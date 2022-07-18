Best Delta-8 Carts: Popular THC Cartridges & Weed Carts| Buy Delta 8 THC Carts & Vape Pen From Top 5 Delta 8 Brands Of 2022

Previously, people only enjoyed the benefits of cannabis when they consumed it using the conventional method, by smoking rolled wraps. However, since the traditional method involved smoking weed directly, it posed several risks to users, much of which tilted towards causing health issues. But cannabis, on its own, has several benefits which we need. Researchers and product developers have now provided a safe way to enjoy these benefits without causing damage to our bodies. They have done well by introducing delta-8 cartridges.

Delta-8 cartridges, or delta-8 carts, come from a particular class of cannabinoids. These cannabinoids offer little or no effects that cause you to see hallucinations when consumed. These compounds do not have severe mind-altering abilities, and you can use them to get fast relief from pain. Furthermore, you can use delta-8 to experience stress relief and improve your sleeping pattern without side effects.

The introduction of delta-8 carts ensures that you can enjoy your cannabis in public without causing discomfort to your neighbor. These delta-8 cartridges are often described as a suitable medium to enjoy cannabis without drawing attention. And from our observations, these comments are accurate. One of the features that have made delta-8 prominent is its ability to help users get relief from body pain. These delta-8 carts come in various flavors. The flavors help to eliminate that earthy taste associated with smoking weed traditionally.

Although you may argue that delta-8 is not as potent as delta-9, what makes the former desirable is its legality. In addition to being legal, it is safer to consume delta-8 than delta-9. Furthermore, users have noted that delta-8 helps to improve their mood and boost energy without side effects. Hence, it’s always a win-win when vaping with the delta-8 carts.

It is now common knowledge that you will most likely see counterfeits trying to mimic every successful delta-8 cart brand. Several random brands claim to sell genuine products only to scam their buyers.

It has become challenging to identify ideals for fake products on the market. You could easily get confused as a newbie in the vaping world when trying to make your choice. Hence, we have researched on your behalf to rid you of such stress.

Our team has reviewed and selected the best delta-8 carts for you to consider. You can read through this thought-provoking piece to learn the benefits of using these delta-8 carts.

Top 5 Picks For The Best Delta 8 THC Carts On The Market

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Delta 8 Carts On The Market

Exhale Wellness occupies our overall best delta-8 carts spot. The brand has built a reputation in the cannabis industry for producing some of the most effective products. The brand’s formula comes from scientists with decades of experience. With so much experience from user feedback provided over the years, the brand has mastered the art of making perfect cannabis products.

Due to the perfection over the years, you will observe a smooth and soothing feeling when using Exhale Wellness’ delta-8 cartridges. This product is also a top seller because the brand uses only natural ingredients in its formula.

These natural ingredients provide a rich aftertaste when you vape from the cartridge. You will also notice that the product gives off a rich taste after consumption. Instead of the earthy and hempy taste of consuming cannabis, you will enjoy a pleasant flavor.

You also don’t need to worry about the product’s safety because it does not have any artificial ingredients. Moreover, the brand ensures they run all hemp-based products through third-party laboratories for comprehensive tests to confirm quality.

Exhale Wellness’s delta-8 carts do not contain genetically modified compounds or artificial sweeteners, which is good news for people prone to allergies. Also, the taste you enjoy while vaping comes from terpenes and other natural plant ingredients. In addition, the entire product comes from pure delta-8 THC extracts.

Highlights

As a prominent name in the cannabis industry, Exhale Wellness produces synthetic-free and high-quality delta-8 cartridges. The brand uses only the best hemp from naturally grown hemp plants for all its production activities. Hence, you will have a unique experience when vaping with these carts.

The ingredients used in the production of these carts follow the guidelines set by legal and regulatory agencies. Delta-9 is not widely recommended because it causes unwanted effects in high concentrations. If it passes through a chemical test, you will not find more than 0.3% delta-9 THC. Thus, you will only enjoy the benefits you desire when using these cartridges.

Exhale Wellness has some of the best user-centric policies that build trust with its customers. One of such policies is the money-back guarantee. The money-back guarantee ensures you can return products within the stipulated time. You can return any delta-8 cart from this brand within 30 days after purchase. However, you have to meet the criteria for a refund before getting your money back. Hence, it would help to read the terms and conditions before purchase.

