Best Credit Card Companies Offering Ultimate Rewards & Cashback Loans In 2022

Covid 19 has ravaged the population’s physical health but also the individual’s financial health. With ever-increasing living costs and stale wage growth, many people are finding it difficult to sustain their current lifestyles. If you’re finding it hard to keep up with the turbulence of personal finance, you’re in luck as we singled out the best credit cards from multiple institutions that made adjustments for this new situation, which can help get you back on your feet.

Even better, they have a pre-qualification option, and you can check if that will work for you without impacting your credit score. Have you had a past case of bankruptcies? The good news is that you can still get a credit card!

Feeling hopeful? Yes, there can be a light at the end of the tunnel! Keep reading and find the best credit cards to reach financial stability!

Best Credit Cards For Beginners In 2022:

Indigo Platinum Mastercard – Overall Best Platform Offering Credit Cards For Bad Credit, Editor’s Pick Milestone Mastercard – Secured Credit Card Option With Best Interest Rates & Cashback Destiny Mastercard – No Credit Check Credit Cards Instant Approval With Quick Cash First Access Visa Card – Reliable & Easiest For Credit Card To Get Sign Up Bonus FIT Mastercard – Recommended Financial Credit Cards For People With Bad Credit

#1. Indigo Platinum Mastercard – Overall Best Platform Offering Credit Cards For Bad Credit, Editor’s Pick

The last card that made our list is Indigo Platinum Mastercard. It doesn’t need a high credit score and sends information to all three main credit bureaus. Depending on creditworthiness, it offers three versions: one with no annual cost, two with annual fees, and one with both. However, if your credit is good, you might use Indigo without paying an annual fee.

Genesis FS Card Services provides card maintenance for the Celtic Bank's Indigo Platinum Mastercard, issued by the Salt Lake City-based, FDIC-insured financial institution. To provide finance for small enterprises, Celtic Bank was established in 2001. Despite often being listed among the nation's top 10 small business lenders, this mastercard provides more than just small company financing.

Indigo Mastercard at a Glance

The Indigo Platinum Mastercard is easy to get approved for, has a range of credit limits, doesn’t ask for a deposit, and offers pre-qualification without pulling your credit. It’s made for people with no, low, or bad credit.

After being authorized, the card will be delivered in 14 business days with a 1% foreign transaction fee. Additionally, it is BBB accredited.

Highlights

The Indigo card has an initial credit limit of $300 to $1,000. If you make your first 6 monthly payments on time, you may be eligible for a credit limit increase

The annual fees are between $0 and $99

24.9%–29.9% (variable)

No rewards programs

Late payment fee: Up to $40

Returned payment fee: Up to $40

Cash advance transaction fee: 0 for the first year, then either $5 or 5% of each cash advance (whichever amount is more significant) after that

Cash advance APR: 29.9%

Grace period: 25 days

They provide protection against fraud and identity theft, round-the-clock assistance if your card is lost or stolen, 15% off Mastercard airport concierge services, and Zero Liability protection.

There are some unintended advantages

The Indigo Platinum Mastercard offers a variety of Mastercard perks, such as extended warranty protection and travel support services.

Create a Custom Card

Once your application has been accepted, you may customize your Indigo card by selecting your preferred card design at no extra cost. Additionally, every time you use your card to make a purchase, this will allow your personality to shine through.

Eligibility requirements

You must meet the following requirements to be prequalified or approved:

Be at least 18 years old (19 in Alabama), have a social security number that is current, a physical address, and a US IP address

Have not had a delinquent Indigo Mastercard account

Comply with extra credit qualification requirements, such as identification verification standards and assessing your debt and income

Pros

For those who qualify, there is an option with a $0 annual charge

The 1% foreign transaction fee is cheaper than other cards in this category

Better chances of acceptance

No secure deposit needed

Your credit won’t be impacted by pre-qualification

Personalization possibilities for card designs

Insurance for travel-related accidents and assistance

Cons

Currently, there is no possibility of applying by phone

They do not currently have a balance transfer option

Low credit limit of $300

High costs, such as a high APR

#2. Milestone Mastercard – Secured Credit Card Option With Best Interest Rates & Cashback

The Bank of Missouri issued the Milestone Mastercard credit card, intended for people with bad credit or no credit. Customers can start their credit adventure with this card in their wallet because it comes with all the advantages of a Mastercard Gold Card without additional fees.

