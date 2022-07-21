Best Delta 8 Gummies In 2022: Buy Top THC Edibles & Marijuana Gummies From Delta 8 Stores

Delta 8 is a softer version of Delta 9 THC, with less psychoactive effects and more medicinal properties. As the legalization of the best Delta 8 gummies spreads to more states, consumers discover the many benefits of these gummies. However, the recent popularity of these goods has resulted in a proliferation of companies making fraudulent claims about the quality of their product. With so many brands on the market, choosing a trustworthy one cannot be easy.

As a consumer, it is suggested to make sure to do your research before selecting a Delta 8 brand. We did the job and chose the most reputable brands to save you time.

Top 5 Delta 8 Gummies for Sale

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies On The Market BudPop – Strongest THC Edibles With Strongest Weed Gummies Hollyweed CBD– Premium Delta 8 Gummy Bears For Relaxation Diamond CBD – Online Weed Store For Quality Delta 8 THC Edibles 3Chi – Popular Delta 8 THC Gummy Brand To Buy Recreational Marijuana

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies On The Market

Thanks to its organic, effective products, this Los Angeles-based brand called Exhale Wellness, has quickly become a leading name in the cannabinoid industry. This manufacturer is focused on health and safety and has resonated with consumers, leading to rapid growth.

Exhale also offers other great hemp-derived products such as oils, flowers, edibles, etc. But, mostly, we recommend their Delta 8 gummies as they can result in improved functioning, euphoria, and relaxation.

The reviews on their website show that this brand is trustworthy, producing goods of high quality. Their manufacturing process is displayed transparently, which builds confidence in their product.

Features

The Exhale Wellness team only uses the best quality hemp in their products, extracted with the CO2 technique, and is highly recommended by theislandnow. This makes the products more concentrated and effective, without using any harsh chemicals. All of the products are organic and vegan, using only plant-based ingredients.

All products are tested in third-party labs to ensure they are safe and free of any harmful substances. This way, you can be certain that the edibles are of the highest quality.

Most importantly, buyers have given the site and its products positive feedback. Many consumers are happy to know that they can have a safe, legal, and uplifting experience with Exhale’s products. The company’s clear dose guidelines are also helpful for newcomers.

Pros

A diverse selection of products

The Delta 8 gummies are vegan-friendly, cruelty-free, and made with organic and natural ingredients

Third-party lab tested

A 30-day money-back guarantee

There is free shipping within the U.S. on all orders

Cons

They’re slightly more expensive than similar products

Customer experience

Reading the reviews on Exhale’s website, it’s easy to see why these products are so popular. People love how potent and effective they are, and external reviewers have also praised the brand for delivering everything it promises.

These Delta 8 gummies offer an earthy yet sweet and healthy yet nourishing effect that customers swear by. That’s why they’re highly recommended by regular users!

While some customers had negative experiences, others had great buying experiences with the use of Exhale Wellness’ edibles. The company has a 30-day money-back guarantee and free shipping, and its website is fast and provides detailed information to users. Additionally, they refund and accept used and opened packages, making the experience more convenient and easy for customers.

#2. BudPop – Strongest THC Edibles With Strongest Weed Gummies

The team behind this brand is both young and experienced, and it was created in 2021 but quickly took the hemp market by storm. BudPop’s main focus is on manufacturing high-quality Delta 8 THC products, which has earned them a strong reputation. However, the company has branched out into making products with cannabinoids like CBD and, more recently, HHC.

BudPop is headquartered in Los Angeles, California, and its team of experts in research, sourcing, and manufacturing has a combined 30 years of experience in the industry. BudPop’s hemp is sourced from farms in Nevada that follow strict rules and guidelines outlined in the 2018 Farm Bill.

In addition to providing products that are sent to independent certified labs for safety and quality testing, BudPop also offers free shipping on all orders to states where hemp products can legally be purchased. New customers can also take advantage of a 20% discount on their orders, and every order is backed by a satisfaction guarantee of 30 days.

Features

BudPop has an extensive catalog of Delta 8 products, but the gummies are particularly noteworthy. They come in three delicious varieties: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream Berry, and, most recently, Watermelon Zkittlez. Gummies are available in bottles of 625 mg of Delta 8 THC, or 25 mg per gummy.

