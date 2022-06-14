Best CBD Gummies In 2022: Buy Strongest CBD Gummies From Top CBD Store

Every day we try to find new ways to remove our stress and pain at the end of the day. Career problems, handling healthy relationships, and managing finances can sometimes be too overwhelming for one person. Additionally, often enough, we don’t have the energy to deal with these problems ourselves and need aid. So, what better aid than yummy sweets at the end of the day to relieve stress, remove pain, reduce anxiety, and give you a good night’s sleep?

CBD gummy bears are getting more popular by the minute. We could guess it’s because of easy dosing, flavorful options, and discreet, convenient consumption. Moreover, CBD has more desirable effects than psychoactive THC. However, new brands pop up every day claiming to sell high-quality CBD products, but not all of them stay true to their promise. To help you avoid running into a legal scam or putting your health at risk, we bring you the top best CBD gummies in the market.

Top 5 CBD Gummy Brands In 2022

Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market BudPop – Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies Infused With Ashwagandha Hollyweed CBD – High Quality CBD Gumdrops With Natural Ingredients Cheef Botanicals – Most Recommended Brand For Hemp CBD Edibles FAB CBD – Full Spectrum Hemp Gummies & CBD Products

#1. Exhale Wellness – Overall Best CBD Gummies On The Market

Founders of Exhale Wellness believe in the true powers the cannabis plant holds, so they conducted careful planning and research. Even though hemp products became legal in 2018, the team behind Exhale Wellness has decades of experience in the CBD industry. Moreover, Exhale Wellness’s primary goal is not profit but public education and awareness around hemp products.

Today, we see not the fruit of a financial-driven goal but a vision of sustainable wellness. Exhale Wellness has become a leading brand in the CBD market, as apparent by their high-quality hemp CBD gummies. The company has a clean track record, no scandal, no issues, and no negative public image.

You can choose from fruits & gummy bears or cubes, each with a 750 mg and 1500 mg dose. One bottle contains 30 pieces and may last for a month. You’ll ingest 25 mg per serving or 50 mg of CBD per gummy.

Compared to tinctures, pre-rolls, flowers, and vape carts, CBD gummies are pre-dosed, so you’ll monitor how much CBD you’re taking, fail-proof. Each CBD gummy is vegan, cruelty-free, and contains no animal product. What’s more, subscribers can enjoy a 25% discount when they purchase Exhale Wellness CBD gummies monthly and bimonthly.

Highlights

Organic CBD Gummies: Hemp plant from Exhale Wellness is 100% natural, with no artificial fertilizers or pesticides. Unlike other full-spectrum CBD gummies, Exhale Wellness only uses natural colors and flavorings per serving. CBD users with allergies are also safe with these CBD gummies as they contain no dairy and gluten.

Third-Party Lab Tested: Certificates of analyses from an independent lab prove the CBD gummies’ purity and potency. Cannasafe is an accredited laboratory from L.A., ensuring that results are certified and legitimate. Every pop from Exhale Wellness gummy is free from toxins like heavy metals, solvents, and microbes.

Health Benefits: Although CBD products are out of FDA’s regulation, we’re proud to say that Exhale Wellness’ CBD gummies help people sleep, relax, and get motivated. Plus, chewing gummies enhances the user’s memory, appetite, and mood. All articles about CBD products point to tons of health benefits, and although there is still no proven scientific evidence, many attest to the wonders of CBD.

30-Day Money-Back Guarantee: Online purchases should bring no risk to customers. That is why we like Exhale Wellness. You may return your CBD gummy within 30-45 days if you’re unsatisfied with the results. Fill out the form, and the company won’t mind if you open the product.

“No High”: Compared to other delta-8 and delta-9 gummies, Exhale Wellness CBD gummies contain less than 0.3 THC so that you won’t feel any psychoactive effects. You’ll have peace of mind knowing you’re consuming legal CBD edibles.

Pros

Trusted brand

Clear shipping & return policies

Non-GMO

Discreet, easy-to-carry bottle

Free shipping

Less than 0.3% THC

Cons

No 24/7 live CSR chat available

Non-refundable shipping fees

#2. BudPop – Broad Spectrum CBD Gummies Infused With Ashwagandha

BudPop is a new brand, only founded in 2021. Despite that, its selection of the most potent CBD gummies impacted consumers’ minds. BudPop offers three broad-spectrum CBD gummies and one full-spectrum gummy, all providing their respective health benefits.

