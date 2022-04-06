Best CBD Oil: The Highest Quality CBD Oil-Infused Tincture Products

Surely you’ve heard all the hype surrounding CBD products. There are so many claims out there that it’s a “miracle” supplement. It is believed to treat a variety of issues, including depression/anxiety, chronic pain, insomnia, and so much more. Add to that the wide array of brands and products on the market- it’s easy to get overwhelmed.

CBD is fairly recently legalized in all 50 states- and most countries. There are a few countries where it is not legal. Therefore, if you are a CBD user and you plan to travel, make sure that you check to see if CBD is legal where you are going. You may get through the airport just fine- but when you go through customs, there may be issues.

That being said, we’re going to take some time to explore more about what CBD oil is, the three main categories of CBD oil, and the most popular way to use CBD oils. In addition, we’re going to review what we believe to be the top 21 CBD oils on the market today. This should help you understand more about this product and what it can do for you.

What is CBD oil?

CBD, also known as cannabidiol, is one of the cannabinoids found in the cannabis plant. It is a chemical compound that acts on the endocannabinoid system in your body and is quickly gaining popularity in the health and wellness circuit.

Unlike its counterpart, THC- or tetrahydrocannabinol- it does not have psychoactive properties. Therefore, CBD will not get you high and is not likely to show up on a drug screen. However, research indicates that CBD offers a variety of health and wellness benefits.

Once CBD is extracted from the plant, it is combined with a carrier oil, such as MCT oil, olive oil, or coconut oil. This improves the absorption and bioavailability so your body can use it more effectively.

21 Best CBD Oils to Buy

Hopefully you have gotten a bit more educated on CBD oils, how they are used, and why they are so wildly popular. Now, we’re going to take a look at what we think are the 21 best CBD oils on the market today. We’ve done the work for you, so you don’t have to guess. Hopefully we can help you decide which one will be best for you.

XWERKS CBD Oil

If you have been around the fitness circuit for any length of time, you’ve probably heard of XWERKS. This company is located in Lakewood Ranch, Florida. They are known for delivering products for individuals who have an active lifestyle and are involved in sports- and need products that will support that lifestyle.

One of the products they offer is CBD oil. You can get their CBD oil in two sizes:

600 milligrams

1,000 milligrams

XWERKS CBD oil is a full spectrum product, which means in addition to CBD, it also contains terpenes and flavonoids found in the plant- which, as you know, are very important. The oil is sourced from plants grown in Colorado and Washington.

One thing to keep in mind is that XWERKS CBD oil is backed by a money-back guarantee, so if you’re not happy, you can get a refund. Also, every order ships free.

Shop Here

Populum

Populum is a CBD company located in Tempe, Arizona. The word “populum” is Latin for “public.” This is a CBD company that is known for being ethical, committed, honest, and producing high-quality oils. Their target is the higher end markets, which means they cost a bit more than many of the other oils on our list.

The main thing that sets them apart from the other companies is their unique orange flavor. Plus, they offer a variety of dosages, from 8 milligrams to 66 milligrams per serving, and a variety of sizes from 250 milligrams to 2,000 milligrams per bottle. Their oils are full spectrum and 100% organic.

Their website claims that their products can help users with the following:

Relaxation

Stress relief

Overall well-being

Their oils are third-party tested three times for quality, potency, and purity before being released to the public.

Shop Here

CBDPure

CBDPure is headquartered in Vancouver, Washington. Their parent company is NutraPure. Their oil is sourced from organically grown plants from farms in Washington and Colorado. Since the farmers use organic practices, the oils are not affected by chemicals. CBDPure products are lab tested by third parties to ensure quality, purity, and potency.

According to their website, their CBD products are the most powerful and beneficial ones on the market. They offer four primary products:

Full spectrum oil (flagship)

CBD softgels

Pet hemp oil

CBD infused cream

The full spectrum oil from CBDPure, their flagship product, comes in 300 milligrams to 1,000 milligrams per bottle. Plus, they are also great for those on a budget, starting at only $30 per bottle.

