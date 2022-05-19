Best Delta 8 Gummies On 2022 – Latest Review About Top Recommended Delta 8 Brands For The Best THC Gummies Made With Organic Hemp | Buy Recreational Weed Edibles From D8 Stores

Many people want to relax with something at the end of the day, but not everyone wants the effects of their chosen relaxant to take over their decision-making. This is why not everyone likes to consume THC, and its potency may be too much for these people to handle. However, there is a cannabinoid gaining attention that may provide all the best effects of regular THC without the mind-altering side effects.

This cannabinoid is Delta 8, and its THC content is lower than THC and considered legal. And you do not even have to smoke it to experience the effects, as it is also available in tasty gummies. If you want to know where to find the best Delta 8 gummies, continue reading.

Top 5 Best Delta 8 THC Gummies Of 2022:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 Gummies With Entourage Effects Hollyweed CBD – Premium Delta 8 Edibles With High THC Content Diamond CBD – Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC & Marijuana Gummies 3Chi – Potent THC Gummies To Ease Chronic Pain; Fruit-Flavored

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness is a cannabis company based in Los Angeles, California. It first emerged in 2017, and the company has ever since only grown in popularity, which is not surprising considering its dedication to manufacturing high-quality hemp products. Moreover, the brand has been featured in major publications, including Forbes, LA Times, Observer, Men’s Journal, and Ministry of Hemp.

The company works with farms in Colorado to source the organic hemp it uses. The hemp is devoid of any preservatives and other harmful chemicals. The independent labs also confirm the safety where Exhale Wellness sends its products for further testing. You can find the results on the official website, as they are available for anyone to read.

Every ingredient used in the manufacturing process is entirely natural. The brand does not use any artificial flavors or colors. Another great thing about this company is the range of hemp products it makes. There are CBD, Delta 9, HHC, and Delta 8-infused products.

The products are all legal for consumption as they contain below 0.3% THC. Exhale Wellness offers free shipping on orders across the US, and there is also a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

One of the most popular products on the Exhale Wellness website is the brand’s delicious Delta 8 THC gummies. They are entirely natural and made with organic pectin instead of animal gelatin or any other animal by-products. This makes them suitable for vegans and vegetarians. The gummies are even kosher certified.

The product contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC per gummy, so one container of 30 gummies has a total potency of 750 mg. If you are a more experienced cannabis enthusiast, you may get gummies with 50 mg Delta 8 per gummy potency.

One container of the gummies should last you a month or more if you dose with half a gummy, which the brand recommends for beginners. The containers are multi-fruit flavored in different colors. The flavors include apple, strawberry, orange, pineapple, and grape. The gummies may provide consumers with relaxing and soothing effects.

Pros

Various hemp products

Vegan-friendly and non-GMO

Organic hemp sourced from Colorado farms

Lab-tested products

30 days money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

You can only buy the gummies online

Summary of customer reviews

The brand has managed to gain incredible popularity in a few short years, and from the positive customer reviews, it is evident why users trust them. The customer reviews speak very positively about Exhale Wellness. Users praise the company for its effort in making such high-quality products. They especially appreciate the long-lasting effects of the hemp derived Delta 8 THC gummies.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Exhale Wellness

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 Gummies With Entourage Effects

BudPop is among the youngest additions to the hemp market, having only been around since 2021. Despite this, the brand managed to outperform its long-established competitors. The high quality of the hemp products it makes, especially the Delta 8 ones, is why we have placed the company so high on our list.

However, BudPop has the potential of very soon finding itself on top of every ranking list. Furthermore, the brand strives to educate the population about the benefits of using hemp products for one’s health. The brand manufactures its products with all-natural ingredients and incorporates no artificial additives.

Organic hemp is sourced from farms in Nevada, where it is cultivated following the guidelines made by the government. BudPop uses the famous CO2 extraction method to source hemp. With it, the result is a pure hemp extract packed with plenty of beneficial terpenes.

The company offers new customers a 20% discount on their first order. Plus, every order is backed up with a 30-day money-back guarantee, so if there are any issues with your order, the brand will refund you the money you spend.

