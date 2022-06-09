Best CBD Gummies for Sleep: Top 5 CBD Store For Hemp Gummies & CBD Edibles In 2022

Sleep is important to your health and wellbeing. When you sleep, your body resets, repairs itself, and prepares you for the next day. Sleep helps your brain function better in cognition, concentration, and productivity. Sleep deprivation is probably the leading cause of many accidents, wrong decisions, and poor performance.

Ideally, you need to sleep for at least eight hours each night. In addition, you need to practice good sleep hygiene. Unfortunately, people live such chaotic lives that it’s impossible to spare eight hours of quality sleep in the right environment. The situation has people looking for alternatives to help them fall asleep faster.

Some people get drunk to pass out, but such sleep is hardly relaxing. Your body needs to metabolize the alcohol, and you’re likely to wake up with a hangover. You may have slept through the night, but you’ll have poor concentration and cognition the next day.

Others use sleeping pills, which are effective but only for a while. Sleeping pills are usually anti-anxiety medications that cause drowsiness, which helps one relax. They are recommended for short-term use since they are highly addictive and affect your cognition and memory.

Therefore, the best solution needs to be gentle on your body and safe to use for a long time. In addition, it should be unable to cause addiction. Enter CBD gummies for sleep. Let us look at the best CBD gummies for sleep on the market.

Top 5 Sleep Gummies Infused With CBD On The Market

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep, Editor’s Choice

Exhale Wellness may be a relatively new brand in the market, but it has quickly risen to the top. The brand is known for producing quality hemp products that are vegan-friendly and use the best ingredients.

Exhale Wellness has farms in Colorado where they grow their hemp. Hemp from Colorado is among the best globally due to the stringent cultivation standards. Such quality passes on to the final product because the brand relies on the CO2 extraction method. This extraction method preserves all the positive qualities of hemp and transfers them to the final product. Therefore, customers get to enjoy a wholesome experience.

The brand provides easy access to lab reports from third-party lab tests. Such transparency reassures customers looking for a safe and reliable solution to their sleep problems. Third-party lab tests confirm what a brand says about its products. Therefore, you can be confident you’re not consuming something terrible for your health.

Highlights

High-Quality Gummies: Exhale Wellness uses the best ingredients and processing methods to produce some of the best CBD gummies. The brand combines such quality with great flavors to make an appealing product catalog. There are no additives, artificial flavorings, or preservatives in the gummies. Additionally, the CBD concentration in the gummies is well balanced.

Excellent Customer Service: Exhale Wellness has friendly and knowledgeable customer support ready to handle inquiries. You can contact them through various communication channels like text, email, calls, and live chat. Many consumers have praised the effectiveness of their service through reviews.

Convenient Packaging: The 750ml package is portable and discreet, allowing easy access to your CBD gummies. You can carry it wherever you go without raising suspicions.

Lasting Effects: Exhale Wellness uses full-spectrum CBD in its gummies for sleep. As such, their effects will last a long time in your body. Therefore, you will enjoy adequate quality sleep since the effects stay for more than six hours. Full-spectrum CBD also has the entourage effects, which allows you to enjoy other benefits of hemp like anti-inflammation, stress relief, and pain relief.

Lab Test Results: Exhale Wellness displays these certificates online for each hemp product. A certificate of analysis (COA) is issued after a third-party lab test confirms that the CBD gummies contain ingredients safe for human consumption.

Pros

Highly effective CBD gummies

100% natural and organic ingredients

Fruity flavors

Non-psychoactive (contains less than 0.3% THC)

Excellent CBD potency

30-day money-back policy

Cons

A bit pricey

Relatively new brand in the CBD industry

Products are only available online

#2. BudPop: Strongest CBD Edibles For Sleep & Euphoria

BudPop is another relatively new brand that has proven its quality and transparency. The brand is owned by a team of hemp experts who understand what customers expect of great CBD products.

BudPop sources its hemp from Nevada, a region known for producing 100% organic and natural hemp. The brand also emphasizes proper presentation, with some colorful and cube-shaped gummies that look good and taste great.

In addition, the brand produces CBD gummies specifically tailored for different customer needs. They have CBD gummies for pain, anxiety relief, and sleep. CBD gummies for sleep combine 25mg CBD and 10mg CBN. IN addition, it contains 3mg of melatonin to maximize effectiveness. Each bottle contains 30 gummies, which you can buy as a single package, three, and five packs. Furthermore, you’ll enjoy a 20% discount and free shipping upon subscription.

