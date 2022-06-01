Best Delta 8 Gummies In 2022: Premium THC Edibles From Top 5 Weed Stores & Marijuana Dispensaries Near Me

You still haven’t tried the famous Delta-8 gummies? What are you waiting for? You have no idea what you’re missing out on! Natural and potent, delicious and effective, they’re the best powerful snack you can treat yourself to.

Let’s be honest; the kids aren’t the only ones that adore gummies. Grown-ups love them too, but there’s something even better than the regular gummies; gummies rich in Delta 8. Besides their sweet taste, they bring many other advantages, which are covered in this article. So without any further ado, let’s see what the best Delta 8 gummies on the hemp market are.

List Of Top 5 Delta 8 Gummies On The Market [2022]:

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummy Edibles Online, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 Thc Edibles Brand For Calming Effects Hollyweed CBD – Most Potent Delta 8 Weed Edibles For Strongest THC Gummies Diamond CBD – 100% Vegan & Organic Delta 8 Gummies For Relaxation 3Chi – Pure & Gluten Free D8 Gummy Bears To Control Anxiety

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummy Edibles Online, Editor’s Choice

You’ve probably heard about Exhale Wellness as one of the best manufacturers of hemp products filled with the purest cannabinoids. Each of their products is greeted with adoration by their loyal customers, and one of their fantastic and most popular goods is their premium Delta 8 gummies. They come in two forms, cubes and fruits, rich in the most refreshing fruity flavors. Now, let’s skip to their other features.

Features

Safe to use

The Delta 8 gummies from Exhale Wellness are infused with the most potent, full-spectrum Delta 8 extract, and they’re made from organically grown and natural ingredients. The fruity flavors and the colors are natural, the same as everything else in these gummies. They’re suitable for vegans because they aren’t made with animal gelatin, and they’re also cruelty-free. The gummies have gone through third-party testing, so they’re absolutely safe for use.

Strength and price

Exhale has made these gummies available in two different strengths. So, if you’re just starting to consume the Delta 8 extract, it’s best to start by purchasing the bottle that contains lower strength. That’s the bottle with 750mg Delta 8, in which every gummy has 25mg of Delta 8, and it costs $59,95. The bottle with a stronger potency has a total of 1500mg, and each gummy holds 50mg of Delta 8 in it. This bottle is worth $99,95.

Dosage

When it comes to Exhale Wellness’s recommendation for consuming their gummies, beginners should start with the lowest dose, which is 5mg. Your body will need some time to adjust to this cannabinoid, so it’s best to start low and day by day to increase the dosage. When you feel that you’ve reached the ideal dosage for you, stick to it.

Shipping and refund policy

You can get these gummies everywhere across the USA, where the use of the Delta 8 is legal. The gummies can be shipped via Standard and Expedited shipping, but also there’s free shipping available. If some problem occurs, like changing your mind, you can return the gummies and ask for a refund between 30 to 45 days after you receive them.

Pros

Vegan, natural and organic

Third-party tested

Fruity flavors

No animal gelatine

Potent

Free shipping

Available refund

Cons

The gummies can’t be shipped outside the USA

Customer reviews

Judging by the reviews, the customers certainly love these Delta 8 gummies. The comments often show that the users love how powerful and effective yet harmless these gummies are, and as William S. from Texas has written, these gummies are better than a prescription. They improve his mood and help him fall asleep faster and easier. The other customers’ comments confirm the same thing.

#2. BudPop – Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 Thc Edibles Brand For Calming Effects

BudPop has quickly climbed to the top among the best hemp brands, thanks to its dedication to making natural alternative products for many different issues. This brand has even made three different Delta 8 gummies with unique flavors. Blue Dream Berry, Strawberry Gelato, and Watermelon Zkittlez. This review will focus on the Strawberry Gelato gummies, the ones with a taste of sweet strawberries, as they’re often very quickly sold out from the website.

Features

Safe to use

The Strawberry Gelato gummies are made from high-quality ingredients, which are very safe for consumption. They’ve been passed in a third-party lab testing , and they don’t have genetically modified organisms in them. Also, the gummies are vegan-friendly because they’re made with pectin, which is the best substitute for animal-derived gelatine that most gummies have in them.