If you’re looking to relax and chill after a long day, the Strawberry Gelato gummies are a great choice. For a euphoric experience, go with the Blue Dream Berry strain. And if you want a hybrid strain that’s great for relaxing and increasing your concentration, try the Watermelon Zkittlez gummies.

When taking BudPop Delta 8 gummies for the first time, start with one gummy and wait 45 minutes to an hour to see how your body reacts. Some people may need to take an additional gummy, depending on their natural tolerance of cannabinoids. Do not take too many Delta 8 gummies at once, especially if you are new to hemp products, as you may not know how your body will react.

Pros

Hemp sourced from Nevada is organic

100% natural ingredients

A third-party lab has tested

Satisfaction guarantee provided

New customers receive a 20% discount and free shipping

These edibles are vegan-friendly and safe for consumption

Different flavors are available, and it is easy to place an order

Cons

They do not offer refunds for used goods, and they are only available for purchase online

Customer experience

The customer reviews for BudPop are positive, which shows that the brand is on the right path to success. In fact, the brand could soon become the number one Delta 8 brand because of the high quality of its Delta 8 gummies and the considerate customer policies.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Premium Delta 8 Gummy Bears For Relaxation

The next company on our list is Hollyweed CBD. This company specializes in CBD products and has over a decade of experience in the organic food industry. The founders of Hollyweed are very knowledgeable about the food business and have quickly earned a prominent place in the market.

Hollyweed CBD is focused on providing effective products and ensuring customer satisfaction. At every production stage, cleanliness and safety measures are taken to ensure the highest possible product quality.

Hollyweed CBD’s hemp-derived Delta 8 gummy edibles are pretty potent and start showing results quickly. You can find every detail of the ingredients and their sources on the brand’s official website. The brand provides all the details as it’s trustworthy. In a nutshell, Hollyweed CBD’s gummies are worth trying that can help you solve various health issues.

Features

The quality of Hollyweed CBD’s products is maintained by following strict extraction protocols. The cannabis plant used by Hollyweed CBD is carefully grown in the fields of Colorado under the supervision of professionals, resulting in a top-quality product.

The hemp plants used to make Delta 8 gummies are 100% natural and organic, gluten-free, vegan, and free from chemicals. Pectin, not gelatin, is used in their formation, making them highly effective.

The Delta 8 THC gummies by Hollyweed CBD are effective against stress, anxiety, and insomnia issues. The Delta 8 gummies go through third-party lab testing to ensure the highest quality of ingredients and that there are no impurities in the end product. These certifications give customers a reason to trust the brand.

Hollyweed CBD also supplies a 30-days money-back guarantee, so you can return the product for a full refund if it doesn’t work for you. This policy gives customers the confidence to try out the brand without fear of wasting their money. If you’re examining high-quality products and effective results with customer-friendly policies, Hollyweed CBD’s gummies should be your priority.

Pros

These gummies are effective for anxiety, pain, and insomnia

They are third-party lab tested and use organic hemp

The gummies are vegan-friendly and are produced from hemp grown on a superior Colorado farm

A money-back guarantee of 30 days is offered

Cons

The Delta 8 gummies are only available for purchase online

Customer experience

Delta8 THC gummies by Hollyweed are a popular product among customers looking for relief from various ailments. These Delta 8 gummies come in several delicious flavors and potencies and are vegan and safe for consumption.

Many regular customers report positive results within a short period of time. Delta 8 THC gummies are praised for their ability to help with anxiety, insomnia, and other issues, with very few reported side effects.

#4. Diamond CBD – Online Weed Store For Quality Delta 8 THC Edibles

Our research has revealed that Diamond CBD Delta 8 gummies are one of the top products on the cannabis market. These Delta 8 gummies are manufactured using CO2 extraction, which results in pure, safe, and highly potent products. The company also employs legal and organic hemp, non-GMO ingredients, and environmentally responsible manufacturing practices, which ensures that you receive a high-quality product.