Shop Here

Receptra Naturals

Receptra Naturals, located in Broomfield, Colorado, is known for their CBD oil variations, including targeted formulas such as:

CBD with turmeric

Total Wellness CBD Set

Seriously Relax + Lavender Tincture

Their claim is that you can use their oils to provide a sense of calmness, reduce inflammation, or enhance sleep. You can be sure their CBD oils are safe because they only use natural ingredients- including those for flavoring, such as:

Limonene terpenes

Passionflower

MCT oil

Lavender

Lime

Ginger

Receptra Naturals CBD oils are full spectrum.

Shop Here

Mana Artisan Botanics

Mana Artisan Botanics is located in Hawaii and, though they are not as popular as many of the other companies on our list, they offer a variety of unique CBD oils with a Hawaiian theme. According to their website, their oils are the “mana difference”.

The thing that makes this company unique is their strong commitment to holistic health, the local economy, and regenerative agriculture. They offer a variety of flavors, including a unique one- macadamia nut- which was created by blending CBD with macadamia nut oil.

Mana Artisan Botanics does have their own farms, but they also source their CBD from local farmers. Their oils are certified organic and non-GMO- so you can be sure they are 100% safe and free from pesticides, herbicides, and other harmful chemicals.

Shop Here

Rya Organics

Cymbiotika is the parent company of Rya Organics. They are a fairly new company, launched in May 2021, but they have definitely made themselves widely known in the CBD world. They are located in San Diego, California and have established themselves as experts in the field, offering various natural health products, including CBD oils and tinctures, as well as other supplements.

They offer three different oils:

Heal-All Pro, treats pain

Nexus Relief, treats inflammation

Rumi-Dream, treats sleep issues

All of the products offered from Rya Organics are produced in the United States and have been declared 100% organic. Additionally, these products are GLP certified, vegan, soy free, and gluten free.

Its important to note that they do add a few ingredients to their products to increase the potency. For instance, their Nexus Relief formula contains CBD, as well as DHA, EPA, and turmeric. These ingredients help to increase absorption and overall effectiveness.

Shop Here

Bloom Hemp

Bloom Hemp headquarters are in Denver, Colorado. Each one of their tinctures, oils, and balms are certified USDA organic. They are known for producing a variety of targeted oils, including their Essential line, which is comprised of:

Recovery Tincture

Calming Tincture

Digestive Tincture

They also offer a basic, full spectrum tincture, in a variety of flavors. Just like many of the other CBD companies listed here, Bloom stresses the importance of the value that is added to CBD oils by including the other cannabinoids. For instance, their Calming tincture not only contains 1,200 milligrams of CBD- but also 100 milligrams of CBN.

Due to the wide variety of options available, you can customize your CBD experience to the flavor and dose that you prefer. According to Bloom Hemp, their tinctures will be able to solve a variety of issues that you may experience, including supporting recovery, relieving stress, and getting a good night’s rest.

Shop Here

CBD American Shaman

CBD American Shaman is headquartered in Kansas City, Missouri. They are a franchise company that is well established in the United States and is known around the world for producing hemp oils and other products that are packed with beneficial terpenes. One of their most popular products is their VG Cloud Tincture, which comes in several interesting flavors, such as:

Blueberry Moon

Tropical Punch

Strawberry-Banana

Cool Berry

Grape

Lemon

Cherry Limeade

Their CBD is sourced from plants grown by agriculturally responsible farmers in the United States. They only use the best quality plants to create their CBD products and offer unique flavors, including cherry limeade, pina colada, grape, lemon, or natural.

According to the company, their products are formulated so they are absorbed fast- which means you feel the effects quicker than you would products from some of the other companies.

Shop Here

CBDistillery CBD Oils

CBDistillery CBD headquarters is located in Englewood, Colorado. They are known for providing a variety of high-quality CBD products, including tinctures, edibles, oils, and more. Their oils are full spectrum, THC-free, and non-GMO. They source their CBD from plants grown in the USA using 100% natural farming techniques.

CBDistillery oils come in a variety of concentrations, starting at 500 milligrams and going up to 2,500 milligrams. Their oils are lab tested for quality assurance- and you can view the results on their website.