Strength and price

The Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 gummies are made in only one potency, a bottle with a total of 625mg Delta 8. Each gummy has 25mg of this cannabinoid, which is pretty potent. One bottle is worth $59,95, but you can order a 3-pack for $179,95 and a 5-pack for $299,95 if you want to have a larger quantity of them.

Dosage

Every beginner should start by consuming a small amount of Delta 8, according to BudPop. So, it’s a good idea to halve the gummy and eat just a half of it, just to see how your body will react to it. Feel free to increase the dosage and eat an entire gummy if you don’t feel any effects.

Shipping and refund policy

You can select free shipping for the gummies, and you can also choose Standard or Expedited shipping if you want to get them even faster. They’re shipped all across the USA. If you change your mind about these gummies, you can request a return in the next 30 days since you’ve received them, but they shouldn’t have been used or opened.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

High-quality ingredients

Natural

Potent and effective

GMO-free

Free shipping

Money-back guarantee

Cons

There’s no choice of potencies

Customer reviews

The high quality of the Strawberry Gelato gummies can be noticed from the first bite and from taking a quick look at their ingredients, and the users are well aware of that. That’s why so many of them have quickly become regular and returning buyers of this product. For example, Charles Wheeler likes them a lot because of the smooth high they provide and the improved sleep he’s gained from them.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Most Potent Delta 8 Weed Edibles For Strongest THC Gummies

All hemp goods from Hollyweed CBD are pure and potent, thanks to the attention paid to their making. This brand extracts the purest cannabinoids from organically grown hemp, and that’s why every product is high in potency. The Hollyweed Delta 8 gummies are very loved and popular among consumers. They come in a cubical form and the form of fruits, so you can choose the one that’s more fun for you to eat.

Features

Safe to use

The Delta 8 gummies from Hollyweed are amazingly healthy because no GMOs or artificial colors and flavors have been used in their making. They’re made from natural, organic, and healthy ingredients, and all of them are infused with the purest, full-spectrum Delta 8 extract. The Hollyweed gummies are vegan and made with cruelty-free practices, so people really love them. They’ve been tested in a third-party lab, so there’s no room for worries because they’re totally safe for consumption.

Strength and price

Hollyweed’s Delta 8 gummies come packed in a zip lock bag filled with 30 gummies. You can choose to purchase a bag with a total of 750mg potency in which each of the gummies has 25mg of the Delta 8 for $ 59,95. You can also buy a stronger version which consists of a total of 1500mg, in which every gummy has a 50mg of Delta 8, and it can be yours for $99,95.

Dosage

The Hollyweed recommends the starting dose for every beginner to be half a gummy, which, to be more precise, is 12,5mg of Delta 8. If you purchase the package that has a total of 750mg Delta 8. The regular dose is 1 gummy, and the strong dose for people who regularly consume this cannabinoid is two gummies. The safest way for anyone will be to start with a half gummy, just to see how your organism will react to the Delta 8, and then go up if needed.

Shipping and refund policy

Besides Standard and Expedited shipping which are fast, you can get these gummies delivered to you with free shipping, which is also pretty fast. You’ll get a tracking number for your gummies, and you also get a money-back guarantee, which will protect you from losing your money. If it happens that you change your mind about the gummies, you can return them and get a full refund without any questions being asked.

Pros

100% natural and pure

Vegan and cruelty-free

Potent and delicious

Tested for purity

Delicious flavors

Money-back guarantee

Free shipping

Cons

No international shipping

Customer reviews

Customers love the potency and effectiveness that these Delta 8 gummies provide, and you can read all about it in the comments they’re leaving on the Hollyweed website. Michael Johnson has written that these gummies are the best Delta 8 gummies that exist, and Teresa Thomas has written that she loves the texture and their mouthwatering flavors. Because of that, she has already become a regular customer, which is not surprising considering this brand’s commitment to offering quality products.

