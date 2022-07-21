Best Delta 8 Flower: Top 3 THC Brands to Buy Weed Strains In 2022

Delta 8 is indeed a one-of-a-kind chemical that offers great benefits while also posing minimal risks. The best part is that it is lawful in almost all of the United States. Delta 8 is said to offer all of the beneficial aspects of Delta 9 without any of the drawbacks. Because of their chemical linking, the two differ slightly in structural and chemical bonding.

Delta 8 THC is now accessible in a variety of high-quality products, including candies, vapes, oils, cookies, gummies, and other edibles. The best Delta 8 flower is made by blending organic hemp flowers with Delta 8 THC, a naturally found form of THC in cannabis plants. However, if you prefer to roll a joint & light a blunt, none of the current advancements will work in your situation.

So, if you need a flower, thanks to scientists who believe in cannabinoids, that option is now generally available and accessible. Scientists have discovered a way to inject pure, contaminant-free Delta 8 distillate together into hemp flowers, significantly increasing its potency.

Then, they blend the two by sprinkling the distillate on the flower or dusting it on the flower, resulting in a full, fantastic flower that leads you on a euphoric journey — without sending you insane.

Unfortunately, their rising popularity has resulted in a rush of fake delta-8 flowers on the market that might not be safe to eat. So, how can you be certain you’re getting the greatest Delta-8 flower? This article is around to assist you. We scoured the market for the top delta-8 flower brands and found them.

Top Delta 8 THC Flower Buds 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Flower Brand On The Market BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 Bud and Marijuana Strains Hollyweed CBD – Highly Quality D8 Weed Flower with THC Content

1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best Delta 8 Flower Brand On The Market

Exhale Wellness is indeed a company that thinks that everybody should have accessibility to alternatives to traditional treatment. Therefore, it is important to raise awareness and educate people about the potential treatment properties of hemp. There’s been a growth in interest in THC delta 8 goods due to the company’s varied range.

Exhale, as per theislandnow, has a huge product range from which to choose, with something to suit any requirement. Their tincture is categorized as “oil” under “edibles,” and it comes in three doses (300 mg, 600 mg, and 1200 milligrams) and is used by taking a few drops underneath the tongue or combining it with a drink of your choosing.

Unfortunately, they don’t appear to have any flavor choices for the tincture, which is unfortunate. If you’re already a cannabis enthusiast, you’re probably familiar with the term “flower.” However, when it relates to Delta 8 THC, the flower comes out from the Hemp plant and is infused in Delta 8 THC distillate.

You can ground the flower and put it in a variety of smoking devices, or you can roll that in paper and smoke it like a cigarette. Many individuals in the cannabis society find this process to be a kind of ritual.

Exhale Wellness offers ten different flower strains:

Original Skywalker

Zkittles

Space Candy (Sour)

Diesel sour

Aurora Borealis

Original Kush (OG Kush)

Gorilla Glue (also known as “Gorilla Glue”)

Cookies

Haze from Hawaii

Lifter

They have ten different strains to choose from:

• Hawaiian Haze – The 100% natural grown strain comes from Oregon, one of the few American states where hemp is legal to grow. This strain has a Hawaiian floral flavor as well as a citrusy tropical cloud combined with the delta-8 THC’s calming effects. Some may refer to it as a wholesome experience.

• Skywalker OG – The strain is a match made in heaven, with its sweet, peppery, citric flavor from Skywalker OG and the soothing delta-8 THC.

• Sour Diesel – A stunning Sativa-dominant hybrid with a complex flavor profile. It’s meant to get you going with its earthy, lemony flavor. It’s strong enough to give users a decent buzz but not so strong that it makes you unable to do daily duties.

• OG Kush – The famous OG Kush deserves to be in the ring of honor. Its rich lemon gasoline flavor is reputed to become a very soothing strain. In addition, it has an earthiness about it.

• Gorilla Glue – It’s been stated that this strain is even stronger than coffee. It’s best consumed in the mornings to get you going for the rest of the day, with flavors like coffee, chocolate, citrus, and pepper.

• Zkittles — It combines the tropical taste of Skittles with the soothing properties of delta-8 to create Zkittles.

• Cookies – With overtones of sweet diesel and the aroma of nutty baked goods, this indica-dominant strain, combined with delta-8, can have you drifting in a cloud of tranquility like never before.

• Northern Lights – With its sweet and tangy aroma and earthy flavor, you’ll feel like you’re on vacation to see the Northern Lights.

• Lifter – With its pine & lemon zest, this strain, also nicknamed the spirit lifter, will give you the boost of energy you need.

