Best CBD Oil For Dogs 2022: Celebrate Fourth Of July With Dog CBD Oil For Anxiety & Pain

We know how CBD reacts in the human body, but what about when it comes to our furry little dog friends? It is no doubt that we humans and dogs have a thing in common – our endocannabinoid system. This system affects our brain, our skin, our heart, our eyes, our stomach – and even our mood.

Similarly, the canine’s endocannabinoid system affects their entire body, too, through receptors that are able to interact with CBD and promote an overall balance.

So, while we have many CBD products that help us ease our everyday life and the issues we face, have you wondered if there are similar products for dogs out there? The answer to that is – yes, which is why we’ve compiled a list of the best CBD oil for dogs to help bring the same benefits that we get to our pets too. Before we get into which CBD oils are best for our little pups, let’s have a look into CBD as recommended by The Island Now.

CBD, or what we also call cannabidiol, is a compound found in hemp and cannabis. In most cases, it is essential to say that CBD oil does not contain any THC (Delta 9-tetrahydrocannabinol), which is the compound that gives marijuana psychoactive properties.

As a matter of fact, most CBD products are actually not derived from marijuana but from the hemp plant.

Top 4 Best CBD Oil For Dogs On 4th Of July:

Holistapet: Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs, Editor’s Choice Pet Hemp Co: Top Rated Hemp Oil For Dogs During Fourth Of July Nuleaf Naturals: Most Potent Hemp Seed Oil For Dogs CBDistillery: Most Recommended CBD Tincture For Big Dogs

#1. Holistapet: Overall Best CBD Oil For Dogs, Editor’s Choice

Holistapet is a powerful hemp extract meant exactly for your canine. The CBD extract in the oil creates a calming effect and helps your pet relax and gain stable movement and mobility. It’s completely natural and safe to use.

This CBD oil is packed with numerous healing nutrients that work in a way that promotes joint mobility, shiny fur coat, and ultimate relaxation for your dog. It is the perfect natural extract that is meant for dogs who fear noises and have separation anxiety from their owner.

So, if you’ve been looking for a brand that is focused on the health and quality of the ingredients, then Holistapet is the best option for your pet. Their CBD oil is a fantastic product that contains CBD exclusively (there’s no THC nor any other psychoactive components).

Features

There are different ways of use: Holistapet CBD Oil can be used along with dog food, with doggy treats, topically, and orally.

Source: the brand obtains its hemp from Colorado, in the US. There are no additives and preservatives, and all ingredients are pure and natural.

GMO-free formula: contains no single amount of dairy or gluten.

Used to alleviate discomfort from muscle pain.

Helps with joint soreness.

Regulates your pet’s digestion and appetite

Known to soothe anxiety and nervous behavior

Calms your pet’s upset stomach

Contains hemp extract – It is good for promoting overall wellness

Contains seed oil – It is good for boosting the immune system and promoting healthy skin and coat.

Dosage

For dogs under 20 pounds: a 150 mg bottle recommended

For dogs between 20 to 60 pounds: a 300 mg bottle recommended

For dogs over 60 pounds: a 600 mg bottle recommended

The regular dose is 0.25 mg per 1 pound of body weight.

Pros

Powerful ingredients

Easy to use

Safe for all pets

100% natural and vegan hemp

Made in the USA

Lab-tested

Free shipping nationally

25 years of experience in this industry

Immediate results

Cons

No worldwide shipping

Products range limited to pets only

#2. Pet Hemp Co: Top Rated Hemp Oil For Dogs During Fourth Of July

The owners who started this company were inspired by their family dog, Woody. Woody graced their lives for over 13 years until he developed a tumor and it caused him complications. He started to suffer from liver dysfunction and lost his appetite completely.

Woody’s family then looked into alternative medication that could help him with the pain, so they stumbled upon CBD products. Surprisingly, he regained his appetite, and there was a significant improvement in the ease of his pain. It was really joyful for them to see Woody back on his feet again, being a happy dog.