The CBD + Ashwagandha combo works best for anxiety and relaxation, and rejuvenation. Also called Indian ginseng, Ashwagandha is a medicinal herb widely used in Ayurvedic medicine. Like CBD, it helps calm the nerves and improve memory. It has a delicious mixed berry flavor, perfect for those who find the earthy taste of hemp undesirable.

The second is the CBD + CBG & Turmeric variant, which helps in soothing pain. CBG is known to promote brain health, and with a combination of Turmeric for inflammation, this CBD gummy flavor will heal all aches and sores.

Another flavor worth trying is the blueberry CBD + CBN BudPop gummy. This variety would be the most popular and one of the best CBD gummies from BudPop, as it contains a synergistic blend of CBN and melatonin. CBN is a cannabinoid with sedative properties, while melatonin aids in triggering day-night cues in the brain.

Last but not least, BudPop offers full-spectrum CBD gummies. As the name implies, full-spectrum hemp edibles mean that the gummies contain trace amounts of THC. That means consumers will experience a so-called entourage effect, bringing out the best of each component’s results.

Highlights

Best Customer Experience: Newly-registered users may avail of a 20% discount off their first purchase, while subscribers will get a 25% discount. On top of that, if you sign up for a rewards program, you’ll receive loyalty points upon registry, purchasing, liking & following, celebrating birthdays, and referring a friend. Redeem points for a discount coupon. Lastly, BudPop guarantees 100% satisfaction for all customers.

Potent CBD Gummies: You’ll get the most out of every pop and chews in your daily CBD fix. Third-party lab tests are available for each CBD product, made possible by Marin Analytics. BudPop sends samples to prove product potency, readily available on their official website. Satisfied customers also attest to CBD strength – read reviews, and they’ll say gummies work as intended.

Ingredients: BudPop uses hemp-derived CBD extract made in the USA. The hemp plant is non-GMO and cruelty-free, making only the top-notch, BudPop vegan CBD gummies. Instead of using animal-based gelatin, BudPop utilizes plant-based Pectin and Sunflower Oil, which provide many benefits.

Helpful Site Content: Written on the official BudPop website is a collection of clear information on CBD consumption, such as dosage and storage. Also listed are some frequently asked questions and blogs about the best CBD gummies flavors.

Discreet & Convenient: CBD gummies are inside a sealed, airtight container, so you can bring them wherever you go. BudPop took extra care to keep customers’ interests in mind. Hence, it came up with discreet packaging. Your CBD gummy looks like an ordinary supplement that the next person won’t mind you popping a chew.

Pros

Locally sourced

Made from organic ingredients

Many subscription offers

Vegan and organic

Third-party lab tested

Highly potent

Cons

Only available nationwide

Leaves a bitter aftertaste

#3. Hollyweed CBD – High Quality CBD Gumdrops With Natural Ingredients

Hollyweed is the third-best full-spectrum CBD gummies on our list. Organic cane sugar, hemp, and blueberries comprise its pack of cube gummies, and Hollyweed’s vegan CBD gummies are gluten-free into the bargain. It doesn’t use animal gelatin, artificial flavorings, or synthetic colorings.

Even though Hollyweed offers full-spectrum CBD, consuming less than 0.3% THC hemp-derived CBD gummies won’t make you high. These CBD gummies offer 300 mg, 750 mg, and 1500 mg doses per pouch, containing 30 cubes. That means you’ll get 10 mg of CBD per gummy in a 300 mg pouch, 25 mg on 750 mg, and the most potent CBD gummies, 50 mg of CBD per gummy, on a 1500 mg-pack.

Unlike inhalable, precise dosing on these small gummy cubes are a convenient way for busy folks to measure. Also, popping out gummies from the simple, compact pouch is a discreet way of taking CBD without anyone smelling or noticing.

Hollyweed’s resealable and opaque packaging protects the CBD edibles, allows easy access to the people on the go, and provides added protection from sunlight. Though we still advise everyone to follow proper storage for CBD gummies.

The website navigation is a breeze. Find everything with a few clicks. Are you interested in becoming a reseller? Fill out Hollyweed CBD’s wholesaler form. Do you need a guide to CBD? Check out its blog.

Hollyweed CBD’s website simplicity comes from one of the founder’s creative spirits. Zach Fernandez has a background in multimedia design. So, it’s a given the brand’s wholesome overall concept took roots from his artistic genius.