Highlights

Cannabinol-Enhanced CBD Gummies: BudPop manufactures unique CBD gummies for sleep by infusing them with CBN, thus improving their effectiveness. CBN is the part of cannabis that induces sleep due to its powerful sedation capabilities. Therefore, it works well with CBD, which alleviates pain, and reduces stress and inflammation, thus putting you to sleep.

Melatonin-Infused Gummies: BudPop also infuses their CBD gummies for sleep with 3mg melatonin, a hormone that your body uses for regulating sleep and wake-up times. Therefore, these gummies will improve your sleep patterns by increasing your melatonin levels.

Excellent Customer Reviews: BudPop receives massive praise from existing customers. The brand’s gummies are among their best-selling products, which customers love and find highly effective and enjoyable.

Healthy Supplements: While your primary concern is getting quality sleep, BudPop’s CBD gummies for sleep also carry some great health benefits. For example, these gummies offer pain relief, anti-inflammation, and improve joint health. In addition, they help relieve anxiety, stress, and paranoia. They leave you relaxed and healthier, which is ideal for enjoying sleep.

Rewards Program: Shopping on the brand’s main website allows you to access great rewards. The brand’s rewards program allows you to collect points that you can redeem later for some fantastic discounts. Therefore, your present purchases will add towards making future purchases more affordable.

Pros

Free shipping

Lasting effects

Specialized gummies for sleep

Vegan

Generous discounts for subscribed customers

Excellent rewards program

Third-party lab tested

30-day money-back guarantee

Cons

Only available for purchase online

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Wide Variety Of CBD Gummies

Cheef Botanicals makes some of the best CBD gummies for vegans. There are no animal by-products in the gummies or used in the manufacturing process. The company is among the most established in the hemp world, selling CBD pills, tinctures, edibles, concentrates, topicals, and edibles.

These gummies contain less than 0.3% THC, making them non-psychoactive, thus won’t get you high. The brand complies with the 2018 Farm Bill, which legalized the sale and possession of cannabis products, as long as they adhere to specific strict rules.

Cheef Botanicals sources its hemp from Colorado and uses the best methods to produce full-spectrum CBD from the crop. In addition, the brand employs rigorous manufacturing methods to ensure the CBD gummies are 100% organic, GMO-free, and non-toxic. Furthermore, Cheef Botanicals allows third-party lab tests on the gummies, with reports readily available on their website.

Highlights

Highly Potent Gummies: Most customers prefer the strength and effects of Cheef Botanicals CBD gummies for sleep. The 3,000 mg bottle contains gummies that have a 100mg CBD concentration. They report feeling relaxed, their mind more organized, and ready for sleep. The gummies leave you in a perfect state to enjoy sleep after a chaotic day.

Excellent Shipping Terms: You will enjoy free expedited shipping with your purchase. Therefore, if you wish to receive your CBD gummies soon, you don’t have to pay extra to enjoy the service.

Tasty Flavors: Cheef Botanicals presents its CBD gummies in some interesting fruit flavors like apple, grape, orange, pineapple, and strawberry. In addition, the brand uses natural sweeteners like cane sugar and unrefined organic brown rice syrup. These plant-based ingredients are non-toxic and non-GMO, ensuring the final product is vegan-friendly and gentle on the human body.

Convenient Packaging: Cheef Botanicals presents its CBD gummies in four different bottles containing 30 gummies. There are the 300mg, 750mg, 1,500mg, and 3,000mg bottles. The gummies there have 10mg, 25mg, 50mg, and 100mg CBD concentrations, respectively. Such diverse potencies suit different users’ needs. In addition, you can easily increase or decrease the dosage.

Pros

Vegan-friendly

Cruelty-free

Contains full-spectrum CBD oil

100% organic

Non-toxic

Non-GMO

Less than 0.3% THC

100% satisfaction guaranteed

Free shipping to all 50 states

High potency option available

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Products are only available online

Higher potency options are pricey

#4. Hollyweed: Top CBD Store For Sleep Gummies & CBD Products

Everything about Hollyweed reeks of high quality, from its website to the physical products. This is the result when like-minded hemp professionals get together to create the ultimate hemp brand. These professionals have created a trustworthy brand that has captured a loyal following among hemp enthusiasts.

Hollyweed CBD operates under six pillars of wellness: spiritual, physical, intellectual, emotional, environmental, and social wellness. The brand is keen on offering products that help individuals attain the highest levels of health and wellness. Their vision is to facilitate access to all the health benefits of the hemp plant.

