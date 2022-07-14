Best Delta 8 Gummies In 2022: Buy THC Edibles From Top 5 Weed Stores Online

Delta 8 is a legal cannabinoid type. Whether you smoke or not, we chose a product that meets everyone’s lifestyle – the gummies.

Cannabinoids can be found in many shapes and sizes, which is good news for those who like the effects of the cannabinoids but do not prefer smoking them. The Delta 8 gummies are just a regular sugary snack infused with pure Delta 8 THC.

We opt for the gummies because they seem like a product suitable for most customers. As a Delta 8 THC product, the best delta 8 gummies might be perfect for those seeking long-lasting THC effects.

So, let’s review all the advantages these gummies have.

Top 5 Brands Offering Delta 8 Gummies & Edibles

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice BudPop – Most Potent Strawberry Gelato Weed Edibles For Relaxation Hollyweed CBD – Vegan Delta 8 Gummies With Strongest THC Content Diamond CBD – Organic & Gluten Free Delta 8 THC Edible Gummies 3Chi – Non-GMO Delta 8 Gummies To Instill Euphoria

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

Intro

No other brand can take Exhale’s place because of multiple reasons. Let’s begin with the incredible product offer. You can find dozens of products made of a single cannabinoid or a blend of two or more. Their ingredients are 100% organic and vegan, so a larger circle of people can use them.

According to theislandnow, they are free of allergens and GMOs, side effects, and chemicals and would not make you high or paranoid. The ingredients used in all Exhale products, including the gummies, are tested for safety and purity. You can check the reports on your own and ensure their accuracy. The COAs are available on the official Exhale Wellness website.

Exhale offers free shipping on all purchases to make the satisfaction even bigger without setting a minimum value for qualification.

If you do not like the product, you can return it to the seller and get the total paid amount back. Exhale gives 30 to 45 days to request a refund or return.

Features

The gummies are available in the potency of 750 mg and 1,500 mg. They come in two shapes, cubes and fruits.

You can not choose only one flavor because the gummies are available in a fruit mix. This is actually an advantage because you will taste a new flavor every next time instead of eating the same flavor gummies for a whole month.

The gummies are juicy, natural, dye-free, and gluten-free. They are even free of gelatin, making them suitable for vegans. The colors and flavors are derived from natural fruit and vegetable concentrates, which are pretty noticeable when you eat them.

Exhale’s Delta 8 gummies are low on THC and unable to produce psychotropic effects. So, eating these gummies would not make you high-stoned, paranoid, or anxious.

The only benefits you might experience are pain, anxiety, stress, depression relief, better sleep, improved appetite, more focus, and better concentration.

Pros

A brand with an incredibly high reputation

Highly recommended by the customers

Organic, vegan, and safe products

Potent gummies

Available in a fruit mix flavor

Free delivery and refunds on all products

Cons

No other flavor and size variations

The delivery is available only for the US states

Customer reviews

Almost every customer who has decided on Exhale Wellness left satisfied and returned for more. The reviews are mostly positive. We can surely say that we have not met bad experience feedback.

The customers say these gummies are a complete product and give you exactly what you need, relaxation, fresh aftertaste, and long-lasting buzz.

#2. BudPop – Most Potent Strawberry Gelato Weed Edibles For Relaxation

Intro

BudPop is in a close race with Exhale Wellness. Both brands have incredible offers, outstanding quality, and customer-oriented services. But, someone has to take second place. The first thing we have noticed about BudPop is the colorful packages that make the products look even more delicious and attractive.

BudPop offers unique flavors. You would not find a flavor mix on the gummies list as all other brands do. BudPop thinks that it is better to offer individual flavors, so their aroma would not mix with the other flavors.

Purchase the gummies or any other product from Budpop’s website, and you are automatically qualified for free delivery. It takes 2 to 4 days to receive your package, which is way faster than the other brands on this list.

Refunds and returns are applicable only on unopened products. BudPop trusts its products, but it does not cover used products with its policies.

