Best Delta 8 Gummies In 2022: Buy Premium Delta 8 THC Gummies & Edibles From Top 5 Delta 8 Brands

Everyday tasks and activities can be dull and tiring, and everybody wants to relax and kick back after a long and exhausting day. If you’re looking for something to ease your mind, you no longer have to rely on sketchy products from some dark alleys – Delta 8 is here to the rescue.

Delta 8 gummies are the legal THC alternative to help your body and mind unwind. According to many hemp enthusiasts, the best way to enjoy the exciting new cannabinoid is through Delta 8 gummies. But cheap gummies can make your first experience pretty lousy, so we’ve got a couple of excellent options if you’re looking for something premium. Check out for the best delta 8 gummies below.

Top 5 Delta 8 Brands To Buy Delta 8 Gummies [2022]

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 THC Gummies On The Market, Editor’s Choice

The first place you should turn to whether you’re looking for Delta 8 THC gummies, and literally everything Delta 8, is Exhale Wellness. Exhale is an exciting Delta 8 supplier that tends to deliver the best products on the market, and it is already excelling in the task.

The manufacturer is very meticulous about the manufacturing process and leaves absolutely no room for any impurities. It carefully monitors each step of the way, and as a result, it offers the safest and purest gummies on the legal market.

Features

Premium ingredients

Exhale’s THC gummies are derived from the most delicate hemp plants. The manufacturer works with experienced hemp farms that professionally nurture and harvest the plants. As a result, they supply Exhale Wellness with the utterly best ingredients for pure Delta 8 extracts for its gummies.

Potency options

According to theislandnow, these tasty gummies deliver an incredible flavor and a great kick of Delta 8 that’ll satisfy your taste buds and cannabinoid receptors. Whether your cannabinoid receptors are experienced with the cannabinoid, or this will be your first time experimenting with the substance, Exhale has a little something for everyone. You can choose between milder and more potent options in its online shop to satisfy your appetite.

Tested accuracy

The Delta 9 THC concentration can be a significant concern with THC gummies, which is why Exhale tests the accuracy of its gummies at independent laboratories. You can rest assured that you’re getting federally legal gummies with an even distribution of the Delta 8 THC.

Pros

A tasty mix of flavors in each gummy bottle

Naturally flavored and colored gummies

Premium quality Delta 8 extracts

100% plant-based and organic ingredients

Publicly available Certificates of Analysis

Cons

Only available for online purchase

Summary of customer reviews

Exhale’s Delta 8 THC gummies rate pretty high above their competition. The tasty treats have a near five-star rating on Trustpilot and a couple of other reviewing platforms we’ve checked out. According to our comments, users appreciate the incredible quality and potency variety that allows different-experienced users to enjoy the Delta 8 goodness per their preferences.

Our team also thinks highly of these gummies, and we can say they’re our number one choice whenever we need to kick back and relax. The incredible potency comes with an excellent burst of flavor, contributing to an even better experience.

#2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 THC Gummies And Weed Gummies

BudPop is our second most trusted Delta 8 source. The company offers incredible gummies and a range of other Delta 8 products that quickly become our favorites. They’ve come pretty close to Exhale Wellness in less than a year, but we’re waiting for some additional feedback on the products and the brand before throwing BudPop as the best Delta 8 supplier.

BudPop’s Delta 8 products feature premium quality local hemp and are proudly manufactured in the USA. They’re 100% organic and non-GMO, with impeccable COAs to testify to the premium quality.

Features

Tasteful gummies

The efficiency and potencies of BudPop’s gummies are spot on, but their flavor is a story for itself. These tasty treats come in various flavor options: Strawberry Gelato, Blue Dream, and Watermelon Zkittles. The mere sound of their names is enough to make your mouth water, and when you give them a try, you’ll find they taste even better than they sound.

Accurate potency

BudPop’s THC gummies come in a single potency option, but the incredible formula makes them excellent for inexperienced users and regular THC enjoyers. Each gummy comes with 25mg of Delta 8 THC, and each pack contains 25 gummies. If you think they might be a bit too strong for you, slice the cubes in half, and you’ll get an incredibly milder serving.

Verified quality

BudPop pays a lot of attention to scientific evidence, so it tests its THC gummies at reliable, independent laboratories. The manufacturer orders extensive tests for the gummies, and you can find the results publicly available on its website.

Pros

Manufactured to satisfy the needs of hemp consumers

Tested at independent laboratories

Conveniently packed in 625mg jars to preserve the freshness and texture of the gummies

Manufactured in the United States

Impeccable flavor selection

Cons

No potency variety to choose from

Summary of customer reviews

Even though it is still a greenhorn on the market, BudPop has already acquired quite an admirable fan base. These Delta 8 gummies are well known among hemp enthusiasts, and they’re pretty well appreciated. Users value the incredibly high standards that BudPop follows while manufacturing the gummies.