Features

The Delta 8 THC gummies are BudPop’s most popular product. They are available in two tasty flavors, Blue Dream Berry and Strawberry Gelato. Both options have a pleasant aroma and may offer excellent effects. The gummies have a potency of 25 mg Delta 8 THC per gummy.

The gummies may provide effects that can last up to six hours, which is why the brand advises beginners to start with half a gummy. Once they build up their tolerance, they may increase the dose. The effects provided by the gummies may help with pain management and anxiety.

Furthermore, every product manufactured by BudPop is sent to third-party laboratory testing where it undergoes rigorous testing to check its quality and safety for consumption. The labs look for dangerous pollutants that may impact the users’ health. You can read the entire report by going to BudPop’s official website.

Pros

Wide range of products

Made with organic pectin

There are no preservatives or additives

Third-party lab-tested

30 days money-back guarantee

20% discount for new customers

Cons

No international shipping

Summary of customer reviews

The customer reviews are overwhelmingly positive when it comes to BudPop, which may be surprising for some people as the company is still very young. However, the quality of the products has absolutely delighted customers. Many of the reviews speak about the benefits they have experienced thanks to the gummies, like pain relief.

=> Click here to visit the official website of BudPop

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Premium Delta 8 Edibles With High THC Content

Hollyweed CBD is a hemp brand wholly dedicated to improving wellness through nature. The company comprises a team of researchers, growers, and cannabis enthusiasts who have over twenty years of experience in the fitness, food, and wellness industry. The brand is currently one of the most reputable companies in the hemp industry.

Hollyweed CBD manufactures a wide range of hemp products, including CBD, HHC, and Delta 8 THC. There are gummies, vape carts, oils, topicals, soft gels, cigarettes, pre-rolls, etc. All of the products contain only natural ingredients and organic hemp sourced from small farms across the United States.

Because environmental stewardships is one of the company’s foundations, hemp is sourced utilizing the ultra-clean CO2 extraction method. With this method, the hazardous CO2 gases are trapped instead of released into the atmosphere.

Hollyweed CBD claims to process the orders within one working day, and the shipping takes from three to seven days, depending on the location. The company also has a 25% discount for first-time buyers and a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

You can get Delta 8 THC gummies from the brand in two shapes, regular gummies, and gummy cubes. The gummies are also reasonably priced so that everyone can afford them, and they come in delicious fruit flavors. The gummies are excellent for stress relief, and they may help you feel relaxed and refreshed.

You can buy the gummies from the official Hollyweed CBD website in an airtight resealable package which will keep them fresh for a longer period. You will get a month’s supply worth of gummies in a single packet, each with 25 mg or 50 mg Delta 8 THC. The flavors include strawberry, apple, orange, pineapple, and grape.

Moreover, you do not need to worry about the safety of the gummies as the brand sends them to independent labs for thorough testing. The results are easily accessible on Hollyweed CBD’s website.

Pros

Reliable and trustworthy brand

All-natural ingredients

Uses organic hemp instead of animal gelatin

Third-party lab tested products

25% discount for first-time customers

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

You can only purchase the gummies online

Summary of customer reviews

From what we could see from the customer reviews, there are only praises for the brand. Users love the benefits the gummies may provide them with. Many claims that they have helped them with issues relating to pain, anxiety, depression, and more. Furthermore, customers have high praises for the customer service team, who they say is incredibly helpful.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Hollyweed CBD

#4. Diamond CBD – Broad Spectrum Delta 8 THC & Marijuana Gummies

Diamond CBD is a famous company in the cannabis industry that has won the hearts of cannabis enthusiasts all over the country. The brand has earned its customers’ trust by consistently producing high-quality products and following all the latest industry practices.

The brand uses only natural ingredients and no artificial additives like colors or flavors. Diamond CBD sources organic hemp from farms across the United States and not from other countries as they do not regulate hemp cultivation like the US does. Furthermore, the hemp is extracted utilizing the CO2 method resulting in pure hemp extracts.

Even though its name alludes to Diamond CBD being a CBD company only, that is not the case. The brand has fame because it has kept up with all the changes in the industry. The company manufactures CBD, Delta 10, THC, and Delta 8-infused tinctures, gummies, oils, creams, vape carts, and more.

