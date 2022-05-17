Best Delta-8 Gummies In 2022: Get D8 THC Edibles From Top Marijuana Dispensary

Living in the 21st century isn’t really as fantastic as someone may have imagined in the past. However, there are some delicious Delta 8 gummies that you can chew on after a hectic day at work.

Have the best sleep and feel good every day with the best Delta 8 gummies you can find. And in this article, we will help you choose the best of the best.

All the products here are completely safe and legal. There may be a slew of articles that tell you what you should have and whatnot. But the truth of the matter is that a lot of content is generated by uninspired writers looking for a quick buck.

Save yourself from the frustration of falling into the trap of cheap, mediocre products. And now, without further delay, here we present to you the following:

Best Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand For Delta 8 Gummies; Editor’s Pick BudPop’s: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles Hollyweed: Highly Effective Weed Edibles From Top Weed Store Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of THC Products & D8 Gummies 3Chi: Recommended Weed Brand For Marijuana Edibles

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand For Delta 8 Gummies; Editor’s Pick

When you choose exhale, you get products with high potency and top-notch quality. That is why if you are looking for the full experience from a delta-8 gummy, go for Exhale.

The company caters to all audiences with fully organic, no animal gelatin, non-GMO products with no additives. And the most surprising fact is that it is a relatively new company among some of the most experienced ones but has a great following.

The brand extracts all the most important compounds from the Co2 extraction process. And not only that, but they also practice sustainable farming practices. All their hemp is produced in Colorado, USA.

You get a 750 mg jar of gummies when you buy from Exhale. These are third-party lab-tested products with COAs, which you can easily find on their website.

Also, the company caters to vegans as well by not using animal gelatin but instead opting for expensive but natural elements for the pectin.

Furthermore, you also get a treat of flavors in every jar ranging from grape, apple, pineapple, strawberry, and orange. The gummies are cute in different shapes and sizes, which might remind you of having non-euphoric candies as a child. However, these are not for kids!

Features

These are strong, premium-quality delta-8 gummies that give the fullest experience of any gummy on the market today. That is why Exhale is our top pick.

If you are looking to buy from Exhale, you get to choose from a 750 mg jar with 25 mg per gummy or a 1500 mg jar with 50 mg per gummies. Each jar has a total of 30 gummies. If you are a total beginner, you can even start with half a gummy.

However, if you can take the hit, the 1500 mg jar is the most potent one with flavors of apple, grape, orange, pineapple, and strawberry all mixed in.

Other Details:

30-day return if not satisfied

Free refund

Free shipping

Pros:

No compromise in quality,

Healthy alternative

Full-spectrum hemp

Fully Organic

Vegan friendly

Lab-tested with COAs

Cons:

No physical outlets

What Users Thought

It’s a new product but has relatively large customer feedback. They are mostly positive with people claiming to help them get that euphoric and relaxing effect with a clear head. Also, customers quite admire the easy 30-day full refund policy and free shipping across every order.

#2. BudPop’s: Strongest Delta 8 Gummies & THC Edibles

Budpopgives you not only the most aesthetically pleasing products but also the most potent. With each gummy containing 25 mg and in tasteful flavors of Strawberry Gelato & Blue Dream, you can’t go wrong with Budpop.

Features

Although a relatively new company, the company is a product of veterans in the hemp industry professionals. They believe in providing safe and easy alternatives for people suffering from chronic pain, anxiety, depression, or other stress-related daily life issues.

Thus, they have a fitting motto that says, “pop plants, not pills.” As with the most trusted brands, their products are lab tested and free of animal gelatin, GMO, and other artificial agents.

When you buy from Budpop, you can choose gummies in two flavors in a 625 mg jar.

Other Details:

14-day return policy for unopened orders

Orders are processed quickly

Pros

Use the Co2 extraction process

Legal and safe hemp grown in the US

Good for beginners

Third-party lab-tested

Beautiful packaging

Free shipping on orders over 50 USD

14-day refund policy

Cons

No physical outlet

No money-back guarantee

What Do Customers Say

It does not have as many customers to see substantial feedback as a new company. However, almost all of the comments on the product have been great.

#3. Hollyweed: Highly Effective Weed Edibles From Top Weed Store

Hailing from California, Hollyweed CBD brings you the most potent, vegan-friendly, GMO-free gummies in a variety of flavors. Hollyweed produces all of its CBD and Delta- 8 products in FDA-approved plants. In addition, all their products are lab tested by third parties.

Features

When you buy these gummies from Hollyweed, they give you 10 packs so that you can enjoy all the flavors.

Depending on the size, each pack may contain 25 mg- 100 mg of Delta-8 THC per Delta 8 gummy. Enjoy flavors such as pineapple, apple, strawberry, orange, and grape.

If you are new to delta-8 gummies, you should start with a half-gummy and then increase your dose if you want to.

