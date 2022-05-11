Best CBD Oil For Pain (2022) Top-Rated CBD Oil Pain Relief Products

The popularity of CBD oil and other CBD products is skyrocketing in the United States. CBD oil and products are widely available. There seems to be an endless supply everywhere you look, from your local health food store to your favorite coffee shop. According to some, it can treat many ailments, including joint discomfort to acne.

Cannabis and hemp plants have cannabidiol in their buds and flowers. Cannabis sativa has 104 cannabinoids, all of which are chemical substances. Carrier oils like hemp seed or coconut oil extract and dilute the oil.

Laws passed in 2018 made it legal to sell hemp and hemp products in the US. CBD, or cannabidiol, is recommended for everything from anxiety and stress to indigestion and depression. Another question that arises in people’s minds is:’Is CBD legal?’. You would be relieved to know that many people are using it. A recent Gallup poll found that 1 in 7 adults in the U.S. has used CBD.

Many people are familiar with THC. It is one of the most widely recognized cannabinoids. THC is the active ingredient in marijuana that gives users a euphoric high. THC (the active ingredient in marijuana) is more concentrated than CBD (the active ingredient in hemp). The THC content in hemp is less than 0.3 percent, much below the threshold required to produce a psychoactive effect.

Endocannabinoids are the name given to the naturally occurring cannabinoids produced by the human body. Both types of cannabinoids activate cannabinoid receptors. The endocannabinoid system includes these receptors (ECS). In addition to regulating the release of neurotransmitters, the system controls the release of other substances in the nervous system.

The majority of respectable CBD oil firms and powerful CBD oil brands say that their products have many benefits to offer to their clients and consumers. People who have used CBD oil for pain relief describe it as a lifesaver. Joint discomfort has been alleviated by topical CBD oil use. As a result, we took the initiative to produce a comprehensive reference that examines the advantages, brands, and components of CBD-based products for pain.

The Top 6 Best CBD Oils For Pain in 2022

Once a holistic health trend, cannabidiol (CBD) has officially become a part of the mainstream health trends. There wasn’t much awareness and acceptance of CBD oil. Thanks to the growing research, proven benefits in most cases, and the prevalence of a variety of reputable CBD Oil brands buying CBD oil online have become standard practice.

Most potent CBD oil companies have claimed that CBD-based products have joint pain-relieving benefits. There are, however, numerous brands that are popping up online. Some are genuine, and some are fraudulent. This led to us creating this guide, and based on certain factors, we have shortlisted the following brands. Below is a list of the best CBD oil brands for pain available:

CBDPure CBDPure oils are made with non-GMO hemp, grown in Washington and Colorado by local family farmers. Their hemp oil is minimally processed by following the highest organic standards at every step of the planting, growing, harvesting, and bottling processes. They claim that every CBDPure product consists of the purest CBD oil from natural sources. Hemp Bombs Hemp Bombs was founded in 2016 and headquartered in Tampa, Florida; Hemp Bombs is a CBD manufacturer providing various flavors and potency products. Each product contains CBD isolate and is manufactured, packaged, and shipped in-house. NuLeaf Naturals NuLeaf Naturals was founded in 2014 by health-conscious plant medicine aficionados. The organic hemp plants and cannabis plants used in their products are grown in Colorado with pristine rocky mountain water. Their products contain significant amounts of secondary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, etc. CBDistillery A group of Colorado natives founded CBDistillery believing that people have a right to high-quality, reasonably priced, U.S. grown, hemp-derived pure CBD products. CBDistillery is sold nationwide, both online and in retail stores. Gold Bee CBD Oil Gold Bee specializes in offering full-spectrum CBD-based products. Apart from full-spectrum oils, this brand provides premium-grade CBD capsules, CBD topical gels and salves, flavored CBD gummies, and disposable CBD vape pens. Despite being full-spectrum products, they don’t contain THC. Royal CBD Oil Founded in Anaheim, California, Royal CBD is a supplier of ultra-premium, 100% pure CBD products. An organic CBD extraction firm specializes in generating various types of high-quality extracts. All Royal CBD products are derived from hemp farmed organically, extracted using supercritical CO2, and rigorously tested in a licensed third-party laboratory for potency and purity.

