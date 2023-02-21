Best Delta 9 Gummies: Top 5 Brands Of THC Gummies In 2023

We love gummies. They’re delicious and a nice treat when we’re looking for something sweet! Especially Delta 9 Gummies, when we need that high feel but with sweet taste.

If you’ve ever wondered where to buy these delightful treats, look no further. There are numerous places to buy gummies, but we’ll only tell you about the best places to buy them.

Just for teaser, exhale wellness sells the best Delta 9 gummies. We’ll show you why in a bit.

5 Best Delta 9 Gummies In The Market

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies; Top Selling BudPop – Strongest Delta 9 Gummies; Non-GMO Cheef Botanicals – High Quality Delta 9 Gummies; 100% Organic Delta Extrax – Recommended Delta 9 Edibles With Different Flavor Mr. Hemp Flower – Best Delta 9 Weed For Anxiety

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 9 Gummies; Top Selling

Exhale Wellness Delta 9 Gummies are a Sativa-dominant, THC-infused gummy. The THC level is 200mg, and the CBD level is zero. This brand offers three different flavours: sour watermelon, sour green apple, and sour lemon-lime.

The company behind this product is Exhale Wellness, which aims to provide consumers with high-quality products made with organic ingredients.

Delta 9 gummies by Exhale Wellness team comprises experts in fields like horticulture and cannabis cultivation who work together to develop new products and improve existing ones.

Exhale makes several different products, including flowers, pre-rolls, concentrates, edibles (including THC gummies), drinks (including CBD drinks), bath bombs, and soaps…but the focus here will be on their gummy candies!

Pros

Offer free shipping on orders above $100

The website is pretty easy to navigate

They have a large selection of products

Its customer service is top-notch

Cons

Might be a bit expensive

Features

Multiple Product Options: Exhale offers several different varieties of gummies, including Sativa, Indica, and Hybrid strains. They also have a CBD gummy line.

The Sativa strain is recommended for daytime use, while the Indica strain is best suited for relaxing in the evening or before bedtime.

The Hybrid strain combines both effects into one dose, which makes it a versatile option for any time of day or night.

Subscription Option: You can subscribe to any product with Exhale Wellness and receive it automatically when needed. For example, if you subscribe to their CBD gummies, they will send you one box monthly.

This is an excellent option if you don’t want to worry about running out of your favourite product or ordering online again.

Third-Party Lab Tested: Exhale Wellness has a proprietary extraction process that extracts CBD from the hemp plant without using chemical solvents.

Their products are third-party lab tested by CDPH-accredited labs to ensure they meet California’s Proposition 64 standards for 100% pure, natural, non-GMO, and pesticide-free products.

100% Natural Ingredients: Exhale Wellness Gummies are a great choice for high-quality products. These gummies contain only all-natural ingredients, including organic hemp extract and vegan CBD oil.

Exhale Wellness Gummies also don’t contain any artificial colours, flavours, or preservatives. The company uses a CO2 extraction method to make its products more potent and effective than other brands.

All of the ingredients used in Exhale Wellness Gummies are grown in the United States and Europe. You can buy these gummies in different dosages depending on your needs.

Customer Reviews

Customers love the taste of Exhale Wellness’s Delta 9 Gummies. The company uses pure ingredients and no artificial sweeteners, which means you can enjoy the delicious flavour of real fruit without worrying about artificial ingredients.

“I love these gummies!” one customer wrote on Amazon. “They are so delicious! I’d recommend them to anyone who’s looking for a delicious way to medicate.”

Another customer wrote, “I have tried every strain of gummy available, and Exhale’s always have been my favourite—even over edibles. They’re potent and taste great!”

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 9 Gummies; Non-GMO

BudPop Delta 9 Gummies are a fun and healthy way to get your daily dose of CBD. They’re made with all-natural ingredients, so you can feel good about what you’re putting in your body.

The gummies come in various flavours, like berry, lemon, orange, and tangerine. You can also get them in sour watermelon or sour cherry flavours if you prefer something a bit tarter.

BudPop is committed to providing its customers with high-quality products made from organic ingredients that are vegan, gluten-free, and non-GMO certified.

It also supports local farmers by sourcing their hemp from Colorado farms that use sustainable farming practices whenever possible.

Each serving of delta 9 gummies by BudPop contains 10 milligrams of CBD with no THC, so they can be taken by anyone who wants to experience the benefits without getting high or experiencing any side effects.