The smooth potency of the gummies comes with a soft and delicious experience. The THC candies have an incredible texture that’s topped up with a delicious flavor, so you’ll find that these taste even better than your regular bag of gummies, so be careful not to overeat.

#3. Hollyweed – Top Selling THC Edibles With High Delta 8 Effects

If you’re looking for a tasty and safe way to experience the excitement of Delta 8, Hollyweed’s gummies are what you need. Hollyweed is one of the best Delta 8 suppliers on the online market. It offers soothing benefits by taking full advantage of what legal hemp has to offer.

The company relies on hemp experts to supply it with the finest plants and uses the latest technology to transform the plain plants into exciting Delta 8 products. Its Delta 8 THC gummies are carefully manufactured and rigorously tested, so you’ll get nothing but the ultimate flavor and quality if you purchase a bag of Hollyweed’s Delta 8 fruity gummies.

Features

Fruity flavor

Each resealable bag of these Delta 8 goodies comes with a vibrant mix of fruity flavors. The manufacturer has incorporated unique flavors that’ll spoil your taste buds to the core. With elderberry, blueberry, strawberry, guava, and kiwi stacked in a single bag, you’ll get a diversified and enjoyable experience.

Vegan-friendly gummies

Hollyweed is a wellness promoter that strives to make the health benefits of hemp available for everyone. Therefore, its gummies are made with 100% organic and natural ingredients that benefit your body and mind. They feature a plant-based gelatin alternative, so even conscious vegans can enjoy the tasty treat.

Preserving freshness

The texture of the gummies is very important, so Hollyweed strives to preserve it. Therefore, these gummies come in convenient and portable resealable bags that keep the gummies as fresh as the day they left the manufacturing facilities. As a result, you’ll get to munch on a luscious gooey texture that’s just the right amount of chewy.

Pros

Available in 750mg and 1.500mg potency options

Impeccable selection of fruity flavors in a single gummy bag

Provide a smooth and euphoric body high

100% natural and organic ingredients

Freshly sourced hemp from the finest Colorado farms

Cons

The hefty 3.000mg potency is no longer available

Summary of customer reviews

These gummies will give you comfort and a clean mind and improve your focus and productivity according to user feedback. Users claim they give them an incredibly smooth high, and they love the savory and rich texture of the gummies.

Apart from the pleasant high, people say that these gummies are excellent for relaxation and promote better sleep quality. They may reduce aches and soreness and stimulate appetite. So if you want to experience the Delta 8 goodness, Hollyweed is ready to instantly deliver it to you.

#4. Diamond CBD – Affordable & Organic Full Spectrum Delta 8 THC Gummies

Diamond CBD is an experienced Delta 8 supplier with hands-on experience with user needs and knows how to keep its customers satisfied. THC gummies feature an abundance of choices, but we believe that the Chill Plus is the best option.

The Delta 8 supplier focuses on supplying every need and demand its customers might have. It uses diversified professionals’ accumulated knowledge that gets their say in the incredible formulas for the gummies. So if you’re looking for premium Delta 8 THC gummies, Diamond CBD’s Chill Plus might help you hit the sweet spot.

Features

More than relaxation

These THC gummies didn’t get the Chill Plus name for no reason. They offer a heavenly relaxation that’ll help you unwind and let go of your troubles and worries as you get uplifted into a state of “chillaxation.” The controlled potency will let you chill on your terms without facing any hefty outcomes or side effects.

CBD entourage

To wind down the euphoric experience of the Delta 8, the Chill Plus gummies come with an addition of CBD. They contain 20mg of Delta 8 and CBD each, so you’ll get introduced to a brand new high that’s unbelievably enjoyable. Apart from the incredible thrill, the synergy between Delta 8 and CBD will provide you with the entourage effect and unmatched health benefits.

Delicious flavor

The Chill Plus gummies come in a variety of sizes so that you can experiment with a small package of 25 gummies or get a hefty supply of 200 gummies in a single jar. Each jar comes with blueberry, mango, and watermelon mix, giving your sweet tooth an incredible treat.

Pros

Delta 8 THC gummies infused with pure CBD isolates

All the ingredients are transparently listed on the manufacturer’s website

Verified by Accurate Test Lab, LLC

Facilitate sleep, relaxation, and stress relief

Delta 8 THC is extracted using clean carbon dioxide extraction

Cons

The Chill Plus gummies are often sold out

Summary of customer reviews

If relaxation is your goal, the Chill Plus gummies are the perfect option. They come with an incredible blend of Delta 8 and CBD to help you unwind and let your mind wander carelessly.

According to user feedback, these gummies are excellent for targeting insomnia and stress. People who used them for the purpose warmly recommend the gummies over any other prescription medicine they’ve taken.