Sadly, Woody passed away, though, in his memory, they decided to launch a company that would help other dogs out there. That’s how Pet Hemp Co came to be. Currently, they’re one of the leading brands for CBD-infused oil and other pet products, and they even have Woody on their packaging design!

So, if you’re looking for products that will help bring relief to your pets, then you might just want to have a checkout at Pet Hemp Co.

Features

The product that we’re looking into from this company is their hemp extract oil. Here are some of its features:

Overall wellness – The oil helps assist your dog’s endocannabinoid system, where homeostasis is achieved, and it results in countless benefits.

Helps with joints and mobility – The CBD oil helps your pet with joint disease, limping, hip dysplasia, pain, and inflammation.

Improves brain wellness – Since the many receptors that interact with CBD are placed in the brain, this hemp oil helps your pet have a clear mind.

Relieves stress and anxiety – All the stress, anxiety from separation, and phobia that is caused by loud noise can be remedied with the use of Pet Hemp’s CBD oil.

Improves digestive system and nausea – Life quality in aging pets is improved, and a strong immune system is built for long-term wellness.

Helps with skin and allergies – Helps remove the side effects issues, which are: bad odor, chewing, itching, and hair loss.

Helps with pain and inflammation caused by various issues.

Doesn’t contain any THC = Non-psychoactive.

Doesn’t contain gluten or dairy and is non-GMO

Taken orally or with water/food.

Dosage

For pets under 20 pounds: bottle size 15 ml, 0.5 mg per 2 pounds weight

For pets from 20 to 60 pounds: bottle size 15 ml, 5 mg for 20 pounds weight

For pets over 60 pounds: bottle size 30 ml, 15 mg for 60 pounds weight

Pros

Lab-tested

Instant results

Successful treatment

100% natural ingredients

Made in the USA

No additives

Cons

No cons

#3. Nuleaf Naturals: Most Potent Hemp Seed Oil For Dogs

NuLeaf Naturals claims to grow their hemp on licensed farms in Colorado. They use hemp to create wellness products.

This brand is one of the first CBD companies to be certified for Good Manufacturing Practices. Their lab test results show that their products contain high levels of CBD and other secondary cannabinoids such as cannabichromene, cannabinol, and cannabigerol. To ensure the safety and quality of their products, they’re registered with the US Food and Drug Administration.

NuLeaf Naturals’ products are focused on unflavored tinctures, CBD capsules, and more, but the one product we’re going to review and has the best rating of them all is their pet-friendly version of CBD oil.

Features

Hemp is grown organically in Colorado.

Extraction and manufacturing – They use advanced subcritical and supercritical CO2 extraction. It uses carbon dioxide to extract the CBD from hemp rather than using alternative ways such as alcohol or solvent. What this means is that there is no chemical residue left behind.

Made from full-spectrum hemp extract and organic virgin hemp seed oil.

Lab-tested with results that prove that the product is free of mycotoxins, mold, fungi, heavy metals, herbicides, and pesticides.

Dosage: the smallest amount of dosage in the start until you find out how your body responds to the formula.

It can be taken by: dropping the dose under your tongue and taking it with your drink or food.

Pros

Third-party certified

Lab-tested

Positive results

Great ingredients

Discounts

It can be used by both humans and dogs

Free 2-3 day shipping inside the USA

Cons

Some may experience side effects

No free shipping worldwide

#4. CBDistillery: Most Recommended CBD Tincture For Big Dogs

CBDistillery has a variety of full-spectrum CBD products. They offer CBD oils for human use and several concentrations for your pets. Their brand is relatively new, and it was formed in Colorado in 2016.

The company uses non-GMO industrial hemp that is grown in the USA, and they also use all-natural farming practices. Its quality has been ensured by being tested by third-party labs, and its hemp is certified by the U.S. Hemp Authority. Surprisingly, they offer many discounts with each purchase, and their products are also quite affordable.

If you’re skeptical, though, due to the brand mainly making products for humans, we can assure you that their CBD oil is the best CBD oil for dogs, and you won’t make a mistake buying it. To see the key features, just keep reading on.