Just like with any edibles, the euphoria begins in about two hours. Once it hits, you will feel completely relaxed, focused, and motivated.

Other Details:

Processing/shipping takes 1 to 3 business days

Refunds available for unshipped orders

Contact by phone or email

Full 30-day money-back guarantee

Pros:

Good taste

Variety in potency

Good for recreational purposes

Great for the weekends!

It gives you a good night’s sleep

Cons

No physical outlet

What Customers Say:

People find the flavors very tasty. The best thing about it, it gives them a nostalgia about having candies as a kid. Also, people are happy that the products are free of animal gelatin and artificial tasting.

It helps them relax and take their mind off stress. It also helped them with their appetite and sleep. Also, most are impressed with the fast delivery.

Some claim it even helped with anxiety, exhaustion, and muscle pain. Some even mentioned that it helped them manage irritation of the skin.

And almost all talked about the potency of the product.

#4. Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of THC Products & D8 Gummies

If you want the highest-rated gummies on the market, this is it. Diamond CBD offers delta-8 gummies with 10 mg delta-8 and 10 CBD, giving you the best of both compounds. They even offer free 2-shipping on orders above USD 100.

Features

With a lot of focus on research and development, Diamond is the best in class for this line of products. They are also big in promoting sustainable practices and providing the best customer experience possible, which explains them being highly rated.

Using experts in the field, including scientists and the best budtenders, Diamond doesn’t compromise in providing optimum quality and purity in its chill plus delta-8 squares gummies. Not only this, but they also use 100% natural ingredients without artificial agents or GMOs.

Besides gummies, the company also provides various choices for customers looking for the best hemp-based products.

The only sad part is that they don’t offer variety in their potency. Nevertheless, you can find a variety of flavors like blueberry, mango, and watermelon.

Other Details:

Exchange and refund for damaged goods,

30-day return period in unopened

Fast shipping on orders above 100 dollars.

Pros:

Practices sustainability

Mango flavored gummies

Industry-standard Co2 extraction process

Third-party lab tested

Fully organic

Vegan friendly

Cons:

Less variety in potency

What Customers Say:

Many of the customers are delighted with the delicious flavors, especially mango! Being a highly rated brand, you can get a lot of positive customer reviews. It works like a charm, offers great customer care policies, and provides quick shipping.

A lot of people claim to use gummies to help relieve muscle ache, anxiety, chronic pain, and recreation.

#5. 3Chi: Recommended Weed Brand For Marijuana Edibles

Presenting a very popular product from a very popular name in the hemp business. 3Chi Delta-8 gummies are for you if you are looking for the best value for money products. They are wallet friendly and taste fantastic. This is good, especially if you are just trying out delta-8 gummies.

Features

3Chi is a brainchild of a frustrated scientist looking to create the best balance in taste and potency. Not only that but also to provide people with a healthy product as a substitute for addictive and expensive medicinal drugs such as opiates.

3Chi uses only the best hemp produced in the US itself, and all its hemp derived products are lab tested by North Coast Analytical Labs. You can view the results online.

If you choose to purchase 3Chi hemp derived Delta-8 Gummies, you can get an 8-count pack containing each gummy containing 200 mg. With that, you also get to choose either black raspberry or watermelon flavors.

Other Details:

Shipping takes 1-4 business days

10-day return policy

Pros:

Budget-friendly

More shipping options

Organic and GMO-free

Rarity in flavor

Cons

Only ships within the US

No physical outlet

What Customers Say:

As we mentioned, these gummies are known for their great balance of taste and value for money.

Customers claim to feel relaxed, stress-free, and motivated. Talking about the potency, some even claim half a gummy is enough to help them feel euphoric.

Even though the gummy acts quick to show effect, most claim that the effects only last for a short time. And being a very popular product, one must not miss out when there is stock.

Mostly, users claimed to have better sleep, less anxiety, and more clarity after using these delta-8 gummies.

How We Chose These Weed Gummy Bear?

Well, in a highly saturated market, there are a few things to look into to spot the best brands. This way, you can choose the best of the best the CBD market has to offer.

We help make the hassle of finding the right brand very easy. Therefore, do check our full review of all the brands listed and the method we used to gather products for this list.

The most important thing we looked into was what the customers say about a particular brand because that’s where a good brand separates from the rest. We also looked into how the brands source their hemp and produce their hemp products.

Are they vegan-friendly? Do they use the standard and safe industry practices and promote sustainability? These are some of the questions we asked. And finally, the overall quality of the product and the experience after purchase.

We also tried and tested the gummies ourselves as well.

Things to Consider Before Purchasing D8 THC Edibles

Even though we have created a list ready for you, if you want to do your own research, these are the some of the things that you should focus on:

Quality

If you want the best tasting, highly potent, and effective products, go for quality over quantity. Read customer reviews, check if a brand has its products lab tested, and make sure there are no additives.