According to their website, their oils act quickly, are easy and convenient to use, and will improve your overall well-being. As mentioned, CBDistillery offers a variety of CBD products, including targeted oils, such as:

Relief + Relax CBD, with a CBD:CBG ratio of 1:1

Sleep CBD, with a CBD:CBN ratio of 3:1

Since CBDistillery wants to separate themselves from the many other companies on the market, you will see that they offer a variety of CBD oils and other products that you’re not going to find anywhere else.

Shop Here

cbdMD

cbdMD is located in Charlotte, North Carolina. They were incorporated in 2015 and offer a variety of other CBD products in addition to their oils. Some of those include:

Tinctures

Gummies

Capsules

The CBD products from cbdMD are uniquely designed and come in several different flavors, including:

Orange

Natural

Berry

Mint

So far, most of the other companies we’ve mentioned offer full spectrum products, but cbdMD products are broad spectrum. This means that they also contain CBN, CBG, and terpenes. Their plants are sourced from farms in the USA that are known for being consistent.

All of the cbdMD products are third-party tested for quality, purity, and potency. Plus, they offer a variety of strengths, so you can customize your CBD experience based on your personal needs.

Shop Here

Medterra

Medterra is headquartered in Irvine, California. This company was founded by a group of individuals with a passion for CBD products and a belief that CBD should be available for everyone at an affordable price.

Medterra’s CBD oils are made with 99%+ organic MCT and pure CBD and are available in strengths starting at 500 milligrams up to 3,000 milligrams. Their plants are sourced from farms located in Kentucky and the CBD is extracted from those plants in the USA as well. Their products are 100% legal since they comply with the requirements set forth by the Kentucky Department of Agriculture.

Every one of their CBD products are third-party tested for quality, potency, and purity. They offer a variety of targeted products, including:

CBD + CBG Tincture

Full Spectrum CBD oil

Ultra-Broad Spectrum CBD oil

In addition to CBD, their products contain some other minor cannabinoids, including CBN, CBG, CBDV, CBC, and other natural terpenes. However, they are THC-free, so they are not habit forming. Finally, their CBD products are non-GMO.

Shop Here

Five CBD

Five CBD is located in Laguna Beach, California and their goal is to create a new meaning to full spectrum CBD. They are known for their variety of CBD tinctures and gummies.

Five CBD’s flagship tincture is available in a variety of strengths, starting at 1,500 milligrams and going up to 6,000 milligrams per serving. Therefore, the oils from Five CBD are some of the most potent ones on the market. In addition to CBD, their full spectrum oil also contains CBN, THC, CBC, and other beneficial terpenes and cannabinoids.

Not only does Five CBD offer a variety of products, they also offer a variety of flavors, from natural sources, including:

Lavender

Mint Chocolate

Citrus

Each 1,500-milligram serving of their CBD + THC oil contains 60 milligrams of THC. This is comparable to the THC content of many other full spectrum oils on the market. It’s important to note that they do add MCT oil to their products to facilitate absorption.

Shop Here

Charlotte’s Web

Charlotte’s Web headquarters is located in Denver, Colorado. Many people love their CBD oil because it’s 100% pure. Of course, since it is pure- it’s not cheap. When compared to their competition, they are celebrated as a leader because of the quality of their oils and other products. They offer several different CBD oil formulations for a variety of uses in several different strengths.

One of the things that sets them apart is they offer a starter pack for those who are new to the world of CBD. They also offer a high dosage full spectrum oil. In addition to various strengths, Charlotte’s Web offers several flavor options, including:

Natural/Olive Oil

Orange Blossom

Lemon Twist

Mint Chocolate

According to their website, the CBD oils from Charlotte’s Web will provide you with a sense of overall calmness, ensure you get a great night’s sleep, reduce your stress levels, and relieve inflammation due to a high-intensity workout.

Shop Here

Zatural

Zatural is located in Eden, Idaho. It was founded by a naturopathic doctor, MaryAnn Stranger. She believed in providing her patients with natural therapeutic products.

The CBD products offered by this company are some of the most affordable on the market, making them the perfect option for those who are on a budget. Their CBD oils are broad spectrum and THC-free. Also, they have a few flavors to choose from, including the following:

Sweet Natural

Natural

Peppermint

Cinnamon

Spearmint

Lemon-Lime

Their CBD is sourced from plants grown in Colorado. The farm where they are grown uses natural farming techniques and does not use pesticides, herbicides, or other harmful chemicals. The oil is extracted from the plants using CO2.