Features

It has a full spectrum extract

Contains organic hemp

They use CO2 extraction to create the full-spectrum CBD oil. It is the industry’s best way to create a clean, safe product that is free of impurities.

Non-GMO

Made in US-based farms

Tested in independent labs

Consists of a wide range of cannabinoids such as CBD, CBD-a, and CBG

Other cannabinoids and their benefits

CBG – It works on reducing internal inflammation and pressure.

CBC – It helps with the control of pain levels.

CBN – Particular for the use as a sleep aid or sedative.

Created in two strengths: 5 mg and 20 mg, in order to help owners find the right dosage for their dog’s needs.

It’s also effective through topical use to calm your dog down from significant noise sensitivity such as thunderstorms.

Dosage

Under 25 pounds: 10 mg

From 25-75 pounds: 10-20 mg

Over 75 pounds: 20-40 mg

It should be given at each meal at least twice per day.

Pros

Affordable price

Free shipping if you order over $75

Safe and well-extracted

Variety of benefits

A large number of owner testimonials

Cold-pressed CO2 extraction proves the safety of the product

Cons

Limited flavor options

Flavor can be too strong for some dogs to tolerate.

Cannabinoids & Endocannabinoid System

As we’ve stated, what is true for humans is also true for dogs when it comes to the endocannabinoid system.

Cannabinoids are naturally occurring compounds that are found in cannabis and other plants related to cannabis, such as the hemp plant. It’s also interesting that our bodies make their own cannabinoids too. They affect your endocannabinoid system, which is why cannabis has a wide range of effects on the body.

One of the cannabinoids that significantly prevails in cannabis is cannabidiol – which is also known as CBD.

Things To Know Before Using CBD Oil For Your Dog

Where to buy

All of the products that these brands have to offer have them listed to buy on their official site. You cannot buy them elsewhere.

Ingredients

Holistapet: their CBD oil contains 300 mg of CBD that is mixed inside a hemp seed oil base that is high in omegas. It is made with pure CO2 extracted full-spectrum CBD and hemp seed oil.

Pet Hemp Company: their CBD oil for dogs contains cannabidiol without the psychoactive effects that THC causes, and hempseed oil too.

NuLeaf Naturals: their full-spectrum CBD oil contains full spectrum hemp extract and organic virgin hemp seed oil. It’s 100% THC-free.

CBDistillery: their THC-free pure CBD oil is made with just two ingredients: CBD extracts from hemp that’s non-GMO and fractionated coconut oil.

CBDMD: their CBD oil contains organic extra-virgin olive oil and organic phytocannabinoid-rich hemp extract. It also has organic MCT, lemon essential oil, and tree nuts (mainly coconut). It’s 100% THC-free.

Reliability

We’ve worked so hard to find the best CBD oil for dogs out there, and the top 5 products that we found are 100% reliable. They contain a high-quality CBD extract that is made from non-GMO hemp, and they are fully lab-tested.

All of these products have a large number of outstanding customer reviews that are satisfied with the results from the CBD oil they saw in their pets. You will definitely see a significant improvement in your pup’s pain relief and overall quality of life. Whichever one you choose from this list will be a pedigree choice.

Pricing

Holistapet’s CBD oil for dogs ranges from $25.95 to $144.94. Considering that it’s CBD oil, the price is reasonable and affordable. They have a discount of 25% if you subscribe to get the product every few weeks or monthly. They also give out coupon codes for some months where you can get a percentage off the price by using a promo code. Products are shipped within 24 hours of purchase and take a few days to arrive. The shipping is free for purchases within the USA.

Pet Hemp Company’s CBD oil sells for the price of $58.95 if you get it as a one-time purchase and for 25% off the price if you subscribe. They offer fast and free shipping, and each product has a 30-day money-back guarantee. Promo codes are available as well.

NuLeaf Naturals sells their hemp oil for the price of $71.10 per one-time purchase. They also have 10% off if you decide to subscribe. If you subscribe, your product gets delivered every four weeks. Shipping is free within the USA.

