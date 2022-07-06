Best Delta 8 Gummies – Top Weed Edibles To Buy From Best Delta 8 Brands In 2022

There are many gummies available in the market today. However, very few of these gummies get the job done regarding efficacy and safety. More often than not, people hesitate to use gummies because they’re not sure these gummies are safe.

You can search online across several sites, but you won’t find many good-quality delta 8 gummies. This lack of gummies is thanks to the fact that very few companies deserve consumer trust.

There are dozens of fraudulent companies operating online and offline. These companies claim to make the best delta 8 gummies but fail to live up to their claims.

Let’s check out some trustworthy companies below:

Top 5 Delta 8 Gummies On The Market In 2022

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies With THC Ingredients Budpop: Top Strongest THC Edibles For Relaxation & Stress Hollyweed CBD: Most Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies And Weed Edibles Diamond CBD: Top Selling Weed Gummies On The Market 3Chi: Most Selling THC Gummies And Marajuana Gummies

Below, we’ll discover some salient features of these gummies in the next section. Reading about these features should help you learn more about which gummies would suit your preferences and needs.

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies With THC Ingredients

Exhale Wellness is such a popular brand that it almost needs no introduction. The gummies and a few other delta 8 products from Exhale Wellness are ideal for all kinds of THC users.

You can read all the online reviews you like, but you won’t find many negative reviews from unsatisfied customers regarding this brand and its products. The quality of these gummies isn’t the only reason to purchase from this brand.

Another compelling reason to purchase from it is the company’s quality of customer support policies. You can examine the one-month money back guarantee available online to discover what we’re talking about here.

Also, the practices employed by the brand to keep customers happy are a good example to all new businesses in the THC industry. This brand practices safe and effective production methods to churn out the best quality gummies.

Sure, Exhale Wellness doesn’t enjoy as much experience as other brands on this list. But, this doesn’t indicate inadequacy on the brand’s part. If anything, it’s a testimony to how effective this brand is despite its lack of experience.

The ingredients and processes the brand uses to create its delta 8 products make them more effective than those made by other brands. Also, they make the gummies taste good.

This great taste could be thanks to the authentic, organic hemp derived products present in its formula in reasonably large quantities.

Features

There are several impressive highlights of these delta 8 gummies by Exhale Wellness. We favor these gummies above all others because they contain organic hemp and citric acid and corn syrup . We cannot overstate the difference help quality makes regarding the taste and efficacy of gummies.

Many companies use sub-standard hemp to produce their gummies. These gummies don’t match Exhale Wellness offers in taste or potency. However, vegan ingredients in this formula make it much more desirable for those following a plant-based lifestyle.

The money back guarantee offered by the brand could be its most impressive feature regarding customer policies. After all, many companies produce good gummies, but very few of them guarantee their quality.

Not many users return their delta 8 gummies to this company, however. This lack of returns is thanks to the quality of the gummies and the satisfaction it provides many users.

People often find these gummies relieve the effects of chronic pain and anxiety better than most other gummies. In some cases, users found they worked better than traditional medication.

Pros

The company allows customers to use a money back guarantee if they’re unhappy with the gummies.

Each gummy contains 25 mg of delta 8, which is good for most users.

The gummies are more potent than most of their counterparts from other companies.

The brand is new but enjoys a great reputation.

Enough information is available online to learn more about the gummies and brand.

Cons

There aren’t too many user reviews available online on these gummies

What Customers Think of These Gummies

Customers can’t seem to get enough of these gummies if their reviews are anything to go by here. After all, nearly every review we read online detailed how great these gummies are in many respects.

The money back guarantee is among the most popular features of these gummies. Moreover, you won’t have much trouble trusting the brand since it has many positive reviews online. Also, the best selling Delta 8 brand has been enlisted on top by The Island Now.

Also, it helps that these gummies aren’t too expensive.

#2. Budpop: Top Strongest THC Edibles For Relaxation & Stress

Budpop, while also a new brand, is already popular among delta 8 enthusiasts. After all, why shouldn’t it be? This brand is original and produces some of the most potent gummies.