They offer several different dosages, starting at 300 milligrams and going up to 12,000 milligrams. As mentioned, they are one of the most affordable options on the market, with a 300-milligram bottle costing less than $30.

Shop Here

Aspen Green

Aspen Green headquarters is located in Denver, Colorado. Just like the other CBD companies on the market, they are known for producing a variety of CBD oils and other products. You can be sure of the quality, as their oil is sourced from plants grown in Colorado and has been certified USDA organic.

Their full spectrum CBD oil is pure, and free from parabens, formaldehyde, toxins, phthalates, and sulfates.

Aspen Green is 100% honest and includes QR codes on their packaging so that you can scan with your smartphone to see the lab results. They put their products through a battery of 8 different tests before being released. Some of the things they test for include:

Terpenes

Cannabinoids

Yeast/bacteria/mold

Mycotoxin

Pesticides

VOC residual solvents

Heavy metals

Salmonella

Unfortunately, they only offer three flavors:

Mint

Original

Citrus

Still, Aspen Green is definitely a company that you can trust to provide you with safe and effective CBD oils and other CBD products.

Shop Here

RE Botanicals

RE Botanicals is located in Boulder, Colorado. They are one of the top-rated national hemp CBD companies in the United States that has been certified USDA organic. Their CBD is sourced from plants grown in their own farm, located in South Carolina. This way, they can control the quality and consistency.

The CBD oils from RE Botanicals are glyphosate-free and non-GMO. In addition to oils, they offer capsules, gummies, pet products, and more. Their oils are easily absorbed since MCT is added to them.

Their hemp oils have a rich, golden color and a pure flavor. Just like most of the other higher quality companies, RE Botanicals never adds any artificial ingredients to their formulas. For instance, the peppermint flavor is all natural and certified USDA organic.

Shop Here

Joy Organics

Joy Organics is headquartered in Fort Collins, Colorado. The oils from this company are full spectrum and premium organic. In fact, while many companies claim to be USDA organic certified, Joy Organics is one of the few that actually has this certification.

They offer a variety of flavors, including the following:

Unflavored/Natural

Summer Lemon

Tranquil Mint

Orange Bliss

Dosages start at 30 milligrams and go up to 75 milligrams per serving. In addition, there is a variety of strengths from 900 milligrams per bottle to 2,250 milligrams per bottle.

Finally, all of the oils from Joy Organics are THC-free and lab tested for quality, purity, and potency.

Shop Here

Green Roads

Green Roads headquarters is located in Deerfield Beach, Florida. This company was founded in 2013 by pharmacist Laura Fuentes. Prior to founding Green Roads, she worked in a compounding pharmacy for 25 years. This company has grown to be one of the top high-quality manufacturers of CBD oils in the USA. Laura strongly believed that CBD could help improve quality of life for everyone.

Since 2013, Green Roads has expanded to 10,000 branches across the USA. In fact, they are the leading privately-owned CBD company in the United States.

Green Roads offers both broad spectrum and full spectrum CBD oils in a variety of strengths and flavors, including:

Original

Apple Kiwi Bliss

Mint Breeze

They also offer gummies, softgels/capsules, topicals, pet products, and more.

Shop Here

Just CBD

Just CBD was founded in 2017 and is located in Coral Springs, Florida. This is another company with affordable prices on their CBD oils, so they are ideal for those on a budget. In fact, some of their CBD oils are just $10 per bottle.

Since 2017, Just CBD has proven to be consistent when it comes to the quality of their oils. Their top two tinctures are:

Coconut oil tincture

Hemp seed tincture

The dosages on their CBD oils range from 50 to 5,000 milligrams per serving. Their CBD is sourced from plants that are domestically grown and their oils are third-party tested for quality, purity, and potency. The plants are organically grown- but they are not certified USDA Organic.

Shop Here

Sol CBD

Sol CBD is the first CBD company on our list that is not located in the USA. In fact, they are headquartered in Manchester, England. They are known for their CBD oils and tinctures, which come in natural and cinnamint flavors.