This brand has friendly and professional customer service to help address issues. User feedback shows that the customer service works perfectly and efficiently. Hence, you can get a swift response because someone is always available on their customer support helpdesk online to attend to you.

It is not surprising that users are satisfied with the brand. Many users rate the brand’s delta-8 carts as the best.

You can see this from the five-star ratings accumulated for the product.

Pros

Soothing effect

Easy to use

Helps with relaxation

Improves mood

Relieves pain

30-day money-back guarantee

Discounts available

Cons

Non-reusable delta-8 carts

Only available for purchase online

User Reviews

The delta-8 carts from Exhale Wellness met our team’s expectations. As confirmed by many user reviews, we found that the cartridge had a long-lasting effect that could persist for two hours. Furthermore, the users like the aftertaste because it remains for a long time, which is good to note.

Users also appreciated the product’s potency and the natural plant ingredients in the formula. We checked the laboratory analysis and found that the brand did not contain any artificial compounds. Hence, we agreed with the product’s users when they said the brand did not have any synthetic ingredients.

Unlike other brands we previewed during our search for the best delta-8 carts, the Exhale Wellness website did not have restrictions. Hence, it confirms users’ reviews claiming they could easily navigate the site to purchase potent delta-8 cartridges. In addition, users raved about the 20% discount for new buyers. The discount allowed users to enjoy the effects of cannabis at lower rates. We also found that customer service added to the company’s excellent user experience rating. The customer service remained professional and friendly while addressing users’ issues.

#2. BudPop: Most Potent Weed Carts & Strongest Delta 8 Cartridge

The owners of BudPop have a combined 30-year experience which they leveraged in making this outstanding product. The owners leveraged their passion for cannabis and extensive industry experience to build a reputation for their brand in the cannabis industry.

BudPop only launched in 2021, but its vape carts give you the best effects every user wants to experience. It is apparent that the producers invested significant time perfecting the formula before its commercial release. This reason could be the case as BudPop’s delta-8 vape carts have gained much respect in such a short time. While using these carts, you will first enjoy the flavor, followed by the soothing effects. BudPop’s delta-8 carts have a pleasant and seemingly fresh flavor, making them a good choice for new and older users.

BudPop makes two of the most fantastic flavors for you to enjoy while using their delta-8 carts. You can either go for the Grape Runtz or the Strawberry Gelato flavors. After vaping, any of these flavors you choose will leave you in your best mood and relaxed. In addition, you will notice that these flavors have an excellent, rich taste and quality. These products are all certified to be GMO and pesticide-free, and they make them from the finest organic hemp plants. Hence, your safety remains a guarantee when using BudPop’s delta-8 cartridges.

Highlights

You will notice that BudPop maintains a stylish design for its cartridges. The cartridge has a food-grade silicone, stainless-steel body, and a ceramic heater. These are features that make the design unique. Also, the design ensures that you get more satisfying and heightened effects when vaping because you can take more puffs with each drag.

BudPop has given its delta-8 cartridge users two exciting flavors. These flavors provide an enjoyable and consistent aftertaste. Also, vaping the Grape Runtz and Strawberry Gelato leaves you in the best mood, and you may experience pain relief too. We are happy about that because it is always best to have options when vaping.

This brand leverages the richness of natural plant-based ingredients to produce its delta-8 cartridges. In BudPop’s cartridges, you will only find plant-derived compounds mixed in the appropriate proportions. In addition, you will not find any traces of PG, VG, Vitamin E, MCT, or cutting agents in this product. Thus, vaping from these cartridges is the best choice for people who would rather avoid consuming synthetic additives.

As seen in the user reviews, many customers felt satisfied with the product’s efficacy. You will get about 800 mg of delta-8 in every 1 mL cart of the product you purchase.

Pros

Easy to use

800 mg/1 mL package

Natural ingredients

GMO-free

Two highly satisfying flavors

Potent

Lasting effects

Cons

Only available online

User Reviews

The progress this brand has recorded is quite remarkable, given that it only launched in 2021. The brand has become one of the most trusted makers of highly potent delta-8 cartridges. Our team found this product highly effective based on the positive reviews in the brand’s review section. In addition, we found that users particularly loved the quick and discreet shipping offered by the product’s manufacturers. According to the customer reviews, the products were shipped within three to five working days, which is convenient for many users.