Diamond CBD offers the customers that sign up for its affiliate program a 20% discount. There is also a 30-day money-back guarantee for those who are not satisfied with the product they receive, or if there is a problem with their shipment.

Features

The Chill Plus Delta 8 THC gummies that Diamond CBD manufactures are among the best in the industry. The gummies are handcrafted under the watchful gaze of scientists and cannabis experts, so you know they are as close to perfection as possible. You can get the gummies in various flavors like Island Mix, Original, Sunshine Mix, Blueberry, Watermelon, and Mango.

The gummies are packed in containers with 200 pieces, and each gummy contains 20 mg of Delta 8. So, a single container has a full potency of 4,000 mg, or 2,000 mg Delta 8 THC and 2,000 mg CBD. The brand also offers users dosage recommendations. This is especially useful for people new to hemp.

If you are curious about the gummies’ safety, you can head on over to the brand’s website. There you will find a Certificate of Analysis for every product that the brand makes with the full list of ingredients and safety tests.

Pros

Certificates of Analysis for every product

Excellent potency levels are available

Affiliate program offering 20% discount

30 days money-back guarantee

Uses the CO2 extraction method

All-natural ingredients

Cons

Available only online

Summary of customer reviews

Customers are understandably highly satisfied with Diamond CBD, which they often express by leaving glowing reviews. Customers are also satisfied with the brand for offering various discounts and rewards. Another thing we noticed from the customer reviews is how much the users praise the customer support staff of Diamond CBD.

=> Click here to visit the official website of Diamond CBD

#5. 3Chi – Potent THC Gummies To Ease Chronic Pain; Fruit-Flavored

When looking for a high-quality Delta 8 THC, one cannot help but mention 3Chi, the brand that brought this cannabinoid to the masses. The brand was founded by a biochemist who decided to start his own company upon seeing the various potential health benefits of Delta 8.

3Chi is also the first company in the United States to advertise hemp products for medicinal and recreational benefits. The brand is on a mission to provide its users with a safe and natural way to achieve good balance and health in their lives. 3Chi sources its organic hemp from Colorado farms. They’re potent and come in delicious flavors.

The hemp products are also compliant with the Farm Bill of 2018, according to which products with less than 0.3% THC are legal on a federal level. 3Chi makes various hemp-infused products like oils, gummies, vape carts, and more. The products are dairy-free, gluten-free, and also contain no artificial additives.

Many people may use the brand’s products for their health benefits, like helping them with pain and anxiety management. Others may use them to fall asleep easier. Furthermore, the brand offers its customers a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Features

The Delta 8 THC gummies that 3Chi makes are all-natural. There are no synthetic ingredients in them. And best of all, they do not leave behind a bitter aftertaste. You can buy them in different flavors, including strawberry, black raspberry, and watermelon. Each gummy contains 25 mg of Delta 8 THC, plus additional cannabinoids and terpenes that may offer the health benefits advertised.

According to the brand, it takes from thirty to ninety minutes to feel the effects of the gummy. After that, if you still are unaffected, you may take another one. However, you should be careful not to overdo it. The gummies are available in packs of eight and sixteen.

Furthermore, 3Chi sends the products they make to independent third-party labs, where they undergo rigorous testing. They test for the presence of any harmful content like preservatives, heavy metals, chemicals, etc. The company believes in complete transparency with its customers, which is why it posts the lab results on its website.

Pros

Transparent and reliable hemp brand

Wide range of Delta 8 THC products

Excellent potency levels

Third-party lab tested products

Organic hemp sourced from Colorado farms

30 days money-back guarantee

Cons

There is no international shipping

Summary of customer reviews

The customer reviews have only good things to say about 3Chi. They seem to really enjoy the flavorful gummies. Many of the customers left reviews praising the potency of the sweet treats. Thanks to it, many seem to have been able to feel the effects with only half a gummy. According to the testimonials, the gummies may have helped them gain better mental clarity and relax.

=> Click here to visit the official website of 3CHI

How We Made The List Of Delta 8 THC Edibles?