• Sour Space Candy – This strain will give you a terrific head high thanks to its own sweet and sour flavor profile.

Each strain has its terpene profile, which delivers a variety of distinct flavors as well as potential health advantages. Furthermore, the flowers they sell come in a variety of sizes varying from grams to 1 pound, allowing you to try them all before deciding on your favorites.

Once you’ve found the items you like most, getting a larger amount at once is a simple way to stock up. When opposed to only the flower, the flower is also obtainable in pre-rolls & cigarettes, which provides a level of convenience.

You can buy a pack of pre-rolled cigarettes or Delta 8 THC cigarettes, and now all users need is a lighter to start smoking. Their own pre-rolls are one-gram rolls that come in packs of five; their cigarettes are Eighty milligrams apiece and come in packs of eight, totaling 640 mg per pack.

Vapes & carts (vape cartridges) are another way to consume Delta 8 THC products that are comparable to smoking but do not require the use of a lighter or match. Instead, it employs a cartridge packed with Delta 8 THC Distillate, which is heated by the vape core’s warmth and breathed as vapor.

Highlights

Organically grown: Northern Lights by Exhale Wellness creates gentle and relaxing sleeplessness. The hemp flowers are grown locally in Oregon and have a pleasant perfume that aids in relaxation and sleep. The flowers are being grown organically in compliance with the federal Farm Bill, and they have passed quality testing.

Non-GMO: Their non-GMO indica flowers contain 16.6% CBD, giving medical benefits such as enhanced mood & mental relaxation. Exhale Wellness says that its delta-8 flowers are 100% natural and will provide you with a satisfying smoking experience. The jar’s remarkable design, which includes child-resistant elements, contributes to the flowers’ quality and durability.

Offers Discounts: While it is relatively pricey, Exhale Wellness offers all first-time customers a 20% reduction on their first order.

Furthermore, for its delta-8 THC flowers, this brand applies pressing and filtering techniques. Based on the terpene profile, the flower is steeped in delta-8 extracts and then covered in another layer of delta-8 distillate. For the manufacturing process, the brand only uses high delta-8 THC extracts.

Pros

A large variety of delta-8 flower variants

Ingredients that are 100 percent organic and non-GMO

Money-back guarantee for 30 days

A pleasant shopping experience

Get a 20% discount on your first buy.

Products that have been lab-tested by a third party

Shipping is free

Cons

This item is only available online.

Customer Reviews

The website’s customer review part is easily accessible. It’s brimming with folks gushing about their wares. Some folks have expressed their gratitude for how wonderfully it has helped them relax. Others even brag about their outstanding customer service. Finally, users express their gratitude for the prompt delivery.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Exhale Wellness

2. BudPop – Strongest Delta 8 Bud and Marijuana Strains for Sale

BudPop is a rising star in the delta-8 industry. Youth hemp specialists, growers, plus researchers founded the company. The team believes in employing natural alternatives to conventional medications to live a stress-free life.

In the delta-8 industry, this strategy has already yielded fantastic results. Organic farming, clean hemp extraction operations, and naturally healthy food production methods are all required by the brand, which complies with the common criteria of just the legal cannabis market.

Furthermore, the brand has already made an imprint on customers’ minds. BudPop’s exceptional quality and sophisticated production processes are one of the main reasons for its rapid ascent to prominence.

Hemp plants are grown naturally, without the use of hazardous chemicals or pesticides. The cultivation process, which occurs in Nevada, is also compliant with FDA regulations. As a result, they have a delta-9 THC content of less than 0.3 percent, which is the recommended limit throughout the United States.

Highlights

Abundant Varieties: Delta-8 buds are available from BudPop in a variety of tastes, including Cookies & Northern Lights. Northern light is an indica-dominant strain ideal for unwinding. These flowers have a pleasant perfume that will improve your smoking experience. Cookies, an indica-dominant hybrid strain, have earthy scents and a pleasant diesel flavor that is perfect for relaxing.

Free of Impurities: Delta-8 flowers from BudPop are contaminant-free and cultivated 100% organically and naturally. Because the flowers are grown organically, they are environmentally friendly, adding to the brand’s responsibility.

Transparent Policy: BudPop is a trusted delta-8 flower brand because it is tested for quality, security, and potency. This company is transparent about the products it sells, and the test results are easily accessible on its website.

User-friendly Website: BudPop’s website is easy to navigate and understand, making it excellent for online consumers. Furthermore, the site’s vivid theme gives it an up-to-date and professional appearance. The test analysis findings are available on their website.