According to their website, their oils offer targeted benefits. For example, they offer an Advanced Sleep oil that is made to help users obtain a good night’s sleep. Additionally, Sol CBD offers a variety of higher strength CBD oils, such as their tincture, which is 4,000 milligrams.

Sol CBD claims that their oils offer a variety of benefits, including the following:

Decreasing anxiety

Optimizing brain health

Improving sleep quality

Boosting immune system

Reducing inflammation

It’s important to note that, like many of the other companies on our list, MCT oil is added to increase absorption. As mentioned, they do have two flavors: natural and cinnamint. The natural flavor is a lot like green tea, but milder. Their oils are sourced from plants grown by organic farmers in Europe. They use CO2 in the extraction process. This means that their oils are 100% pure.

Shop Here

CBDFx

CBDFx is located in Chatsworth, California. All of their oils are manufactured in modern facilities to ensure potency and purity. They offer a variety of products, including oils, edibles, pet products, and more.

They use non-GMO, CO2 extracted hemp oil for their tinctures and use MCT oil or coconut oil as a carrier. Therefore, the oils from CBDFx are easier to absorb and are bioavailable. One thing you can count on with this company is consistency.

It’s important to note that they do add some things to their oils to increase effectiveness, such as CoQ10 and curcumin. In addition, their oils are targeted to a variety of uses, including:

Sleep

Calmness

Wellness

Other health benefits

In addition to CBD, some of their products also include other popular cannabinoids, including CBG and CBN. They offer a variety of dosage strengths, so you can customize your CBD experience based on what you need.

Shop Here

CBD Oil Benefits

As mentioned, research indicates that CBD offers a variety of health and wellness benefits. Below are some of the most common benefits- and reasons people are using CBD oils.

Anxiety Relief

Statistics show that as many as 40 million Americans have dealt with or will deal with anxiety at some point in their lives. Many of these people are using prescription medications to manage their symptoms. However, there does seem to be a push from some to find a more natural way to deal with their anxiety. This is where CBD oil comes in. Some studies have indicated that CBD can help with general anxiety, as well as:

Social anxiety

PTSD

OCD

At this time, research is still ongoing in this area. While it has been beneficial for some, it has also been shown to increase anxiety in others.

Insomnia Relief

If you have trouble falling and/or staying asleep, CBD oil may provide the relief you’re looking for. According to research, CBD works with the endocannabinoid system in your body, which is known to regulate several functions, including sleep patterns. The great thing about CBD is, unlike prescription- or even OTC medications- you are not likely to feel overly drowsy the next morning.

Pain Relief

Some research indicates that CBD oil may offer some relief from chronic pain conditions, including:

Arthritis

Rheumatic Pain

Some research even indicates that CBD oils may be useful for those who have been diagnosed with fibromyalgia. Again, one of the main reasons people choose CBD over prescription and OTC pain relievers is that there are few to no side effects when compared to prescriptions. Some of the most common side effects that come with CBD include dry mouth and drowsiness. However, these typically will go away once you stop using the oil.

Skin Conditions

If you have eczema, acne, or other skin conditions, you may be interested to know that CBD oil may help. You can use CBD oil to target breakouts or just in general skincare. Also, if you like tattoos, you will want to know that you can use CBD oils or balms to help with healing.

Fight Addictions

One of the best things about CBD is that it’s not habit forming, so you don’t have to be concerned about becoming addicted to it. That being said, if you are struggling with addiction, some research indicates that CBD could help. One study looked at heroin addicts. CBD limited cravings and also helped manage anxiety/depression in drug users- which is critical to prevent relapse.

In addition to these health benefits, there are three more reasons why you should consider adding CBD to your life.

It’s legal

Chances are, at some point you heard someone refer to CBD oil as cannabis oil- but they are actually two very different types of oil. Sure, CBD does come from the cannabis plant, but it’s just one of the many compounds found in the plant. CBD oil doesn’t contain THC- which means you won’t get high. Plus, yes- it’s legal in all 50 states in the USA- and many countries. There are a few countries where it’s not legal yet- just make sure you check before you hop on the plane.

