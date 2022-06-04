Best Estrogen Blockers: Top 3 Products to Block Estrogen for Men Naturally

Are you struggling with aging-related health issues? If so, the best estrogen blockers on the market today may help you get your health and vitality back.

We understand that aging can be a severe drag. And we assure you that you’re not alone. The great majority of us guys will have to deal with many problems as we get on in years.

Maybe you suffer from chronic fatigue or constant brain fog. It could be an increasing waistline and decreasing muscle mass and strength. Some of us even have to deal with the dreaded and demoralizing lack of sex drive and low libido.

Sadly, these painful symptoms come naturally with the aging process.

Often, the root cause of these troubles can be traced back to a hormonal imbalance.

What Is A Hormonal Imbalance?

A hormonal imbalance occurs when the proper hormone ratio in the body is significantly altered, leading to many health deficiencies.

Unfortunately, as we age, the risk of hormonal imbalances increases significantly.

Hormones such as testosterone and estrogen are generated and released in the endocrine system. The endocrine system consists of a complicated network of glands, which secrete hormones throughout the body. Over time, the endocrine system becomes less efficient, leading to hormonal imbalances.

The proper ratio of hormones can critically impact vital bodily functions such as:

Sexual health

Mental state and emotions

Fertility

Physical growth

Metabolism

Weight regulation

Sleep cycles

Blood pressure

A hormonal imbalance usually means too much estrogen and too little testosterone for men.

Testosterone is the dominant hormone in men. It is instrumental in regulating sex drive, fat dispersal, muscle growth, bone density, and the production of sperm.

Contrary to popular belief, estrogen, in small quantities, is also essential for male health. Healthy men naturally convert a tiny fraction of testosterone into a healthy estrogen called estradiol. The enzyme aromatase is responsible for this conversion.

Small amounts of estradiol are crucial for optimal sexual health in men.

However, problems arise because we naturally produce less testosterone as men age. And the body still has aromatase, which continues to convert the lessened testosterone load into estrogen.

The net result is more estrogen and less testosterone in men.

Could The Best Estrogen Blockers Be Right For You?

If you’ve been feeling off of your game recently, the best estrogen blockers in the world may help you get that bounce back in your step.

Generally, men who suffer from high estrogen levels will exhibit symptoms such as:

Gynecomastia (man boobs)

Diminished sexual desire

Erectile problems

Decreased muscle mass and strength

Infertility

Fatigue and exhaustion

Lack of mental clarity or forgetfulness

The best estrogen blockers could be the key to getting their life back for gentlemen suffering from these symptoms.

High estrogen and low testosterone go hand in hand. So, using estrogen blockers and testosterone enhancers may be powerful in your health toolbox. But we are here to focus on estrogen blockers.

How Did We Choose The Best Estrogen Blockers?

We assure you that all 3 of the products on this list meet the following criteria:

Use proved effective ingredients

Boatloads of positive reviews

Zero negative side-effects

Developed by a well-respected company

High sales figures

Processed in FDA approved facilities

Have a 100% money-back guarantee

The products on this list are the cream of the crop. They all have untold numbers of loyal customers and safely offer actual results for real men, just like you and me.

Are you ready to reclaim your masculinity? Let’s jump into it. What do you say?

The Best Estrogen Blockers in 2022

PrimeGENIX DIM3X

Estrotase

Provacyl

PrimeGENIX DIM3X

Topping our list of the best estrogen blockers is DIM3X, the creation of the innovators at PrimeGENIX.

DIM 3X is genuinely the Cadillac, or maybe the Tesla, of the estrogen blocker world. It is on the cutting edge of science as it only reached the market in 2021. After years of work, the folks over at PrimeGENIX designed the ideal supplement with this one.

This premium product has a well-rounded approach to enhancing male health. It has zero adverse side effects and has created a lot of buzz among users.

What Is In DIM3X?

DIM3X uses a US patented formula that contains clinically proven ingredients, including:

DIM (Diindolylmethane) – The active ingredient in DIM3X, DIM has been shown to decrease estrogen production in humans effectively. According to one study, DIM showed “antiestrogenic activity” when administered to participants.

DIM is a compound commonly found in leafy green vegetables like broccoli, brussels sprouts, and kale. This valuable asset is mainly responsible for the health benefits of these vegetables. It may have anti-cancer properties and promote tissue health, as well.

AstraGin – This US patented product is derived from the Astragalus root. It acts to increase nutrient absorption naturally. It also promotes gut health.

Studies have shown that the Astragalus root has many health benefits. One study showed “anti-aging effects via numerous signaling pathways in vital organs and systems.”

BioPerine – Another patented product known as a bioavailability enhancer is an extract from black pepper. It’s used to help with the absorption of essential nutrients.

Research has shown it can help with absorption maximization and aid in athletic performance. One clinical study found that BioPerine “is proposed as an innovative food therapy without side effects.”

Vitamin E – This essential vitamin acts as an antioxidant. It has many health properties, such as reducing damage to tissue and cells due to oxidative stress.