Ingredients

Read all the ingredients listed to make sure no harmful chemicals are found since many cheap ass brands do this.

When you go for such brands, you end up damaging your health instead. You can even get an allergic reaction or have some unwanted side effects. If you are a vegan, you will need to read the ingredients to make sure no animal gelatin has been used in the gummies.

Also, if you are into living healthy and eating pure, make sure products are gluten-free and made with non-GMO such as the ones we have listed today.

Third-Party Lab Testing

If you want assurance regarding the quality, make sure a brand is transparent about the method and ingredients used. These can be done by checking if a brand has its product lab tested and also has the results online for everyone to see.

Variety

Great brands offer a variety in flavor, potency, dosage, and packages. Therefore, when buying a jar of delta-8 gummy for yourself, see if the brand offers a variety to choose from. You may be just starting out or are a legend, but having choices catered for you is the one to go for.

Price

Good gummies don’t come cheap. Don’t compromise on quality. But if you want value for money, there are brands that do that too. However, good delta-8 gummies are expensive.

This is so, the best hemp takes a lot of time, energy, and money to produce. Also, Delta 8 is pretty tough to extract from hemp plants.

Company Reputation

The cannabis market is filled with a huge list of brands. In order to sort out the best, go for the brands that are recognized by prominent industry folks, look for those that have a lot of customer feedback, and make sure the brands are transparent about the production and ingredients used. Only highly rated brands with a good brand reputation are known to show the lab results and offer assurance to its customers.

How To Take The Dosage

As with edibles, it takes some time for the body to process them. That is why you start feeling the effects generally within 2 hours.

In between this time, you might take more than you should, so be patient. Not everyone is made the same; some may feel the effects earlier, while others may feel the effects later.

But always start with a small dose if you are new. Don’t worry; you won’t overdose or get addicted, but it is wise to start slow and then take up the pace once your tolerance level rises.

Or you can also choose to maintain a usual dose which is the best idea to keep the effects and the gummies lasting for a long time.

If you need help, read the label, and follow the instructions properly, and there is nothing that you will have to worry about.

You can have half a gummy at the beginning. You can have a whole, but just follow what your body tells you after you have consumed it for a substantial amount of time.

You can even take two a day if you think you are now able to. But remember, take it recreationally and make sure you are not being involved with heavy machinery or driving after you take them.

If you want to aid in your chronic pain, depression, stress, anxiety, or any other health issue, take proper advice from your doctor. They will give you the best advice depending on your body composition.

And the most important part, if you are already taking medications for some condition or may have an underlying condition, do not use these products before you take proper consultation from a trained professional in the medical field.

We are good reviewers but no expert in telling you what is good for your health. We don’t know what issues you may be facing; that is why when we write such a review, we think of the general population.

And talking about the legality of the product, the farm bill exclusively says that any hemp product containing no less than 0.3 percent THC is safe and legal. Also, the CBD extracted must be from hemp plants.

Although these delta-8 gummies contain 0.3 percent THC, you will not fail a drug test because it is a very small amount. However, the legality is still a bit blurry; with most states giving delta-8 a legal pass, some states do not. Therefore, make sure you know the rules of the state you are living in.

Also, the legal age to consume and purchase CBD gummies is 21 years.

FAQs About Delta 8 THC Gummies

Q1. How Safe Is It to Consume Delta 8 THC?

All the products we listed are completely safe. They offer the best quality, potency, and beneficial effects. They are all lab-tested and transparent about the production practices and high quality ingredients used.

These gummies are not safe only when you consume a high dose within a short period of time. Taking too much at once can give you anxiety, make you feel paranoid, and you may make decisions you will regret later. However, you will not overdose.

Speaking of legality, just make sure your state allows the use of delta-8 gummies, which most states do. This is how you can safely consume delta-8 gummies.

Q2. How Long Does It Take for The Effects of Delta-8 Gummies to Show?

As we mentioned before, this depends on your body composition. In all of the hemp-based products, edibles are the ones that take the most time to kick in. This is because they must first pass through the digestion process to enter your bloodstream and make it to all parts of your body.

Some may experience the effects in less than 30 minutes, while some may experience them after one or two hours of consumption.

Other delta-8 products like vape and tinctures take way less time. But not everyone enjoys vaping, smoking, or tasting the pure earthy taste of CBD.

Q3. What Can Someone Expect After Eating Delta-8 Gummies?

After consuming delta-8 gummies, you may feel an increase in appetite, more clarity in your thinking, dive deep into everything when thinking, explore all the ideas in your head, feel less stressed out, feel relaxed after work, lose stress, get more motivation, feel calm and feel relief from pain. Also, you may see an uptick in your libido and, most importantly, great sex!