Finding the right dose is easy

When you’re just getting started, you might want to only try a drop or two. However, even if you do take more, it’s not a major problem. You may feel a bit calmer and/or more relaxed than you would otherwise, but once you have figured out the proper dose, you can stay with it. You don’t have to worry about increasing it to get the same effects.

You have options

Our focus here is CBD oil. However, you do have plenty of other options on the market to choose from. Oil is the most accessible and easiest- but if you prefer something different, edibles are a great option. Also, you can find capsules and even a water-soluble liquid to add to your drinks. If you prefer a topical, you can get creams, balms, etc.

Of course, as research continues, there are more benefits of CBD oil that are emerging- so you can expect this list to grow in the future.

Types of CBD Oil

One of the most important things to know is that there are three main categories of CBD oils:

Most of the oils on our list are going to be either full spectrum or broad spectrum. Still, it’s important to understand all three of them.

Full Spectrum Oils

A full spectrum CBD oil is going to contain all extracts of the cannabis sativa plant, including:

CBD

Other cannabinoids (CBN, CBC, CBG, etc)

Essential oils

Terpenes

Flavonoids

Legally, a CBD product can contain up to 0.3% THC and still be considered a CBD product. If the concentration is higher than that, it becomes cannabis oil- which is different than CBD oil. However, even though there may be trace amounts of THC in a CBD oil, there is not enough to cause the psychoactive effects you’d get when using THC.

Broad Spectrum Oils

A broad-spectrum oil contains all of the extracts of the plant that the full spectrum oil contains- except THC. The oil is processed one more step to remove the THC. Most of these products are 100% THC free. However, you may find that some of them do contain up to 0.1%.

CBD Isolate Oils

As mentioned, most of the oils on our list are either full spectrum or broad spectrum- but there is a third type of CBD oil: CBD isolate. This is often referred to as “pure CBD” and is extracted from the plant in such a way that all of the other components are left behind. Since it is pure CBD, you can rest assured that it is 0% THC.

How to Use CBD Oils

Once you have decided what type of CBD oil will work for you, it’s important to note that there are several ways you can use them. These methods are:

Sublingual, which means drops are placed under tongue

Inhalation, which includes smoking/vaping

Topical application, which is creams/balms

Edibles, which includes gummies, cookies, etc.

Most of the CBD oils on our list are sublingual. However, most of the companies offer other products besides oils. Each method has advantages and disadvantages. We’ll look at those below.

Sublingual

Here are the advantages and disadvantages to using CBD oils sublingually.

Advantages

Easy to use

No accessories needed

Discreet

Dosage can be controlled

Effects last awhile

Disadvantages

Results vary

Takes longer to take effect than inhalation or topical

Some contain alcohol

Inhalation

Another popular way to use CBD oils is through inhalation. This includes smoking and vaping. Again, there are advantages and disadvantages to both.

Smoking Advantages & Disadvantages

Advantages

Fastest method of consumption

Highest CBD concentration

Easy to manage what you’re using

Disadvantages

May be harsh on lungs/throat

May provide higher dose than desired

Need additional accessories

Vaping Advantages & Disadvantages

Advantages

High concentration = Maximum effects

Vapor isn’t as harsh on lungs/throat

Dosage amounts easy to control

Disadvantages

Higher concentration may be more than some desire

Requires additional accessories

Topical Application

If you are using CBD to treat muscle/joint pain, one of the most common methods of use is topical application. Below are the advantages and disadvantages of this method.

Advantages

Easy to use

Ideal for sore muscles, chronic pain, etc.

No additional accessories required

Mild effects

Disadvantages

Effects are mild, may need larger dose

Effects wear off quickly

Edibles

The final method for using CBD oils is edibles. This is a fun and easy way to use CBD- and it is quite popular. You can purchase ready-made CBD edibles, or you can make your own. Below, we’ll look at the advantages and disadvantages of this method of using CBD.

Advantages

Effects last longer

Options are almost limitless

Discreet

Disadvantages

Takes longer to take effect

Proper dosage is tricky

Frequently Asked Questions about CBD Oils

If you are new to the world of CBD, chances are you have a ton of questions. Even if you’ve been using CBD oils for some time, there may be a few things that you’re curious about. Below, we’re going to explore some frequently asked questions about CBD oils.