Features

We would like to begin with the sweetest Strawberry Gelato Delta 8 gummies. These gummies are the sweetest snack you would ever taste. Besides their incredible flavor, these gummies would do their best to make you feel happy and relaxed.

The Blue Dream Berry gummies are something you need to relax and calm your thoughts. Their hybrid strain enriched with blueberry aroma will allow you to enjoy the evening and fall asleep better. The gummies are potent and will stay like it for 8 hours.

Watermelon Zkittlez is Budpop’s newest offering. These gummies have a fruity aroma with a watermelon aftertaste. Their potency is the same as the previous flavors and is 625 mg in total.

Their hybrid strain will be excellent for the daytime when you need to relieve stress and focus on important things.

All flavor options are available in the potency of 625 mg and have natural and organic ingredients, flavors, and strains. The gummies are vegan, too.

Pros

Three mouthwatering flavors

Natural and organic ingredients

Made in the USA with domestic hemp

Less-psychoactive, more beneficial

Third Party Lab tested for quality and safety

Free USA delivery

Cons

Refunds do not apply to opened products

No other sizes and potencies are available

Customer reviews

Over 95% of the customers have left 5-star feedback. Initially, most customers fell in love with the flavor and gummies’ texture. The customers are saying that the gummies are potent and last for hours.

The effects are variable for most customers, but overall, they match the description. Some customers are so amazed by the effects that they can’t believe these gummies are legal.

#3. Hollyweed CBD – Vegan Delta 8 Gummies With Strongest THC Content

Intro

Hollyweed CBD is not a very experienced brand, but it has the potential to be one of the best. The first thing that made us choose this brand is its transparency and informative website. Their customer support team is also kind and professional 24.7, so you can reach them anytime.

You can find a wide-long description underneath every product that tells more about the same product, its potency, quality, source, ingredients, effects, and possible side effects.

Another thing we liked about Hollyweed is that it offers only tested and safe products that are non-psychoactive and safe for most people.

The delivery is free on all purchases. The refund and return policies cover every product purchased from Hollyweed’s official website.

The policies’ terms are 30 to 45 days, so you have enough time to return the product if unsatisfied with it. Only Delta 8 and CBD flowers of 1oz or greater are excluded from these policies.

Features

Hollyweed offers two Delta 8 gummy options, cube-shaped and fruit-shaped. The difference is only in their shape and flavor mix. Their potency and size are the same. So, no matter which option you choose, you should not be mistaken.

Hollyweed’s Delta 8 gummies are the most balanced product you can find. They are potent, but not so much, they are tasty but long-lasting, and they are sweet but might lift you up to the sky. Anyway, you can find the perfect body balance the exact moment you take a gummy.

Whether you take the Delta 8 gummies for easing pain, better sleep, or appetite, they would give you the exact thing you need. You do not need to search for specific gummies or potencies about the issue you want to treat with them. Like other approved Delta 8 THC products, these gummies have passed independent lab testing.

Hollyweed’s Delta 8 chews are available in 750 mg and 1,500 mg potency. Both options are available in a portable bag, easy to store and carry.

Pros

Potent and tasty gummies

Available in two potencies (750 mg and 1,500 mg)

Long-lasting effects

All-natural, organic, and vegan

Lasting effects but with no high

Returns and refunds on all products

Cons

No bigger or smaller package options

No worldwide delivery

Customer reviews

Hollyweed is actually a very good brand, loved and recommended by the customers. The website has no reviews still, but we found some on social media.

However, the gummies are its best-selling product, recommended by many customers who have already tried them. They mentioned that the free delivery and refund guarantee made them feel safer purchasing these gummies and giving them a try.

#4. Diamond CBD – Organic & Gluten Free Delta 8 THC Edible Gummies

Intro

You will be delighted with Diamond’s service and web store. This brand is customer-centric and offers incredible products, doing its best to satisfy every customer who visits the store.

The customer support team is here to help you make the right choice and decide on the product that suits you the most.

You might get lost in the product list because it is so comprehensive that it makes everyone leave choosing multiple products instead of only one. The price gets much better on all first purchases. So, as a new customer, you might receive up to a 40% discount on specific products.