#5. 3Chi – High Quality THC Edibles From Top Weed Dispensary

A couple of years back, 3Chi discovered how to derive safe and effective Delta 8 THC. After the breakthrough, the company devoted its work only to delivering THC edibles that promote better wellness and well-being.

The manufacturer doesn’t oversee any part of manufacturing the incredible gummies. It carefully selects all the natural ingredients, focusing on the hemp plants. After everything is sourced and examined, the ingredients are professionally incorporated and blended into delicious gummies with accurate potency for an incredible experience. So if you’re looking for legal and overall amazing Delta 8 THC infused gummies, 3Chi is an excellent choice.

Features

Award-winning flavors

3Chi’s Delta 8 THC gummies come in three basic yet delicious flavor options. You can choose between black raspberry and watermelon, but the top-rated, award-winning option 3Chi’s strawberry.

If you’re looking to experiment with different flavors and give your taste buds an incredible treatment, these gummies are also available in mini-packs. They contain two gummies and allow you to try them out without stacking up a big stash.

Rapid absorption

3Chi’s gummies are designed to be fast-acting. The company has developed an incredible formula that allows the THC to be quickly delivered into your system. That way, 3Chi significantly reduces the waiting time, but some users have complained that the results also seem to wear out faster.

Verified safety

Accredited laboratories verify the safety and quality of 3Chi’s Delta 8 THC gummies. The manufacturer tests all the different flavors and uploads the results publicly on its website. It works with independent laboratories such as ACS Labs, Avazyme, PREE Labs, KCA Labs, etc. It verifies the quality of the gummies at multiple labs to be 100% confident in the premium quality.

Pros

Reasonable price for such premium quality Delta 8 THC gummies

Great dose in a single gummy

Conveniently packed in resealable bags

Unique formula for fast-acting outcomes

Publicly available Certificates of Analysis

Cons

In addition to the natural colors and flavors, 3Chi’s gummies may contain some artificial ones

Summary of customer reviews

Overall, users are delighted with 3Chi’s gummies. They claim that these Delta 8 treats provided them with an uplifting and motivating feel followed by an enjoyable body sensation. One thing that many people have mentioned is the incredible potency.

Users claim that these gummies’ unique experience helps them relax and enjoy simple things that are now more engaging and fun.

How We Choose The Best Delta 8 Gummies & Weed Edibles From Top Delta 8 Brands ?

With the oversaturated Delta 8 market, finding the best gummies can be pretty challenging. We’ve carefully gone through dozens of reputable options to help you source only premium products.

While looking for the best gummies, we’ve tried to stick to a couple of factors that we believe are crucial for a tasty bite of Delta 8. Here’s what we focused on:

Brand reputation

The vast Delta 8 offer can be pretty overwhelming, especially if you’re searching for gummies online, where you can find thousands of available options. That’s why we needed an initial factor that’ll help quickly narrow down the choices, and we’ve picked brand reputation to be where we start our research.

Running a full background check on Delta 8 brands turned out to be an excellent way to kick start our search. We’ve considered how high consumers think of many brands and how brands treat their customers. We also looked at how they manufacture the gummies so that we could disregard any unreliable suppliers quickly.

Certificates of Analysis

We’ve thought about the Certificates of Analysis as the identity card of the Delta 8 gummy bears. These documents can reveal a lot of valuable info about the gummies if you know what you’re looking for. For instance, we’ve looked for the presence of any pesticides and other synthetic compounds to see whether the gummies were 100% organic and natural.

Finding trace amounts of pesticides in products marketed as 100% organic is an indicator of an unsafe product but also an unreliable manufacturer. Manufacturers that lie about their products being organic could be making many other faulty statements, so we quickly eliminated such options from our list.

Ingredients

Delta 8 THC gummies should have pretty concise ingredient lists. If that’s not the case, there might be something odd going on. The first thing we examined was the Delta 8 extracts. We looked into their purity, potency, and the presence of other cannabinoids.

After covering the Delta 8 extracts, we’ve taken a closer look into the other ingredients as well. We insisted on introducing you to 100% organic and natural products that are entirely free of unwanted compounds. Additionally, we also paid attention to the gelatin sources and reviewed only cruelty-free gummies that contain no animal-derived gelatin.

Buying Guide: How to Pick Out The Best Delta 8 Gummies?

We did our best at picking out the safest and top-quality gummies on the market, but now’s the time to put some input yourself. Since there’s no way for us to determine how much THC you’ll want or what are your favorite flavor options, you’ll have to tackle these questions yourself.

If you need some help finding out what gummies will make you the happiest, you should consider a couple of factors before purchasing your first bag of Delta 8 THC gummies.

Strength

The most important thing you should carefully consider before you make an order is the strength or the potency of the gummies. We know that Delta 8 is significantly milder than Delta 9, but that doesn’t mean it isn’t psychoactive or won’t pose some side effects. Therefore, if you’re looking to stay on the safe side, you should be very careful about how much Delta 8 you consume.