CBDPure

Product Overview Type of CBD Used Full Spectrum CBD Oil Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee 90-day Price $79.99

CBD Pure offers a limited line of certified organic, full-spectrum products & CBD oil derived from non-GMO industrial hemp grown in Colorado and Washington. This company was founded in 2016 with a mission to create the best quality CBD oils backed not only by independent third-party lab test results but a solid and potent CBD product.

CBD Pure is, in real terms, a pure CBD oil. Their hemp seed oil is derived from the most refined hemp plant reserves. Taking CBD oil from CBD Pure is not harmful to the human body. Being one of the best CBD oils, it is packed with many health benefits. This is ideal and the best CBD oil with the highest potency CBD oil for chronic pain management.

Other Best-Selling Products From CBDPure

Because CBD Pure is still relatively new to the market, it is unsurprising that they offer a somewhat limited range of products. Their primary product line includes three non-flavored CBD oils: 300mg, 600mg, and 1000mg. They also offer 750mg soft gels and 500mg CBD oils-infused muscle and joint cream.

CBD Pure recently expanded its range of products by adding CBD oils for pets. They currently only offer one concentration (100mg), but you can adjust your pet’s dosage using the included dropper.

Hemp Bombs

Product Overview Type of CBD Used Pure CBD Extract Servings Per Container 60 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price $60

Hemp Bombs is a quirky brand that offers a unique variety of CBD oil products. They have high-quality CBD oil extracted from the highest quality hemp plants. Their out-of-the-box branding, combined with various flavored CBD oils and categoric supplements for each ailment, makes it the best CBD product.

Hemp Bombs’ products come with a certificate of analysis. All these records are publicly accessible on their official website. Hemp Bombs R&D experts hand-select the high-quality ingredients and cannabis in their products, such as L-Theanine, Grapeseed Oil, White Willow Bark, and other essential oils to enhance CBD’s health benefits.

Hemp Bombs’ best CBD oils don’t show up on a drug test as it is potent without a high percentage of THC in them. They don’t pose any harm to the human body. A CBD like this is helpful in pain management. People are taking CBD oil for pain relief, pain relief from chronic pain, joint pain, and other ailments. Physicians also recommend this brand for pain relief and getting rid of chronic and acute pain.

Other Best-Selling Products From Hemp Bombs

Hemp Bombs products come in various flavors like Acai Berry, Chocolate Mint, Orange Creamsicle, Peppermint, Watermelon, and Natural Hemp. This makes it an ideal choice for those CBD oil users who are bored with tasteless and flavorless oils. Hemp Bombs products can be added to your favorite food, drinks, beverages, and topical products for versatility. Their other offerings include supplements in several flavored gummies, pet products, lollipops, energy drinks, etc.

Hemp Bombs CBD Gummies are a novel method to get CBD into your system. You can choose from a wide range of flavors and packaging sizes. Hemp Bombs Gummies come in a variety of flavors, such as:

Original Gummies: Customers love the original gummy. Stress and anxiety can be alleviated by taking Hemp Bombs’ bite-sized candies.

High Potency Gummies: Each of these delicious High Potency Gummies has 30mg of CBD. These extra-strong hemp gummies are ideal for folks who require a more significant dose of CBD than is typically provided by other products.

Sleep Gummies: The goal of these gummies is to help you get a good night’s sleep. CBD and melatonin are combined in each chewy CBD Gummy to help you get a good night’s sleep.

Immunity Gummies: These tasty little morsels help your body’s defenses. Each 15mg CBD and 50mg elderberry-infused Immunity CBD Gummies contains a small amount of CBD.

Botanical Gummies: Relieve stress and insomnia with the help of botanical gummies. Vegan Botanical CBD Gummies feature high-quality CBD and a proprietary botanical blend for optimal health.