It’s simple to understand why this card is a good choice for anyone looking to establish or restore their credit history, given the rapid qualification process, free online account access, and Mastercard advantages.

Milestone Mastercard at a glance

The founders created the Milestone Mastercard, especially for people who have had trouble building credit and are trying to rebuild their credit. After being authorized, the unsecured credit card will be delivered within 14 business days.

The international traction cost is only 1%, which is less than what its rivals charge (often 3%) and less than the market average of 1.5 %.

Highlights

The maximum credit limit is only $300

The annual fee is $35–$75 the first year and $35–$99 the following years

High 24.90% APR (fixed)

No rewards programs or features to help people better manage their money

You’ll be charged $5 or 5% of each cash advance you make, whichever is more significant but should not exceed $100

Late Payment Fee: Up to $40

Overlimit Fee: Up to $40

Returned Payment Fee: Up to $40

Cash advance APR: 29.9%

The Milestone Mastercard comes with additional benefits, including the Mastercard Benefits, at no additional cost. These advantages consist of:

Theft protection

Your social security number, email addresses, debit and credit cards, bank accounts, usernames and passwords for online accounts, and much more are all thoroughly monitored by Mastercard ID Theft protection.

Protection against Zero Liability

Use your Mastercard confidently, knowing you won’t be held liable for fraudulent transactions.

Up to $265 in First-Time Purchase Power

The typical opening credit limit for the Milestone Mastercard is $300. The total amount won’t be available to you immediately, though, as a $35 to $75 annual charge will take a bite out of it as soon as your account is opened. However, if you require $225 to $265 for an emergency expense but lack the funds, an unsecured credit line may be helpful, especially if it is your most affordable choice.

Eligibility requirements

Have a valid social security number, physical address, and US IP address

Must be at least 18 years old (19 in ALAL)

Must not have had a delinquent Milestone Mastercard Account

Should comply with extra credit qualification requirements, such as identification verification standards and assessing your debt and income

You cannot apply if you have requested pre-qualification within 60 days

Pros

All three credit bureaus receive reports without any “Processing” or monthly fees

Pre-qualification is simple and quick and does not affect your credit score

Use in any US location that accepts Mastercard

Fraud protection if your card is lost or stolen

No security deposit is necessary. Your cash is kept in your pocket

Many financial institutions accept the Milestone Mastercard for cash advances

Available to those with poor credit, including those with bankruptcy in the past

Low APR compared to the segment

Cons

There is no possibility of applying by phone

At this moment, you may open just one Milestone Mastercard account

They do not currently have a balance transfer option

If you don’t let them know before using your credit card outside of the United States, they may decline overseas transactions for security concerns

#3. Destiny Mastercard – No Credit Check Credit Cards Instant Approval With Quick Cash

Where you travel and who you go there determines your life course. You ought to be able to make plans and take care of the things that are most important to you. Moving forward shouldn’t be difficult for people with less-than-perfect credit. You can move on with the aid of Destiny Mastercard.

Destiny is the card you want by your side as you work to improve your credit. It’s made to support you in moving forward, even if your credit history has been complicated. You have fraud protection, so don’t be concerned about a lost or stolen card.

First Electronic Bank owns Destiny Mastercard. Genesis FS Card Services, Inc.

Destiny Mastercard at a glance

The Destiny credit card’s drawback is that, no matter how responsibly you use the card, you cannot raise your credit limit. As a result, the Destiny Mastercard is only a wise decision if you have few options and will likely just be a temporary fix.

According to the website, even people with prior bankruptcies can still be eligible. Your new card will be delivered within 14 business days of being authorized. Foreign transaction fee: 1%. But we advise you to choose this card if you have a FICO score of at least 510.

While the Destiny Mastercard is a fully-fledged credit card, it is accepted in 212 countries worldwide thanks to the Mastercard payment network. Additionally, it is BBB accredited, demonstrating that in addition to providing excellent terms, they also care about the borrower’s whole experience.