After consuming delta-8 gummies for a certain amount of time, you will be prepared to try more CBD products or even cannabis-based products. When you start slow, you will start noticing how your body reacts and save yourself from having too much THC at one go. This happens a lot when people who aren’t used to cannabis try it at a high dose which may not be high for others.

However, if you don’t want anything to do with cannabis, with delta-8 CBD gummies provide you the same effects in a moderate amount, leaving you with a clear head instead of a terrified paranoid mind. This makes Delta-8 the best substitute to realize the euphoric yet controlled effect of the beautiful natural plant we call hemp and cannabis.

Also, it may be good to note that if you are new and take too much at one go, even delta-8 can instead amplify your anxiety, nevertheless, only for a while, but that isn’t a pleasant experience.

Q4. Is It Safe to Take Delta 8 Gummies on A Daily Basis?

Delta-8 gummies are a good alternative for other opiates due to their medicinal properties. In addition, it helps to ease the stress from your daily life. However, when you consume them every day, your tolerance level rises, and you may need a greater dose to feel the same effects.

Q5. How Much Delta 8 Gummies Is Safe for Beginners?

Most Delta 8 THC edible gummies contain 10–40 mg of THC each gummy. However, some may have very less or even none. If you are new, a 10 mg dose is best. If you are experienced, a 40 mg dose is recommended.

Q6. How to Consume Delta 8 Gummies?

Delta 8 gummies are meant to be chewed. You simply take one and pop it in your mouth. Some people choose to actually swallow the whole thing, but most chew it into small bits.

Q7. Are Delta-8 Gummies Dangerous?

Well, they are not dangerous, but if you use other CBD products, the Delta 8 gummies can be intense at first, provided you don’t follow the instructions on the labels.

Q8. Will Delta-8 Edibles Make Me High?

Delta-8 gummies contain THC. THC is the reason why people feel euphoria. It is a psychoactive chemical, and it is meant to make you high. However, the high from delta-8 gummies is substantially less intense than the conventional THC product.

Q9. Can Delta 8 Gummies Be Dissolved in Water?

Yes, you can dissolve them in water-based drinks and consume them. This will help you get the same effect as swallowing or chewing them.

Q10. What Is the Quickest Way to Dissolve Gummy Bears?

You can use salt water to dissolve delta-8 gummy bears in the shortest amount of time.

Q11. What Is the High of Delta-8 Like?

You will feel relaxed, mellow, chilled with good clarity, and no running thoughts that make you go anxious or stressed out, provided you take the right amount.

Q12. Will 100 Mg of Delta-8 Get You High?

Some beginners might feel high at only 10 mg of Delta-8, but others require 20 mg or more.

Q13. Does Delta-8 Make Your Eyes Red?

Yes, it does.

Q14. Why Does Delta-8 Make Me Nervous?

If delta-8 is making you nervous, it is because you took more than you should and feel anxious. The reason also could be that you are already an anxious person who is getting used to the elevated effects of delta-8 gummies. Start with half a gummy, and that may help you move over the feeling of nervousness and feel more relaxed.

Q15. What Effect Does Delta 8 Have on Your Brain?

The ingredients in the delta-8 gummy attach to the cannabinoid receptors in your brain. Once it does, you will start experiencing positive changes in your neurological system. This changes how you feel and think.

Q16. What Is Delta-8?

Delta-8 tetrahydrocannabinol or delta-8 THC is naturally found in the cannabis plant. It can be derived from marijuana or hemp, both of which are varieties of cannabis plants. Hemp plants are legal and have only minute traces of THC.

Delta-8 THC is psychoactive, meaning it can make you feel high, albeit not as strong as delta-9 THC. Delta-8 THC is just one of many cannabinoids produced within the cannabis plant. Since delta-8 THC is found in minute traces in legal hemp, it is used to produce concentrated amounts of delta-8 THC.

Conclusion: Top Weed Dispensary To Buy Marijuana Edibles

We made sure you get the best choice; therefore, we chose these five most loved, the most reputable, and the best brands.

Your choice now purely depends on what potency you choose, what dosage you feel is right, what price you settle for, or just what fits your criteria for the ‘best’ brand according to you. We have provided you with the tools to decipher what a great quality delta-8 edibles is.

Therefore, now it is your turn to decide and choose what is the best brand for you. To start, simply go over all the brands highlighted above. Then, go check public reviews, check out google, Reddit, credible sources like ours, and so on.

And in the end, remember to consult a doctor if you want more assurance. You may have an underlying condition; you may be taking other medications, too. Therefore, speak to the local doctor to ensure you make the right decision.

Also, check the legality of delta-8 gummies in your state just. And when you are done with that, how about you sit back, relax, and enjoy a good delta-8 gummy. Nevertheless, if you find it too sweet or not your cup of tea, there are various alternatives to explore.

