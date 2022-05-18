Best Delta 8 Gummies: Top Marijuana Dispensary For Weed Edibles In 2022

Do you need to relax and unwind after a long and stressful day? Then Delta-8 gummies are the right choice. They will help you experience an uplifting euphoria and embrace a feeling of calmness through a federally legal treat that tastes as good as it sounds.

Excited? Then keep on reading, as we’ve already compiled a list of the best Delta 8 gummies on the market, so you won’t have to waste your time wandering across different stores and suppliers. Take a look at our top picks, and you might find your favorite bag of legal THC gummies sooner than you thought.

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market

Our years-long first choice for the best Delta 8 THC gummies on the market is no other but Exhale Wellness. The company is devoted to providing incredible quality and service to its customers. Exhale offers a vast range of premium-quality Delta 8 products that are the number one choice for every experienced Delta 8 consumer. If you don’t believe us, just ask Google.

Exhale is an experienced player in the Delta 8 game and has the formula for the best gummies. The quality of its products is well-known and proven, so the company even offers an incredible money-back guarantee for all of its Delta 8 products.

Features

Exhale’s Delta 8 THC gummies are empowered by the purest Delta 8 extracts in the industry. The manufacturer collaborates with accredited hemp farms to source premium plants that hold the THC goodness. It then safely extracts the CBD and converts it into precious Delta 8 THC that makes for the incredible gummies.

These square gummies come in two different potency options. You can choose between 750mg or 1.500mg of Delta 8 THC in total or 25mg and 50mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy. But don’t let the high potency fool you. Despite the high Delta 8 content, these gummies are free of Delta 9 THC, so they won’t get you into legal trouble.

If you ever need extra reassurance about the quality of these legal THC gummies, you should know that it is only a couple of clicks away. Visit the manufacturer’s website, and you’ll find all the lab results for these gummies publicly available.

Pros

An excellent burst of flavor with five different fruity flavors in each jar of gummies

Rigorously tested at a third-party laboratory

Vegan-friendly gummies with plant-based gelatin

Promote deeper relaxation, making them excellent for night use

Cons

These Delta 8 THC gummies can only be purchased online from the company’s official website

Summary of customer reviews

All the online reviews on Exhale’s Delta 8 THC gummies are impeccable. Apart from that, our team absolutely loves these tasty treats. They offer incredible quality while offering various potencies to satisfy the appetite of all users. The high produced by these gummies is often described as smooth and relaxing, so users decide to take them later during the day. The fact that these gummies are 100% natural, organic, and vegan-friendly makes them even better.

#2. BudPop – Strongest THC Edibles & Weed Gummies; Gluten Free

Next in line for the Delta 8 throne is BudPop. BudPop is a new and exciting hemp supplier that recently entered the market. But trust us, it made quite an entrance. As an inexperienced brand, BudPop showed its elderly competitors how to attract a loyal fan base within less than a year.

To come ahead of the competition, BudPop didn’t fail to oversee any aspect of premium quality products or services. It empowers an incredible team of cannabis experts to do what they do best – develop premium hemp-derived products that are safe for consumption and deliver exceptional outcomes.

Features

The first thing that pops to mind when thinking about BudPop’s Delta 8 THC gummies is the remarkable flavor. They come in three different strain/flavor options, which are often sold out due to the vast demand. Strawberry Gelato and Blue Dream Berry are the top-rated options, while Watermelon Zkittlez is the most recent addition to BudPop’s offer and is yet to be explored.

The premium quality gummies come with a slightly higher price tag than other competitors’ products, but the potency and flavor are worth every penny. Each jar of gummies contains 25 cubes infused with 25mg of the Delta 8 goodness. If you don’t think you’re going to resist them, we suggest you shop in bundles or make a subscription order to save some cash.

If the names of these gummies were enough to water your mouth, you should order them sooner than later. You’ll be surprised by the lightning speed of the shipping that comes free of charge. If you’re not entirely sure about making a rash decision, BudPop offers a 30-day refund policy, so if the gummies fail to deliver what they promised, BudPop will issue a full refund.