Highlights

When you open the account, you need to pay $59–$99

As of March 2022, Destiny offers greater access to credit than before, $500 instead of $300

The annual fee is: $59–$75 in the first year, then $59–$99 after that

24.9% APR (fixed)

No rewards programs

Late payment fee: Up to $40

Returned payment fee: Up to $40

Overlimit fee: $40

Cash advance transaction fee: None for the first year; then $5 or 5% (whichever is greater)

Cash advance APR: 29.9%

Grace period: 25 days

Zero fraud liability

The credit card company won’t hold you liable for purchases you didn’t authorize.

Protection against ID theft from Mastercard

It includes monitoring TransUnion credit reports and dark web activity to look out for misusing your personal information (e.g., your social security number and credit and debit card information).

Whenever your card is lost or stolen, you can call their emergency number to report it as lost or stolen, ask for an emergency card replacement, and seek an emergency cash advance.

Additional benefit

Save 15% on Mastercard airport meet-and-greet services with these discounted airport concierge services.

Eligibility requirements:

The age of the majority is 18 years (or 19 years old in Alabama).

Get a Social Security number that is active

Possess a legal street address

An IP address from the US

You should not possess a Destiny Mastercard account previously charged off because of missed payments

Fulfilling additional credit qualifying requirements (e.g., a review of your income and your debt plus other identity verification requirements)

Pros

Cash advances and international transactions are both possible

No transaction costs for cash advances during the first year

The absence of a security deposit

Reporting credit to all three bureaus

You may add authorized users to your account

24/7 convenient online account access

Cons

High annual fees APR

Foreign exchange commissions

No transfers of balance

No incentives, bonuses, or introductory deals

Increases in credit limits are not possible

#4. First Access Visa Card – Reliable & Easiest For Credit Card To Get Sign Up Bonus

Low-score applicants are encouraged to submit applications by First Access, even though most credit card companies wouldn’t consider them. Those with poor credit and low credit ratings are the only ones for whom the card is intended. The application procedure is relatively rapid; it only takes a few minutes to complete, and it will take you only a short while to hear back about the status of your application. The Bank of Missouri is the issuer of this card.

First Access Visa Card at a Glance

Typically, shipping takes 7-10 days, which is the fastest shipping time you can find on the market.

There is a $9.95 Premium Plastic Card Design cost if you desire one of First Access’s card designs.

After a year, there are options to request credit line expansions, but even those carry fees.

You can obtain a second card if you require one for your spouse or partner. To make the most of the card, you’ll need good communication and budgeting as you’ll be charged another annual fee and share the credit limit.

Highlights

Processing Fee – $95.00 (one-time fee)

Monthly maintenance fee: None for the first year (introductory). After that, $99.00 annually ($8.25 per month)

$300 credit limit (subject to available credit)

$75.00 for the first year. After that, $48.00 annually

34.99% APR

No rewards programs

Late payment fee: Up to $41

Returned payment fee: Up to $41

Cash advance transaction fee: None for the first year (introductory). After that, either $10.00 or 3% of the amount of each cash advance, whichever is greater

Cash advance APR: 34.99%

Grace period: 21 days

Credit Growth

Usually, after 12 payment cycles, First Access Card reviews your card usage for evaluation purposes. Utilizing this evaluation, you can request a First Access credit line expansion. Applications for this service are typically accepted, although there are additional costs.

Reports to the three main credit bureaus

Fortunately, this card reports to all three leading credit agencies, which is essential for a credit-building card to track your progress.

You can’t use it abroad

Since the First Access Visa is a Visa credit card, it is accepted by almost all shops, offline and online, in the United States. However, you cannot use this card to make any purchases abroad.