The billing process also received a lot of commendation from the buyers. They loved how the brand used a discreet billing system. Thus, no one would find out what you bought from the site. Instead of indicating you bought cannabis products, you get billed for enjoying a product from the company. If you love the strong buzz enjoyed by smoking cannabis, you will be in for a treat with BudPop’s delta-8 cartridge, according to many reviews we found online. Also, the users claim to vape with this cartridge hits differently and leave you relaxed for long periods. Thus, you may want to use the product sparingly to avoid overdose.

Another exciting point users focused on was the flavor options provided by the brand. From what we saw in the review segment, users loved the two flavors but preferred the Strawberry Gelato more. These flavors left users feeling refreshed and in a better mood. According to some users, the product tasted candy-like and offered a relaxing feeling. In addition, users claim they had a clearer mind after vaping BudPop’s delta-8 blend. The product met their expectations and for others because it helped them deal with anxiety. Others loved the product for assisting them to feel relief from pain, tiredness, and other issues. We found that users are generally happy with the cartridge.

#3. Hollyweed CBD: Buy THC Cartridges Infused With Full Spectrum D8

Hollyweed CBD produces some of the best delta-8 products you will find online. With its compelling products, the brand has built a name in the cannabis industry. Products from this brand help users enjoy pleasurable cannabis experiences. These products are potent because the brand only uses additive-free, pure delta-8 THC from hemp plants. These plants come from naturally grown, pesticide and GMO-free farms.

Hollyweed CBD uses natural compounds such as organic hemp extracts and terpenes in its manufacturing process. Additionally, this brand’s flavors come from exotic strains and extracts of naturally-derived compounds. You will find flavors such as Jack Herer, Pineapple Express, Sunset Sherbert, etc.

You will also find that these products are safe because the brand passes them through independent third-party lab tests. The brand displays the results from the lab test analysis on its official website. Thus, you can always visit the website to see these results.

In addition, the product contains less than 0.3% delta-9 THC in its formula. This concentration is enough to give you the benefits of delta-9 THC without its side effects, such as anxiety. Additionally, the product contains enough juice to keep you “buzzed up.” However, you should know that you cannot use these cartridges in some regions within the United States.

Highlights

Hollyweed CBD sells delta-8 cartridges in a 900 mg package. This concentration is perfect. You will get the desired experience as you vape the blended ingredients.

The brand also offers several exciting flavors. You will find that these flavors enhance the vaping experience. The rich aftertaste enjoyed from vaping the product leaves you in a better mood throughout the day.

Hollyweed CBD cares so much about its users. Hence, the brand offers several policies that favor users. They ensure every user has a fantastic experience after purchasing their delta-8 carts. An excellent example of such policies is the money-back guarantee the brand offers new and existing buyers. If you do not like the product, you can return your cartridge within 30 days after purchase.

The customer service from this brand is also excellent. You receive the best customer service treatment consistently. The individuals on the customer support team handle issues in a friendly and professional manner. They encourage you to contact the brand any time you have issues, and they will help resolve them swiftly and professionally.

Pros

DEA-approved

Convenient 900 mg package

Third-party lab tests done

Multiple flavors available

Environmentally friendly

Easy to use

Cons

Not accessible in some parts of the US

Only available online

User Reviews

Satisfied customers have continued to praise the product’s potency. Additionally, users like the brand for offering several flavors which add to their consumer experience. Other customers felt satisfied because the flavors provided exciting options that prevent boredom while vaping. Furthermore, these flavors always left a refreshing aftertaste hours after consumption.

The product helped users experience a calm mind while passing through challenging situations. Furthermore, the feedback from users who followed the dosage instructions indicated that they experienced no side effects. Other users experienced slight euphoria but noted that the side effect did not last, which is good news. We also gathered that the product helped them remain relaxed and improved their moods from the user reviews.