Pros

Developed by hemp professionals that understand the needs of hemp enjoyers

A proper dose of 25mg of Delta 8 THC in each gummy

The gummies are third-party tested, with the results publicly available

Available in three different strain and flavor options

Cons

BudPop’s Delta 8 THC gummies come in a single potency option

Summary of customer reviews

Because of the commitment to delivering only high-quality products, BudPop’s Delta 8 THC gummies have recently gained a lot of popularity. Many users are hooked to the incredible Delta 8 flavored cubes as they come with delicious flavors and uplifting results. Users say that these gummies work great and put them in a wonderful mood for relaxation.

#3. Hollyweed – Highly Potent Delta 8 Products & D8 THC Gummies

Hollyweed is another excellent option if you’re looking for delicious and uplifting Delta 8 THC gummies. The company was founded with a single cause – to make up for the lack of quality and purity on the legal hemp market. According to their customers, they’re doing an excellent job at it.

The company strives to supply only the best for its customers and tends to spread the word about the incredible legal hemp products that make a great impact on your mind and body. Being run by hemp enthusiasts, Hollyweed definitely knows how to satisfy its customers and never fails to deliver an amazing experience.

Features

Let’s start with the flavor. Hollyweed’s Delta 8 THC gummies have a particular taste that might seem very familiar to many users. They stick to a proven mix of fruits that you’ve likely encountered from your favorite childhood gummies. That way, these gummies won’t only kick you with euphoria but might make you a bit nostalgic as well.

The familiar taste of these gummies comes from all-natural terpenes and colorings that are a food industry standard. They are entirely free of any cruelty, as Hollyweed’s gummies contain pectin instead of animal gelatin. That way, even vegetarians and vegans can feast on these gummies without worrying about animal cruelty.

Hollyweed’s gummies come in convenient resealable air-tight bags that retain the freshness of the gummies and cubes. Each pack contains 30 gummies, which can be infused with either 25mg or 50mg of Delta 8 THC, based on your preferences and appetite.

Pros

Manufactured using fresh organic hemp from the finest Colorado farms

All-natural gummies made with healthy natural ingredients for better wellness and well-being

Stimulants for your mind and body

Unmatched purity certified by accredited third-party labs

Free shipping and a flexible refund policy

Cons

The 100mg option is no longer available on Hollyweed’s website

Summary of customer reviews

According to customer reviews, Hollyweed’s gummies are undoubtedly one of the best ones on the legal market. Users state that they’ve experienced great relaxation and even a soothing essence after taking these gummies. They are also excellent if you’re struggling with eating disorders, as they may induce a better appetite.

Apart from that, users also appreciate the fast shipping that comes with these gummies. The extra convenience of having your Delta 8 THC gummies shipped quickly instead of anticipating the goodies for days is just another big plus that goes in favor of Hollyweed.

#4. Diamond CBD – Broad Spectrum Delta 8 Gummies Infused With THC

Diamond CBD is an experienced hemp brand that pays a lot of attention to research and development. The company is on the constant lookout for any possible improvements in the already outstanding hemp derived Delta 8 products. It works with reputable hemp farms from the United States to get the best possible high quality ingredients that make the most potent Delta 8 THC gummies.

To develop the best possible Delta 8 formulas, Diamond CBD incorporates the knowledge of diverse professionals, ranging from scientists and chemists to doctors and food and nutritional experts. As a result, all of its products, especially the edibles, get a lot of positive feedback from Diamond CBD’s loyal customers.

Features

Diamond CBD offers a vast range of Delta-8 gummies. In fact, the company features dozens of different options that might come as slightly overwhelming to inexperienced users. To help you save some time, we highly recommend the Chill Plus Delta 8 THC gummies as the first option you should try out.

These gummies come with an incredible balance offered by the THC and CBD combo. Therefore, apart from the Delta 8 THC, the Chill Plus gummies also contain a healthy dose of CBD that helps to balance the THC high and improve the overall experience. Through the fantastic combo, you’ll get to feel an amazing buzz offered by the Delta 8 THC while the CBD lowers its intensity to give you a mild and enjoyable psychotropic high.