Highlights

Value for Money: Other CBD brands overcharge yet sell ineffective products. Hollyweed CBD offers reasonable prices for excellent quality. It uses CO2 extraction methods to obtain CBD oil from hemp plants. As a result, you’ll receive high-grade, full-spectrum CBD gummies at their best worth.

Organic CBD Gummies: Colorado farmers ensure that they grow a 100% natural hemp plant, providing you with an organic, top-shelf, and overall best CBD gummies. They don’t use pesticides, genetic engineering, or USDA-restricted products to grow hemp.

Versatile: Many options for CBD dosage are available for customers with different needs. Various conditions such as epilepsy, chronic pain, anxiety, drug dependence, etc., need specific amounts, much more on how severe these ailments are. Nevertheless, you should consult your doctor before deciding to take CBD edibles.

Excellent Customer Service: Hollyweed CBD always goes up and beyond its calling regarding customer concerns. Not only do buyers feel special, but also the representatives are willing to give a hand when issues arise.

Reviews frequently point out how Hollyweed CBD provides a superb experience to everyone. Plus, the recent addition of the live chatbot helps buyers with general inquiries about the product.

Free, Fast Shipping: Orders have one to two business days for processing. Then, the free economy shipping may take five to seven business days to arrive at your doorstep. Even though you can have an expedited shipping option, we’re glad to say that most customers don’t complain about Hollyweed CBD’s shipping times.

Pros

Worth every penny

Responsive CSR

Offers wholesaler program

Calming and soothing effects

Hassle-free orders

Helps relieve pain

Cons

Few reviews

Could add more varieties

#4. Cheef Botanicals – Most Recommended Brand For Hemp CBD Edibles

The makers of Cheef Botanicals believe that natural foods contribute to a healthy body, whereas the CBD market lacks good brands.

They make it a habit to use pure ingredients: free from artificial flavors and colors and promote balance and wellness to your system. Thus, they created high-quality, full-spectrum CBD products like CBD oil drops, CBD capsules, and the star of our show, CBD gummies. It offers the best CBD-infused gummies. It aims to increase the effectiveness of the body’s amino acids, cannabinoids, and terpenes.

The full-spectrum CBD gummies are very effective for sleep, relaxation, creativity, focus, etc. It contains no animal byproducts, gelatin, corn syrup, or preservatives – suitable for health-conscious individuals. Each CBD gummies went through careful research and testing, so users won’t leave any trace of guilt, as evident through numerous customer reviews.

Hemp edibles come in either gummies or cubes, with CBD dosages of 10 mg, 25 mg, and 50 mg of CBD per gummy. Lastly, this company’s best CBD gummies have the most potent dose on the list – 3000 mg of CBD in a 30-pc gummy bottle.

Whether you’re experiencing stress, anxiety, pain, discomfort, nervousness, or digestive problems, Cheef Botanicals can help you. Avail of its CBD gummies and save on subscription and bundle promos. Buy three 3000-mg gummies and take 10% off on a one-time purchase or 30% off on a subscription program.

Highlights

Natural: It uses organic cane sugar and brown rice syrup in its CBD gummies, no gluten, is non-GMO, and is all plant-sourced. They are also entirely vegan-friendly. It uses pectin, a fruit and vegetable-based fiber, and sunflower seed oil to replace gelatin, a non-vegan ingredient.

Guarantees: All products have a 100% satisfaction guarantee. If you bought CBD gummies and find those ineffective after 30 days of purchase, you may request a refund. What’s more, the company allows a 15-day grace period because it doesn’t like strict policies. Add those all up, and you’ll get a 45-day money-back guarantee.

Highly-Rated: Among all on our list, only its full-spectrum CBD got an A+ rating from BBB. Better Business Bureau is a reliable source of online seller legitimacy. It looks upon various factors before evaluating a business, and customer reviews are almost, if not all, verified. Plus, onsite inspections all point out a great product and customer experience.

Tasty: Assorted flavors in the gummies include pineapple, strawberry, orange, grape, and apple. The company provides the most delectable full-spectrum CBD, much like you’re eating those sweet, chewy gummy bears. If you can’t handle the bitter taste of CBD tinctures, CBD gummies are your best brand for hemp edibles.

Comprehensive: The website contains complete information about CBD. It explains why you should use full-spectrum CBD, how much CBD you should take, the benefits of CBD gummies, and many more.

Reading and scrolling thoroughly across its website may take a whole day for CBD beginners, and that’s how informative it is. Nevertheless, if you’re in a hurry, you’ll find anything you’re searching for with just a button click.