Source of hemp

Depending on the specific cannabis plant, Delta 8 THC can be harvested in a variety of ways. The most well-known and environmentally safe way of obtaining Delta 8 THC from cannabis plants, on the other hand, does not require any additional chemicals.

Delta 8 extraction from hemp necessitates the use of potentially hazardous chemicals and solvents. Manufacturers may only extract Delta 8 from hemp because the federal government prohibits marijuana-derived Delta 8 THC products in a few jurisdictions.

When a company receives hemp from polluted farms, toxins in the soil can be transferred to the extract. Therefore, Delta 8 goods are capable of carrying them. This is why we wanted to know about the hemp source of the brand right away to see if the hemp was potentially dangerous.

Lab testing

Many firms will handle their raw hemp plants in various hazardous methods before selling the products to the users. We checked to verify if the companies had been third-party lab tested after checking into the sources of the basic components. Third-party lab testing occurs when a company submits its products for evaluation by certified independent labs to determine their safety and effectiveness.

Reliable brands test their products and post the results on their websites so that consumers can see what they are putting into their bodies. Avoid buying from a company that refuses to send its products to independent labs for testing or that refuses to show you the findings of their tests.

Variety of products

The range of a brand’s product line generally demonstrates how dedicated it is to satisfy customers’ demands and how well-versed it is in the Delta 8 market. Today hemp can be used to manufacture many different products. There are hemp-infused gummies, tinctures, topicals, edibles, etc. These small, potent treats have recently taken the cannabis market by storm as consumers reap the benefits of a new and improved version of regular CBD gummies.

We choose companies based on their capacity to supply a varied yet manageable assortment of Delta 8 THC items, both popular and unique so that clients can discover something that suits them.

However, those firms that offered their Delta 8 products in a greater choice of sizes, costs, dosages, strains, flavors, and other features had a little advantage. Because we wanted to provide you with companies that will give you enough choices.

Customer reviews

The best way to check if a product is worth investing your money in is to read through the reviews left by existing customers. We made sure to go through a large number of customer testimonials to determine if we should put a company on our list. The testimonials significantly impacted our decision-making process because while a company may claim its products are high-quality, that may be a lie.

On the other hand, the customers that have already bought from the companies have no reason to be dishonest. They are more likely to want to warn new customers about the brands’ practices. We paid more attention to the reviews posted on third-party review sites as they cannot be tampered with.

Best Delta 8 Edibles: Buying Guide for Beginners

When you start using something for the first time, it may be confusing in the beginning. This is even more true when it comes to dosing with substances that may alter your mood, like Delta 8 THC. You will need to know the correct dose to start with based on factors like your tolerance level, body mass, and similar. We have made a list that includes 5 brands that provide premium quality products at reasonable prices. You will also need to consider for what purpose you are taking the Delta 8 product and how long you are looking for the effects to last.

How to dose with Delta 8 gummies?

If you are reading this guide, it is safe to assume that you are a beginner to Delta 8 THC, or maybe you are looking to try out something new after smoking the cannabinoid. The safest way to begin is always with a lower amount, about one to two gummies in a day. You may increase the dose after seeing how your body reacts to them.

The gummies infused with Delta 8 THC usually contain it in doses from 10 mg to 40 mg per gummy. So if you are just starting to experiment with gummies or you have a lower tolerance level for such substances, start with the lowest dose of 10 mg. If the brand you buy from only sells the gummies in higher dosages like 20 to 25 mg, you can split a single gummy. In contrast, the gummies with 40 mg of Delta 8 THC are considered high-potency products and recommended for experienced users and those with naturally high tolerance.

Most hemp companies provide dosing instructions on the label of the product you receive or on their websites. Usually, they recommend that you wait for at least two hours after consuming one gummy to see if you feel any effects. If you still do not feel anything after hours have passed, you may consume another dose.

Staying safe when taking Delta 8 gummies

It is vital to stick to the recommended dose when consuming Delta 8 THC gummies if you want to be safe and avoid potential side effects. Now Delta 8 THC does not carry the same harsh side effect of overdosing on THC, but if it is a substance you are unfamiliar with, it is hard to know how your body will react to the cannabinoid. So, that is why you should start out slowly. It is better to be safe than sorry.