The Chill Plus gummies come infused with 20mg of the Delta 8 goodness each. In terms of package sizes, you get to choose between a small jar of 25 gummies or a long-term supply of 200 gummies in a single jar.

Pros

Manufactured using sustainably grown and harvested hemp plants

Infused with full-spectrum CBD extracts

Promotes relaxation and stress relief and facilitates better sleep

Incredible savings opportunities all year long

The full cannabinoid profile of the gummies is available on Diamond CBD’s website

Cons

A slightly more expensive option compared to other similar products

Summary of customer reviews

The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC gummies are the favorite option for many hemp enthusiasts, so they receive much feedback. While going through the comments, a couple of things kept popping up. Even though these gummies are slightly less potent than others, users are very content with the enjoyment that a single gummy has to offer. Another thing that users appreciate is the incredible mix of flavors that contributes to an even better experience.

#5. 3Chi – Premium Quality Marijuana Gummy Cubes; Delicious Flavors

When talking about legal Delta 8, we have to pay our respect to 3Chi – the first company to introduce a legal Delta 8 strain on the market. 3Chi is a reputable hemp supplier that has a lot to offer. It sources premium-quality hemp plants to carefully extract and deliver the Delta 8 goodness to its customers.

The manufacturer takes the formulas for its Delta 8 products very seriously. Whether it is Delta 8 vapes, tinctures, drinks, or gummies, they’re all coming from rigorous tests and extensive analysis. After formulating the impeccable formulas, 3Chi uses a state of the art technology to deliver the Delta 8 THC to its customers safely.

Features

When it comes to flavors for the Delta-8 gummies, 3Chi keeps things as simple as possible. They come in three different flavor options – strawberry, watermelon, and the award-winning black raspberry. These gummies come in slightly smaller packages, giving you the chance to experiment with the different flavors without stacking up hefty reserves of the gummy cubes. Each bag contains 16 gummies infused with 25mg of premium Delta 8 THC.

As a Delta 8 pioneer, 3Chi has quite a reputation to preserve. For that cause, the company works with accredited third-party laboratories that run extensive tests on the gummies. By working with multiple independent labs, 3Chi gets the chance to mix things up and sends its gummies to different labs to reassure the consistent quality of the edibles.

The innovative formula for 3Chi’s gummies offers fast outcomes. The ingredient list is optimized to provide rapid absorption and reduce the waiting time for the smooth and pleasant high ahead.

Pros

An affordable price for premium-quality Delta 8 edibles

Well-proven selection of flavors

Cruelty-free and vegan-friendly THC gummies

A controlled concentration of Delta 9 THC – less than 0.3%

High potency with long-lasting effects

Cons

Slightly expensive for 16 gummies a pack

Summary of customer reviews

People who have tried 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC gummies are very unlikely to reach out for another gummy brand. 3Chi’s customers love the traditional taste of the gummies and are incredibly content with the strength they offer. Even heavy Delta 9 smokers have enjoyed these gummies and say that two gummies are more than enough to satisfy their THC appetite.

Overall, customers are pleased with the edibles. The only negative comments we’ve encountered were regarding the texture. Some users found these gummies a bit too chewy, but considering the incredible quality, they say they’re more than happy to accept the chewiness.

How We Chose the Best Delta-8 Gummies?

Sourcing a good pack of Delta 8 THC gummies is not as easy as it sounds. These edibles aren’t regulated by the FDA or other regulatory agencies, so all the hard work is left for the consumer to do. Luckily for you, we’re here to help.

As hemp enthusiasts ourselves, we also appreciate a good pack of THC gummies. That’s why we’ve used our experience and the help of academic research to find the absolute best gummies on the market. So if you want to know a little more about how we rated the best gummies, here are the criteria we used.

Brand reputation

Starting research can always be challenging, so we’ve decided to start off with something more manageable. To kick start our journey, we’ve looked into the reputation of dozens of Delta 8 suppliers offering legal THC gummies. We observed how the companies sell their products, whether they’re trustworthy and transparent, how they treat their customers, and how they handle any disputes or other inconveniences. we decided to include those gummies here that mainly had positive customer reviews.