#4. Diamond CBD: Wide Variety Of Flavored Delta 8 Vape Pens

Diamond CBD remains distinguished from the other products we have reviewed so far. This brand uses top-notch CBD isolates and delta-8 isolates to provide a better vaping experience. The combination serves many purposes. For example, the CBD isolates regulate the buzzing sensation created by the delta-8. Thus, you can easily consume more cannabis while feeling more minor side effects than a typical or pure delta-8 product. You will likely not get an overdose when you use this product due to the CBD isolate and delta-8 combination. It’s pretty exciting, and one may wonder if this procedure has any risks. For unregulated formulas, this could be a problem. However, Diamond CBD ensures safety while providing the best vaping experience for users.

When using this cartridge, you will enjoy a subtle, grounded, and smooth vaping sensation. In addition, since CBD regulates potency, you don’t need to worry about the effects. Think of it this way. You can consume more alcohol but not get drunk because something keeps regulating the high in your drink. You will find that this is the same effect the CBD isolates have on the delta-8 in these cartridges. The product has several flavors to enhance the vaping experience further. You will find the 10x or Mellow Fellow variants. The 10x seems to be the favorite of the two. Some popular flavors under the 10x variant include Blue Dream, Pineapple Express, and Sour Cream. You will also find flavors like Green Crack, Maui Wowie, Grand Daddy Purp, Skywalker OG, and Grape Ape. Other flavors may include Strawberry Cough and Mango Kush.

One may instinctively wonder why the 10x variant is more common amongst users than the Mellow Fellow. The 10x has gained more prominence because it offers ten times the effects compared to the former. However, the Mellow Fellow is also as good as the 10x variant. The only difference is that the 10x is more potent than the Mellow Fellow. Thus, beginners can leverage the Mellow Fellow variant to begin their vaping experience. The two variants remain very potent and give you a unique feeling when consumed. Each delta-8 product on the brand’s list has passed through third-party lab tests to ensure its safety.

Like the other products we have considered, you will find a 30-day money-back helpful guarantee for returning unused products for refunds. However, you need to note that you will only get refunds when you purchase vapes worth $100. You will also find more customer-centric policies that will blow your mind. These policies tell you how well the brand has built its name in the cannabis industry. You will gain more satisfaction when using this product because it comes in a 900 mg package.

Highlights

The collaboration between delta-8 and CBD ensures that you get the best from this product. While delta-8 gives you the benefits and tremendous buzz, CBD acts to regulate the effects of delta-8. Hence, you can enjoy as much vaping as you want without issues.

The variants contained in this product make it more interesting to consume. This includes the 10x and Mellow Fellow variants, which have other flavors. The 10x has several flavors when compared to the Mellow Fellow. However, both variants perform excellently.

Diamond CBD has several excellent user-based policies to keep you plugged. These policies help to build trust between the company and its users. One of such significant policies is the money-back guarantee which ensures you can return your products. Unlike others, you must purchase $100 and above to access this policy.

This brand uses only plant-derived natural ingredients to curate its delta-8 cartridges. Thus, you will not find artificial ingredients, GMOs, or sweeteners in its formula.

Pros

Has delta-8 and CBD in its formula

Different flavors available

Fast shipping

Fast customer service

Multiple convenient payment options

Excellent refund policy

Cons

No trial packages are available

User Reviews

Our team discovered that users loved the product for its effects and potency. We also found users ecstatic about the smoothness of the carts while vaping. In addition, users preferred the 10x variant for its mood-lifting and stress-relieving abilities.

We also found that users loved the customer service for its efficient and swift efforts in addressing clients. According to the feedback, users reported the pain-relieving properties of these cartridges. In addition, some customers noted that the cartridges helped to relieve aches. Others wrote that it helped them to relax. The flavor variations helped old and new vapers remain refreshed in their vaping experience. No one got bored while vaping from Diamond CBD’s cartridges.

Generally, we found that the product helped relieve stress, anxiety, and tiredness. For these obvious reasons, users leveraged the brand for several purposes. The brand garnered many positive reviews and high user ratings to match its reputation. Hence, users freely recommended the brand to others willing to try out the vaping experience.