Vitamin E is believed to enhance testosterone levels in men. An animal study showed that testosterone “increased in normal male subjects following oral vitamin E administration.”

DIM3X contains the optimal dosage of each ingredient. This potent formula can deliver substantial results for men suffering from hormonal imbalances.

The DIM3X Blueprint

DIM3X was designed by health professionals with years of experience in the field. The product they created operates safely and effectively to balance hormone levels.

It can do this by staging a three-front attack on hormonal imbalances:

Balancing estrogen levels – DIM3X is not intended to eliminate estrogen. Instead, the active ingredients convert bad estrogen (16-alpha-hydroxy estrone) into healthy estrogen (2-hydroxy estrone).

So, users can still enjoy the benefits of healthy estrogen while avoiding the pitfalls of too much harmful estrogen.

Blocking the production of aromatase – Remember the aromatase enzyme? This enzyme converts testosterone into estrogen. That is all fine until testosterone production drops, common in middle-aged men.

But with less aromatase, our bodies will convert less testosterone into estrogen. This helps the restoration of hormonal balance.

Aiding in testosterone secretion – DIM3X contains the perfect proportion of Vitamin E. Vitamin E can significantly increase testosterone production with optimal dosing.

DIM3X is the ideal estrogen blocker because it combats hormonal imbalances from all sides. It is not just an estrogen inhibitor; instead, it uses a holistic approach to improve male health. The DIM3X blueprint was crafted to surround and destroy hormonal imbalances in men.

Get Results With DIM3X

Men who use DIM3X rave about their results. These guys can’t get enough, and the results only get better with continued use.

DIM3X supplementing requires just one pill per day. We recommend you be consistent with your daily intake for the best results.

Some users report seeing results in as little as two weeks. That being said, we would recommend patience and consistency. Take one pill a day for 30 – 60 days before making any judgments.

And remember, if you don’t like the results you see, return the pill and get your money back up to 67 days after purchase. But, we think you will be blown away by your results.

Men consistently taking DIM3X have been marveling at their gains, including:

Higher sex drive and better sex

Improved mood and rationality

Peak energy levels

Increased muscle mass and strength

Decreased fat, especially around the belly

Enhanced mental clarity

One DIM3X fan, Larry in Florida, said:

“I have been taking DIM3X for 3 months. It has completely reinvigorated me. I am 57 years old and I feel better than I did at 35.”

What Makes DIM3X The Best Estrogen Blocker?

In our opinion, DIM3X is the clear-cut best estrogen blocker for several reasons.

First of all, it is created using the best ingredients available. It combines proven hormone-balancing compounds with bio-enhancers which maximize absorption.

Secondly, DIM3X aims to restore optimal hormone balance instead of only inhibiting estrogen. This holistic approach is truly revolutionary and unique.

Lastly, DIM3X achieves actual results. There are clinical studies to back them up. Not to mention the countless positive reviews splattered across the internet.

If you’re looking for a premium estrogen blocker to improve your health and fight aging-related health issues, then look no further. DIM3X from PrimeGENIX is the ideal product right now.

Where To Get DIM3X

Head over to the official PrimeGENIX website to get your DIM3X. They offer excellent prices, money-back guarantees, and huge shipping discounts. They also offer discreet packaging delivered directly to your door. Give them a look today to learn more.

Estrotase

Taking the 2nd spot on our list of the best estrogen blockers is Estrotase.

This dietary supplement is designed for bodybuilders and athletes to maximize performance and get them over the proverbial hump. Even professional athletes struggle with the consequences of hormonal imbalances.

Estrotase hit the market in 2017 and has been helping men smash their health goals ever since.

What Is In Estrotase?

Estrotase is loaded with clinically proven ingredients. The robust formulation combines ancient medicinal herbs, roots, and compounds with twenty-first-century science.

Estrotase includes ingredients like:

Maca – A root native to the South American highlands. Maca has been used as a natural aphrodisiac for generations. It is thought to increase male sexual health by promoting firm erections, enhanced libido, and fertility. Clinical studies back this up with one commenting, “treatment with Maca improved sexual desire.”

Tongkat Ali (Longjack) – This shrub grows in the vast jungles of South Asia. Local people have used it to treat declining masculinity since ancient times. Studies have shown it can increase testosterone. One study said of Tongkat Ali, “Treatment resulted in significant increases in total and free testosterone concentrations and muscular force in men.”

Chrysin – A flavone found in honey and passion flowers, Chrysin is a natural aromatase inhibitor. Studies have shown it effectively inhibits the production of harmful estrogen in men. One study declared, “the results of this study suggest that dietary compounds, such as chrysin, which are found in foods such as honey and propolis, can reduce estrogen production.”

High-quality ingredients like these and others make Estrotase a formidable estrogen blocker.

The Estrotase Blueprint

Estrotase was designed with fitness in mind. Whether you want to bulk up and tack on muscle or slim down and burn off pesky belly flab, Estrotase can help.

Estrotase is a potent aromatase inhibitor. It also functions to increase the activity of androgen receptors.