Pros

Delta-8 blooms of excellent grade

Significant savings

A pleasant result

Superior quality

Tested by a third-party laboratory

Shipping is free

Money-back guarantee for 30 days

Cost-effectiveness

Cons

Flavors are limited.

Customer Review

There aren’t a lot of user reviews for BudPop. The ones we found, on the other hand, were all positive. Customers liked the fact that their products were organic, and they appreciated the special discounts, proving that the company is more than simply about making money.

Instead, they are creating high-quality, low-cost things that are accessible to everyone. Other consumers claimed that these potent buds helped them reduce daily stress and improve the quality of their sleep.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of BudPop

3. Hollyweed CBD – Highly Quality D8 Weed Flower with THC Content

Because of its excellent manufacturing & eligibility requirements for Delta 8 goods, Hollyweed CBD is yet another brand gaining popularity. Hollyweed has produced a new selection of high Delta-8 THC-infused flowers, featuring the most famous strains at the top.

Real flowers and pre-rolled flowers are the two types of flowers offered. Hollyweed’s Delta 8 flower strains are created from the greatest Delta-8 distillate. These flowers have a silky texture and come in 3.5g and 7g sizes.

Hollyweed ensures that your order is safe and secure and that each flower has less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC, making it legal to consume. Both the distillate as well as the finished result are tested in the lab to confirm the purity of the flower.

Hundreds of customers have praised Hollyweed’s D-8 flower. While Hollyweed’s Delta-8 flower is new to the lineup, they don’t skimp on quality, using only the most powerful Delta-8 distillate in every product.

Highlights

• Production Techniques: Hollyweed’s distillation process extracts only the maximum Delta-8 THC from natural-grown hemp plants. The Delta-8 distillate is then mixed with your favorite hemp flower strain to create a deep and powerful euphoria that will help you unwind throughout the day.

HollyweedCBD also includes step-by-step directions for using their Delta-8 flower, involving dosage and procedures. All of their products are made from natural cannabis plants, so you can enjoy the benefits of the flower not having to worry about hazardous chemicals or additives.

The reputation of the brand: Hollyweed is a rapidly expanding business that focuses on manufacturing high-quality Delta-8 THC goods such as Delta-8 carts, candies, and tinctures. They only utilize the strongest distillate and strains to provide you with the best Delta 8 THC flowers. As a result, Hollyweed has received hundreds of five-star evaluations from customers.

Customers also like how full Delta-8 Flower is or how it gives them a pleasant feeling without being overbearing. Hollyweed also includes an order tracking option that allows you to keep track of your order and ensure that you get everything you ordered. These characteristics have helped establish Hollyweed as a reputable brand in the customer’s eyes.

Strains: There are eleven strains of Hollyweed accessible Zkittles, Cookies, OG Kush, Hawaiian Haze, Gorilla Glue, Lifter, Sour Space Candy, Sour Diesel, Skywalker OG, & Northern Lights are some of the strains available. All strains are available both in flower & pre-roll form, giving you the option to use whatever technique you desire. OG Kush & Sour Diesel have been the most popular strains thus far.

OG Kush is an Indica-dominant hybrid of Bubba Kush & Ghost OG strains. OG Kush has a sweet and wonderful aroma with a hint of pepper, so the flower transitions to citrus & herbal flavors at the finish. This high-quality breed is perfect for unwinding after a long day.

Because of its particularly pungent diesel aroma, Sour Diesel has been famous among cannabis users since the 1990s. The Sour Diesel Strain from Hollyweed has a strong aroma, making it excellent for folks who prefer strong flowers. In addition, the Sour Diesel variety may help you stay focused and clear-headed throughout the day.

Friendly Website: Hollyweed has reached the top of Delta-8 manufacturer ratings as a result of its meticulous attention to detail. Their well-designed, user-friendly site is broken down into sections, making it simple for new clients to explore. In addition, the website is easy to navigate and extremely interactive. The “Blog” section of their website, for example, contains in-depth directions and articles on everything Delta-8 THC.

Organizational Policies: Hollyweed, unlike many other Delta-8 companies, does not have a no-refund policy. As founders in the D-8 industry, they are among the few brands that offer 100% money-back assurances within 30 days of purchase. In addition, their shipping practices are on par with other well-known businesses. The flowers are shipped to buyers all around the United States in just a few days. Only states that have prohibited the sales of Delta-8 THC are exempt.

The Purchasing Procedure: Buying from Hollyweed is quite convenient. Their CBD Hemp flower is already arranged by shape, and you can buy the Delta-8 item you want by going to their shop tab & selecting the Delta-8 item you desire.Once you’ve decided, you can look at the product’s laboratory test & flavor profile. All of the items are Delta-8 THC-certified and have less than 0.3 percent Delta-9 THC. The flowers come in two sizes: 3.5g & 7g. Six packs of the pre-roll are also available.

