. Sticking to our set criteria, we ranked these products according to their most outstanding features.

What We Looked For in these CBD Tinctures

We established specific criteria to find the best CBD oils on the market. Following are some of the criteria we used to find the best products:

Primary Ingredient – Secondary Ingredient Ratios: The primary ingredient of CBD oil is cannabidiol, which manufacturers source from the cannabis Sativa plant. In addition, leading brands usually use coconut oil or hemp seed oil as carrier oils. However, there are also secondary ingredients such as flavoring and coloring. The ratio of these secondary should be insignificant in the formula, so the quality of the cannabidiol is preserved.

The primary ingredient of CBD oil is cannabidiol, which manufacturers source from the cannabis Sativa plant. In addition, leading brands usually use coconut oil or hemp seed oil as carrier oils. However, there are also secondary ingredients such as flavoring and coloring. The ratio of these secondary should be insignificant in the formula, so the quality of the cannabidiol is preserved. Source of Hemp: The quality of the hemp that manufacturers use to produce their CBD oil matters. US-grown hemp is the most reliable because laws guide the cultivation of these plants. Therefore, it is best not to buy from brands that source their hemp from unknown countries or countries with no government regulation.

The quality of the hemp that manufacturers use to produce their CBD oil matters. US-grown hemp is the most reliable because laws guide the cultivation of these plants. Therefore, it is best not to buy from brands that source their hemp from unknown countries or countries with no government regulation. Customer Reviews: The reviews of past customers are vital in determining that product’s quality. Therefore, we visited many websites to seek customers’ opinions. We used the official websites of the products and independent websites. In addition, we sieved the feedback we got using specific parameters to determine their authenticity.

The reviews of past customers are vital in determining that product’s quality. Therefore, we visited many websites to seek customers’ opinions. We used the official websites of the products and independent websites. In addition, we sieved the feedback we got using specific parameters to determine their authenticity. Accessibility: Many products are available in stores and online. However, only in-store and online products can boast of being accessible to customers. Such products have broken every likely obstacle for the customers, including geographical constraints. Thus, CBD oils that are available both in-store and online got higher ratings than those with products available on only one of these platforms.

Buying Guide: Full Spectrum CBD Oil

To ensure you have a fantastic experience buying the best CBD oil on the market, we have put together a buying guide for you. It contains factors you need to consider before buying CBD oil.

Certificate of Analysis From a Reliable Source

The first thing you need to be sure of is the authenticity of a company’s claims. In the case of CBD oils, a genuine CoA will do that for you. It will state the ingredients and their quantities. You will, therefore, know what is in the CBD oil you want to buy. Furthermore, you will also know if the ingredients in the CBD oil are safe for consumption. It is vital to make sure that the CoA is current and from a government-satisfied laboratory.

Hemp Source

When looking to buy CBD oil, do not buy a CBD oil that does not declare the source of its hemp. Dubious CBD manufacturers who want to cheat to increase profit often source their hemp from unsafe places. The hemp from unknown sources is potentially harmful. The best available hemp, for now, is US-grown. Therefore, ensure the oil you want to buy is from US-cultivated hemp.

Customer Reviews

When looking at CBD oil brands, take the time to visit the CBD oil’s website and read the customer reviews. The opinions past buyers have about the product matter. Customers who have tried the product have first-hand experience with the quality and effectiveness of the CBD oil. They have knowledge that can help you make an informed purchase. You can also visit independent websites that list CBD products and read available customer reviews. All this will help you to decide on the quality of the oil.

Understand the Brand’s Policies

Most CBD oil brands publish their policies on their websites. Studying these policies would help because some may have unclear conditions. Check to see that every term and condition is agreeable to you. If you make the mistake of buying before turning to their policies, you may not like what you see, but it will be too late to back out. Moreover, brands that offer a money-back guarantee are also good to consider. It helps to know that you can return the product if it is not what you expected.

Check the THC Level

The THC level of CBD oil is essential to check since it borders on law and personal preferences. THC is what makes cannabis psychoactive. The quantity that gets you high depends on its concentration. By the law, the maximum level of THC in CBD products is 0.3%. Anything above this is illegal. If you do not want to run afoul of the law, you must be sure of what you are buying. The same goes for personal preference. Some people do not want anything that will get them high.

FAQs: Buy CBD Oil

Q1. Who can use CBD oil?

Generally speaking, anyone can use CBD oil. However, it would be best to talk with your doctor before trying any supplement. It is safer that way because there are medical conditions that may make the use of CBD oils unsafe. CBD may also interfere with some medications. Therefore, it is always best to consult a doctor before taking CBD.

Q2. What is the correct dosage of CBD oil?

The dosage depends on each individual and their purpose for using the oil. Each person’s body is different from the other. A few drops are enough for some people to get good results. Whereas for some other people, a higher quantity is the answer. It is always best to start at the smallest dosage and then work your way up once you know how your body reacts.

Q3. What are the benefits of CBD oil?

CBD oil is very beneficial and may have various health benefits. Many people use it to manage ailments that border on pains and sleeplessness, and they also use it to manage aches and muscle spasms. The possible benefits are numerous.

Q4. Are CBD oils hundred percent safe?

Every pure CBD oil is safe. However, you need to tread carefully, and you can only trust CBD oil from reputable brands. Ensure the CBD oil you are buying has a CoA that states its ingredients and their ratios.

Q5. Does full-spectrum CBD oil contain any THC?

Yes, there is a tiny amount of THC in full-spectrum CBD oils. The good news is that it is always safely under the 0.3% limit set by the law. It is why they will not make you ‘high.’

Conclusion: Where to Buy CBD Oil?

CBD is becoming more popular, with many adding it to their health routines. People have been using it to treat various ailments and claim that CBD oil may help in pain relief and treat sleeplessness. Numerous brands have popped up with popularity, each offering CBD oil. With so many brands on the market, it is vital to buy from the best ones.

Our thorough research yielded the five brands on this list. They are the top five CBD oils currently on the market. You will agree with our judgment if you have gone through the reviews and approaches we employed.

Although CBD oils are everywhere, only a few are genuinely high-quality and from reputable brands. It is why we have made sure the brands on our list have hemp oil.