Advanced THC users are partial to these gummies for this very reason. These users prefer strong formulas to invigorate their senses. Fortunately, Budpop’s gummies provide them with that and much more.

The two flavors these gummies are available in are equally delicious. Their great taste is thanks to the natural flavoring agents present in them.

Budpop uses the latest research to back up its ingredients and production methods, as all great THC brands do. As a result, it attracts a wide collection of diverse THC users. So, this brand has to be extra careful about the ingredients it includes in its formulas.

We recommend Budpop for many reasons. The foremost among these reasons is that this brand is worth your trust. We can’t get the same for most other brands operating in this highly competitive industry.

You can initiate a search for a more reliable brand online, but your search will be fruitless. After all, THC experts don’t prefer using this brand’s products for no reason.

Also, it may be helpful to note here that the brand has favorable customer policies. You’ll receive your shipment for all orders placed with this brand within just a few days.

So, buying gummies from its online site is pretty convenient all around.

Features

A noteworthy feature of Budpop gummies is that they’re safe. A group of passionate professionals created this brand. Their vision was to provide customers with healthier alternatives to prescription drugs.

Therefore, their gummies and other delta 8 products relieve anxiety, pain, and other such conditions among users. Also, you can note here that there are no artificial preservatives or other additives in these gummies.

The brand believes in natural ingredients’ healing and restorative powers to benefit users. If you wish to take advantage of these powers, it won’t hurt to try Budpop’s potent gummies.

Like Exhale Wellness, Budpop offers users gummies with 25 mg of delta 8 extracts. So, these gummies are more potent than most others you’ll find online. If you’re not familiar with the effects of THC, you may want to start with a lower potency before working your way up to 25 mg of THC.

Pros

A group of passionate professionals created this brand and its products

Genuine research backs up the claims made by the brand

Independent labs test these gummies to ensure they’re pure

The brand publishes lab reports online for all consumers to view

The shipping and other policies are convenient

Cons

The brand doesn’t offer any guarantees to users

What Customers Think of These Gummies

Thanks to the promotional efforts made by the brand and the quality of these gummies, the brand often receives positive reviews from critics and users. Therefore, there are plenty of reliable reviews available online on these gummies.

The online forums and the company website feature some rave reviews of these gummies. Anyone familiar with the world of THC claims that these gummies are effective and pretty delicious.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Most Potent Delta 8 THC Gummies And Weed Edibles

We named Hollyweed CBD’s gummies a fan-favorite formula because it has so many admirers online. However, what caught our attention is that these gummies are a favorite among users of varying experiences and preferences.

In other words, Hollyweed CBD produces some of the most versatile delta 8 gummies on the market. Also, if you want to sample safe and mild gummies, this is the brand for you.

No one purchasing from this brand finds themselves disappointed, and for a good reason. After all, this brand takes great pains to ensure its customers receive nothing but the best.

The fact that it’s been around for longer than other brands featured here speaks volumes of its quality. Staying afloat in an industry as competitive as THC is no mean feat. However, Hollyweed CBD makes it look easier than you’d expect.

The website is among the best features of this company. The site is fuss-free and very simple to navigate. You can find all the information you desire on these gummies if you go through the site for a few minutes.

But, to sum it up, the gummies have natural ingredients and enough delta 8 to make you feel its effects. These gummies might not work as fast as the rest of this list.

However, when they work, they work exceptionally well.

Features

These gummies are flavorful and potent, a deadly combination for good-quality CBD gummies. Also, they contain natural ingredients, which make them free from the most common side effects.

You can use these gummies whenever you like to experience the healing and other benefits of delta 8. There are 10 gummies available in each packet sold by Hollyweed CBD.

The packaging of the gummies is another one of their impressive features. They come in a resealable bag. This bag keeps the gummies fresh if you remember to close it immediately after each use.

The flavor is another impressive feature. Hollyweed CBD knows what it was doing when it created gelatin-free delta 8 gummies. Many users now prefer vegan options, and the brand caters to them effectively.

Also, we discovered that these gummies contain tons of flavor, which is always a bonus!

Pros

The gummies contain great flavor like blue raspberry.