Every purchase receives fast & free delivery. It takes only 2 days to receive your Diamond goods and enjoy them. Orders of over $100 receive express next-day shipping.

The refund and return policies last up to 30 days. Only unused products that remain in their original packages are eligible for a return and refund.

Features

We chose this brand because it has something unique and only among the other brands in this article. Diamond CBD says that its gummies are handmade from scratch, which is rare nowadays.

Their taste is irreplaceable, which is confirmed by hundreds of customers who have already tried the gummies. Another unique thing about diamond’s Delta 8 gummies is that they are available in a mega big package. You can get the 4,000 mg potency pack that counts 200 gummies and share them with friends.

If you want to be a little selfish and keep the gummies only for you, you can still purchase a smaller 500 mg or 1,000 mg package. The 500 mg package has 25 gummies, while the 1,000 mg has 50.

The Delta 8 content per gummy is the same for all potency variations, which is 25 mg per gummy. The difference is only in the gummy count inside the bottle.

Pros

Colorful handmade gummies

Mega-big package of 200 gummies

Potencies: 500 mg, 1,000 mg, and 4,000 mg

Multiple flavor options

Fast and free delivery

Best for relaxation and sleep

Cons

No delivery outside the USA

The gummies come only in a plastic package

Customer reviews

We found that these gummies work incredibly on all THC tolerance levels from the reviews.

Diamond’s gummies have helped many people combat body pain and aches.

Others used these gummies to reduce anxiety and stress that affects their sleep. Better sleep, better appetite, and no pain are the top three benefits most customers mentioned in their testimonials.

#5. 3Chi – Non-GMO Delta 8 Gummies To Instill Euphoria

Intro

3Chi is our last choice because of its authentic products. We like that this company did its best to be unique among the other brands on the market. Its product line is relatively expanded, so everyone can find the right product easily or choose multiple to try. 3Chi Delta 8 THC Gummies is one of the trailblazers on the delta 8 THC scene.

3Chi is mostly focused on the Delta 8 product line. Most customers like Delta 8 because it is less psychoactive and more therapeutic compared to Delta 9 and other similar cannabinoid blends. Before selling its products, 3Chi practices testing them.

The testing is good for both the brand and you as a customer. The analyses will help you ensure the chosen product is safe and free of possibly harmful substances. You can also see the THC content present in the chosen product.

The delivery is free on orders over $99. Every other order below the value of $99 requires a paid shipping method that might vary depending on the delivery country. Opened products and delivery fees are not refundable.

Features

3Chi has decided to sell the Delta 8 gummies in a portable bag, which is a great advantage to start with. Most customers will like the portable package over the usual plastic bottles because it is better to carry and takes no place among the other stuff in the backpack or purse.

You can find two package sizes. The smaller one is 200 mg and has 8 gummies, and the big one is double size, or 400 mg, and counts 16 gummies.

If you want to try 3Chi’s gummies but are unsure if you will like them, you can purchase the mini-pack of 2 gummies.

You have three flavors to choose from. Besides the well-known Black Raspberry and Watermelon, you can now enjoy the Strawberry flavor, too. Their potency is 25 mg Delta 8 per gummy.

Beginners should try with ½ a gummy or one whole gummy, while advanced users can take two or more.

Pros

Portable and easy to carry

Potencies of 200 mg and 400 mg

Three 100% natural flavors, no hemp taste

Suitable for vegans (free of gelatin)

The THC content below 0,3% is not psychoactive

Laboratory tested

Cons

No free delivery below $99

No international delivery option

Customer reviews

The gummies have thousands of reviews, of which over 90% are positive and high-rated. Most customers who have tried these gummies mentioned that they are highly potent and long-lasting.

The effects usually kick in between 30 and 45 minutes and last for up to 8 hours. These gummies have helped many people combat anxiety and depression and have a better sleep.

How We Made This List For Choosing The Best D8 THC Gummies?