Eligibility requirements

You must be at least 18 years old

You must be a legal resident of the US or a citizen

Possess a social security number that is active

A checking account is required

Your monthly income must exceed your costs

Pros

Simple approval is intended for those with bad or little credit history

No collateral deposit is necessary because the card is not secured

For the first year, there is no monthly servicing price

Simple online form

Possible credit line expansions after a year

There are cash advance options (subject to limitations)

Simple application and quick turnaround

Cons

There is no method to apply by mail or telephone

One-time start cost and monthly fee with a very high APR

There isn’t a First Access credit card app, which is unfortunate

Request costs for credit limit increases

Monthly maintenance costs following the initial year

No balance transfers or international transactions

#5. FIT Mastercard – Recommended Financial Credit Cards For People With Bad Credit

The FIT credit card is the best option for those with bad credit or no credit. The credit card provider, Continental Finance, is aware that establishing credit can be difficult, so they provide the FIT Card to those with a wide range of credit histories. Even with a 300 credit score, you can apply.

FIT Mastercard at a glance

A $400 starting credit line is provided. It can be great for individuals who wish to start small while working to repair their credit. Once your credit line is established, you can use the card wherever Mastercard payments are accepted for shopping, travel, dining, and entertainment.

An $89 non-refundable setup fee and a higher APR of 29.99% are both associated with the FIT Mastercard. However, compared to the Milestone Mastercard, the line of credit is significantly higher, making it more suited for customers who want to make larger purchases.

The foreign translation cost is a bit higher than with the Milestone Mastercard, 3% of each transaction in US dollars. So if you are planning to spend the borrowed cash abroad, go with a Milestone card.

One convenience that makes FIT Mastercard attractive to customers is that you can apply via phone and email.

Highlights

Processing Fee – $89 (one-time fee)

Monthly Maintenance Fee: $75 annually (billed at $6.25 per month). The monthly Maintenance Fee is not billed for the first 12 months your account is opened

$400 Initial Credit Limit, Doubles after six months to $800 Credit Limit

$99 Annual fee

29.99% This APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate

No rewards programs

Late payment fee: Up to $41

Returned payment fee: Up to $41

Cash advance transaction fee: None for the first year; then $5 or 5% (whichever is greater)

Cash advance APR: 29.99% This APR will vary with the market based on the Prime Rate

Grace period: 25 days

Based on your Credit Limit of $400, your initial available credit will be $301 (or $271 if you choose to have an Additional Card)

This card offers Theft Protection and Zero Liability Protection against Fraud. It also has:

24/7 support for cards that have been lost or stolen

You can call this to report your card as lost or stolen in an emergency. You have the right to request emergency cash advances and card replacements in case of loss.

Discounts

Discounted airport concierge services through Mastercard. You will receive a 15% discount on Mastercard airport meet and greet services.

Program for Continental Credit Protection

By paying $0.99 for every $100 of debt you have, you can choose to participate in this. If you lose your work or become disabled, the program enables you to cancel some of your debt (in which case it will cover up to 12 consecutive minimum monthly payments for you). It will also pay off in full in any case if you pass away.

Digital tools for managing accounts

You can submit your application online, and once it has been accepted, you can manage your account anytime. You may control every aspect of your account through the Fit Mastercard’s website or mobile application. The software is a simple-to-use application that lets you keep track of charges and payments.

Eligibility requirements

Prove that you live in the United States and are at least 18 years old (over 19 in Alabama)

You should provide a first-choice mobile number for a phone number as a Social Security number

You should have a contact email

You should have monthly income- If you do not want your income from alimony, child support, or separate maintenance to be used as the basis for fulfilling this obligation, you do not have to disclose it

Pros

The marketplace’s most open brand

When using our website or apps, your personal information is protected by 128-bit encryption technology

There is no need for a security deposit

Possibilities to increase your starting credit limit in the following six months

Application accepted for all credit kinds

Available are foreign exchange and cash advances

Reporting credit to all three bureaus

Swift and simple application

Cons

Large APR

High prices

No introductory bonuses or deals

Balance transfers are not possible

A foreign transaction fee of 3%

How We Made This List While Selecting The Best Credit Cards For Bad Credit ?

Bad credit

If you are in a bad financial situation, one of the credit cards we singled out for you would be a good choice as they accept applications even with 300 FICO scores.

No collateral is needed

All the chosen cards are unsecured credit cards and ask for no collateral. So the brands take the risk if you cannot repay the debt.

Low fees and APR

We also paid attention to the fees and APRs, and we posted all the information in the reviews so you can know upfront all the expenses that getting this kind of card will be for you. We choose the cards with the lowest fees and APRs in this market.