Pros

Natural CBD gummies

Attractive packaging

Tons of discounts

Nationwide shipping

Highly potent

Cons

Shipping problems for some buyers

No charity program

#5. FAB CBD – Full Spectrum Hemp Gummies & CBD Products

Of the most trusted CBD oil makers, Fab CBD is one of the branch companies under Fab Nutrition, LLC. Its mission is to give confidence to ordinary people that they can consume hemp supplements.

The company doesn’t believe in hype, gimmicks, or tricks; instead, CBD businesses must harness the benefits of CBD with a clear and pure intention. Hence, we see two fan favorites among CBD gummies of 2022: Nighttime and Anytime Gummies.

Anytime gummies are THC-free gummies or pure CBD isolate, and they contain 25 mg of just CBD per gummy. We advise you to savor the flavor and chew carefully, as these gummies are CBD-coated.

Meanwhile, Nighttime gummies consist of a fine blend of nutrients that work together to give you a good night’s sleep. The company believes that you don’t need THC to feel rejuvenated. Thus, they created these acai-flavored, broad-spectrum CBD gummies to eliminate the psychoactive effects of delta-9.

This company is exceptional to us. One is that it offers THC-free gummies, unlike the four we mentioned. Another is how it consistently helps various charities, and the latest they’ve done is celebrating Arbor Day.

FAB CBD donated to One Tree Planted. From the combined effort of customers and the company, it was able to plant 1023 trees in Colorado. We know how reforestation matters in these difficult times of global climate change. So, seeing this company contribute to these efforts is a breath of fresh air, pun intended.

Highlights

Popular CBD Products: FAB CBD receives the most love out of all products on our list, getting 500+ reviews for any time gummies. Positive comments such as effectiveness and nice flavor reflect FAB CBD’s mission statement, and we’re happy that these remarks are similar to our team’s feedback while testing FAB CBD products.

CBD Isolate: Anytime gummies suit people who prefer to take just CBD. Some people prefer its neuroprotective benefits but don’t like the mind-altering effects of THC. Although broad-spectrum CBD doesn’t present the latter effects, a tiny group of CBD users still experience unpleasant feelings while taking it.

Brain Food: Nighttime (sleep) gummies contain a synergistic blend of CBD, Melatonin, GABA, 5-HTP, and Ashwagandha, ensuring you’ll be well-rested for the day ahead. FAB CBD calls it the “magical mix,” and gummies don’t get the name for no reason. Users stated that the nighttime gummies work wonders for them.

Best Quality: FAB CBD selects only the best hemp plants: Colorado-sourced, organic, and non-GMO, while end-product gummies have no artificial sweeteners, colors, and preservatives. Meanwhile, the nighttime gummies are fat-free, dairy-free, and gluten-free.

Discount Club: Apply for a subscription program, and the company will provide exclusive perks for you. Enjoy a 20% discount, get early-bird access to newly-launched CBD products, receive orders the way you wanted, and join monthly raffles.

Pros

Fan-favorite

Charity programs

Straightforward dosage & storage instructions

Choice of CBD isolate or broad-spectrum CBD gummies

Suited for all

THC-free (anytime gummies)

Cons

A little bit expensive

Needs improvement for color scheme variety

How We Made This List Of Best CBD Hemp Gummies

Looking for the best CBD gummies on the market is not easy. We admit that buying and testing every CBD gummy will be impossible, even for a well-established team such as ours. So, first, we thoroughly researched all cannabis brands that sell CBD gummies. Afterward, we tasted and assessed the top CBD gummies from 20 of the most famous and highly-reviewed companies. Then, five companies that bring the best-quality CBD gummies passed through our strict standards.

What We Looked For

These are the key factors we used when evaluating top brands for CBD gummies:

Third-Party Lab Testing: We couldn’t emphasize how much the public needs transparency among CBD products in an unregulated CBD industry. Thus, we put this factor first on our list. Unbiased laboratory results prove that CBD gummies’ ingredients are pure, potent, and safe.

We couldn’t emphasize how much the public needs transparency among CBD products in an unregulated CBD industry. Thus, we put this factor first on our list. Unbiased laboratory results prove that CBD gummies’ ingredients are pure, potent, and safe. Hemp Source: Locally-sourced hemp is essential in making CBD oil, the most critical ingredient of CBD gummies. Unlike the other CBD gummies, hemp from the USA provides sustainability to local farmers, is economical, and works under USDA regulations.