Androgen receptors are essential in many bodily functions, mainly male sexual functions. However, when testosterone levels are too high, androgen receptors become overwhelmed and not function properly. Estrotase works to remedy this problem.

Get Results With Estrotase

Estrotase users report serious results with consistent usage.

Many users of Estrotase experience:

More energy

Fat loss

Muscle gains

Better sex drive

Estrotase supplementing requires three capsules a day. It is advised to consume each capsule with water and preferably after a meal.

Some users report seeing positive results in 3 weeks. We’d suggest consuming Estrotase daily for two months before making a judgment.

The vast majority of reviews for Estrotase are glowing. Men speak about the way their lives have been transformed.

One user, Tim in Arizona, said:

“I’m a gym rat, but since I turned 40 my gains have been declining noticeably. After taking Estrotase for 6 months, I’m throwing up more weight and dropping body fat. I love this product.”

Why Is Estrotase 2nd On Our List?

Don’t get us wrong, Estrotase is a premium product and one of the best estrogen blockers.

Yet, DIM3X sets the bar extremely high.

Estrotase is mainly an aromatase inhibitor geared toward athletes and bodybuilders. DIM3X is simply more well-rounded.

With that being said, we’d highly recommend Estrotase, particularly for guys who are into fitness. If you’re struggling to maintain your gains in the gym, this product could potentially change your life.

Where To Get Estrotase

Estrotase is widely available across the internet. But, be sure to check out their official website when possible. Depending on your location, it may be sold in your local nutrition shop.

Provacyl

Provacyl is a unique blend of natural ingredients, including herbs, amino acids, and vitamins.

It helps men suffering from andropause.

What is andropause, you may ask?

Andropause is the most common hormonal imbalance in men. It is sometimes referred to as “male menopause.” However, unlike menopause, andropause is a slow progression. As male testosterone levels decline, estrogen levels rise. And men are left suffering.

What Is In Provacyl?

Provacyl contains a host of clinically backed ingredients such as:

Zinc

Magnesium

Vitamin B6

Vitamin K2

Vitamin D3 (Cholecalciferol)

Longjack

Tyrosine

These ingredients, along with others, work to naturally support male health and ward off the ill effects of andropause.

The Provacyl Blueprint

Provacyl is one of the best estrogen blockers because of its unique approach.

It functions as both a male sexual enhancement pill and an HGH releaser. So, it can promote libido besides muscle and strength gain.

Get Results With Provacyl

Provacyl requires two tablets a day. It is advised to be taken with water and after eating.

Some users report seeing benefits in 2-3 weeks. Yet, we’d advise patience. Realistically, expect to see results in about two months with consistent use.

Users of Provacyl report enhancements like:

More energy

Defined muscle tone

Decreased fat

Supercharged libido

Great sex

A Provacyl customer, Juan in New York, said,

“I’ve been using Provacyl for 1 year. When I started, I was at a real low point. But now I feel amazing.”

Why Is Provacyl 3rd On Our List?

Provacyl is a great product. It has proven results and can help men suffering from andropause.

We didn’t feel it was quite as versatile as the top 2 products on our list

Despite that, this is still one of the best estrogen blockers today. It is an excellent option for many men.

Why might you ask?

Well, because most guys will experience andropause either in their 40s or 50s. And it is not a fun time. Provacyl can help with this and restore at least some of that youthful vigor in men.

Where To Get Provacyl

Check out their official website. It may also be available at your local supplement retailer.

Wrapping Up Our List Of The Best Estrogen Blockers

There you have it, our ranking of the three best estrogen blockers available today.

Unfortunately, hormonal imbalances are all too common among men. And they only become more common as we get older.

For many of us, too much estrogen can severely limit our lives.

But with these products here, we can fight back. We can continue to live up to our potential. We can maintain that masculinity that is so important to our identity.

Don’t let anyone tell you that fatigue, declining muscle mass, increasing fat, or loss of sex drive are just part of getting older. Because, pardon our French, but that is BS.

We do not have to let age take away our health. We can choose to stand up and determine our destiny.

If you’re a man struggling with hormonal imbalance and aging-related health problems, look into the best estrogen blockers. They could be the missing piece to your puzzle.

RELATED POSTS:

Affiliate Disclosure:

The links contained in this product review may result in a small commission if you opt to purchase the product recommended at no additional cost to you. This goes towards supporting our research and editorial team. Please know we only recommend high-quality products.

Disclaimer:

Please understand that any advice or guidelines revealed here are not even remotely substitutes for sound medical or financial advice from a licensed healthcare provider or certified financial advisor. Make sure to consult with a professional physician or financial consultant before making any purchasing decision if you use medications or have concerns following the review details shared above. Individual results may vary and are not guaranteed as the statements regarding these products have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration or Health Canada. The efficacy of these products has not been confirmed by FDA, or Health Canada approved research. These products are not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease and do not provide any kind of get-rich money scheme. Reviewer is not responsible for pricing inaccuracies. Check product sales page for final prices.