Boswella Gummies: Hemp Bombs Boswellia CBD Gummies are designed to help alleviate joint pain. Premium CBD and Boswellia extracts are used in these strawberry-flavored vegan treats.

Gummy Bundles: If you’re looking for a way to sample more than one flavor of Hemp Bombs gummy blends, this bundle is for you!

NuLeaf Naturals

Product Overview Type of CBD Used Full Spectrum Hemp Extract Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee NA Price $79

NuLeaf Naturals comes in flavored CBD oils, capsules, and balm. NuLeaf Naturals every CBD product is made from organic hemp plants and cannabis. These plants are grown in Colorado with pristine rocky mountain water. NuLeaf Naturals was founded in 2014 by a health-conscious plant medicine aficionados. Thus their CBD-based products are considered a textbook example of a ‘Pure CBD oil.’

Nuleaf Naturals is one of the best quality CBD-based oils as it contains significant amounts of secondary cannabinoids like CBC, CBG, CBN, and more. Best CBD oils like these are effective in pain management and are the best CBD oil for pain relief from chronic pain. Taking CBD has numerous health benefits for the body. Other benefits include pain relief from chronic and acute pain and reduced joint pain.

Other Best-Selling Products From NuLeaf Naturals

NuLeaf Naturals comes in precisely dosed 15 mg tablets. This product is for you if you are looking for quick relief and are a frequent traveler. Their product portfolio includes CBD capsules, balms, multi-cannabinoid oil, CBC capsules, and CBN capsules. They have also recently ventured into CBD supplements for pets, which are only available in 60mg of full-spectrum oil.

CBDistillery

Product Overview Type of CBD Used Full Spectrum CBD Oil Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 60-day Price $60

CBDistillery is one of the oldest existing high-quality CBD companies in the market. Their portfolio comprises hemp-derived CBD-based products rich in CBD oil and containing CBG and CBN. Cannabigerol (CBG) is a non-intoxicating cannabinoid similar to CBD, though this compound interacts with the human body through very different mechanisms than CBD. CBN is the scientific abbreviation for cannabinol, a compound found in hemp alongside CBD. This is a proprietary full spectrum blend containing a 1:3 ratio of CBN to CBD, with less than 0.3% THC and other active minor cannabinoids, terpenes, and flavonoids.

CBDistillery is the best CBD oil for pain relief since it comes in full and broad-spectrum categories. Treating a high level of pain and giving instant pain relief from chronic pain and nerve pain are the most stand-out health benefits these products offer. Pain management is the need of the hour, and how much CBD is required to reduce pain is also essential. Taking CBD oil for pain relief, CBDistillery CBD oil products also aim to provide relaxation in insomnia and improve skin health.

Other Best-Selling Products From CBDistillery

CBDistillery primarily focused on launching its best CBD oils before expanding into various supplement forms. Their current CBD product portfolio is quite extensive, which includes: Gummies, topicals, soft gel, powders, capsules, and CBD oil tinctures. Their unique offering is a CBD chocolate bar. This is a great way to experience pure CBD’s health and wellness potential while indulging your chocolate cravings.

Gold Bee CBD Oil

Product Overview Type of CBD Used Full Spectrum CBD Oil Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 45-day Price $109

Gold Bee is one of the high-quality CBD companies specializing in offering full-spectrum hemp-derived CBD-based products. Gold Bee has been in business since the 1970s, but they initiated their journey by making honey and superfoods. They have expanded to produce hemp extracts and process cannabis in recent years. Its founders have gained fame as “honey bees” due to their innovative processing method. As a result, they are known for delivering high-quality pure CBD oil. This is the best CBD oil for pain relief due to the company’s sheer experience.

Taking CBD oil for pain relief has become a common practice. The body doesn’t have any threat from CBD-related products as they are helpful in chronic pain management. Apart from treating chronic pain, they reduce pain in the knees, provide pain relief from chronic pain and neuropathic pain, and ease joint pain.