High credit line

They all have reasonable credit lines compared to other credit cards intended for bad credit.

Fast receiving

We know that when you need cash, the time you receive the card is of great importance. That is why we choose only cards you will receive in 14 working days maximum.

Using abroad is affordable

If you have a credit card, you would probably also want to use it when you are abroad. That is why we choose only cards that are affordable to use, even in foreign countries. Most of them have just a 1% foreign transaction fee.

Good rating

Customer reviews are suitable proof of brand reliability. We can’t say that the chosen brands have no negative reviews. We can, however, say that the positive reviews outweigh the negative; for example, FIT Mastercard has 93% five-star reviews on Trustpilot.

Fraud protection

With whichever credit card from our list, you get maximum protection. So you won’t be held liable for any amount of fraudulent purchases.

Minimum eligibility requirements

The chosen credit cards are intended mainly for people with bad credit and have minimum eligibility requirements, making the card available for everyone.

Free pre-qualification option

If you are unsure if you will qualify for the card and you don’t want to harm your credit score, you can use the website’s free pre-qualification option before applying to check if you should make the step of applying.

Credit reporting to all three bureaus

If you want to rebuild your credit, these cards are a great option as they report to the three major bureaus, and you will not just get funds, but repaying will help you qualify for (if not anything else) a higher credit limit in the future.

Buying Guide for Beginners: Guaranteed Approval Unsecured Credit Cards for Bad Credit

How to get a credit card with bad credit:

Check your credit

Check your credit score to see what credit card offers you might be qualified for. Your credit score increases your likelihood of being approved for cards with better benefits. One method to determine your score is:

Credit scores are accessible for free on NerdWallet

Numerous credit card companies offer free FICO scores to cardholders

Credit ratings are offered by the three major credit agencies (Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion)

Check your credit reports to see what’s wrong if the number isn’t what you expected. Then, if necessary, you can start thinking about methods to make it better, such as altering your purchasing patterns or checking a reporting error. You are entitled to one free copy of your credit report every 12 months from each of the three major bureaus under federal law. Visit the federally approved website AnnualCreditReport.com to obtain your free reports.

Identify which type of credit card you need

Three different categories of credit cards are available:

Cards that assist you in repairing damaged or limited credit

Cards that reduce your interest costs

Reward-based credit cards

The best card for you has features tailored to your unique requirements. The best travel card in the world won’t help you much if you don’t travel much, for instance.

Compare credit card fees

Your primary priority should be inexpensive credit improvement. Finding a credit card with low (or nil) yearly, monthly, and one-time fees is one strategy to reduce spending. Another is always to pay your bill in full to avoid paying interest.

Narrow your choices by asking the right questions

Will this card aid in my creditworthiness?

What does opening an account cost, including the annual fee?

Can I eventually upgrade to a better card?

How long does the 0% APR period last, and what is the APR for ongoing interest?

What is the balance transfer policy for the card?

The card offers rewards, right?

Why is it good to use the prequalify option on credit cards?

Pre-Qualification” Is A Prerequisite! It takes only a few minutes to determine if you qualify for the card without affecting your credit score. Thus, those who are unlikely to be accepted for various reasons won’t have to make matters worse by applying, followed by a negative response. A hard credit check, which can reduce your credit score by a few points, is not necessary for pre-qualification. Prequalification’s soft credit check won’t impact your credit at all.

You only need to provide your name, address, date of birth, Social Security number, and contact details to prequalify.

Why is it suitable for the credit card to report to the three major bureaus?

When you have bad credit, one reason to acquire a credit card is to help build credit. You can demonstrate responsible use by paying your bills on time and only utilizing a modest amount of your credit limit. But the national credit bureaus, which produce your credit reports, also require your card issuer to disclose your account.

Your account cannot be listed in a credit bureau’s credit report if it is not reported to that bureau. The timely payments you make on a new credit card account won’t be able to positively impact your credit scores if the account doesn’t appear in your credit report.

FAQs On Credit Cards For Bad Credit No Deposit

Q1. What causes bad credit?

Many variables determine credit scores. Some are relatively insignificant; for instance, applying for a new credit card can temporarily lower someone’s score by a few points because it implies a desire for more financial resources. Missed payments, charge-offs, and bankruptcy can all seriously harm credit ratings.