If you are using Delta 8 THC gummies for health benefits, you should consult your doctor first. Your doctor will be able to tell you if you should take gummies at all, what dose to start out with, and if there are any allergens that you should look out for.

You should also be careful if you are taking any prescribed medication because, in some cases, Delta 8 THC may react with the medicine. If you feel any side effects, immediately contact your doctor and tell them what you have used and how much dosage you have taken.

Anxiety and stress management with Delta 8 THC gummies

Using Delta 8 THC gummies for better management of your anxiety or stress may be the best choice you will make in your life. The gummies may help lower the tension you feel and calm your nerves and worries. This is also confirmed by researchers conducting studies about the effects of hemp derived products on anxiety.

Once the effects of the gummies take over, you will feel your body relax, and the thoughts of worry will leave your mind. The gummies may also help you get a restful night of sleep if you are dealing with sleep issues like insomnia. Some Delta 8 THC gummies varieties contain specific blends of terpenes and cannabinoids to help with the issues mentioned. So, make sure also to check for such ingredients when you decide which flavor gummies to buy.

FAQs About Delta 8 THC Edibles

What is the difference between Delta 9 and 8?

While both Delta 8 and 9 are produced from the same source, some important characteristics distinguish them. The most significant of these distinctions are both medications’ impact on the consumers. Deta 9 has a very powerful and intoxicating impact that leaves you feeling extremely euphoric. Delta 8, on the other hand, when contrasted to Delta 9, produces minor psychedelic effects and euphoric sensations.

Delta 9’s potent effects are what keep people away from it, as they may have adverse side effects. This is because the drug’s potency may cause mental fog, which may impair motor skills and impair decision-making capacity. Stress and anxiety, increased heart rate and skin temperature, red eyes, and a dry mouth are all possible side effects.

Delta 8, on the other hand, may reduce this mental fog. This enables the person to carry on with their everyday duties while being relaxed and tranquil. Although there is a slight sense of intoxication, it does not cause adverse side effects such as paranoia. The fact that Delta 9 is nearly twice as strong as Delta 8 is the fundamental cause of their impact disparity.

Will I fail a drug test if I use Delta 8 THC gummies?

The quick answer is that it is possible. This is because drug tests look specifically for THC, which Delta 8 has in a lawful amount under federal law. This is why some people who just use CBD may also fail drug tests.

You may still pass a drug test if you are using Delta 8 THC gummies and have a drug test. The first step is to stay away from Delta 8 THC. Everyone’s body is unique based on body fat levels, metabolism, consumption levels, and particular body chemistry. If you use Delta 8 THC gummies, you should know that it will take three to four weeks to leave your system completely.

However, we all know that abstinence is not fun, especially if you are using Delta 8 THC gummies to relieve pain or anxiety. Adding a lot of water into your diet is another technique to be able to pass. If you are short on time, drinking a few gallons of water each day will help flush the metabolites out of your body faster than abstention alone.

How should I store my Delta 8 THC gummies?

If you want to keep your gummies fresh for a longer period, you should properly store them. Obviously, you will not be able to eat a whole pack of Delta 8 THC gummies in one sitting, nor should you attempt to. And as they come in packs usually containing a month’s supply, they will need to be kept in a safe place. Unlike other CBD products, Delta 8 gummies are easy to transport and consume, allowing you to take them whenever and wherever you want for convenient on-the-go relaxation and tranquility.

The recommended holding place for Delta 8 THC gummies is a dark and cool place, and also they must be placed in an airtight container. This will keep the gummies as fresh as the day you receive them.

Conclusion: Top THC Gummy Brands To Buy Weed Online

That concludes our review of where you can find the best Delta 8 gummies in the hemp industry. In general, a brand’s reputation speaks for itself and its services or products. The brands on our list are well-known and respected for their business practices and dedication to producing high-quality Delta 8 THC products. Always keep in mind that product quality always takes precedence over brand reputation.

You will not go wrong by choosing whichever one, as we warmly recommend them all. They are transparent and put their customers first, which has helped them build great rapport with them. This mutual respect is also evident from the glowing testimonials the customers leave about the hemp companies we have included on our list.