Other Best-Selling Products From Gold Bee

Gold Bee has a tremendous variety of supplement forms, apart from CBD oil, including soft gel, roll-on, and balm. Gold Bee products come in honey sticks, powder capsules, liquid capsules, gummies, and a vape pen. Gold Bee also has CBD supplements for your pets in various forms, including gummies, chewable treats, and flavored CBD oils.

Following are their various offerings in detail:

Gummies: Gold Bee gummies come in varieties like Vegan CBD gummies that are fit for vegan diet adopters, Energy Gummies (CBD, CBG & Caffeine content) that give you essential energy boost, Sleep Gummies (CBD, CBN & Melatonin) that help induce sleep and relaxation.

Honey Sticks: One of the most innovative ways to take CBD oil is by combining it with honey from the Brazilian Rainforest, a source of all-natural deliciousness that provides an array of health advantages, including antioxidants, antimicrobial, and digestive support. It comes in a pack of 10 and 20 sticks.

Gold Bee topicals: Gold Bee offers several different CBD oil topical options, from patches to pain freeze and essential oil rollers. Their infused line of CBD oil topicals has been formulated to combine the revitalizing properties of CBD extracts with other natural premium-grade ingredients for a range of wellness benefits and infused with cooling menthol to assist those with localized pain. Gold Bee CBD oil Patches provide long-lasting effects for up to 12 hours on top of ingredients like lidocaine, melatonin, and vitamin complex.

Royal CBD Oil

Product Overview Type of CBD Used Full Spectrum CBD Oil Servings Per Container 30 Money-Back Guarantee 30-day Price It starts at $74

As the name suggests, Royal CBD Oil is a premium product that aims to deliver top-notch quality. This is the best CBD oil for pain as Royal CBD oil is extracted from 100% organic hemp plants. It is a full spectrum type of oil and is one of the most potent CBD oil companies. The hemp seed oil from Royal CBD is also extracted from the top-quality hemp plant. Royal CBD has made buying CBD online more accessible and more intuitive.

Consuming CBD Oil is beneficial in many ways. These benefits include chronic pain management, joint pain, and pain relief from nerve pain. Apart from joint pain-relieving benefits, CBD also helps with skin disorders, arthritis, etc. One thing to notice is that too much CBD is harmful to the body. The side effects of overdosage can be dealt with if you consult a physician before opting for any CBD supplement.

Other Best-Selling Products From Royal CBD

Apart from Royal CBD oil, they also offer products in gummies, capsules, topicals, pet treats, and honey sticks. These are available in various servings ranging from 25mg capsules, 1000mg oil, and 25mg gummies. Apart from the provision to buy individual units, you can also purchase custom bundles of your choice at a discounted price.

How We Ranked The Best CBD Oils For Pain

After going through the various CBD products from multiple brands, you can ponder the criteria that rank these CBD oils. Over time, people are beginning to adopt high-quality CBD oil for treating their ailments. We also discussed how the best CBD oil for pain effectively manages pain. This has ushered in other products like hemp oil or hemp seed oil. This makes the hemp plant the most important medicinal herb in existence as it is potent to deliver pain relief in the most severe ailments.

Whenever any topic like CBD oil gets hyped in the market, several fraudulent companies become active to prey on the masses. This has led to selling identical CBD oil products online and poses a severe threat to public health. These aspects were a precursor for our team to determine criteria to judge these companies and their CBD oils and rank them accordingly.

Following are those factors that we use to recommend the best CBD oil providers:

Transparency

All credible companies never hesitate to declare their CBD oil ingredients without being secretive openly. Most CBD oils are effective based on numerous testimonials and first-hand individual experiences. With an increased interest in taking CBD oil for their ailments, some CBD products popped up in their searches that were a bit dubious. This raises a red flag for us. In this case, the transparency of the hemp seed oil or hemp oil ingredients becomes an essential factor for narrowing down the best CBD oils for pain. The health benefits of genuine CBD-based products are to relieve pain. This is a severe concern, and thus we make sure the brand selling the CBD oil is transparent about its product composition and CBD oil potency.