What is CBD and are there really benefits?

As we stated earlier, CBD (cannabidiol) is a chemical compound found in the cannabis sativa plant. When you use CBD oil, it interacts with your endocannabinoid system to offer relief from pain, stress, insomnia, inflammation, and anxiety. CBD is becoming quite popular for treating these conditions and more. It can be found in a variety of oils, edibles, tinctures, and topicals. Research indicates that CBD is beneficial for humans, as well as any other mammal with an endocannabinoid system.

Can you get high from CBD?

The short answer is no. CBD is used in products such as oils, creams, edibles, etc to offer a feeling of calmness and relaxation. It is not psychoactive like THC, therefore it is not going to get you high. However, it’s important to note that legally, a CBD oil can contain up to 0.3% THC. Anything over that will be considered cannabis oil- and is only legal in states that allow medical marijuana use.

Is CBD the same as marijuana?

While it’s true that CBD is found in the marijuana plant, it is not the same thing. If you purchase your CBD oil from a reputable CBD company, it will be sourced from the hemp plant, which is a different type of cannabis plant. This plant contains little to no THC.

Does CBD show up on a drug screen?

If you are purchasing your CBD oils from a high-quality company that utilizes third party testing and use as directed by the instructions on the label, you shouldn’t have to worry about testing positive on a drug screen. If you are concerned, you might want to take the bottle with you when you go so that you can show the physician that the product you are using is 100% legal.

Is it possible to become addicted to CBD?

The short answer is no. Research has shown that CBD does not cause physiological or psychological dependence.

Do you need to keep CBD oil refrigerated?

If you prefer to keep your oils in the fridge, it’s perfectly fine to do so. However, it is not a requirement. Some people prefer their oils cold, and some prefer them to be room temperature. You must figure out which one you prefer.

How much should you take at one time?

The label on your CBD drops will tell you how many drops you should use at once- but it really depends on the strength of the product. However, a good rule of thumb is this: if you’re just starting out, try 1 drop and see what happens. This should be done for a period of two weeks. Then, as you get used to the effects, you can adjust as needed. Pay attention to how your body is reacting. This will help you decide whether to increase, decrease, or keep the dose the same.

Can CBD oil be mixed with food/drinks?

When it comes to CBD oil, it is recommended that you use it sublingually. This means that you should place the drops under your tongue and allow it to sit for approximately 30 seconds. At that point, you can either swallow or rinse your mouth out. This is why there are so many different flavors available.

However, there are some who just can’t handle this method. If this is the case, you can add it to your favorite food or drink. Just keep in mind, the body won’t be able to use it as well.

Is CBD oil legal?

Yes, at this time, CBD oil is legal in all 50 states of the USA. It’s also legal in many countries around the world. However, there are a few that have not taken steps to legalize it just yet. Therefore, if you are traveling, make sure that you find out. You may get through airport security with no problem- but if it’s not legal, you may have issues with customs.

Are CBD oils approved by the FDA?

No, at this time, the FDA does not guarantee the quality, effectiveness, or safety of CBD oils. They fall into the same category as supplements and do not require FDA approval to be sold. However, the FDA will get involved if a CBD company starts stating claims regarding their products that have no proof to back them up. They will receive a warning letter from the FDA.

Can CBD oils be given to pets?

Yes, you can. Most of the CBD oils on the market are safe for animals. The dosage may need to be adjusted or you can choose a company that offers a pet-specific formula- most of the ones on our list do. If you do have to use one formulated for humans, speak with your veterinarian about it to find out how much you should give them.

Conclusion

In recent years, more and more people have started turning to CBD for a variety of reasons. Most of them are looking for a natural way to improve their overall health and wellbeing. As you can see, CBD oil has a variety of benefits and there are several ways that you can use it. There are very few side effects, the most common one being drowsiness. If you feel like it’s making you too sleepy, try reducing the dose. This is a natural substance that can do a lot for you. Hopefully we have been able to teach you more about CBD oil and how to use it- as well as shed some light on the top 21 CBD oil brands on the market today.