Users report feeling invigorated after consuming these gummies

Thousands of positive reviews on these gummies are available online

The gummies are safe yet effective

The brand makes these gummies available in different potencies

Cons

The gummies aren’t available in offline stores

What Customers Think of These Gummies

Customers find these gummies exceptional for more than one reason. First, they trust the brand and the authenticity of its claims.

Second, the gummies are brimming with refreshing flavor, which is something no user can resist. Customers often talk about how these gummies remind them of different candies they enjoyed as children.

However, these gummies are available in high potencies for more advanced hemp users.

#4. Diamond CBD: Top Selling Weed Gummies On The Market

Diamond CBD is among those CBD brands that need no introduction. Indeed, such is the popularity of this brand that it’s synonymous with CBD products in the past few years.

However, it doesn’t produce good quality CBD products alone. It jumped on the delta 8 bandwagon in recent years to produce some truly refreshing formulas. While its formulas may not be ground-breaking, they’re certainly effective.

Also, it helps to note that genuine doctors and healthcare experts work with the brand to ensure the gummies and other formulas are safe. As a result, gummies are among those hemp products inspiring frequent consumption among users.

So, these products must be 100% safe for those using them. In addition, organic extracts are present in these gummies, which contributes to their quality. These extracts also lend great flavor to the gummies.

The extraction methods used by the brand are also commendable. After all, not every brand invests in CO2 extraction techniques. However, this brand invests heavily in sophisticated technology and isn’t lost on its loyal customers.

After all, everyone loves a brand that values innovation and efficiency.

Features

Diamond CBD doesn’t just produce gummies and other edible hemp goods. It also produces bath products and other lifestyle products. So, in other words, this brand is pretty versatile and caters to a wide range of consumer needs and demands.

This versatility helped Diamond CBD win a legion of avid customers. However, unlike some brands, Diamond CBD doesn’t produce more products than it can safely monitor.

The company is closely involved in producing and distributing its hemp formulas. So, users can make the most out of these products without worrying about their safety and legality.

The handmade gummies produced by the brand are now especially popular thanks to their quality and desirable effects. There are gummies of medium or low potency available with this brand.

In other words, this brand caters to new CBD or THC users because they contain only 10 of delta 8. However, delta 8 isn’t the only substance present in these gummies. The gummies contain CBD as well.

Therefore, these gummies provide a healthy mix of THC and CBD for those wishing to enjoy their benefits. But the gummies aren’t strong enough to cause unwanted side effects among users.

Most of those using these gummies claim that they’re rather enjoyable. These claims could be thanks to these gummies’ rich flavor and texture. Moreover, Diamond CBD subjects the gummies to independent testing.

So, there can be doubt regarding the safety aspect of using the gummies.

Pros

The gummies come in three refreshing fruity flavors

The watermelon-flavored gummies are pretty delicious

The gummies contain delta 8 and CBD in equal quantities

The testing reports of the gummies show they’re safe for frequent consumption

Scores of customers enjoy the benefits of these gummies

Cons

The gummies might be a little too mild for advanced hemp users

What Customers Think of These Gummies

Customers are eager to sing praises of these gummies because of their rich flavors and benefits. One of the main reasons customers are happy with these gummies is that they’re tasty and can relieve anxiety.

In other words, customers seem to prefer these gummies because they allow them to sit back and unwind. After all, this is something most people look for when they purchase delta 8 gummies in the first place.

Also, customers are happy that the brand offers them replacements for unsatisfactory purchases. However, to the brand’s credit, returns requests from customers aren’t very common.

#5. 3Chi: Most Selling THC Gummies And Marajuana Gummies

We refer to 3Chi as a refreshing brand because it always brings something new to the industry. Despite being one of the oldest delta 8 producing brands, it still keeps things fresh and interesting.

This brand follows a unique but effective approach to crafting the best delta gummies: it relies on research. The amount of research it pours into making these gummies is truly admirable. Their products are produced naturally by the cannabis plant but are not found in significant amounts in the cannabis plant.

After all, very few companies care about using genuine scientific research to back up their tall claims regarding THC or delta 8 gummies. Thankfully, 3Chi isn’t one of these brands.