These Delta 8 gummies are affordable and offer a variety of unique tastes. With 50 pieces in each jar, you can mix and match to find your perfect flavor combination. Delta 8 THC levels vary per gummy, with the Original, Island Mix, Sunshine Mix, Blueberry, Mango, and Watermelon flavors containing 25 milligrams, and the Watermelon flavor containing 20 milligrams.

Diamond CBD strives to use organic ingredients for its Delta 8 gummies. All of their products are laboratory tested to ensure customer satisfaction and safety. They also offer free shipping on orders over $100 and a 30-day return policy for any dissatisfied customers.

Features

The Delta 8 gummies have been third-party tested in a laboratory, and the findings are available online. They are manufactured with natural and organic ingredients from reputable sources and are suitable for both novice and experienced users.

Like any excellent brand, Diamond CBD uses CO2 extraction to collect and purify its Delta 8 substance. The concentrate is monitored at each stage of its development, from the crude state to the final state. This results in the most potent possible effect while still maintaining a balanced and smooth feeling. As a result, you may be confident that these Delta 8 gummies will create only positive, sedative side effects.

Pros

Their infused Delta 8 gummies are made with superior ingredients that maintain a consistent flavor profile

They offer a variety of taste varieties, and all of the products are third-party laboratory tested

All US orders are followed with a 30-day money-back guarantee

Only natural ingredients used

Cons

The prices for these Delta 8 gummies may appear high

Customer experience

Diamond CBD is dedicated to offering customers safe, effective, and high-quality hemp products. The company is responsible and honest, and it prioritizes the health and well-being of its customers through sound manufacturing procedures and quality products.

Diamond CBD’s customers have praised the company’s candies for their variety and fruity taste. Numerous positive reviews have been received for the hassle-free return policy, which is valid for 30 days from delivery and applies only to unopened merchandise.

#5. 3Chi – Popular Delta 8 THC Gummy Brand To Buy Recreational Marijuana

3Chi is probably one of the most reputable brands for high-quality hemp products. In 2019, they made a groundbreaking discovery in extracting pure Delta 8 THC from natural hemp. This made them the first brand to introduce legal THC-based products to the American market. 3Chi’s product line is dependable, and clients can be confident in the quality of their products.

3Chi uses safe extraction methods and organic hemp grown lawfully in the United States. Their Delta 8 gummies do not contain any gluten and are vegan. Most of the ingredients are natural, with only flavors and colors added. A third-party lab tests the Delta 8 gummies. The added flavors are fantastic, as they mask the hemp’s earthy tones.

3Chi’s gummies are offered in three flavors: black raspberry, strawberry, and watermelon. You can choose between packs of 8 or 16 gummies.

Features

3Chi only uses the finest hemp from American farms that are certified as organic ones. Their manufacturing and extraction methods are of the highest quality, ensuring that their products are safe and reliable.

They have a wide selection of hemp-derived products on their website, and they are completely transparent about their manufacturing process and the natural ingredients used in their products. They also provide independent laboratory test results to back up their claims.

This brand is known for being open and trustworthy. Their products are tested in an outside laboratory before being made available to consumers, ensuring that only the highest quality items are produced. It’s so easy to see why they are so popular because their goods are safe to use and don’t include any dangerous components. The lab reports for each of their items are easily accessible on their website, ensuring the greatest quality and safety.

The 3Chi’s products are made of high-quality hemp, and the company makes sure to only use the best plants in their products. They consider all aspects of the plant, from seedling to harvesting, making sure they are using the best quality plants. You can find the lab findings on their website to guarantee that their products are truly among the best.

Pros

Superior quality at an affordable price

Their three wonderful flavors are perfect for vegans and gluten-intolerant individuals and have been lab-tested for exceptional quality

Ingredients may also aid in the treatment of anxiety

May relieve stress

Cons

There is no remark of international shipping on the brand’s website

Some artificial colors and flavors are used in the products

Customer experience

The vast majority of consumers say that 3Chi’s edibles have helped them develop a positive outlook. Because the company’s products are affordably priced, most customers are happy to purchase them again and again without breaking the bank.

Customers appreciate the flavor and the immediate effects of the brand’s Delta 8 gummies. Many believe that these have helped them improve their focus, mental clarity, and pain and anxiety management.