After taking a closer look, we were able to narrow down the vast choices into a smaller number of reputable Delta 8 companies that seemed to be very promising.

Third Party Lab testing

Third Party Laboratory testing was probably the most crucial part of the research. As we’ve stated above, no governmental agencies take action to regulate the legal cannabis market, so you have to find a way of determining the product quality, safety, and purity yourself. To do that, we’ve used the lab results.

First of all, we’ve taken a closer look at how different companies test their products. We’ve stuck with brands that go to independent laboratories, as that seemed to be the best way to ensure the authenticity of the results.

After confirming the reliability of the results, we dived into the information that was at our disposal. We looked for anything that seemed odd or out of place in order to source high-quality gummies with pure Delta 8 extracts.

Ingredients

The most important compound in the Delta 8 THC gummies is undoubtedly the Delta 8 extract. That’s why it was the first ingredient we examined. While looking at the Delta 8 extracts, we’ve investigated how the hemp plants were sourced. We considered how manufacturers source their hemp and also how they process it. By looking at the entire process, we were able to assess the quality of the extract.

The next important part of the THC gummies is the thing that gives them the jiggly texture – the gelatin. Delta 8 brands, along with many other gummy manufacturers, often turn to animal-derived gelatin as the most convenient way to get the perfect texture from the gummies. But that’s not very environmentally conscious. That’s why we’ve looked for manufacturers that put more thought and consideration into manufacturing the gummies and insisted on vegan-friendly treats that contain plant-based gelatin alternatives.

Buying Guide for Delta 8 THC Gummy Bear

Even though we’ve gone through a lot of trouble selecting the best Delta 8 THC gummies on the market, it all comes down to your personal preferences when you have to pick out a single product. Therefore, only you can have the final say on the best THC gummies for your taste.

While considering multiple options, you should have a couple of factors based on which you can compare the products. If you’re not entirely sure what you should be comparing, we have a list of factors you should consider before purchasing your first bag of legal THC gummies. So let’s take a look at them.

Flavor

The reason why we’re all crazy about Delta 8 THC gummies, despite the exciting experience they provide, is the fantastic flavor. The vast offer of THC gummies allows you to get your hands on literally everything between strawberry flavored gummies and unique tropical tastes that’ll awaken your senses and prepare you for the experience that follows.

Therefore, you should take advantage of the endless opportunities and get yourself a bag of THC gummies that you’ll love. If you already have a specific gummy flavor that’s making your mouth water as we speak, you should explore your options. You’re very likely to find the exact same taste, or at least something pretty close to it, meticulously infused with premium Delta 8 THC.

Potency

We’re not saying that you can adjust your Delta 8 THC dosage regardless of the potency of the gummy, but purchasing a proper fit will make your life a lot easier. Nobody wants to dissect the adorable THC gummy bears, so if you aren’t ready to perform a massacre while chopping up your gummies so that you can get a milder dose, you should stick to gummies that fit your needs.

In our top picks, you can find different potencies that perfectly fit your appetite. If you’re inexperienced with the cannabinoid, we suggest starting with a milder option, even though Delta 8 is pretty soft. If you’ve already experimented with Delta 8, or even Delta 9, you can safely increase the strength of the gummies and get an amazing experience from a single gummy bear.

Desired outcomes

Before you make up your mind about your favorite Delta 8 THC gummies, you have to give yourself some time and realize what you’re expecting from the experience. Delta 8 THC has many different qualities, so different gummies will provide different outcomes.

For instance, some Delta-8 gummies might make you more creative and productive, while others will make you sleepier and relaxed. So you should base your decision on the outcomes that you’re looking to target. If you need Delta 8 to help you sleep better, you should look for gummies that promote better sleep quality.

Price

Before you rush out and start looking into Delta 8 THC gummies online, you should know that these tasty treats aren’t exactly cheap. In fact, premium gummies often cost quite a lot. But if you do your research, as we did, you can find great options that aren’t that high priced.