CBD Dosage

Every good thing must be taken in adequate quantities. Anything used in excess has its downfalls. The same is the case for CBD oil. CBD products come in varying potencies ranging from full-spectrum to broad-spectrum oil. So whether it be hemp oil or an organic CBD oil, too much CBD will adversely affect its consumers. Knowing what amount of dosage makes CBD oil safe to use is necessary. The best CBD oil for pain should have the dosage mentioned on their website and packaging to keep the customers aware of the dosage. We always tend to frisk every brand and ensure they have a precise CBD oil dosage displayed.

Use of THC

Many individuals are still hesitant about buying CBD products because they fear it might be illegal. But that isn’t the case. Any CBD oil with less than 0.3% THC makes CBD oil safe for consumption legally. Any CBD oil above that is considered illegal by federal law. The best CBD oil for pain or hemp seed oil (or hemp oil) is organic CBD oil. A full-spectrum oil has more chances of containing the legal amount of THC. A broad-spectrum oil has a moderate amount to zero THC. THC is known to give a high sensation to its consumers. Thus we make it a point to note this and base our CBD oil ranking on this factor.

Company Reputation and Standing

CBD products are, in a way, medicines that help alleviate pain. It makes it obvious for us to be aware of the company’s reputation and standing in the market. Many people depend on consuming CBD oil for pain. The best CBD oil for pain should come from a company that has a name backed by favorable reviews, robust products, and fair pricing. Sometimes companies can’t distinguish between full-spectrum oil and hemp oil and sell CBD-based products online with mixed terminologies. This makes our job easier to discard such companies and recommend the best ones only.

Maintenance of Quality Standards

We observed that most CBD-based oils are said to be extracted from highly organic cannabis plants. Whether they are full-spectrum CBD oil or broad-spectrum CBD oil, the quality of hemp oil and CBD oils depends on the extraction methods. There are several methods for extracting CBD. These extraction methods are Extraction by Solvent, Olive Oil Extraction, Steam Distillation, and CO2 Extraction. The health benefits of CBD oil products depend on the best quality standards maintained by their manufacturers. We always note the quality of ingredients used in the CBD oil and the adherence to standards.

Third-Party Tests

The entire purpose of third-party or independent lab testing is to provide an unbiased analysis of CBD products. These tests indicate a CBD oil product sample’s quality, purity, and potency. The entire CBD oil space remains highly unregulated these days, making it easy for companies to lie about the quality or strength of their CBD oil. Some companies are doing it to shave dollars off their bottom line by sourcing low-quality hemp plants and hemp seed oil. Some other companies blame it all on the bad quality of cannabis plants. The health benefits of a third-party tested CBD-based product help relieve pain and ensure there are no side effects of CBD oil.

Origin of Hemp or Cannabis

Pinpointing the source of CBD products is one of the most important and underused criteria to determine the ranking of top CBD oils. We never fail to consider this factor while ranking any CBD oil. Hemp Plants are types of cannabis plants that have less THC present and thus are an excellent source of CBD oil that is legal according to federal laws. Hemp oil has zero CBD content, and thus, if you are buying CBD oil online, it is necessary to check the labels. The real reason for taking CBD oil can also be served if the source of hemp can be determined as satisfactory and adequate by our CBD oil standards. We only stand behind those CBD oil brands that openly declare their actual source of hemp.

Advertised Benefits

We have already discussed how the standard of a CBD product depends on the extraction methods of CBD oil products. CBD oils for pain come in various forms like CBD oil tinctures, gummies, ointments, and more. They are then subdivided based on their potency into full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolates. CBD has proven health benefits, but it is necessary to check if these benefits are provided by every company manufacturing these products. We check their advertised health benefits and make sure they are appropriate and not merely a bullet point for CBD oil on their website. Then we rank the companies and their CBD oil offering by their credibility.