#4. Diamond CBD – 100% Vegan & Organic Delta 8 Gummies For Relaxation

The next brand worth mentioning is Diamond CBD. With the help of many medical professionals and scientists, Diamond CBD has succeeded in making a great Delta 8 gummies. Chill Plus Delta 8 gummies come in square shapes with unique flavors. The mix of blueberry, mango, and watermelon flavored gummies, will quickly awaken and refreshen you. And that’s not all, so let’s dive into every feature that makes these gummies worthy of including in your daily life.

Features

Safe to use

Let’s start with the fact that these Delta 8 gummies are sweetened with cane sugar and made from organic ingredients. The gummies are free from GMOs which is a big plus, and they’re also free from any kind of dangerous chemicals. The easiest way to determine if the gummies are safe for consummation is by taking a look at the lab reports from the testing that Diamond has provided. Based on the results, the Chill Plus gummies are created with high-quality hemp plants, highly effective and won’t ever endanger your health.

Strength and price

Depending on your Delta 8 tolerance, you can purchase the Chill Plus gummies in three different potencies. The lowest potency available is packed in a small jar filled with 25 pieces, where each of the gummies contains 20mg of the Delta 8 extract. This jar contains 500mg of Delta 8 and can be yours for $22,49. Chill Plus gummies also come in a bottle with a total strength of 1000mg, filled with 50 gummies, each filled with 20mg Delta 8, and it’ll cost you $37,49.

If you love to use Delta 8 hemp derived products and you daily consume this cannabinoid, there’s also a package with stronger potency. A jar with 200 gummies with a total potency of 2000mg can be yours for only $138,74.

Dosage

The Diamond CBD recommends starting with a very low dose of Delta 8. Anything between 1 to 10mg will be just enough for everyone trying the Delta 8 extract for the first time. If it’s not your first time, you can start with a dose between 10 and 20mg or experiment until you find the right one for you.

Shipping and refund policy

Just open the Diamond CBD website and order the Chill Plus Delta 8 gummies in the most suitable potency. By making an order over $100, you’ll get free shipping across the USA. You can get a full refund for the gummies if you decide to return them 30 days from the delivery date. The thing you must pay attention to be able to ask for a refund is to return the gummies unused, and in the same original packaging you got them.

Pros

Affordable

Organic and GMO-free

Potent gummies

Refreshing flavors

Fast shipping

Cons

These gummies aren’t vegan-friendly because of the gelatin in them.

Customer reviews

The Chill Plus Delta 8 gummies have a very high rating and very positive feedback, confirming that they indeed are effective and worth buying. A customer named Johnny N. has stated that the shipping of the gummies is speedy and that they’re pretty strong and effective. You can read in many comments that the customers are delighted with them and that they’re always coming back for more.

#5. 3Chi – Pure & Gluten Free D8 Gummy Bears To Control Anxiety

As the leader in the hemp industry and a very well-known brand, it’s no wonder why 3Chi is on this list. Their Delta 8 gummies are just one of their amazingly good products. These gummies come in three different fruity flavors. You can choose between black raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon flavors. This review will focus on the Delta 8 gummies with watermelon flavor, but keep in mind that you’ll be satisfied no matter which one you decide to purchase because they’re delicious and potent.

Features

Safe to use

Besides being made from the purest ingredients and the cleanest Delta 8 extract, these watermelon Delta 8 gummies are known for their potency and long-lasting effects. Only locally and organically grown hemp has been used for their making, so they’re clean. The refreshing flavor of watermelon successfully masks the hemp taste, so you’ll enjoy its deliciousness. Like all of the Delta 8 gummies in this article, these also have been third-party lab tested and are free from any harmful ingredients.

Strength and price

The Watermelon Delta 8 gummies from 3Chi come in the same potency but in a smaller and larger package. You can buy a package with 200mg Delta 8 in total, filled with 8 gummies, for $19,99, and you can also buy a package with 400mg of Delta 8, filled with 16 gummies, for only $29,99. Each gummy has 25mg Delta 8 in it.

Dosage

Because one gummy holds 25mg of Delta 8, the best way is to consume half a gummy. If you’re trying Delta 8 for the first time, it’s even better to cut the gummy into four pieces and eat only one piece of it. These are pretty potent gummies, so it’s best to start with the smallest amount of Delta 8 to see how your organism will take it. Once you build up your tolerance to the Delta 8 extract, you can start increasing the dosage little by little until you discover what amount of Delta 8 makes you feel the best.