Created by a scientist, this company wishes to ease the anxiety and stress of those relying on traditional medication for the same. In other words, the founder sought to offer a healthier and safer alternative to users suffering from these conditions.

The brand is innovative and ahead of its time. After all, the first legal THC products in the country came from 3Chi. Advanced hemp users remember this well and remain faithful to this brand despite facing temptation from some worthy competitors.

Features

These gummies come in interesting flavors which mask the natural hemp scent and flavor. So, they might not be ideal for those preferring the authentic hemp taste. But, on the other hand, they might be perfect for new users that wish to use gummies tasting like candy.

These gummies from Diamond CBD don’t contain allergens or animal-derived products. So, they’re perfect for those following a vegan or gluten-free lifestyle. But the flavors and colors present in them are not entirely natural.

So, if you want 100% natural or organic gummies, then this product might not be for you. Instead, you should consider buying from brands featured higher up in this list. However, you can note that these gummies don’t contain too many unnatural ingredients.

Therefore, they still offer you the benefits of consuming natural gummies.

Pros

The gummies contain CBC and CBN alongside delta 8 THC

There are not many traces of natural hemp flavor in the gummies like green apple , which is perfect for inexperienced users

The brand is among the most respected in the hemp market

The brand uses genuine research to produce its formulas

The extraction processes used here are safe

Cons

Artificial additives are present in these gummies

What Customers Think of These Gummies

Customers find these gummies fresh and affordable. However, some customers are unhappy that the brand uses artificial additives for flavoring and coloring. But it’s important to note that very small amounts of these additives are present in the formula.

Besides, the gummies offer dozens of benefits to most users, which aren’t lost on them. For example, a popular claim in many reviews was that the gummies improved the quality of their sleep.

How We Picked These Best Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles?

There are more delta 8 brands in the market today than ever before. So, choosing the best delta 8 gummies was no easy task. However, we pulled it off and found the five best gummies for you with a few points in mind.

We looked for these factors in premium delta 8 gummies:

Rave Reviews

There are plenty of delta 8 gummies online that receive positive reviews from customers. However, positive reviews weren’t enough for us. We wanted to find gummies that received rave reviews.

We looked for brands having a loyal consumer base and read reviews on them and their delta 8 gummies. Not all of these brands had considerable experience in the industry. Some of them, like Budpop and Exhale Wellness, are pretty new.

On the other hand, others like Diamond CBD and 3Chi are older. However, regardless of their experience level, there’s something all these brands have in common. This common factor is the kind of positive reviews they receive online.

We poured hundreds of reviews on these delta 8 gummies and the brands producing them over the past few weeks. What we found was pleasing. These brands receive positive reviews because customers truly enjoy using their products.

Also, customers notice when the products are safe and not. Customers are pretty careful regarding delta 8 THC products considering they’re not legal in all states.

Besides, what ingredients and manufacturing methods a brand used to produce these products matters. We, therefore, decided to look for any mentions of these while reading online reviews.

Moreover, we relied less on reviews published on a brand’s website and more on other forums. In this way, we discovered what customers really think about the delta 8 gummies they purchase online.

Factoring customer opinions into our search helped us find the best delta 8 THC Gummies online.

Sampling

We didn’t rely on user reviews and opinions alone while choosing the gummies to feature on this list. Instead, we sampled the gummies to discover their effects and potential side effects.

The gummies that made it to this list have the most pleasurable effects and the least number of side effects (if any). Therefore, the first thing we evaluated while sampling the gummies was their ingredients.

We only opted for gummies containing the most natural ingredients. More often than not, these gummies have the best effects and negligible side effects. Therefore, the best gummies made it to the top of the list.

However, this doesn’t mean the gummies featured towards the bottom aren’t good enough. All gummies featured here have unique properties and several benefits. We recommend them to you because they’re worth every penny you spend on them.

Also, after considerable testing and research, we concluded these gummies are as safe as they are effective. After all, no one should have to pay for gummies that don’t live up to their high expectations.

What You Should Look for in Delta 8 Gummies?