Hollyweed sources its hemp from Oregon. The brand is keen on the cultivation process, ensuring a 100% organic crop without pesticides or herbicides. Handling of the hemp plant is also to the highest standards to preserve its quality and transfer all positive attributes to the CBD gummies.

Highlights

Uniquely Interesting User Experience: Hollyweed was founded by creatives and like-minded individuals who focused their efforts on providing a rich user experience. The brand quickly made a mark in the industry and continues to be loved by the hemp community. A combination of high-quality CBD products and a sensational marketing approach increases the brand’s appeal.

Customer Friendly: You get to enjoy a 30-day money-back policy when you buy Hollyweed CBD gummies for sleep. Customers especially love Hollyweed’s fast shipping and fulfillment structure. There is also a highly educative blog section on their website, which helps users learn how best to utilize hemp products.

Minimalist Approach:Hollyweed has crafted its image, products, and market presence to focus on the user and the product. For example, their website carries the same minimalist theme across the brand. Such familiarity and removal of excess and fluff is comforting and reassuring for customers.

Gummies Contain Full-Spectrum CBD Oil: Full-spectrum CBD oil has all the cannabinoids intact, which allows you to enjoy the whole cannabis experience. Therefore, you will get better sleep, along with pain relief, stress reduction, and anti-inflammation. These health benefits work together to ensure you sleep well. In addition, the gummies contain less than 0.3% THC, which is recommended for those not looking to get high.

Pros

Premium quality hemp product

100% organic and natural

Stringent hemp cultivation and processing standards

Excellent fruit flavors

A minimalist approach to overall brand theme

Transparent manufacturing processes

Third-party lab tested

Cons

CBD gummies are only available online

#5. FAB CBD: Most Affordable Hemp Gummies On The Market

FAB CBD is a brand that began operations in 2014 in Tampa, Florida. Like other brands on this list, this brand became prominent in the industry because of its excellent products, great customer service, and stringent production processes. In addition, the brand is transparent about its ingredients and production processes.

The company sources its hemp from Colorado, a region known for its excellent hemp crop. The company uses full-spectrum CBD oil in its gummies, improving effectiveness while adding great health and wellness benefits. Therefore, customers not only sleep better but also get healthier.

FAB CBD is especially keen on its transparency. The brand’s products undergo third-party lab testing at ProVerde Laboratories, and the reports are posted on the company website. Therefore, users can easily access the certificates of analysis for each product when shopping.

FAB CBD gummies are non-GMO, gluten-free, animal cruelty-free, vegan, and have a fruity flavor. A bottle of the Nightime type of gummies contains 60 gummies, each with 12.5mg CBD oil. Nighttime gummies are specially formulated to support quality sleep. These gummies contain L-Theanine, 5-HTP, Melatonin, Ashwagandha, and GABA, compounds that promote better sleep.

Highlights

Third-Party Lab Testing: FAB CBD is transparent about third-party lab tests, revealing the independent labs and posting a link to their reports online. Therefore, users have more faith in the brand’s products since they can check which ingredients are present in each product. The lab tests test for purity, solvents, microbes and other impurities.

Excellent Customer Service: FAB CBD customers appreciate the brand so much they leave excellent reviews online. Part of the positive feedback has to do with their friendly return policy. You get a refund if you return the product within 30 days after purchase.

Sleep Inducing Ingredients: Nighttime FAB CBD gummies contain L-Theanine, a substance that reduces stress, anxiety. In addition, it contains Ashwagandha, which is an effective mind and mood stabilizer. There is also 5-THP, which increases serotonin in your body to balance your mood and behavior. You’ll also find GABA in these gummies. This is a natural sedative. Furthermore, there’s melatonin present, which helps regulate your sleep cycle.

Full-Spectrum CBD:FAB CBD gummies for sleep contain full-spectrum CBD, which helps improve your sleep while providing other health benefits. For example, it’ll alleviate pain, reduce inflammation, and minimize anxiety. These factors combine to promote quality sleep.

Pros

Excellent sleep induction

Non-GMO

100% organic

Non-psychoactive

Contains active sedative agents

Third-party lab tested

Cons

Limited flavor options

How We Made This List For The Best CBD Store Selling Hemp Gummies For Sleep

Many brands online sell CBD gummies for sleep, promising excellent results but few deliver. Therefore, we began an online search to identify some of the most popular CBD gummy brands. Next, we made a list of appropriate qualities in CBD gummies for promoting quality sleep. We then assessed each of the popular CBD gummies for sleep brands with this list. We ended up removing all brands that lacked any of those qualities.

Next, we examined the remaining brands to pick the best among them. After this last step, we remained with five of the best brands.