If you’re looking to experiment with the cannabinoid for the first time, we suggest taking things slowly. Get yourself a pack of milder gummies. 10mg of Delta 8 could be a perfect dose for your first experience. If you cannot source such mild gummies, opt for 20mg or 25mg options, and slice the gummy in half. More experienced users or consumers coming to Delta 8 after eating Delta 9 gummies could treat their taste buds to heftier THC doses.

Taste

There’s no point in getting Delta 8 THC gummies if they taste anything less than absolutely delicious. The vast market offer now allows you to spoil your taste buds and give them a gratifying experience. So when you’re given such an opportunity, we say you go for it.

Most of the time, Delta 8 suppliers offer their tasty treats in various flavor options. Some offer mixed packages with multiple flavors inside, while others let you focus on your favorite savor without making any compromises.

Customer feedback

No matter how much we try to introduce you to all there is to know about these gummies, there’s absolutely no way to find out whether they’ll fit your preferences until you try them out. But if you’re not interested in trying out every gummy on the market, we suggest you look at the customer comments.

User feedback will help you learn quite a lot about a product before purchasing it. You’ll get the chance to find out valuable insights about things that you’d only experience after trying out the gummies. Ensure you source feedback from multiple options, or you might end up a victim of favored and biased feedback ordered by the manufacturer.

Price

Cheap Delta 8 THC gummies are often related to low quality. The Delta 8 extraction process is pretty complicated, so sourcing the Delta 8 goodness takes quite a lot of resources, resulting in higher prices for the gummies.

Therefore, you should avoid any ridiculously cheap Delta 8 products, as they might not be the best option. However, you shouldn’t break the bank either. If you’ve carefully gone through our reviews, you already know that you can get premium-quality at a reasonable price.

FAQs On Delta 8 Gummies

Q1. Are Delta 8 THC gummies legal?

Delta 8 THC is one of the cannabinoids that remain in the legal gray area posed by the 2018 Federal Farm Bill. Therefore, it can be legally consumed across most of the United States. However, some states have already declared that they’re against the consumption of Delta 8 and have enforced laws and regulations that ban the substance altogether. To stay out of legal trouble, we suggest you check the legal regulations in your area, as Delta 8 regulations are continuously changing.

But even if Delta 8 THC is deemed legal in your country, some THC gummies might be off-limits. Delta 8 gummies are only federally legal if they contain extremely low concentrations of Delta 9 THC. Therefore, if you’re looking into THC gummies with more than 0.3% of Delta 9, you won’t be able to consume them legally unless recreational marijuana is legal in your area.

Q2. How will Delta 8 THC gummies make me feel?

Delta 8 THC is slightly psychoactive and will make you feel a “high.” The high that these gummies can produce is much smoother and more controlled than what’s to be expected from the Delta 9 counterpart. With Delta 8, you should be able to feel a slight euphoria followed by feelings of calmness and relaxation.

Apart from the mind high, users claim that Delta 8 THC gummies also help them cope with many symptoms and conditions. Delta 8 could be an excellent choice if you’re suffering from sleep deprivation, stress, or some food disorders. Unlike Delta 9, Delta 8 THC gummies shouldn’t make you anxious. In fact, they’re often used to relieve anxiety symptoms.

Q3. Are there any side effects from consuming Delta 8 gummies?

Gummies are one of the best ways to experience the Delta 8 buzz, as they pose no additional health risks, unlike other Delta 8 products, like cigarettes and vapes. However, they still retain the adverse effects posed by Delta 8.

Even though much milder, Delta 8 still poses some side effects. These include red eyes and an increased heart rate. Research is still ongoing and inconclusive, so it is hard to tell the exact side effects you can expect. Some users have also reported tiredness and lowered blood pressure, but there isn’t evidence to confirm or disprove these claims.

Conclusion : Top Selling Weed Gummies On The Market

Delta 8 is an excellent way to experience the THC buzz without worrying about side effects and legal restrictions. The exciting new cannabinoid will help you enjoy a much smoother experience while eliminating almost all the inconveniences.

Delta 8 gummies are derived from organic hemp and are thus known as hemp derived delta 8 THC gummies. THC Edibles are available in different delicious flavors like green apple and mixed berry. The hemp is extracted from the cannabis plant. These delta 8 gummies can have psychoactive effects if taken in large quantities These gummies undergo third party lab testing.

If you want to get your taste of the Delta 8 goodness, we highly recommend giving Delta 8 gummies a try. The yummy gummies will satisfy your THC appetite and treat your taste buds, which is more than what you can ask for in a perfectly legal candy. So if you’re excited about the fun alternative, check out the gummies we reviewed above and give some of them a try.