Side effects such as paranoia or anxiety might come from using other types of cannabis-derived products, such as edibles or oils, which contain both THC and CBD but require higher doses than what’s found in these gummies, which means they’re easy on your wallet too!

Pros

The product is made with all-natural ingredients

It comes in a variety of flavours

The gummies are made with real fruit juices and contain no added sugar or artificial sweeteners

The gummies come in packs of three so they’re easy to take on the go or share with friends

Cons

A little expensive

Features

100% Secure Checkout: BudPop has some great features that make it one of the best brands for anyone looking for safe and secure cannabis products. They have a 100% secure checkout system, so you can be sure that your information is safe when you order from them.

They also offer free shipping on all orders over $75, so if you want to save money on your purchase, this is a good option.

Easy 30-Day Returns: The company offers free returns within 30 days if you are unhappy with your purchase. This means that if you receive something that does not meet your expectations or taste good, you can return it for another without any problems or questions asked!

100% Organic Ingredients: BudPop uses only 100% organic ingredients in its products. These ingredients are grown without the use of pesticides or chemicals.

The company also ensures that its products do not contain gluten or dairy, making them safe for those with allergies or food intolerances.

Having a lack of these ingredients also means that BudPop’s gummies are healthier than other brands on the market today.

Privacy Protection: BudPop takes privacy seriously when it comes to your personal information.

When you purchase products from them, you will never receive any emails or advertisements from them unless you choose to opt-in for them by checking off “yes” on the purchase page when ordering.

You can opt-out at any time by clicking on your email address at the bottom of any email they send you and selecting “unsubscribe.”

Customer Reviews

BudPop customers have some great things to say about them.

One customer wrote, “I love these gummies! They’re the perfect amount of fruity flavour without being too sweet. The CBD helps with my anxiety and stress, and I can’t wait to try more flavours!”

Another said, “I’ve tried a lot of CBD gummies before, but none of them compare to Budpop’s. They’re delicious and effective—you can tell they’re made with high-quality ingredients.”

#3. Cheef Botanicals – High Quality Delta 9 Gummies; 100% Organic

Cheef Botanicals Delta 9 Gummies are a great way to help you get through the day. They come in various flavours so that you can choose the right one for your mood.

The ingredients in this product are all-natural and safe, so you don’t have to worry about any adverse side effects.

This product comes in a THC-infused and non-THC version, so you can choose which one suits your needs best. The THC gummies will give users a more intense experience than the non-THC ones, but both types are delicious and very effective.

These gummies are popular because they taste good and work well for those who want to get high without smoking or vaping cannabis products.

That makes it easier for people who might not be able to smoke or vape due to health reasons or live somewhere where smoking/vaping isn’t allowed, like at work or school.

Pros

Made with natural ingredients

They use the highest quality ingredients which are extracted from nature

They have no artificial flavours or colours added to them

They don’t contain gluten and dairy products

There is no THC or THCV

Cons

Limited availability

Features

Multiple Product Lines: One of the best things about BudPop is that it offers a wide variety of products. You can find everything from vape pens to edibles, oils and cartridges on their website.

This makes it easy to buy everything you need from one place without having to visit multiple stores first.

Attractive Packaging: The company has been around for some time and has managed to create attractive packaging for its gummies. The packages look like candy boxes and come in attractive colours that stand out from other products on the shelf.

Subscription Option: BudPop offers three different subscription plans: 10g per month, 20g per month or 30g per month. Shipping is free for all subscriptions and you can cancel at any time.

Each bottle contains 10mg of CBD and is made with refreshing flavours like raspberry lemonade, watermelon mint and more. BudPop also offers 5 mg CBD gummies for those who want to take smaller daily doses.

Third-Party Lab Testing: The next thing you need to know about BudPop is that they test their products for pesticides and other harmful substances. They use third-party laboratories to ensure that everything is in order.

That is important because it means you can trust what you’re getting from them. Most dispensaries don’t test their products at all, let alone by an outside source!

100% Natural Ingredients: BudPop uses only natural ingredients in their products, which allows them to maintain the same consistency and quality each time you purchase from them.

Their ingredients include organic cane sugar and fruit juice concentrate used as sweeteners. They also use natural flavours such as fruit juice concentrate or green apple extract for flavouring purposes.