Shipping and refund policy

3Chi provides cold shipping for all of its gummies, including the Watermelon ones, and that’s excellent because you can be sure that you won’t receive the gummies melted and useless. The Delta 8 gummies will be delivered to you with the help of USPS First Class Mail or UPS shipping. You can’t return these gummies or ask for a refund because every purchase from 3Chi is final.

Pros

Vegan Delta 8 gummies

Cruelty-free

Potent

Fast-acting

Affordable

Cons

The sale of the gummies is final

Customer reviews

The long-lasting effects and the purity of these gummies are the two main things the users love about these edibles. Sarah B. is delighted by how these gummies helped her reduce her stress, while Jacob K. loves the high potency they bring. If you want to read more experiences, simply open the comment section on the 3Chi website for their positive customer reviews.

How We Chose These Best Delta 8 Gummy Products For You?

Brands that make and sell Delta 8 gummies are many, and the variety of gummies is even wider. So, it can be a bit overwhelming to decide which one to buy. That’s why we based our selection on finding the most reliable brands and checking the purity and the potency of the ingredients used for making the gummies. Checking if the gummies were lab-tested was also vital for us to be sure of. In the end, we paid attention to the money-back guarantee to be available and to see if the customers were satisfied by reading their reviews.

Reliable brands

It was very important to us to select reliable brands with a good brand reputation and be sure that their products are really worth it. And that’s exactly what we did. To start things off, we selected only the brands with a spotless reputation and a wide network of satisfied customers. That was the first indicator that their gummies are probably excellent because why else so many people will regularly buy and use them? After we did that, we moved on to some other factors.

Pure and potent ingredients

What the gummies were made of and what they lacked was maybe the crucial factor when we were making our selection. We went for vegan gummies as they’re the healthiest and most suitable for more people and gummies that don’t have any GMOs in them. We focused on finding Delta 8 gummy brands that are 100% natural and organic and free from chemicals and heavy metals in their composition.

Lab-tested

The most reliable and most relevant way to determine the high quality, the potency, the harmlessness, and the purity of a hemp product, is by reading the lab results. All of the Delta 8 products in this article have gone through testing in reputable and individual, third-party laboratories. We’ve looked through the lab results because they’re available on the official brands’ websites, for us, for you, and for everyone that’s interested in learning something more.

Money-back guarantees

When a brand offers a money-back guarantee, you can be sure of the quality of the product you’re interested in purchasing. If you change your mind and decide that you don’t want to enjoy the Delta 8 gummies you’ve already ordered, there’s a period in which you can return them to the brand and ask to get a refund for them. You’ll get your money back, proving that the money-back guarantee is a great way to protect yourself and your money.

Customers thoughts

We’ve gone through plenty of customer reviews to see if they were satisfied, what they liked, and what they didn’t like about the particular gummies. We’ve noticed the high levels of satisfaction and the high ratings that the users have left for these products. Unlike other CBD products, you can easily carry Delta 8 gummies for any trouble-free consumption, or on-the-go relaxation. Also, many regular and returning buyers showed us that the services of the brands are spotless. So, this was the best way to learn about their experiences and know what to expect from the gummies.

Buying Guide for Beginners: What Does Delta 8 Gummies Do?

Knowing what’s the proper Delta 8 dosage for you, the crucial factors you must pay attention to, and how to properly take care of the gummies are the crucial things that can make things a lot easier for you. This buying guide will teach you those things in the simplest way possible so let’s start by learning how to determine the proper dosage.

Proper dosage

Considering that everyone has a different weight, age, speed of the metabolism, tolerance to the THC, etc., the gummies will act differently, so the dosage will be different. It’s only understandable that those who are trying to eat Delta 8 gummies for the first time or who know that their tolerance to this cannabinoid is low should start by consuming the lowest amount of THC. Usually, 5mg is considered a low dose. And that’s easy to calculate. If one gummy has 20mg of THC, you just have to eat a quarter of it. Your tolerance will grow if you consume the gummies daily. So, when you start to notice that the gummies don’t do anything to you, it’s probably time to increase the dose.