What We Looked For

In our shortlisting process, we thoroughly analyzed each brand using the following criteria:

CBD Potency: The potency of a CBD gummy for sleep determines its effectiveness. CBD gummies with low CBD concentration won’t help you achieve the sleep quality you need. Therefore, our list comprises CBD gummies with enough CBD concentration to induce sleep effectively.

The potency of a CBD gummy for sleep determines its effectiveness. CBD gummies with low CBD concentration won’t help you achieve the sleep quality you need. Therefore, our list comprises CBD gummies with enough CBD concentration to induce sleep effectively. Quality: You should only settle for the highest CBD products. Quality starts with hemp sourcing. The brands on our list use naturally grown hemp from regions well known for producing a quality crop. In addition, the production and handling process should be of high standards to preserve the hemp quality and all its desirable properties.

You should only settle for the highest CBD products. Quality starts with hemp sourcing. The brands on our list use naturally grown hemp from regions well known for producing a quality crop. In addition, the production and handling process should be of high standards to preserve the hemp quality and all its desirable properties. Third-Party Lab Testing: CBD gummies from brands open to third-party lab tests are usually the best. Therefore, we only considered brands that provide easy access to the lab reports and are transparent about their ingredients.

CBD gummies from brands open to third-party lab tests are usually the best. Therefore, we only considered brands that provide easy access to the lab reports and are transparent about their ingredients. Price: High-quality products tend to cost more than the typical ones. However, the highest-priced products are not necessarily the best on the market. Therefore, we chose those that provide the most value for money. You only need to be willing to spend more on high quality than to go for cheap options only to reap poor results.

High-quality products tend to cost more than the typical ones. However, the highest-priced products are not necessarily the best on the market. Therefore, we chose those that provide the most value for money. You only need to be willing to spend more on high quality than to go for cheap options only to reap poor results. Taste: While each person has specific expectations and tolerances in terms of taste, we focused on CBD gummies with pleasant tastes. Our list comprises CBD gummies that have a diverse range of flavors. Such options allow you to settle on one perfect for you.

While each person has specific expectations and tolerances in terms of taste, we focused on CBD gummies with pleasant tastes. Our list comprises CBD gummies that have a diverse range of flavors. Such options allow you to settle on one perfect for you. Customer Reviews: We noted what repeat customers had to say about each brand. Such users have an intimate knowledge of the product and can therefore draw meaningful conclusions. Such conclusions ease the decision-making process for new users and provide a different perspective on the shopping process.

Best CBD Gummies for Sleep Buying Guide

The abundance of brands on the market promising excellent results from their CBD gummies can confuse your shopping experience. As you aim to settle on a genuine brand that will deliver as promised, you need to be keen on certain factors. Let us look at these factors to make your shopping experience worthwhile. Remember, the idea is to avoid products from less than reputable brands:

Hemp Source

To make the best CBD gummies for sleep, a brand needs to source the best hemp. Such hemp is 100%organic and cultivated naturally, without the addition of pesticides, processed fertilizers, and herbicides. In addition, the brand closely monitors the crop, ensuring the most stringent cultivation practices and handling.

Therefore, consider buying from brands that get their hemp from Colorado, California, Oregon, Illinois, Nevada, North Carolina, Kentucky, and Arizona. These regions are known for having the best cultivation practices and resources. While some brands may import hemp, American-grown hemp is still the best.

Extraction Method

While several methods exist for CBD oil extraction from the hemp plant, none matches CO2 extraction. CO2 extraction is the gentlest on the hemp plant since it doesn’t apply heat or aggressive solvents to the plant. In addition, it preserves and transfers all properties of the hemp plant to the final product. Therefore, the brand ensures better consistency in each batch of gummies.

Quality of All Ingredients

While CBD oil is the most critical component of gummies, other ingredients affect the overall effectiveness and safety. Therefore, focus on brands that use high-quality sweeteners. The best ones use fruits, unrefined sugars, and even honey. Natural ingredients prevent artificial ingredients from infusing with CBD, which would lower the potency and quality of the gummies.

While reading the ingredients list, avoid products that have items you barely recognize. Generally speaking, consider buying those that don’t have anything that sounds processed or manufactured from questionable sources.

Does the Brand Allow Third-Party Lab Testing?

Third-party lab testing of a brand’s CBD gummies is the best way to discover all ingredients present. The best brands welcome independent labs to perform those tests and publish their findings online. Customers can then easily access those reports as certificates of analysis.