Delta 8 THC is not naturally abundant in the hemp plant, so manufacturers have to first extract the CBD, then convert it into Delta 8. And that’s not a cheap procedure. That’s why Delta 8 products may come with hefty price tags. But if you want to avoid ridiculously high prices, we suggest you take the products we’ve reviewed above as a reference, and you’ll realize that you don’t have to waste a ton of money to get premium Delta 8 THC edibles.

FAQs About Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1. Are Delta 8 THC gummies safe to consume?

The Delta-8 gummies we’ve reviewed above are lab tested and offer the ultimate safety. However, that might not be the case with every THC gummies you encounter online. The purity of the extract is the major concern with Delta 8, so you have to be very careful about what you’re purchasing.

To verify the quality of the extract, you should take a closer look at the lab results and look for any impurities that might jeopardize its safety. Look for unwanted compounds or unfiltered residues if you want to steer away from unsafe gummies that might pose a threat to your health.

Q2. Are Delta 8 THC gummies legal to consume?

There are two different factors that come into play here. First is the Delta 9 THC concentration. As of 2018, all hemp-derived products featuring low amounts of Delta 9 THC, or lower than 0.3% to be more specific, were deemed legal with the Federal Farm Bill. Therefore, if you’re looking to stay out of legal trouble, you should stick to THC gummies with less than 0.3% of Delta 9.

But even despite the low Delta 9 concentration, some states have chosen to ban THC altogether. They’ve enforced additional laws and regulations that prohibit the use of all THC isomers, including the milder Delta 8. Therefore, before purchasing your bag of Delta-8 gummies, even if they are entirely free of Delta 9 THC, you should check your country’s regulations and see whether Delta 8 is legal in your area.

Q3. Will Delta 8 THC gummies get me high?

Yes, Delta 8 THC is mildly psychoactive and potent enough to produce a high. The Delta 8 high is pretty unique and distinctive. Unlike the experience provided by Delta 9, Delta 8 THC won’t make you paranoid or irritable. Instead, Delta 8 promotes feelings of calmness and slight euphoria. They’re delivered through a smooth and pleasant high that will help you let go of your worries but won’t take complete control over your mind or body.

Q4. What are the side effects of Delta 8 THC?

With Delta 8’s milder potency comes significantly milder and fewer side effects. The adverse effects induced by Delta 8 THC usually include tiredness, lower blood pressure, slowed-down heart rate, nausea, vomiting, and red eyes. Compared to Delta 9, these side effects are significantly less likely to occur, and even if they do, you should expect them to be a lot less severe.

Delta 8 THC gummies are the best way to consume Delta 8, as they don’t pose any additional side effects or health risks. Unlike Delta 8 smoking products, edibles won’t negatively affect your overall health.

Q5. Can you take Delta 8 THC gummies every day?

If you manage to remain reasonable with the dosage, there’s no reason why you should use these THC gummies daily. Delta 8 THC comes with many therapeutic benefits and can help you with many symptoms and conditions.

However, you should be aware that consuming Delta 8 every day also has some drawbacks. For instance, the more Delta 8 you consume, the higher tolerance to the cannabinoid your body will develop. So even if you start with a modest and reasonable dose of the products, over the course of time, you’ll end up needing much more of it to produce the same effects.

Q6. How many THC gummies should I take?

The recommended dose for Delta 8 THC gummies varies based on your body structure and the potency of the gummies. Based on the gummy’s strength, inexperienced users might get “sky-high” with only half a gummy, while people with greater tolerance to the substance might need two of the same gummies to get similar results.

Conclusion: Buy D8 THC Edibles From Top Delta 8 Store

Delta-8 gummies are an excellent choice for anyone looking to get a bite of the legal THC excitement. They offer an incredibly safe and simple way to enjoy the legal Delta 8 craze while it lasts.

So if you want to reach the pleasant heights of Delta 8, we hope to have helped you find the perfect gummies for your taste buds. Remember to be responsible with the consumption, and enjoy it!