CBDistillery usually sells their product for $44, but currently, they have a limited-time discount if you use their code. By doing so, you save $6.00. You can buy it as a one-time purchase, or you can subscribe and save 20% of the price you’d initially pay. Subscriptions also offer free shipping, and delivery is set for every four weeks.

CBDMD pet CBD oil sells for $44.95 as a one-time purchase and $35.96 if you subscribe, where you get 20% off your purchase. Delivery takes place every two weeks. You can choose between different intervals and cancel at any time too. They let you earn double rewards points with your first subscription purchase. The product is only available in the USA, and the company offers fast and free shipping.

Making CBD Oil For Anxious Dogs

Here’s the step-by-step process of how your pup’s CBD oil is made:

Planting

The soil is prepared beforehand and tested for herbicides. Then, the hemp seeds are sowed into the soil. Hemp plants can be planted next to each other, and that allows farmers to have more free land to use. The hemp plant produces very high quantities of biomass. Biomass is a matter which returns back to the soil and decomposes, therefore, feeding all the nutrients back into the ground.

Harvest

The CBD is most commonly concentrated and stored within the resin glands of the trichome of the hemp plant. The harvest action starts with the flowers of the plant. The harvest usually happens around October, though it all depends on the climate of the state.

Before they can actually start the harvest, they have to take samples from each crop in order to test them. This is done to assure that the hemp farm is following federal regulations by keeping their plants under the percentage of THC allowed (0.3%)

Once the plants are harvested, they are either cured or air-dried in a ventilated area. The process usually lasts from 3 to 4 weeks. Once they’re fully dried, the flowers are stripped from the rest of the plant because that’s where the highest concentration of CBD is located. And lastly, they are shipped to the manufacturers, where they get the CBD extracted from them.

Extraction

This is the process where the cannabinoids get removed from the hemp plant by using various techniques. Then, that extract is turned into a usable form for ingestion. Each method of extraction results in different ways.

The raw extract, in the end, will have a very dark, thick, and oily texture, depending on the way it’s extracted. Each extraction method has its positive and negative sides, but the one that we want to talk about is CO2 extraction, which is mainly used to make CBD oil for dogs.

CO2 extraction works in a way that carbon dioxide is used in order to isolate the cannabinoids under exceedingly low temperatures. The cold and condensed CO2 cools up and then extracts CBD oil from the flower head without leaving any chemicals or other residue behind. Of course, this method requires top-tier equipment, but it yields a very safe, high-quality, and potent end product.

Combination

Once the manufacturers get CBD into its purest form, it is combined with ingredients such as flavoring or oils. Some of the more popular oils used are hemp seed oil and coconut oil. That is due to their natural abundance of saturated fats. Those fats are easily digestible and absorbed by the body directly through the liver. This allows the CBD to be absorbed in the bloodstream as fast as possible.

Testing And Packaging

Finally, the CBD oil undergoes third-party testing with every batch that is made. In the labs, it is tested for purity and potency. They differentiate between good quality CBD products and those that could just be labeled as CBD products.

The brands that consistently third-party lab-test their products and who are completely transparent about their production process and methods used are often the ones providing the top-tier high-quality products on the market.

Recommended Doses Of CBD For Big Dogs That Don’t Shed

It can be pretty confusing when it comes to choosing the correct dose of CBD for your dog. To begin with, each company’s guidelines for dosing can vary, and the CBD concentration in different brands’ products also varies in the oils they produce. The dose can also vary depending on the condition you’re trying to treat, your dog’s weight, and underlying health issues.

Start Small

The best advice would be that you start with a small dose and then continue by following the manufacturer’s dosing guidelines. This is important because it’s the first time that you’d be giving your pet CBD oil, so you need to see how they react to a small amount. Most companies give you a detailed look at how to give the correct dosage, but not all of them do. By considering this, it can be helpful if we were to calculate the most optimal CBD oil dosages.

Calculating Milligrams

First, we need to calculate how many milligrams of CBD your pet should take based on how much it weighs. The safest rule is that 0.2 mg is just enough CBD per pound. Thus, if your dog weighs 30 pounds, then you’ll give him 6 mg of CBD.