Use of Other Beneficial Ingredients

A hemp plant sure is packed with benefits of its own. Like any product, CBD oils for pain require other ingredients to be rendered much more helpful than CBD in its raw state. Manufacturers thus need to add unique ingredients like MCT, fatty acids, essential oils, etc., to make their CBD oil tincture more potent and valuable. The varying needs for treating ailments have further led to the categorization of CBD-based products into full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and CBD isolates. Our team is constantly on the lookout for companies that use some unique blend of ingredients in their CBD oil products and rank them higher on our list.

Use of Carrier Oil

Hemp plants form an essential basis of all CBD oils for pain. It is the primary source of hemp seed oil and CBD oils for pain. However, the digestive tract in our body is designed to break down any substance that is consumed. Thus, some products cannot be helpful unless and until the CBD oil reaches our bloodstream. Even if a CBD-based product is potent and is either a full-spectrum CBD oil or a broad spectrum CBD oil, they need a way to reach the bloodstream to show its full effect. This is why a CBD oil tincture or any other form of CBD comes with a carrier oil. These carrier oils protect CBD supplements in the digestive tract and lead them to our bloodstream. A CBD oil brand that uses carrier oil thus will be recommended higher on our list.

Availability of Other Products

CBD-based oil products have now entered the mainstream wellness domain. Once considered illegal and unfavorable, the hemp plant has now become the basis of any best CBD oil for pain in the market. With many brands capitalizing on this trend, it becomes essential for consumers to have a solid reason to buy them. A company with limited CBD-based products will likely sell less than a brand with various CBD-based products. Ideally, a company ranking higher on our list will have hemp oil, full-spectrum CBD oil, broad-spectrum CBD oil, and other ointments, gummies, chocolate bars, etc. This keeps the brand fresh and imprinted in the customer’s minds, and they always will have a reason to shop from it.

Flavors

Variety is the spice of life. This applies to CBD products as well. It becomes a tedious affair to keep consuming medicines and supplements in one flavor over more extended periods of our life. Whether it be a hemp seed oil or CBD oils for pain, a different flavor or odor constantly changes the monotony. Moreover, there is now a whole section and age range of people who have begun adopting both a full-spectrum CBD oil and broad-spectrum CBD oil for their ailments. People consider the best CBD oil for pain as the one which gives them new flavors to try. Naturally, the brands that offer a variety of flavors get a higher place in our analysis.

Customization Options

CBD oil products are used for treating a variety of ailments. There are CBD oils for pain, anxiety, sleep, and other conditions that need relaxation. A consumer thus expects some options to bundle their choice of products, mix flavors, and potencies and should be able to buy such bundles on the website or retail stores. For example, if an individual is looking for a full spectrum hemp extract and a CBD gummy that is blackberry flavored, he should have the freedom to choose both in a bundle and buy it with ease. Companies that provide such bundles are evaluated favorably by our team.

Pricing

Even when everything is correct, the consumer won’t cringe at discarding those CBD oil products with a higher price tag if the price is high. The CBD market is filled with such products that have a hefty asking price for a weaker product with no flavors and no customization options. Though, understandably, price variation depends on the hemp plant used and the quality of hemp seed oil extracted. However, it shouldn’t come at an unfairly high price when relieving the pain is concerned. You won’t find any product on our list that is priced unjustifiably higher than it needs to be.

Type of CBD Used

Despite knowing all about CBD oil, you may wonder what different types of CBD exist in the market. There is a reason why CBD oil is divided into three kinds of categorization. There is some evidence that the cannabinoids (like CBD and THC) and other chemical components (like terpenes and flavonoids) found in the cannabis plant are more efficient when combined. The “entourage effect” claims to explain this phenomenon. This gives a feeling of high in most cases.

The types are based on the potency of the CBD oil extract and their ingredients like fatty acids etc. These types are Full Spectrum CBD, Broad-Spectrum CBD & CBD Isolates. Choose a full-spectrum CBD product if you want to benefit from the entourage effect and don’t mind eating some THC. Choose a broad-spectrum or isolate product if you don’t want to risk intoxication. However, these kinds of CBD oil may not provide you with the full benefits of CBD oil.