Transparency: Hollyweed goes over and beyond terms of transparency, documenting and providing information on the manufacturing processes of its users. You can simply access the product’s third-party testing results on its page. Hollyweed is also very prominent in the Delta-8 market, offering up-to-date and reliable information on using Delta-8 THC products. You may also discover more about the newest Delta-8 products on the market by visiting their blogs.

Pros

Products that are 100% organic and non-GMO

Shipping is quick and secure.

There are wholesale alternatives available.

Agricultural practices that are environmentally friendly

Brand practices that are open and transparent

Outstanding client service

Refund policy of 30 days

Tested by a third-party laboratory

Cons

This item is only available online.

There are no reviews on the website.

Customer Feedback

A dedicated customer care team can provide excellent support to their customers. Hollyweed takes the lead. Customers say the team is extremely knowledgeable about Delta-8 THC and is also simple to talk to and courteous, which is a huge plus. Several customers seem to have a lot more questions regarding the product.

On weekdays and weekends, they are also available. Because of their persistent commitment to the greatest Delta-8 THC products, many individuals have important things to say about this brand. We observed that the consumers were delighted with their service. They said the Delta-8 flower came in perfect condition and put them at ease.

⇒ Visit the Official Website of Hollyweed

How We Chose These Delta 8 Products?

Many brands sprouted up since Delta 8 THC flowers emerged a few years ago, each offering a wide range of Delta 8 THC flowers.

We started our hunt for Delta 8 THC flowers by looking for some really good manufacturers and wholesalers on the internet.

We looked just at the following elements to nail down our list:

Transparency

Companies who are transparent about their tests must also be transparent about their production. Different brands utilize different production procedures when generating Delta 8 flowers. Therefore, it’s important to know how they do it as it determines the quality of Delta 8 THC flowers.

A reputable brand will be forthright and honest about its manufacturing practices. Hence, we investigated our brands to determine if they offered details about their manufacturing procedures. Then we excluded the brands that kept their data private.

Quality assurance testing

A strong brand image is a bonus, but growing strong Delta 8 THC flowers is a difficult operation that necessitates considerably beyond just reputability. Therefore, the first criterion used to assess the quality of the flowers analyzed their purity.

Delta 8 is hemp-derived CBD. Hence the hemp should be of excellent quality in order for the final product to keep its efficacy.

First, we investigated the businesses’ hemp growing procedures and hemp plant origins. Brands whose cannabis plants were imported from another nation were removed from the list. We also ruled out brands that sprayed herbicides or pesticides on their hemp.

The quality of hemp plants is also affected by other substances. Therefore, hemp-based products containing GMOs were eliminated from the mix. In addition, artificial substances, sugars, preservatives, and other additives were also removed.

Method of Manufacture

Delta 9 THC had long been a favorite among cannabis users. On the other side, delta 8 THC, has developed a cult following of its own. As a result, it is necessary to ask particular questions when reviewing a product.

For example, are all these items sourced and manufactured safely? Do independent labs test the items? Is there anything hazardous in the products?

Before assessing the businesses with the biggest market demand, we studied these concerns in depth. The process for picking the plant’s blossoms is very precise. Laboratories must complete the time-consuming task while following tight guidelines.

Policy On Customer Service

We needed to make sure that excellent customer service policies complemented the quality of the Delta 8 items on offer to make the brand experience more convenient for our users.

Therefore, we examined the remaining products on the list for customer convenience, tested their return & refund policies, plus contacted their customer support to see how responsive they were.

We also took note of how long the brands took to deliver the goods, the package they arrived in, and if it was delivered freshly.

Tested By A Third-Party Laboratory

A respectable Delta 8 company must be willing to have a third-party lab examine its products. The findings of the tests should be made public after they are done so that buyers may check the product’s THC levels & added substances.

As stated previously in the brand reviews, all companies expose their goods to this testing method and make the information public. For us, this was a significant red signal. Brands that are honest and transparent about their testing results are at the top list.

Buying Guide: Delta 8 Weed Strains

We completely understand. Go ahead and do the legwork to select your own high-quality Delta 8 flower product if you prefer. We’re sure there are plenty more out there every day.

That being said, we’d like to give you a fast Delta 8 flowers buying guide that you can refer to whenever you’re browsing on your computer or smartphone at all times of the night.

Hemp Sourced Delta 8 Flower

The first thing to think about most is where the Delta 8 flower product gets its hemp. Is the product of good quality? Organic? Was it grown in the United States?