Customer Reviews

Cheef Botanicals Delta 9 Gummies have a 4.5-star rating on Amazon, and customers really love them.

One customer said, “This is the best edible I’ve had since I started using edibles years ago! They’re potent but not so much, and the flavour is amazing!”

Another customer said, “I got these for my husband, who usually does not enjoy edibles, but he loved these! He said it was the best edible he’s ever tried.”

#4. Delta Extrax – Recommended Delta 9 Edibles With Different Flavor

Delta Extrax is a brand of gummies that focuses on quality. They ensure that their product is made with the best ingredients possible and that they are as natural as possible. They believe everyone deserves a high-quality product, even if you pay less.

The company was founded in 2014 by two friends who wanted to create something better than what was currently available on the market.

They were tired of seeing how many people were being ripped off by other companies and wanted to create something to stop this from happening again.

They started by researching what makes a good gummy bear and then created their own recipe using only high-quality ingredients.

They didn’t want any artificial flavours or colours in their products because they can cause serious health problems if you eat them regularly over time (which most people do).

Pros

It is 100% legal

You can use it anywhere

It has no known side effects

It’s available in multiple flavours

Cons

Lab testing reports are not available

Features

Wide Variety of Flavors: The first thing to note about Delta 9 Gummies is their variety of flavours. They have over 20 different flavours, meaning something for everyone!

If you want something sweet, try their strawberry or watermelon flavours. If you want something more savoury, try their chocolate or mango gummies.

If you want something exotic, then try their coconut or pineapple gummies. No matter what your tastes are like, there will be something in this range that satisfies them!

All-Natural Ingredients: The next thing to note about Delta 9 Gummies is that they use all-natural ingredients in their products. This means there will be no artificial sweeteners or flavours in their products!

This makes them healthier for you than other brands on the market, which may contain sugar, alcohol, and other additives that could cause digestive issues when consumed regularly over time.

Third-Party Lab Testing: Delta 9 Gummies uses third-party lab testing to ensure that the product is safe for consumption.

Third-party lab testing means that an independent lab tests the product to ensure it contains what it claims to contain and isn’t contaminated with any harmful substances. This is a good sign that Delta 9 Gummies cares about its customers’ health and safety.

Attractive Packaging: Delta 9 Gummies has attractive packaging that makes it easy for consumers to identify their favourite flavours quickly and easily without having to open each box individually.

The boxes are also resealable, so you can keep your favourite flavour fresh after opening them!

Customer Reviews

Customers rave about Delta Extrax’s consistency—they have a reputation for being some of the best-made edibles on the market.

The brand has also been around for years and makes high-quality products you can trust. Many customers say that the gummies give them an immediate boost when they wake up in the morning or after a long day at work.

They also report that these gummies help them relax and unwind after a long day at work or school.

Some users even say they use these gummies before bed to help them fall asleep faster and get better sleep quality overall!

#5. Mr. Hemp Flower – Best Delta 9 Weed For Anxiety

Mr. Hemp Flower is a brand that combines the best of both worlds—the health benefits of CBD and the delicious taste of gummies.

It’s made with pure hemp oil and all-natural, so you don’t have to worry about anything going into or coming out of your body.

The brand’s bestseller is its Sour Diesel Gummies, which are flavoured with a sweet berry taste and come in a pack of 6.

These gummies are made with pure hemp oil, so they’re great for anyone who wants to relax after a long day at work or just chill out on their couch at home.

If you’re looking for something a little more fruity, try the Mr. Hemp Flower Pineapple Express Gummies.

These tasty treats are flavoured with pineapple, making them a perfect choice for people who love sweet flavours but don’t want to feel too intense.

Pros

Great customer service

Variety of product selection

Fast shipping

Affordable prices

Cons

FRee shipping may take some time

Features

100% Organic Ingredients: Mr. Hemp Flower is an excellent choice for clean, organic products. With careful attention paid to the ingredients used, this company has managed to create a product that is both tasty and potent.

The Mr. Hemp Flower gummies are made with 100% organic ingredients, including hemp seed oil and CBD isolate.

This allows for a clear and consistent dose of CBD per gummy. It also means that there are no pesticides or other chemicals in your gummies.

Lab Testing (With Lab Reports on the Website): Lab testing has been performed on each batch of these gummies to ensure they meet their stated potency levels.

If you’re looking for a reliable source of information about your products and the company behind them, Mr. Hemp Flower provides lab reports on their website.