Full Spectrum CBD Oil

CBD oil is full-spectrum since it contains all the cannabinoids and other therapeutic components present in the cannabis plant. Among them are:

Cannabinoids: CBD and tetrahydrocannabinol are two of more than 100 cannabinoids (THC). The medicinal and euphoric effects of cannabis products are due to CBD and THC. On the other hand, THC is intoxicating, while CBD oil has no such effect.

Terpenes: Marijuana’s scent is controlled by more than 150 different terpenes. This has an impact on the plant’s fragrance. Terpenes also often have therapeutic properties; however, they are not widely used.

Flavonoids: More than a dozen flavonoids make up most of the compounds in cannabis. A wide variety of plants, including fruit and vegetables and grains and legumes, are rich in flavonoids. They, too, have medicinal properties, just like terpenes. Anti-inflammatory, anti-cancer, and neuroprotective effects are found in the flavonoids in full-spectrum hemp extract.

Full-spectrum CBD oil is thus very potent. Full-spectrum CBD oil is preferred to relieve high degree neuropathic pain, arthritis pain, high-level anxiety, and other grave disorders. A full-spectrum CBD oil is always consumed only after a professional recommendation. If you’re looking for an all-natural full-spectrum CBD brand that includes CBD tincture, edibles, topicals, sublingual, and tablets, you’ll have no trouble finding it since full-spectrum CBD is the most widely used kind of CBD in the CBD space.

Broad Spectrum CBD

All cannabinoids in the cannabis plant can be found in broad-spectrum CBD products with high potency. THC, on the other hand, is almost always absent. Due to the absence of tetrahydrocannabinol (THC), full-spectrum products, which must contain less than 0.3 percent THC to be legal in the United States, differ from broad-spectrum products. Using products with high CBD potency in the form of broad-spectrum has other advantages. The terpenes included in broad-spectrum CBD tinctures may be advantageous to your health.

CBD Isolate

CBD isolate oil is the purest form of CBD oil since it contains no additional cannabinoids or components from the cannabis plant. Consequently, the entourage effect from the other two forms of CBD is not possible with CBD isolate since it has no THC.

When a CBD extract is cooled and purified, the pure form known as an isolate is produced. After further processing, a crystalline isolate, or CBD crystals, is left behind.

There is evidence that CBD isolation can help alleviate pain and promote relaxation. In most cases, CBD Isolate is odor and flavorless. People who dislike the earthiness of ordinary CBD tincture will find isolates excellent.

Money-Back Guarantee

Skeptical consumers often wonder if CBD oil will work for them in practice and deliver the results they seem to promise. Nobody wants to waste precious time and money on products that do not provide actual results; therefore, many look for assurance that their satisfaction with their purchase is guaranteed. CBD oil products have health benefits like relieving pain and other relaxations in various ailments. CBD Market is thus filled with brands that offer a specific money-back guarantee to assure their product’s effectiveness. We only recommend these brands as we believe everyone has a right to get the best product for their investment.

Scientific Evidence Solidifying The Impact of CBD Oil on Pain

Various bodily functions, including sleep, appetite, pain perception, and immune system response, are all influenced by a mechanism within the body known as the endocannabinoid system. CBD’s advantages are derived from its interaction with this system. Full-spectrum CBD oils have been found to alleviate acute pain by changing endocannabinoid receptor activation, decreasing inflammation, and interfacing with neurotransmitters.

Some research suggests that CBD-based products may be effective for certain types of pain, including nerve pain and back pain, when used independently. However, it seems to be most effective when combined with THC. This justifies making use of CBD oils for pain.

A study that included survey data from 2,701 people with fibromyalgia found that those who used a CBD oil product for pain relief reported slight to significant improvement in symptoms. This is because CBD interacts with pain receptors and calms the nerves.