Independent labs conduct third-party lab tests randomly to ensure that any batch of CBD gummies passes the test. Such tests are indicative of overall expected quality. Therefore, consider buying from a brand with certificates of analysis for each of its product categories, not just the CBD gummies for sleep.

Brand’s Reputation

Previous customers and industry experts can shed more light on what to expect from brands. Online ratings, customer comments and much feedback, the opinion of hemp professionals, and such metrics can reveal more about a brand. You especially need to consider such information if you are a first-time user. With no other reference point, a brand’s reputation will help you make a more informed decision.

Price

You need to find CBD gummies for sleep that you can afford. While there are cheap products in this market segment, you need to be wary of such friendly offers. The CBD potency is likely low, the ingredients are substandard, or the manufacturing process is not as strict. On the other hand, brands that charge exploitative prices for their gummies do not necessarily guarantee high quality. Therefore, aim for brands that offer value for money. Be prepared to spend a little more on a great quality product. Producing the best CBD gummies requires natural ingredients and the most effective processes.

Frequently Asked Questions On CBD Gummies For Sleep

Q1.Is CBD legal?

Yes, CBD is legal. The 2018 Farm Bill legislature legalized the use and sale of cannabis products. While several states do not condone the use or sale of cannabis products that can intoxicate a user, most states allow for cannabis products that contain less than 0.3% THC.

Q2.Can CBD gummies help me sleep?

CBD gummies are one of the healthiest sleep-inducing supplements you can take. CBD gummies for sleep work by putting your body in a relaxed state, ready to nod off. The CBD oil in the gummies is the medicinal part of the hemp plant that alleviates pain, inflammation, anxiety, and stress. In addition, some CBD gummies for sleep manufacturers infuse their products with melatonin to help regulate your sleep cycle. Furthermore, other manufacturers add natural sleep enhancers to promote better rest while asleep.

Q3.How many CBD gummies should I take for adequate sleep?

Each person has a unique reaction and tolerance to CBD oil. You need to note your response to the gummies to determine the appropriate dose. It is advisable to start with one or two gummies at the lowest CBD oil concentration, usually 10mg, and observe your reaction. If you need a higher potency to give you better sleep, increase the dosage slightly and note your response. Stop when you feel you have attained quality sleep quality without any adverse effects.

Q4.Are CBD gummies addictive?

Research indicates that CBD oil is thus far not as addictive as pharmaceutical solutions. While more research is needed to understand CBD oil fully, you can safely take CBD gummies for sleep without fear of addiction. You should also be keen on the additives added to CBD gummies; they can be addictive. Others may also pose serious health effects.

Q5.Do CBD gummies for sleep have any side effects?

As with any other substance you introduce into your body, there is always the risk of side effects. Side effects from CBD gummies depend on individual reactions and allergic reactions to specific ingredients. Therefore, you need to read the ingredients list before taking CBD gummies. In addition, avoid taking more gummies than is sufficient to induce quality sleep. Taking too much CBD oil can cause nausea, diarrhea, and vomiting.

Q6.How long will it take to fall asleep after using CBD gummies?

The time depends on the CBD content in the gummies and the addition of other sedative substances. Generally, it takes between 10 minutes and two hours before you feel its effects. CBD gummies infused with full-spectrum CBD oil and other sedative agents will cause a faster reaction than those with only CBD isolate.

Q7.When is it ideal to take CBD gummies for sleep?

The best time is as your bedtime approaches. Since CBD works within an hour, you can take it just before you go to bed. Ensure you clear all your duties and start relaxing and getting ready for bed before taking the gummies. Avoid any physical activities that require you to be fully conscious and focused, such as driving or operating machinery. Drowsiness during such activities endangers your life and that of others.

Q8.Where will I find the best CBD gummies for sleep?

Most hemp brands sell their products online. While there are many such brands online, you need to be thorough as you research the best among them. Consider factors like where they source their hemp, manufacturing processes, customer service, reputation, price, and reviews. We have eased the process by researching the market and presenting the best CBD gummies for sleep brands.

Wrapping Up On Buying The Best CBD Gummies For Sleep

There are many remedies on the market to help you fight insomnia, the effects of an erratic sleep schedule, and other sleep issues. Pharmaceutical solutions are effective in the short term but have adverse long-term effects.

A holistic approach like using CBD gummies for sleep is gentler, more sustainable, and consistent results. You only need to find the best gummies to enjoy those benefits safely and affordably. This article highlights brands that offer you just that and ensure you never have trouble attaining quality sleep. If you are still skeptical, you can refer to our buying guide for a complete list of factors to consider when selecting the best CBD gummies for sleep.