#5. 3CHI: Most Affordable Delta 8 THC Carts For Beginners

3CHI was the first brand to leave its footprints in the sands of time in the US cannabis industry. The brand started making cannabis legally before any other company. Thus, the company used the experience garnered over the years to build on its brand culture. Furthermore, the pioneers made the dream come together because they had a combined 15-year experience. These individuals leveraged this experience to curate mind-blowing products that changed the cannabis industry. Today, we have many companies selling delta-8 cartridges, all thanks to the effort from this group.

When you consider the vapes from 3CHI, you will notice that they offer a mild high. This mild high does not transmit side effects. The product only has natural extracts that ensure a smooth vaping experience. In addition, the product only contains the recommended amounts of delta-9 THC (less than 0.3%). Hence, the product has a safe potency that gives benefits without any harm. This product contains 95% pure, concentrated, and potent delta-8 THC. Therefore, the effects observed during vaping come mainly from this compound. The brand only uses natural extracts and ingredients devoid of GMOs and other artificial substances according to guidelines.

One exciting feature about this product is its eco-friendliness. You can expect this feature because the brand has had time to develop its formula. This eco-friendly nature ensures that you can vape from the cartridges without causing environmental damage. Hence, the product does not harm the environment. The vapes also have broad-spectrum cannabinoids that make the product taste better. The product has a rich aftertaste that persists after hours of usage.

You will also find several strains of Indica and Sativa to choose from when using this product. Each of the strains has a unique taste. Thus, you will generally enjoy variety when vaping from 3CHI cartridges.

Highlights

This brand has two concentrations to enhance your vaping experience. For beginners, you can try out the 0.5 mL concentration before moving to the 1 mL concentration later. Hence, the brand ensures to incorporate both newbies and old-timers with its dual concentrations.

You will find that the brand contains different Indica and Sativa strains, which serve to enhance your taste while vaping. The natural taste you observe during vaping comes from these strains.

The delivery time for bulk orders is almost the same as for individual orders. Hence, you will not have to wait excessively to deliver your bulk orders. You can leverage this feature to place bulk orders without any fears.

You can leverage 3CHI’s money-back policy to return products that don’t work well for you. All you need to do is return the product and await a full refund almost immediately. You will have to meet the refund criteria before receiving your money.

Pros

No side effects

GMO-free

Fast order processing

Swift customer support

Potent products

Different flavors and strains are available

Third-party laboratory tested

Cons

Only available for order online

User Reviews

Users of 3CHI’s vape cartridges felt delighted with the efficient customer service. In addition, the quality and potency met the expectations of several users, as seen in the review section. The flavors also satisfied users who remained refreshed at all times during vaping. Many users noted that the flavors helped them stay on course in their vaping journey.

How We Picked Our List Of Top Delta-8 Carts?

Getting the best delta-8 cartridges from a list of potentially suitable products is quite exhausting. It gets more frustrating when you don’t have a brand in mind and keep searching the internet. You will see several brands with similar properties for newbies, making your decision harder. Thus, to pick out the best delta-8 carts from the market, we listed several factors which we considered. We ensured that all the products on our list ticked our boxes before bringing them to you. However, we did not make the selection alone. We considered the views of several professionals in the cannabis industry before finalizing our picks.

Note that our list works well for old users and beginners alike. In addition, the products we reviewed come from reputable, trustworthy, and safe brands. These products work well for people from various facets of life. You will find below the factors we considered before ranking our products.

User Reviews

The user reviews helped us determine which product met the expectations of users. Hence, we visited the user review sections of all the listed potential products to understand their dynamics. We then compared the reviews of these products to choose the best. We selected our cartridges to depict higher satisfaction quotients and user ratings. In addition, we determined the product’s effects on users after usage through user feedback. Products with better effects on users ranked higher up our list than those with minimal effects.

We also ensured that all the products on our list provided significant benefits to users. Hence, we ranked these products such that those with higher health benefits enjoyed priority over others. The cartridges on our list made users more calm, relaxed and focused after vaping. Other benefits of vaping include relief from pain and muscle soreness.

Production Methods

The production method plays a vital role in the safety of these cartridges. If a brand does not follow the proper production techniques, these cartridges could become harmful. Hence, we evaluated the ingredients, production site, and general safety precautions taken during production. We also checked for brands that subjected their products to third-party laboratory tests. Our team scrutinized the test results to ensure that the products listed in our review had the best outputs. All the cartridges in our review used the proper production techniques. In addition, these brands enjoyed high ratings from third-party laboratories noting that the products remained safe for consumption.