Pharmacological medicines are often used to treat mental health conditions, with various side effects, including drowsiness and agitation. Since CBD oil has shown promising results for anxiety disorders and other mental health issues, many people who suffer from these conditions have been interested in this treatment method. In a Brazilian study, participants were given an oral CBD or placebo 90 minutes before testing their ability to speak in front of a group of people. According to the study’s findings, the most beneficial dose of CBD for lowering test anxiety was 300 milligrams.

One of the most studied uses for CBD is treating neurological disorders such as epilepsy and MS. Though research in this area is still relatively new, several studies have shown promising results. CBD has also been researched for its potential effectiveness in treating several other neurological diseases.

Why is MCT Oil Used in CBD Oils?

Medium-chain triglycerides (MCTs) are partially artificial fats. MCT oil is generally made by processing coconut and palm kernel oils in the laboratory. MCT oil is also known as a carrier oil. For CBD to be dissolved in water, it has to be fat-soluble. Carrier oils are required since potent CBD products cannot be made without them. Dissolving CBD in a carrier oil makes dosage simpler and improves absorption. Carrier oil is a dietary fat source that aids in the absorption of molecules by the body. If carrier oil (mainly MCT oil) is not used, cannabidiol compounds may just flow through your system without doing any good.

Full-spectrum CBD oils usually contain MCT oil for this reason. MCT oil is virtually tasteless, so it is a popular additive in both tinctures and ingestible, such as food and beverages. Being a carrier is not why companies use MCT as a critical ingredient. MCTs are packed with a variety of health benefits.

Following are some of the benefits of MCTs:

Weight Loss

MCT is a fat-burning supplement that also produces ketones. Since ketogenic diets (keto) rely on ketones for weight loss, it is employed in these diets. MCT also aids in weight loss by reducing appetite and calorie intake, hence reducing the risk of obesity.

Improves Heart Health

MCTs are thought to lower liver cholesterol levels and raise serum lipid levels, essential for heart health. Low-density lipoprotein (bad cholesterol) levels in the body are reduced, and high-density (good cholesterol) levels are increased. These factors promote cardiovascular health and lower the risk of cardiovascular disease.

Boost Energy Levels

MCTs have increased fat burning during workouts rather than relying on carbohydrates for energy. Using MCTs, researchers have found that they prevent lactate accumulation, which lowers stamina and decreases performance during exercise.

Enhances Brain Health

MCTs can pass the blood-brain barrier, which means they can supply energy to the brain. People with Alzheimer’s may benefit from using MCTs. According to another study, MCT oil supplements improved the behavior of youngsters with autism spectrum conditions.

The Top 6 Best CBD Oils For Pain in 2022 Final Verdict

The hemp plant has been used as medicine since ancient times. However, it got caught up in the legalities over time due to the THC content debates. Research has, to an extent, proven that most CBD oils and high-quality CBD products have many health benefits while the most being pain relief. The best CBD oil for pain has evolved with additions of fatty acids and other ingredients like MCT to deliver a more robust value to the consumers.

These benefits and advantages have not popped up in thin air. People who support using CBD oil say that it can treat pain and anxiety, can help stimulate appetite, and help manage some types of seizures. Along with these benefits, there are many customer reviews, medical experts’ views, and others that are favorable and support the fact that CBD supplements do work. Once you clear your apprehension, the next big question is, what is the best CBD-based product for your pain.

This question is not definite as each body type responds differently to every product. That is the core precursor for us to build a comprehensive guide like this one to highlight the best products. Based on our research and scrutiny, the products derived from top-notch quality hemp combined with additional ingredients like fatty acids, MCT, and more are dependable and reputable brands.

Our team has also put forth various detailed criteria to rank these brands. So if you are looking to dip your toes in the ocean of hemp-derived CBD products but are dazed by the product variety and brand diversity, don’t fret. We recommend taking your time to read this guide thoroughly and deciding for yourself. We are staunch supporters of putting forward unbiased facts regarding every product we mention, thereby clearing any ambiguity in our readers’ minds. As a part of this belief, we also highly advise you to consult a professional physician who can handhold you to properly adopt CBD and reap the benefits without any side effects.