Locally-sourced hemp is essential in making CBD oil, the most critical ingredient of CBD gummies. Unlike the other CBD gummies, hemp from the USA provides sustainability to local farmers, is economical, and works under USDA regulations. Ingredients: CBD-infused gummies should contain less than 0.3% THC to operate within legal levels. Furthermore, every element should benefit the user and synergistically blend with the gummies’ main ingredient.

CBD-infused gummies should contain less than 0.3% THC to operate within legal levels. Furthermore, every element should benefit the user and synergistically blend with the gummies’ main ingredient. Health Benefits: We checked many customer reviews and looked for high-quality CBD gummies that work as intended. Frequently, gummies on the market don’t provide health benefits as advertised and may jeopardize the health of their users. Our team works double-time to avoid promoting these kinds of harmful brands.

We checked many customer reviews and looked for high-quality CBD gummies that work as intended. Frequently, gummies on the market don’t provide health benefits as advertised and may jeopardize the health of their users. Our team works double-time to avoid promoting these kinds of harmful brands. Shipping and Returns Policy: Since most CBD edibles are available online, a company should state clear policies for a smooth transaction. Obscure or even non-existent policies will confuse customers, thus, an unsatisfactory experience. We noted how all (pre-sale, sale, and aftersales) phases of sales instill trust in a customer, so we included this factor.

Factors to Consider in Buying CBD Edibles

Effectiveness

Effectiveness is arguably the most crucial factor in looking for the best CBD gummies. If a product doesn’t work as intended, all small or big purchases will be a waste.

Potency and Purity

Before clicking the add to cart button, assess how potent a gummy is by scanning through the company’s third-party lab tests. Check if its gummies have a high CBD concentration. Also, look for the ingredient list if manufacturers add extenders.

Organic and Vegan

Examine if the CBD gummies contain animal byproducts if you’re a vegan. We find it essential that gummies must also contain natural ingredients. Although artificial flavors, colors, and preservatives don’t affect overall potency, they may harm the consumer’s health in the long run. So, when choosing CBD gummies, look for the ones that use organic ingredients.

Price

We couldn’t deny that price significantly affects buyer behavior. Customers flock instantly to where sellers offer low prices at a high quality. Lower prices extend buyers’ resources and make them more efficient in their budgets. Likewise, companies who overcharge yet sell poorly-manufactured CBD gummies are greedy, and they like to exploit customers and only think about profit. Avoid them whenever possible.

Always look for CBD gummies at an affordable price. Ranges usually cost less than $50 up to ~$120, depending on the mg of CBD per serving. Anywhere much lower and higher than that is suspicious.

Promos

Find companies who frequently offer promos and discounts for customers. They are most likely to serve customers with passion and not for profit.

Flavor

Eating hemp edibles must be a good experience, not a disgusting one. Suppose you recently bought CBD gummies, only to find the taste so undesirable that you spit it out.

The best CBD gummies must be not only practical but also tasty. Most CBD lovers choose CBD gummy because it masks the bitter flavor CBD oil and tinctures bring. So, flavor adds extra points to a customer’s scorecard.

Gummies often have fruit (mixed berries, pineapple, orange, apple, etc.) flavors. CBD gummies may also give a sour, tangy flavor, although they come less often. As we previously mentioned, manufacturers must use natural flavorings.

THC Concentration

Inspect a brand’s third-party lab tests how much delta-9 THC is in a CBD gummy. Anywhere over 0.3% is illegal. Whether the gummy is CBD isolate, broad-spectrum CBD, or full-spectrum CBD, it should come from hemp, not marijuana. CBD oils from hemp are not psychoactive, so they have fewer side effects.

Law Compliance

CBD gummies from hemp are legal on a federal level. However, there are states which consider CBD illegal, and you should check your state laws before buying CBD gummies.

Reviews

Besides second-hand accounts from your family and friends, online reviews are reliable information on CBD gummies’ effectiveness. Strive to read positive and negative reviews. That way, you’ll be able to assess if CBD products from different brands are worth buying or not.

Trustworthiness

Try reading from reliable magazine sites such as Forbes, Men’s Health, Time, or Vanity Fair. They are more likely to promote trustworthy CBD brands because their reputation is on the line.

FAQs About CBD Edibles

Will CBD make me high?

CBD won’t make you high. However, we need to clarify that it still has psychoactive effects. Full-spectrum CBD may contain trace amounts of THC but not too great that it would trigger hallucinatory effects in a person. CBD negates the effects of THC by interacting with your endocannabinoid system.

Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is legal as per the 2018 Farm Bill, and it indicates that hemp-derived substances are permitted. Federal laws consider plant hemp if it contains less than 0.3% THC. However, some state laws prohibit CBD use, so check your local restrictions.

Where can I buy CBD gummies?

Although we recommend buying from the former, you can buy CBD gummies online or in brick and mortar stores. Online purchases are cheaper and more convenient and have wider product choices. Companies like Exhale Wellness, BudPop, Hollyweed CBD, Cheef Botanicals, and FAB CBD offer high-quality CBD gummies. All CBD gummies are available on their official site.

Will I get tested positive on a drug test if I take CBD?

Generally, CBD doesn’t have intoxicating effects like methamphetamine, alcohol, or opium. However, some full-spectrum CBD oil contains a small amount of THC. So, we recommend that you refrain from taking CBD for a week if you have a drug test coming up.

What are the side effects of CBD?

CBD side effects are often bearable and milder than THC side effects. CBD may cause diarrhea, fatigue, dry mouth, loss of appetite, and increased drowsiness. These symptoms usually go away for a couple of hours, though some reports state that long-term CBD (Epidiolex) use may cause liver damage.

Are there possible CBD interactions with prescription drugs?

If you take blood thinners, drugs for irregular heartbeat, thyroid medications, and anti-seizure drugs, CBD might interfere with your meds. Some generic names include Amiodarone, Valproic Acid, Warfarin, and Levothyroxine. Consult a doctor before taking any CBD gummies.

What’s the difference between hemp and marijuana?

While both are types of cannabis plants, they differ in THC content. Hemp has THC levels of less than 0.3%, while marijuana has more. Also, CBD is more abundant in hemp than in marijuana. In the United States, hemp-derived products are legal on a federal level, yet some states allow medical marijuana.

Is CBD and hemp oil the same?

Even though both come from cannabis plants and won’t get you high, they are different. CBD oil comes from hemp’s flowers and seeds, while hemp oil is from the seed. Manufacturers usually add hemp oil to foods as it has omega-3 and omega-6 fatty acids that are good for the heart. Meanwhile, CBD oil has pain-relieving, anti-inflammatory, and neuroprotective effects.

How long will I start to feel the effects of gummies?

People react differently, but commonly, gummies work for 30 minutes to kick in. CBD gummies work by making you feel sleepy, relaxed, and pain-free for four to six hours. Beginners shouldn’t consume CBD by then. Still, if they don’t feel the results, they can pop a few more gummies.

How many CBD gummies should I take?

CBD gummies dosage has age, weight, problem or issue, and severity that affects the quantity of gummy a person needs to take. Each pound is equivalent to 0.25 mg of CBD for regular and 0.5 mg for hefty doses based on body weight. For example, a 130 lb person is fine taking CBD gummies with 32.5 mg or one and a third gummy of a 750-mg bottle.

Can I bring my CBD gummies on a plane?

Always check your destination country’s laws and regulations before bringing CBD gummies on the plane. Even though CBD is federally legal in America, some countries restrict the possession of CBD.

Canada has the same laws as America, and most countries in Europe are open-minded about CBD. Italy, for instance, allows CBD products as long as it contains less than 0.2% THC and with a margin of 0.6%. In Asia, however, Japan is strict regarding cannabis, but surprisingly, it allows CBD oil with 0% THC. If you’re unsure whether the place restricts or allows CBD gummies, do not bring them to be safe.

How should I store my gummies?

Store gummies in a cool, dry place away from direct heat or sunlight to maintain consistency. If the container is not resealable, transfer your gummies to an airtight container to preserve freshness. The shelf life of CBD typically lasts for one year or longer.

Wrapping Up On The Best CBD Gummies For Sale

That’s it, folks, the five best CBD gummy brands of 2022. Based on our careful analyses and observation, Exhale Wellness, BudPop, Hollyweed CBD, Cheef Botanicals, and FAB CBD offer the best CBD products. We evaluated them based on ingredients, hemp source, third-party lab testing, benefits, and shipping & returns policy.

Before deciding on a brand, you must also check a product’s effectiveness, purity & potency, quality of ingredients, price, etc. There are tons of benefits of CBD, but it’s not for everyone, so make sure it doesn’t affect your medications and local regulations. Take gummies at the right amounts to experience a full effect and store them to preserve their quality.