Calculating Oil Dosage

Then, it’s important to calculate how much oil you should give it based on how many milligrams of CBD there are in each milliliter of oil. This all depends on the formula strength:

For example, let’s take a 30 ml bottle.

In a 75 mg formula, there’s 2.5 mg of CBD per ml of oil

In a 150 mg formula, there’s 5 mg of CBD per ml of oil

In a 300 mg formula, there’s 10 mg of CBD per ml of oil

In a 600 mg formula, there’s 20 mg of CBD per ml of oil

So, for example, if we have a pet who weighs 25 pounds and needs 5 mg of CBD, the correct choice would be to give it 2 ml of the 75 mg formula, 1 ml of the 150 mg one, or 0.5 ml of the 300 mg. The 600 mg formula is not recommended for small pets.

Things To Look For When Buying CBD Oil For Your Dog

If you decide that you should try CBD treatment for your dog, then there are a couple of things that you need to keep in mind before you purchase your first CBD oil. Not all of them are the same; you will want one that’s high-quality and has a better chance of it working. Even though the products in our list are completely safe and trustworthy, it is still essential to know the following things that you need to look for:

Look for your CBD oil to be organic.

Make sure that it does not contain any pesticides, fungicides, or solvents.

Don’t shop based only on the price. It is common sense that CBD oil that is high-quality and pure will be at a higher cost. When buying the pricier option, then, you’ll be sure that it doesn’t contain any toxic substances such as herbicides, pesticides, or heavy metals and that it’s free of additives.

Make sure that you get the analysis. You should be provided with a certificate from the manufacturer that certifies what amount of CBD the CBD oil contains. You need to make sure that it contains little to no THC and that there’s an acceptable amount of CBD in your product.

Make sure that the products you buy are previously lab-tested and safe to use.

FAQs On Best CBD Oil For Dogs

How Exactly Does CBD Affect Dogs?

As we’ve mentioned at the beginning of this article, what is known to science is that cannabinoids interact with the endocannabinoid receptors that both we and dogs have engraved in our central and peripheral nervous systems. That helps dogs maintain balance in their body and keep it in a normal and healthy state.

CBD stops the function in the brain that contributes to feelings of distress and seizures by releasing the inhibitory neurotransmitter GABA. It also has antipsychotic effects, which means that it increases anandamide in the brain. Studies have shown that increased levels of anandamide in the brain lead to a significant decrease in psychotic symptoms.

How Long Does It Take For CBD To Affect A Dog?

CBD usually takes around 30-45 minutes to start working. Oils do tend to kick in faster, though, than any other CBD-infused products. That is due to the fewer ingredients that our pets’ bellies have to break down.

Either way, there is not always an immediate drastic effect. If it’s being used to help reduce anxiety and stress, then the results are within the average span of effect, but if it’s used to help with more chronic issues like joint pain and mobility, it might take up to 2 to 4 weeks, even, for more optimal results.

How Long Do CBD Oil Effects Last On Dogs?

The effects of CBD last anywhere from four to twelve hours maximum.

Do Veterinarians Approve CBD Oil For Dogs?

Vets want to make sure that the owners of dogs are confident that the thing they’re giving their pet is something that’s really going to help them. How would a pet owner know if it helped, though?

Our pets can tell us how they feel by using their body language. So, if CBD is administered, then the owner will surely know whether it’s good for their pet or not. Their dog will either come to lay down next to you or fall asleep, compared to the panicky state it was previously in.

Therefore, vets are in favor of the use of CBD oil for dogs because they genuinely believe that no harm can be done to the animal. The components in CBD are perfectly safe and high-quality, and the fact that the use of CBD oil is backed up by people in medicine, too, just helps people know that it’s a safe and promising thing for their dog.

What Happens If You Give Your Pet More Than What’s Recommended?