Popular Delta 8 brands

We always set popularity as our first criterion. We want to know if the brand is popular among the people, if people have heard of it, have tried its products, etc.

Our goal is to give you a brand, well-known among Delta 8 users and highly recommended by them. Choosing popular brands is not an easy thing to do. Some Delta 8 brands are popular but do not offer what we are searching for.

So, our chosen companies are trusted and reputed by actual customers who decided to buy their products. The reputation is not fake because it is numerous. We gave these companies our trust because they seem pretty transparent and trustworthy.

Recommended by the customers

Customers’ recommendations really matter to us. We spent a lot of time in the review section, analyzing every good, bad, and average review. We really wanted to know what customers think about the gummies and what they have experienced.

We met some testimonials saying that the recommended daily dose is too potent or too low, which is not an actual disadvantage.

Every brand mentions that Delta 8 affects everyone differently, and the effects depend on the individual’s tolerance, weight, and needs. So, it is okay to feel the effects differently.

On the other hand, the positive reviews talked about how good the gummies are and how everyone should try them even once in a lifetime.

Organic and tested ingredients

The ingredients were our next step in the research. We appreciate that there are brands that use 100% natural ingredients, including flavor enhancers and colors.

Finding a 100% natural product was pretty hard because most brands used artificial colors, aromas, and sweeteners for their gummies, which is pretty noticeable while consuming them.

So, we spend an extra hour searching for companies offering 100% pure and natural Delta 8 gummies. The gummies these brands offer are noticeably better tasting than other brands, which is also confirmed by hundreds of customers who have already tried multiple brands.

Safe and tested

Gummies’ safety is another great factor we took during our research. Besides the 100% natural and organic ingredients, we needed to ensure that the products have accurately measured compounds that are also safe for use.

So, you do not have to worry about the gummies’ safety. They are tested in a laboratory so the seller can claim their safety level.

You can even take more gummies and not face severe issues. The best thing we have to mention is that the gummies do not produce side effects. Their THC levels are too low to cause psychoactive effects and make you feel paranoid, anxious, or sick.

Attractive price

We ended our research by choosing the price. We appreciate all the benefits these gummies provide and all the effort these brands put into making them exceptional, but we need to ensure that their prices match the quality. And, we ended up 100% sure that the prices were even lower than we expected.

Plus, the brands offer various discounts, coupons, and bundle deals for all customers. New customers can receive a welcome discount, bonuses, cashback, and points for the next purchase.

All in all, our chosen brands are just perfectly packed, containing all the things that make their Delta 8 gummies suitable for everyone.

Buying Guide for Delta 8 THC Gummy Bears

Gummies’ intensity

This factor is essential, especially if you are a beginner. People who have tried weed or other cannabinoid-derived products are familiar with the effects and would know what to expect.

But, on the other hand, choosing strong Delta 8 gummies might make you feel sleepy or overwhelmed initially. These gummies should help you relax and sleep better, not make you tired and sleepy throughout the day.

So, be careful with the potency. If your chosen brand offers only high potencies, you should search for other brands since the lowest potency you can find is 5 mg or 10 mg per gummy.

But, if you really like a specific brand, you can still order those gummies and take them in lower amounts. For example, if the chosen brand sells 20 mg gummies, you can cut the gummy into half or quarter and enjoy the effects in lower amounts.

Your past experience and THC tolerance

The second factor you should consider is closely related to the first one. You will barely know how these gummies might feel if you have already tried weed edibles or other cannabinoids. The effects might be even mellower than the previous way, but it also depends on how often you have consumed cannabinoids before.

Cannabinoids are safe but cause addiction. It reflects on your THC tolerance, meaning you will need a more potent Delta 8 gummies if you consume cannabinoids for a longer time.

The higher the tolerance, the higher dose you will need. If you do not know how many gummies you need initially, start with ½ a dose and increase it slowly after a few hours.

The purpose you take Delta 8 gummies

Some brands offer gummies with different potencies and blends that are beneficial for a specific occasion. For example, you might find calming gummies, relaxing gummies, sleeping gummies, etc.