15% Discount Bonus Offer: Mr. Hemp Flower offers a 15% discount on all orders over $100. This means that if you purchase $150 worth of products, you will receive $18 worth of free products!

This is a great way to save money if you’re looking to stock up your cannabis pantry or want to try out some new strains for free!

2018 Farm Bill Compliant: Mr Hemp Flower is fully compliant with all state laws regarding medical marijuana use and federal laws on hemp production (i.e., CBD).

They are able to sell their products online because they operate within the legal guidelines set forth by the 2018 Farm Bill, which allows companies to operate within.

Wide Variety of Flavors: Mr. Hemp Flower offers gummies in several different flavours, including chocolate, sour apple, blue raspberry, grape, watermelon, and more!

They also have cherry gummies that come in two different strengths – 250 mg per gummy and 500 mg per gummy.

Their gummies are made with all-natural ingredients like real fruit juice and gelatin, so you can enjoy them without any worries about artificial sweeteners or colours.

Customer Reviews

Customers who have tried Mr. Hemp Flower’s Delta 9 Gummies are raving about the product, saying it’s “amazing” and “the best gummies out there.” They also love that the gummies are easy to find and made from 100% organic ingredients.

One customer said, “The fact that these gummies have a THC level of 30 mg per dose is awesome for me! I can take one gummy before I go to work and get the right amount of pain relief to make my day more manageable.”

How We Chose Top Delta 9 Brands And What Companies To Avoid

We were very careful in selecting the top brands of Delta 9 Gummies. We thought about what makes a great gummy, and then we went out and found the best products available in that category.

We have taken into account several factors before choosing our top brands:

Hemp Source

The first thing we considered in choosing our top brands was the source of their hemp. This is important because there are two main sources of hemp, and they’re not created equal.

The most common source of hemp is the industrial hemp plant (Cannabis sativa). Hemp farmers grow these plants to produce fibres and seeds, but they don’t contain enough THC to get you high.

The second source of hemp is called “low-THC industrial hemp” or “hemp extract,” which contains less than 0.3% THC by weight.

This means it has almost no psychoactive effects but has some positive health benefits, like reducing inflammation and easing anxiety.

We chose brands that use low-THC industrial hemp as their primary source because it doesn’t have any psychotropic effects and can be used to make products that are safe for consumption by children and pets alike.

Third-Party Testing and Safety

Safety is a key consideration for us when choosing our top brands. We want to ensure that we only recommend safe products for you and your family.

We only recommend brands that have undergone third-party testing, including potency and purity. This ensures that you are getting what you pay for and no less.

While all of the brands we recommend have undergone third-party testing, some go a step further than others.

These brands of best delta 9 gummies also test their products for pesticides and other contaminants, using high-tech equipment like mass spectrometers and gas chromatography/mass spectrometry (GC/MS) to ensure that their products are purer than most others on the market today.

Third-party lab testing is important because it helps ensure consistency among different batches of cannabis products over time and across different manufacturers within each brand.

In addition to third-party testing, we also looked at whether or not each brand has a Good Manufacturing Practices (GMP) certification.

A GMP certification is required for all cannabis companies operating in the legal market, ensuring that companies adhere to strict quality control standards and procedures.

These standards include:

Standardised procedures for production and manufacturing

Quality control procedures for raw materials, ingredients, packaging materials, finished products, etc.

Testing of incoming materials and finished products for purity and potency

Correct labelling of products with product content information

Potency

We looked at this seriously when choosing our top Delta 9 Gummies brands. Since this is a product that can be ingested, we wanted to make sure that the potency does not have any adverse effects on our health.

Some products are made with low-quality ingredients so they can have an increased potency compared to others; this also means that it has an increased risk of side effects.

So, when choosing your CBD gummies, look for something that has been tested by third-party labs and has little to no THC content (less than 0.3% or less).

Price

Price is an essential factor in your choice of Delta 9 Gummies brands. We know that because we’re human beings just like you. But the price isn’t the only thing to consider when making this choice.

The price of a product is not the same as its value. While some people may be willing to spend more money on a product they see as having higher quality and greater longevity, others will be perfectly happy with a less expensive option that does the job just fine.

At the end of the day, it’s up to you to decide what kind of value you get from your purchase, but knowing how much things cost is always helpful in making informed decisions about what products are worth investing in.