The primary determinants of your credit score are shown below, along with how they can build up to excellent credit:

Payment history

The most prominent element affecting your score is: Do you make prompt payments on your bills? It’s possible that paying a payment a few days late won’t impact your credit score (although you might get hit with a late fee). But after a debt is overdue by 30 days, anticipate that it will appear on your credit report and impact your score. Your credit score might suffer significantly from even a single late payment. With time, the harm lessens, but if you consistently skip payments, it worsens significantly.

Amounts you owe

While your total debt load is essential, scoring algorithms pay close attention to your credit utilization or how much of your credit limit you are utilizing. It is advisable for the credit utilization ratio to be below 30%. A $190 balance against a $200 credit line shows someone is spending more money than one can afford to spend, but a $190 balance against a card with a $2,000 limit won’t raise any concerns.

Length of credit history

Low scores may be a result of having a little credit history. People frequently make the error of canceling out-of-date accounts, which lowers this component of their score. Even if the card is merely tucked away in a drawer, a credit card account that is ten years old is nevertheless crucial in terms of credit score. Keep it open and use it once yearly if there is no yearly charge to prevent the issuer from closing it for inactivity.

Types of credit

Scoring models prefer credit cards, loans, and other sorts of accounts. You must start somewhere, of course, but it’s preferable not to let one account represent your complete credit history.

New credit applications

Expect every application to lower your score by a few points momentarily. The effect is increased if you apply for several cards at once, as that may indicate that you need money badly. Because of this, it’s crucial to “call your shots” and only apply for cards that are highly likely to be approved.

Q2. How to raise your credit score using a credit card?

A bad credit rating is not a death sentence. It’s a place to start. One of the quickest methods to establish credit is through responsible credit card use. Here are some bits of advice:

Use the card

Making on-time payments is the first step in developing a positive credit history. Therefore, use your credit card regularly and pay your bills on time.

Don’t overuse the card

Your credit usage, or how much of your available credit, is a significant factor in determining your credit score. A card that is maxed out is a symptom of financial difficulty. So, at all times, keep utilization below 30%. For instance, if your credit limit is $300, you should maintain your balance below $90.

Pay on time and in full

With any credit card, the best course of action is to make monthly payments on the entire balance. Since interest rates on credit cards for those with bad credit are often very high, this will ensure that you never pay interest. Pay the minimum amount required by your due date if you cannot make a full payment.

Track your progress

Check your credit score and report frequently to determine whether you are making progress or if something is impeding you. On NerdWallet, you can see your credit report and score for free.

Keep accounts open, if possible

Your credit score is influenced by the age of your open credit accounts. Therefore, unless there is a compelling cause, such as an annual charge on a card you don’t intend to use, don’t close accounts. Check with your issuer to see if they will allow you to keep your current account when it comes time to switch from a protected card to an unsecured one.

Q3. Why choose an unsecured card over a secured card?

In contrast to secured credit cards, which many people use to establish or repair their credit, the selected cards do not need a security deposit. A refundable security deposit is required when applying for a secured credit card, and the card issuer may use that amount to calculate your account’s credit limit. When handled responsibly, a credit card can help you build your credit history, which could be helpful when looking for a car loan, and even a job.

For instance, a $300 credit limit card will generally come from a $300 security deposit. If you’ve made your payments on time, secured card issuers will return your security deposit when you shut your account or switch to an unsecured card. The issuer has the right to retain all or a portion of your deposit if you don’t pay your balance (possibly hurting your credit in the process).

Conclusion: Get Secured Credit Cards for Bad Credit

In life, there can be a multitude of events that may put pressure on your financial health. There is always a silver lining, and having access to the correct information can help alleviate any anxiety about finances and the future.

We have hand-selected the best credit cards that we believe can help you get back on your feet and take some stress off. These aren’t the final solution but a stepping stone and are all tools that you can use at your disposal to improve your financial position in the short term. You should always plan to improve your position indefinitely.

We look forward to you choosing the card that best suits your needs and wishes you all the best.

Hope you enjoy your borrowing experience! Good luck!