The difference is in their strains and Delta 8 amount. Taking potent Delta 8 gummies at night might not give you calm sleep, while on the other hand, taking mellow Delta 8 gummies can not make you energetic and focused throughout the day.

Determine your purpose for taking Delta 8 gummies. If you need gummies for sleep, search for lower potency or specific gummies created for sleep improvement.

If you need lifting gummies to keep you focused throughout the day, search for stronger potency, or ask the customer support team so the consultants can guide you.

What others say

If you find the gummies that match your tolerance, purpose, and taste, continue to the review section and determine if the chosen gummies match their description.

Most sellers will describe their Delta 8 gummies as the best on the market, but it does not mean it is really as said.

But, the customers will fulfill the gummies’ description based on their personal experience. This might be quite helpful if you are thinking about the chosen gummies.

The testimonials can help you find the missing detail or get the full image of the chosen Delta 8 gummies. So, keep in mind to check the reviews and ensure the gummies match their initial description.

Matching price

Collect all the details about the gummies, their potency, flavor, ingredients, effects, test reports, safety, quality, options to choose from, and other crucial factors to determine if the price matches the product. 100% organic Delta 8 gummies do not mean that they have to be enormously expensive.

The average price for good quality Delta 8 gummies should vary from $30 to $60. But, it also depends on the package size, potency, and number of gummies that the pack contains.

However, you can find a bottle of 30 high-quality gummies for less than $60. Do not spend too much money on gummies that might not be safe and tested. Some companies cover their poor quality with high prices, so the customers think the expensive is better.

FAQs On Delta 8 Weed Gummies

Who are Delta 8 gummies good for?

There are only a few categories of people who should refrain from eating Delta 8 gummies. Individuals with good health conditions who are not taking heavy prescription medications can use these gummies to improve their health.

For example, Delta 8 gummies might be good if you face chronic body pain, arthritis, headaches, period cramps, sleeping disorder, anxiety, depression, stress, etc.

Choosing organic and all-natural gummies are safe for use and low in psychoactive elements, so you would not even get high from their consumption. You can eat these gummies recreationally if you feel too much tension and stress from everyday living.

Who should not use Delta 8 gummies?

The categories of people who should not use Delta 8 gummies are:

Pregnant women

Breastfeeding moms

Minors and teens

Severely ill people.

Delta 8 is low in THC but still contains it. THC might be bad for the fetus, newborn, and child and affect its brain and disturb its healthy development. THC consumption while still developing might end with mental disorders.

People with severe illnesses should not consume cannabinoids if the doctor does not say the opposite. Cannabinoids might increase or decrease blood pressure, which may be dangerous in people with heart failure, blood pressure, or other severe diseases.

Are Delta 8 gummies psychotropic?

Legal Delta 8 gummies should not be psychotropic. The Farm Bill says every hemp plant and hemp-derived product containing none to 0,3% THC is legal to buy, sell, and use because it is non-psychoactive. A low THC percentage is not that powerful to make you high and paranoid.

You do not have to worry about the adverse effects too. Delta 8 is the best cannabinoid if you want to experience the exact effects of Delta 9 without the side effects.

Are Delta 8 gummies addictive?

Every cannabinoid is addictive, including the Delta 8 gummies. Unfortunately, if you are a hard-core cannabinoid consumer, these gummies might be too mellow for you, and you will need a few gummies to feel the effects.

As you take Delta 8 gummies every day or multiple times a day, your THC tolerance will increase, and you will start noticing that the current dose is not providing the desired effects, so you have to increase it.

Conclusion: Do Delta 8 Gummies Get You High?

Delta 8 THC gummies might be the right product if you live a stressful period or you are going through anxiety or depression. Even if you wish you could relax and turn yourself off the society for a few hours, these gummies might be the right product for you.

Their therapeutic effects might benefit everyone, so waste no more time and purchase your favorite gummies. Most of the brands offer a refund guarantee, so you have nothing to lose.

Give your body and mind what they deserve. Relax and chew your favorite Delta 8 sugary snacks from the best Delta 8 stores near me.