It shouldn’t be too difficult for you to find the delta 8 gummies of your dreams if you know what you want in them. But unfortunately, not everyone has similar preferences regarding these gummies’ formulation and other features.

But some common factors determine the quality and reliability of delta 8 gummies. So, we recommend you look for these factors in the Delta 8 THC gummies before splurging on them.

Manufacturing Techniques

It doesn’t matter where you purchase your gummies; the brand producing them should employ good manufacturing techniques. After all, no brand should get away with using poor or ineffective techniques to produce delta 8 gummies and other such products.

Therefore, we recommend reading about the manufacturing techniques to extract delta 8, process it into gummies, and package them for sale. Each step in this manufacturing process is as important as the next.

Poor extraction techniques can lead to wastage and the possibility of compromising the quality of the delta 8 extracted. On the other hand, poor packaging can lead to the gummies growing stale and inedible over time.

A good delta 8 brand considers each of these steps before making the gummies available to its potential customers. Also, the brand should think about the safety methods employed during each step of production.

The brands we featured above monitor the production processes as best as possible. In addition, these brands use local hemp derived delta sources and natural ingredients to produce premium delta 8 products, including gummies.

Also, the last step in the manufacturing process should include a review of these gummies. By review, we mean the brands producing the gummies should send them for third-party lab testing.

This testing should determine the ingredients used in the gummies and how safe they are for users. The testing report should include the quantities of each ingredient present in them, including THC.

To stay on the right side of the law, you should ensure you consume gummies that contain below 0.3% of THC. Also, read about the ingredients they contain to ensure you don’t suffer an allergic reaction to them.

Potencies And Flavors

You shouldn’t have to consume the same flavor or potency of gummies every day for years if you don’t want to. After all, you’ll tire of the same flavor at some point. So, we recommend opting for gummies from a brand that has more than one option regarding flavors and potencies.

If you’re okay with consuming the same potency gummy every day, switch flavors, and vice versa. In this way, you won’t grow bored of using this highly popular delta 8 edible.

The best brands offer you a healthy mix of fruity flavors. These brands also offer potencies ranging from 5 to 100 mg per gummy.

So, the choice is all yours. It’s better to look for brands offering more than one product choice than to switch brands when you can’t find what you want.

After all, switching brands could lead to unwanted side effects among users. It could also waste time and money if you’re not happy with the new brand’s products.

FAQS About Weed Gummies & D8 Gummies

Q1. How Many Gummies Should I Use Per Day?

A. The quantity of delta 8 gummies you should consume per day is a personal choice. Sure, most brands recommend an ideal dosage on their website.

But this dosage is more of a guideline than a requirement. Most THC beginners like to consume half a gummy per day. They find that consuming more than this amount leads to some minor side effects.

So, if you’re a beginner, you could start from there. However, advanced users consume up to 2 gummies per day.

However, you must remember that a lot depends on the potency of the gummies you’re using. Consuming two 5 mg gummies isn’t the same as consuming two 25 gummies per day.

If you’re in doubt, consult your healthcare provider before you begin consuming the gummies.

Q2. How Many Hours Does It Take for The Gummies to Display Effects?

A. More often than not, the gummies display affects roughly half an hour after consumption. So, they work pretty fast.

However, certain factors like your metabolism come into play here. Those with a slower metabolic rate might have to wait for an hour or a little longer to experience the effects of delta 8 gummies.

It doesn’t matter how long you have to wait for the effects of the gummies, though, because they’ll work sooner or later.

Final Verdict About Choosing The Best Delta 8 THC Gummies

The 5 brands covered above are the epitome of what good THC brands should be. These brands commit themselves to safety, quality, and efficacy. In other words, these brands check all the boxes regarding premium delta 8 THC gummies and are lab tested.

However, just because we say they’re premium gummies doesn’t mean they’re costly. On the contrary, these gummies are affordable, especially considering these brands offer large discounts on subscriptions.

So, you can make the most out of the benefits of these Delta 8 THC gummies without straining your financial resources. But one should consider the amount taken, excessive intake can cause high blood pressure and avoid these if you are going to take any drug test.