Guarantees and Return Policy

We considered each brand’s guarantees and returned policies when choosing our top Delta 9 Gummies brands.

Some brands offer guarantees that are limited to certain products, such as only guaranteeing their products if purchased with a credit card or checking account. Other companies offer guarantees that cover all purchases made through their website or retail locations.

We also considered how long these guarantees were in effect, whether they were transferable to other people or businesses, and whether there were any restrictions on their use.

The return policy is another important factor we considered when picking our top Delta 9 Gummies brands.

Some companies will allow you to return your product for any reason within 30 days, while others have a shorter time frame or require you to meet certain conditions before allowing you to return your items.

We also looked at whether all types of products can be returned or just those purchased from their website or retail locations—and if so, what requirements must be met for each type of item?

Brand Reputation and Customer Reviews

We considered many factors when choosing our top brands of Delta 9 Gummies. One of those was brand reputation and customer reviews.

We looked at the number of reviews each brand received, their average rating, and how many reviews were positive or negative.

We also looked at how long each company had been in business, how long they’d been selling their products online, and whether or not they had any negative complaints with the Better Business Bureau (BBB).

We wanted to choose well-known brands among consumers who had purchased them before. This way, we could be sure that if someone wanted to buy a particular brand of gummies online, they would easily find it and know its quality.

We also wanted to make sure that when people bought from one of these companies, they would be happy with their experience—and we wanted to make sure that if something went wrong with a purchase (like receiving incorrect items), the customer could get in touch with someone who could help them fix it quickly and easily!

Delta 9 Gummies Brands to Avoid

Many different brands of Delta 9 Gummies are available to buy. However, not all of them are created equal. Some brands contain more sugar, some contain less.

Some brands have higher doses per serving, and others have lower doses per serving. Some brands are made with more natural ingredients while others contain artificial ingredients.

It can be difficult to figure out which brand is best for you because there’s not much information available on the internet about various companies’ products or their quality control practices.

If you’re looking for a new brand of gummies, here are some things to avoid when making your selection:

Avoid buying from companies that don’t mention their ingredients or nutritional facts on their site. If their website doesn’t list any of the ingredients or nutritional information for their products, it’s probably because they don’t want you knowing what’s in them!

If a company doesn’t want you knowing what’s in its product, it most likely means that they don’t want you knowing how unhealthy it is too!

Avoid buying from companies that don’t mention where they manufacture their products on their site. If a company doesn’t tell you where their best delta 9 THC edibles and other products were manufactured, you should avoid such a company.

FAQs About Delta 9 Gummies

Q1. What are the benefits of Delta 9 Gummies?

Delta 9 Gummies are for those who want to enjoy a healthier lifestyle. The product has been designed to be used by people who want to improve their overall health and well-being.

It can help you achieve mental clarity and focus and improve your moods. The product is made from natural ingredients and is free from harmful chemicals or additives.

The product can also help you get rid of stress and anxiety and improve your immune system. It contains all-natural ingredients that are safe for human consumption.

Q2. What are the ingredients in Delta 9 Gummies?

The main ingredient used in making this product is hemp oil which is extracted from the cannabis plant. This ingredient has been used for centuries by many different cultures around the world due to its benefits on overall health and well-being.

Other ingredients such as MCT oil (medium chain triglycerides), coconut oil, Vitamin E, and Vitamin B complex have also been added to ensure that they provide maximum benefits on overall health and well-being.

Q3. Why should I buy Delta 9 Gummies?

Delta 9 Gummies offers high-quality products at affordable prices. You can buy these products without worrying about breaking the bank. In addition, you can get free shipping on orders above $50 or more.

Q4. What are their most popular products?

The best-selling product from this brand is CBD oil tincture which contains 500mg of full-spectrum hemp extract in every bottle.

It comes with a dropper for easy application and has a mild flavour. Hence, it’s easy to take every day without worrying about taste or consistency issues like other oils on the market today.

Final Verdict – What Are the Best Delta 9 Gummies

We love chocolate, we love cannabis, and we love gummies. Pretty sure the creators of this awesome product tapped into that universal trifecta of something-for-everyone the moment they conceived best delta 9 edibles.

And what’s not to like about a candy that is completely infused with an organic form of THC that won’t get you high?

If you’re looking for a tasty treat that delivers a solid herbal kick without going overboard with the psychoactive effects, look no further than Delta 9 Gummies.