Do they conduct tests to see if there is any dangerous runoff from surrounding farms?

These are all the questions you should ask yourself before you go out and spend your hard-earned money.

Seek Delta 8 flower brands that emphasize organic cultivation, micro-farming, and long-term sustainability. You’re off to a solid start and on the way to a truly high-quality final Delta 8 item if the hemp source is pure and free of contaminants.

The Reputation of The Delta 8 Flower Company

Keep an eye on the brand’s general reputation. Check out the feedback from previous customers. Check what the D 8 Reddit community has to say about the brand. Check to check if the company has appeared in any periodicals.

It’s fine if you stumble upon a D-8 product that hasn’t been mentioned yet. Just keep an eye out on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media sites to see what people are saying about them.

Third-Party Testing for Delta 8

Always, and we always mean, search for the most recent third-party testing findings and certificates of analysis. Remember, it may not be enough for a company to claim that its products have been third-party tested. You need to see the evidence.

Contact them directly if they don’t have the laboratory test results posted on their website. Then, RUN if they still don’t give you anything!

Customer Service for the Delta 8 Brand

Examine the brand’s customer service thoroughly before making your purchase. Examine whether they respond to questions, provide informative blog articles, or provide background info on how they got set up. Don’t go with a brand that doesn’t fit your requirements.

FAQs: Delta 8 Flower Strains

Q1. Will Using Delta 8 THC Flower Get You High?

D 8 THC flowers might make you feel euphoric but not completely intoxicated. You may have a “buzz,” but it will not be overpowering as users refer to it. The degree of highness (and how long it’d take for all the effects to fade off) that these flowers can provide varies from individual to individual.

If you have got a greater mass, smoking will not get you very high, and you may require more than 2 breaths to feel the sting. Similarly, if you’re a tiny person, you will feel the effects sooner; therefore, limit the number of cigarettes you consume at once. However, if you have a high metabolism, the flowers’ effects may not last long.

A rapid metabolism allows people to quickly remove foreign chemicals from their bodies. The converse is true for people with a slow metabolism. So, if you’ve got a quick metabolism but want the flowers’ benefits to linger longer, you’ll need to smoke more regularly.

Q2. Is There Anything to Gain from Utilizing Delta 8 THC Flowers?

Delta 8’s key benefits are its relaxing qualities due to its interaction with the body’s C1 receptors. Homeostasis is achieved when Delta 8 THC weakly binds to our receptors, resulting in increased memory, mental clarity, sleep, cognitive functions, appetite, pain reduction, anxiety relief, and many other advantages. It depends mostly on the hemp flower breed you’re using, though.

The overall effect of a Delta 8 THC flower can be calming for the body if this is an Indica strain. Still, it can also be more focus-enhancing if this is a Sativa strain. Regardless of the high, Delta 8 THC flowers, as well as other Delta 8 THC compounds, have the same healing qualities. There is one thing, though, that you should please remember.

You may receive the exact opposite of benefits if you purchase a low-quality brand. So, look for brands you can actually rely on to safeguard your safety and avoid any negative consequences from Delta 8 use.

Q3. Is Using Delta 8 THC Flowers Legal?

The majority of companies produce D 8 THC from Cannabidiol, which is lawful in the majority of US states. On the other hand, the use of Delta 8 THC may be governed in different ways in different states. For example, in some places, Delta 8 THC is categorized as a manufactured hemp product, making it illegal, but in others, it is allowed.

Q4. What Is the Best Way to Take Delta 8 THC Flowers?

The typical intake technique is rather straightforward whenever it comes to starting with D 8 THC flowers. The vast majority of consumers prefer to smoke these flowers. The extra convenience of trying out different flavors and having a good feel of the hemp-derived cannabinoids with them is enticing. However, there are two different methods for consuming Delta 8 THC flowers.

Vaping is quite similar to the old-fashioned method of smoking buds, and it provides consumers with a hardship smoking experience. Delta 8 THC edibles, on the other hand, can be a great treat to try if you cook them properly. You may buy Delta 8 THC edibles from reliable firms like Exhale Wellness & BudPop if you don’t know how to prepare them yourself.

Conclusion: Can you get high off of Delta 8 flowers?

Finally, if you’re looking for a high-quality Delta 8 hemp flower, we recommend checking through the brands on our list. We discovered through our study that these companies are the best at providing high-quality Delta 8 items that adhere to stringent manufacturing methods to ensure that their products are safe to eat.

Furthermore, all businesses are respectable and prioritize the customer, ensuring that you receive excellent service. So, you can go check out the best delta 8 weed strains for yourself, and you’ll find a slew of positive reviews.