Sales and Return Policies

We noticed that most of these products did not entertain trial packages. Hence, we ensured that the brands had excellent policies that favored customers. These policies helped to build trust between the brand and its users. Several products on our list offered the best policies for users. Such policies included money-back guarantees, discounts, and others. Hence, you could leverage these policies to enjoy a better user experience when purchasing from these brands. Brands with better policies ranked higher up our list than others.

Buying Guide for Beginners On Delta 8 Cartridges

As a newcomer to the vaping experience, the first thing you should remember is that delta-9 and 8 are pretty similar. The difference is in the side effects enjoyed after usage. Both compounds can make you high. However, you will enjoy different side effects, whether legal or not. The side effects of delta-9 remain illegal at the moment. Delta-9 is unlawful because it can cause severe side effects which could result in death.

While you can see that delta-8 has many advantages, the wrong products could send you to the hospital. Hence, enjoying genuine products that offer significant and safe health effects remains a priority. To ensure you enjoy the best carts on the market, you need to consider certain things. Thus, we have collated this buying guide to help you enjoy the best out of your chosen product. This buying guide works for all products and is not restricted to a particular brand. Thus, you can apply this buying guide to any product you consider.

Product’s Purity

Reputable brands deploy the use of pure delta-8 extracts to produce their cartridges. Hence, you will not find artificial substances or sweeteners in their formulas. However, some companies mix delta-8 with other compounds. One of such compounds is CBD. This combination is also acceptable if you want variety. However, it would be best to ensure the cannabinoids do not come with other unacceptable compounds.

Product Quality

To enjoy potent effects when vaping, you must ensure that your cartridge comes from quality ingredients. You need to consider your cartridge’s efficacy, efficiency, and safety. You can check for the purity of your desired product by looking through the third-party laboratory results. These results tell you if the product has any foreign substances which may cause harm to you. Most brands display these results on their brand official website. It would be best to consider another brand if your product does not have these results.

Product’s Color

It would be best if you didn’t purchase cartridges with strange colors. These colors cast your mind doubt about their distillation, cleaning, or production processes. It would help if you desisted from buying purple, brown, or green colors. Most renowned brands use transparent colors like champagne or light pink in their cartridges. These colors allow you to see through clearly.

Ingredients

As beginners or old users of delta-8 cartridges, you always need to check the ingredients contained in your desired cartridge. You must ensure that you do not buy products that contain certain harmful cannabinoids. One such example is delta-9 THC in high concentrations. You must not patronize a brand with more than 0.3% delta-9 THC in its formula. To help you determine the safety of these ingredients, always refer to the results of third-party laboratory tests.

FAQs On Delta 8 THC Carts

You may have questions after reading through our review. Hence, we have collated answers to the possible questions you may want to ask.

Q1. Are these delta-8 cartridges legal?

Most regions in the United States consider delta-8 cartridges legal. However, you need to confirm if your State considers these products legal before ordering.

Q2. Will I fail a drug test after using these cartridges?

The chances of failing a drug test after using this product remain high. You may likely fail the test because the product contains compounds that may get detected during screening.

Q3. What is the best way to store these carts?

It is always best to follow the storage instructions provided by the manufacturer. However, you can store your cartridge in a cool and dry place away from sunlight. In addition, keep these cartridges away from the reach of children.

Q4. What brands should I consider buying?

There are several excellent brands on the market. We have selected some of the best brands in our review to ease your work. You can read through our review to pick any of these brands. The names on our list offer the best products with safe and potent outcomes.

Wrapping Up On Choosing The Right Delta 8 Carts

Delta-8 carts offer healthy and safe ways to enjoy the benefits of cannabis without harm. These benefits may include relief from pain, stress, and anxiety.

In addition, you may also get to sleep better after vaping from these cartridges. Note that you need to purchase from trusted brands to get these benefits.

Always ensure to buy from official brand websites and not retailers. If you have any more questions, you can leverage the brand’s customer service to get more answers.