Even if you give your dog extremely large doses, pure CBD is highly unlikely to cause any serious complications. Some of the negative effects that large doses of CBD can have on your dog are:

Lethargy

An upset stomach

Extreme drowsiness

Diarrhea

Even though your dog can’t possibly overdose on CBD, it is still not recommended to give it more than the dosage it needs.

Is It Okay If You Give Your Dog CBD Every Day?

If you’re wondering how often you should give your dog CBD oil, the answer is – a little bit, every day. An observation was made where they speculated whether any changes occurred when dogs were given CBD oil daily. If their symptoms slightly improved or showed no signs of change, then the dosage was gradually increased up to twice daily.

There’s also a claim that if your dog doesn’t regularly suffer from any long-term issues, then a higher, single dose at the point of need might be the right thing to do. Therefore, when your dog is experiencing anxiety and stress due to fireworks around new year’s only, or if it has temporary stomach issues and similar, then you should give it a dose of CBD oil only when it needs it.

What Are All The Benefits That Dogs Get From CBD Oil?

CBD oil provides your pet with the following benefits:

Pain reduction

Reduction in seizures and convulsions (random muscle spasms)

Supports the immune system (fights cancer by slowing down the growth of mammary cancer cells and autoimmune disease)

Reduces anxiety and stress

Gastrointestinal support

Anti-inflammatory (helps with hypersensitivity and dermatitis)

Supports the entire nervous system

Improves sleep quality

Helps with joint problems and immobility (arthritis, hip and elbow dysplasia, sprains and strains, and torn ligaments)

Calms dogs down when aggressive or scared

Helps with allergies (relieves dry and itchy skin)

Helps with the growth of healthier and shinier fur coating

What Are The Possible Side Effects Of Using CBD Oil For Dogs?

There’s not much research on what side effects CBD oil has on dogs. There are only potential side effects that are based on how CBD affects us humans; that could possibly be the same case for dogs. Some of the potential side effects are:

Drowsiness: by taking into consideration how CBD has a calming effect when it comes to reducing anxiety in dogs, it can also cause slight drowsiness, especially if you cross over the recommended dosage.

Low blood pressure: it is proven that CBD is capable of temporarily dropping your blood pressure. Even though the drop in blood pressure is small, it is possible for it to create a short feeling of light-headedness.

Dry mouth: CBD decreases the production of saliva from the oral glands. This can manifest in dogs as thirst and a feeling of dehydration.

Can My Dog Get High If I Give It CBD Oil?

Although it can alter your pet’s mood, which is one of the benefits that help with anxiety and stress, CBD oil doesn’t contain any large amounts of psychoactive substances such as THC that will make your dog high.

Considering how the companies in this review have the best CBD oil for dogs, and all of their products are 100% THC free, you have no need to worry whether your dog will get high.

Can You Use CBD Oil Meant For Humans, On Dogs Too?

The answer is yes, but still debatable. Many people seek CBD that’s specific for the use of animals. While CBD meant for humans is typically safe for animals, too, it’s possible that it can contain some ingredients that are dangerous to animals and possibly contain a higher amount of THC that could pose a health threat to your dog.

How Does CBD Oil Help With Your Dog’s Anxiety?

The use of CBD oil with the intention of preventing and treating anxiety in dogs has become one of the fastest-growing health alternatives in pet care. Providing your dog with CBD will give it the benefit of relaxation without any intoxication due to the CBD oil not containing any or low amounts of THC.

Researchers say that CBD is a compound that helps dogs manage anxiety by changing how their brain’s receptor works in response to serotonin.

Conclusion: Celebrate This 4th Of July With CBD Oil For Dog

We did the most we could to help you find the best CBD oil for dogs on the market today, and we did great research to provide you with a list of what are considered to be the best CBD oil brands out there.

We hope that this review was helpful and that it will lead you to make the best decision for your pup. It can be heartbreaking to see your pet have issues and feel uneasy because, after all, they’re family too.

The bond between a human and a dog can be one of the most beautiful things to exist, and we hope that these products will allow every dog owner out there to nurture their furry friend, just like they do the same to them, by bringing a smile on their face!