People who have a high tolerance to the Delta 8 can consume anything between 45 and 150mg.

Factors To Consider When Buying Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles

Check the lab reports

The Certificates of Analysis are the best indicator of the gummies’ premium quality. From them, you can learn a lot about the product quality you want to purchase and use. Usually, the gummies are tested for the presence of heavy metals, additives, and other chemicals, and especially for their potency and harmlessness. The reputable brands always upload the results on their websites with evidence of their third party laboratory testing, so you can easily find them and read them. This is one of the best ways to be sure that the gummies are truly effective and safe to be used.

Discreetly packed

You probably want to take the gummies out with you, so you can eat one whenever you feel the need to, but who wants everyone to know what they’re consuming. To avoid that, it’s best to always go for discreetly packed gummies. They usually come in a small jar, bottle, or zip lock bag, and the gummies recommended in this article are all packed just as the regular gummies are, so no one will ever notice what they really are.

Potent

Pay attention for the gummies to be available in more than one potency, even if you’re a beginner. When your Delta 8 tolerance grows, you’d want to get stronger gummies, and by purchasing from a brand that offers different strengths, you’ll be able to continue eating the same gummies but with a larger amount of Delta 8 in them. If the brand doesn’t offer that, you can always increase the number of gummies you eat, but the availability of different potencies makes things a lot easier.

Proper storage

There are a few tips for keeping the gummies potent and of the same quality as when you purchased them. The most important thing is to not leave them under the sun or in warm places. The gummies will melt, and you won’t be able to use them anymore. So, make sure to keep them in a colder place. Some people even keep the gummies in their fridge, so you can put them there if you don’t know where.

Another important thing is to keep the gummies away from the reach of kids. Kids can easily mistake them for regular gummies, and we all know what can happen then.

Keep the gummies in the package they came in. If they’re in a zip lock bag, keep them in it. If they came packed in a bottle, let them stay there.

FAQs: Which Delta 8 Is The Strongest?

Are there any benefits I should expect from eating Delta 8 gummies?

Sure there are. You just have to consume the gummies regularly and always adhere to the recommended dosages from the brand that makes them. The following things are the benefits that you can expect to gain from the regular use of the Delta 8 gummies:

They might improve and enhance the quality of your sleep

They might help you destress and relax

They might speed up your metabolism work

They might alleviate your pains

They might put you in a happier mood

They might improve your concentration

Can I eat too many Delta 8 gummies?

You can eat as many Delta 8 gummies as you want, you can’t overdose, but that doesn’t mean that you should do that. If you think that ingesting a larger dose than what’s recommended for you will give you more benefits or stronger effects, you’re wrong. The only thing you’ll achieve is feeling uncomfortable, dizzy, and nauseous. In other words, you’ll totally ruin the smooth high you were hoping to enjoy. There’s no point in doing that, so always stick to the recommendations and to what feels best for your body.

What does it mean if the gummies are cruelty-free and vegan?

When it comes to making gummies, most of the brands are using animal-derived gelatin, which is pretty outdated nowadays. As the demand for vegan hemp goods grows, the brands are starting to think of ways to make their goods with vegan ingredients and cruelty-free practices. So, instead of using animal gelatine, some brands have started to use pectin, which comes from fruit, is natural, and is the best healthy alternative to gelatin.

Also, by implementing cruelty-free practices in the production method, no testing on animals has been made. So, buying and using vegan and cruelty-free Delta 8 gummies is the best choice for your health and everything around you.

Concluding Thoughts: Are Delta 8 Gummies Worth It?

So now, you have all the essential info about these gummies. You discovered the Delta-8 gummies made from the purest natural ingredients, highly potent, harmless, and delicious. So now it’s time to purchase those that attract you the most and enjoy their deliciousness. There’s nothing better than a sweet snack enriched with the beauties of the powerful cannabinoid such as Delta 8. It is also essential to conduct your fair share of research on the brand’s reputation before making a purchase of your favorite Delta 8 Gummies.

Remember that by choosing any gummies that are in this article, you’ll end up with the best quality ones, the most cost-efficient and safe for your health. Get them and get ready for the new experiences they’ll bring you.