How Did We Choose These Products While Buying Online Delta 8 THC Edibles & Marijuana Gummies?

Many products on the market are making bold claims to be Delta 8 gummies, but not all of them are created equal. We wanted to save you some time and effort by creating a list of the best five companies producing Delta 8 gummies, based on various factors.

It’s important to be careful when choosing Delta 8 products, as many on the market are not regulated or safe. Look for aspects of a product that help ensure it is legitimate, such as third-party lab testing. This helped us curate our list of the top 5 Delta 8 brands this year.

Brand’s reputation

We looked at how well-known and popular the brand is. We read through lots of reviews and comments on social media. This allowed us to narrow down our choices to the brands with the most positive reviews. It was really interesting to see which brand is trusted by many people for its good products and great customer experience.

Product’s details

After examining the ingredients and makeup of various products, we only included those deemed safe and free of harmful chemicals or irritants. We also considered the THC content of each product, ensuring that it did not exceed the safe limit of 0.3% Delta 9 THC. By doing this, we can ensure that users will have a positive and safe experience with the products on this list.

We observed each product’s effectiveness and found that it ultimately depends on the composition and how Delta 8 THC is fused with other ingredients. We only wanted to present to you the Delta 8 gummies of the highest quality, so we looked for the strongest and most efficient ones.

Options

The variety of the Delta 8 gummies was also researched, as it allows customers to pick a product according to their needs. This is meaningful because it gives customers the freedom of choice. Different variations, like flavor, size, price, or shape, were observed to see how diverse the range was.

Pricing

Pricing is an important aspect to look out for when choosing a Delta 8 product. We selected products that offer a good balance of quality and quantity at a reasonable price point.

Customer’s experience

When choosing the best Delta 8 THC gummies, we focused on consumer reviews and customer service. We only considered products that had a good number of reviews, and we read those reviews to get a sense of what other consumers thought. We also looked at customers who reported good experiences to get an idea of the quality of customer service. This investigation was an important part of our process to bring you the best Delta 8 THC edibles.

We chose brands and products with great customer service so you would have a smooth buying experience. We believe consumers deserve to be treated fairly, so we only selected brands with flexible return and shipping policies.

Guide to Help You Make the Best Choices When Buying Delta 8 THC Gummies

There is a wide array of Delta 8 THC products on the market, and it can be difficult to know which ones are high quality and which ones to avoid. A good way to ensure you’re getting a delicious and reliable snack is to purchase Delta 8 THC gummies from a reliable brand. Doing your research on brands and products ahead of time will help you make the best choices for your needs.

What to Look for?

Source

Before making any purchases, always check local laws to ensure that you are not breaking them. Many states have legalized CBD; however, Delta 8 THC should be extracted from hemp in order for it to be legal. This means that the Delta 9 THC content should be 0.3% or less.

Every company that sells D8 products should be able to provide independent lab results that confirm this fact. Additionally, it is important to check where the company sources its hemp from. For example, hemp should come from a local farm with fertile and clean soil, free of pesticides, heavy metals, mold, etc.

Manufacturing process

The production process is always something to keep an eye on, especially when it comes to Delta 8 THC. This complex molecule is extracted and purified using delicate and precise methods, as hemp plants naturally contain such small amounts. To assure that the product you are consuming is pure and potent, always check the production processes. For example, the gummies we reviewed in this article were made using either CO2 or ethanol extraction, both of which guarantee product purity and potency.

Besides, check production methods for any chemicals, pesticides, metals, or other hazardous substances that could seep into the Delta 8. Your health and safety should always be a priority, so look for companies that list their production methods and have them validated by external bodies.

Ingredients

The provider you have chosen should display the ingredients used in their product on their website. Customers may have medical issues or sensitivities that certain ingredients could exacerbate, so it is important to be aware of the product before purchasing it. For example, if you want to buy fruity Delta 8 THC gummies, the ingredients list should include Delta 8 THC oil with natural berry flavors.

Some manufacturers add synthetic chemicals to their products to improve taste, effectiveness, and durability. While these additions can have advantages, they can also have long-term consequences. We recommend you buy edibles from companies that only use natural components.

Independent lab testing

All reputable brands will post the results of third-party lab testing of their products to ensure purity. However, a small number of brands will avoid this instead of faking results in their favor. Tests can show whether a product is low or high in Delta 9 THC, which would make it illegal. Worse still, it could confirm the presence of contaminants, metals, and bleaches.

If a company is unwilling or unable to share a Certificate of Analysis (COA), it might be best to avoid purchasing products from those ones.

Reviews

Research is essential when it comes to purchasing decisions, especially with the increasing number of brands taking advantage of the new and relatively regulated cannabis market.

Checking different sites and forums for reviews can help ensure that you’re getting a quality product and not being scammed. Be aware that some brands will post fake reviews to boost sales.

What to Avoid?

Additives

Ideally, the gummies should only contain Delta 8, a gummy base, and organic flavoring. Preservatives are not necessary due to the gummies’ naturally long shelf-life. Artificial flavoring is also unnecessary as fruit juice is a healthier and more delicious option. However, many companies choose to use synthetic ingredients instead of natural ones.

Impurities

It can be difficult to obtain pure Delta 8 THC. Hemp typically contains only trace amounts of this compound. Although marijuana typically contains more Delta 8 than hemp, the products made from marijuana would be illegal in most places. Thus, companies must extract their Delta 8 from hemp and then dilute it to ensure the lowest possible THC content.

No matter what method is used, it probably involves harsh chemicals, solvents, and acids. It also takes a lot of expertise and special equipment to do the job properly and produce a clean product. Not every company has these things, but many of them will say they do. The best way to find out is to look at the results of independent lab tests.

Bleach

Delta 8 THC extract usually has a pink hue, but many believe that clear products are purer. One company started bleaching their Delta 8, and others followed suit, making this a trend in the industry. However, bleaching is unnecessary and can be dangerous, as it adds toxic compounds to the product. Choose Delta 8 THC products that are not bleached.

FAQs On Delta 8 Edible Gummies

Q1. Is it safe to consume Delta 8 THC gummies?

All of the Delta 8 THC gummies reviewed are completely lab tested for purity, potency, safety, and quality. These gummies do not contain large amounts of Delta 9 THC. Instead, they contain 0.3% or less, making them federally legal. Some of these gummies do not contain Delta 9 THC at all. In addition, these gummy edibles mostly contain all-natural and organic ingredients. If you enjoy the Delta 8 ‘high’ effect, these Delta 8 gummies are a great way to get it.

The key safety issue with Delta 8 gummies is making sure you consume the proper amount for your personal needs. If you eat too many of these D8 gummies, you could experience anxiety and paranoia, just as you would with Delta 9 edibles. It’s best to start slowly and determine what dose works best for you.

Q2. Do Delta 8 gummies make you feel dizzy?

If you are new to Delta 8 world, you may experience dizziness. However, if you are already an experienced user, your body will handle it differently. You can efficiently handle the dizziness by consuming the Delta 8 gummies right before bedtime.

Avoid taking them during the day so that your everyday tasks are not disturbed. If you do not feel dizzy or sleepy after consuming the Delta 8 gummies, you can eat them at any time of the day.

Q3. How long does it take to feel the effect of a Delta 8 gummy?

There is no set time for how long it takes for a Delta 8 gummy to take effect, as it varies depending on the individual and the dosage. If you are new to Delta 8, it is recommended by several businesses to start with half of a 20-milligrams gummy. Some people may experience the full effects with just half of the gummy, while others may need to take the whole gummy or two.

It is always better to be safe than sorry when it comes to taking medication, so it is preferable to eat only half of the gummy, wait a few minutes to see how your body reacts, and then decide whether or not to take the remaining half. You can still take a little more if needed, but there is no going back once a certain quantity has been taken.

Conclusion: Delta 8 THC Gummy Brands To Buy Recreational Weed & Marijuana Edibles

We went through many brands to create this article, so we’re confident that there’s something for everyone here. Our chosen companies have great reputations and are always coming up with new and innovative products to support their customers’ health and well-being.

Choose Delta 8 gummies that will make you feel good and that you’ll enjoy the flavor of, Don’t forget to leave a review to help out other shoppers!