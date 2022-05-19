Best CBD Gummies For Sleep & Insomnia From Top CBD Store In 2022| CBD Near Me

CBD products have gained massive popularity over the years, even nowadays, the demand for these kinds of products is shooting up, and more and more brands are emerging in this field. The market of CBD products is expanding rapidly, and all that for a valid reason. CBD products are widely known for the various amazing benefits they bring forth, and because they are easily accessible, people without a doubt take advantage of these products.

One CBD product that stands out the most, for being the highest demand on the market, is the CBD gummies for sleep. Why is this product globally used and demanded? Quality sleep is the key to maintaining and improving mental and physical performance daily. People around the world suffer from a lack of sleep and put up with consequences like drowsiness, mood swings, lack of concentration, increased appetite, stress, anxiety, and many more.

The CBD infused gummies for sleep are so efficient, so people that have these kinds of troubles might easily resolve them with this CBD product, and for this reason, these gummies are widely known and consumed.

With this guide, we would love to introduce you to some of the best CBD gummies for sleep, help you make the right choice when it comes to purchasing these products, and help you end being tired once and for all.

Top Five Brands That Make Best CBD Gummies for Sleep:

Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep On The Market BudPop: Top Shelf Broad Spectrum CBD Edibles For Relaxation Hollyweed: Full Spectrum CBD Oil Gummies For Insomnia Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent Hemp Edibles With Variety Flavors FAB CBD: Premium CBD Products & Melatonin Gummies

Reviews Section

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best CBD Gummies For Sleep On The Market

About the brand

As the first brand that produces CBD gummies for sleep, we chose to introduce you to Exhale Wellness. This brand is one of the best in the field and is generally known for manufacturing CBD, Delta 8 and Delta 9 products of the highest quality made by the highest standards in the manufacturing processes.

Exhale Wellness is a well-experienced brand in the hemp-derived products industry, with almost 20 years of experience. During these years, the brand has gained massive popularity and a high reputation for its products and the care for the community, as well as the environment.

This brand’s mission is to inform and educate the audience about the importance, power, and benefits of hemp-derived products, and to encourage them to take advantage of the existence of these products. Exhale proceeds to complete its mission by providing various articles in the blog section on its website, on interesting topics concerning CBD, Delta 8, Delta 9, and so on.

The brand expresses its care and love for the community in various ways, including informative articles on social media, blog, or quiz options to help customers easily find the right product to complete their needs.

It is safe to say that Exhale Wellness stands out from the crowd by producing natural and organic products and strictly follows its motto, “Nature holds the key to wellness”.

About the product

Exhale’s CBD gummies for sleep quickly became one of the bestsellers on the market; understandably, with people loving product’s benefits and effects it is almost impossible not to be a bestseller. These CBD gummies are a great way to treat and solve your sleeping troubles and experience some other benefits along the way, like improved mood, relaxed and calm feelings, better mental clarity, and many more.

Above all, Exhale’s CBD gummies are non-psychoactive, which basically means you will not get “high” and they will not affect your mental and physical performance. These gummies are completely safe, made from natural and organic ingredients, and cruelty-free as well. If you feel the need to see the COA (certificate of analysis) document from this product for yourself, feel free to check it out on the brand’s website.

These CBD gummies are great for anyone who has a sweet tooth; however, don’t worry, you won’t be popping any synthetic, sugary, artificial flavors. The gummies are pre-infused with full-spectrum CBD, which makes them simple and easy to consume, as well as discrete and portable.

All you have to do is determine the right dosage of the product for you, eat the gummies, and expect to notice the first results after 45-60 minutes after consuming them. If you are unsure about the dosage of the product, Exhale Wellness is sweet enough to provide a dosage chart for every product they produce, so do not hesitate to check it out.

The product offers and payment process

You can purchase the CBD gummies for sleep off of the official Exhale Wellness website. The product comes in two sizes or strengths, if you like options, which are 750 milligrams and 1500 milligrams.

The price for the 700 milligrams package is $44.95, and for the 1500 milligrams is $84.95. However, if you choose to subscribe you can get a 25% discount on your order and an additional 20% on your first purchase.

If, for any reason, you are not completely satisfied with the product, you can take advantage of the 30-day money-back guarantee the company offers. The payment process is safe and secure and goes through Mastercard, VISA, American Express, Discover, and Sizzle.

Highlights

May reduce agitation

May improve and promote quality sleep

May improve mood

Provides mental clarity

Might boost appetite

Eases digestive issues

Relieves general pain and discomfort

Decreases puffiness and swollen joints

Aids overall mobility

May reduce skin-related issues

Pros

Free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Affordable prices

Safe and natural ingredients

No artificial colors and flavors

Non-psychoactive

Cruelty-free

Modern package

May have rapid results

Easy to consume

Positive customer feedback

Third-party lab tested and approved

Top-notch customer service

Cons

No international shipping

Customer experience

The Exhale Wellness brand enjoys numerous positive customer feedback for its products and is rated with 4.4 out of 5 stars based on 3.657 customer reviews. Customers love and appreciate the brand’s products and have only words of praise for the brand’s work. They are satisfied both with the products and the customer service. So far, there haven’t been any complaints of suffering negative consequences from consuming Exhale’s products.

#2. BudPop: Top Shelf Broad Spectrum CBD Edibles For Relaxation

About the brand

BudPop also supplies the market with one of the best CBD gummies for sleep. This brand is commonly known for manufacturing CBD gummies in combination with some other significant ingredients like ashwagandha, CBN, CBG, turmeric, and many more.

BudPop has received massive positive feedback for CBD gummies’ most delicious and soothing flavors like the blueberry flavor, orange, mixed berries flavor, and the watermelon flavor. The brand manufactures CBD gummies in the US, which are legal, highly efficient, and above all, safe to consume.

All the products by BudPop are third-party lab tested and approved, including the CBD gummies for sleep, as well as vegan friendly. Even though the brand is relatively new in the field, it enjoys a high reputation and respect; it has also been featured in some major magazines like Forbes, LA Weekly, Ministry of Hemp, Observer, and so on.

BudPop’s mission is to supply the market with the best hemp-derived organic products, with the highest quality, following the high standard in the industry, which is most safe and efficient. The brand has set on this mission because they were unsatisfied and unhappy with the current organic hemp-derived products. In addition, since BudPop’s motto is “pop plants, not pills” is there really a question about the brand’s natural and organic products?

About the product

BudPop offers a quite large range of products; however, in this report, we will be discussing CBD + CBN gummies for sleep in particular. The product comes in a very modern clear glass bottle, which is airtight to keep the product in the safest state. Because the glass is clear, you will be able to notice the beautiful blue, blueberry-flavored gummies almost immediately.

The logo of the brand sits on a very nice-looking label, with different tones of blue and purple, on which you can find the ingredients list, the suggestions used, nutrition facts, and other aspects describing the product.

In one package of the product, there are 30 gummies. The gummies are infused with additional CBN and melatonin to help the product faster reach its purpose – providing an improved, quality sleep for the consumer. The gummies are completely safe, vegan friendly, and non-psychoactive.

This BudPop product is effortless to use and provides the most rapid results. The recommended dose is one to two gummies, to be chewed and swallowed before sleep, and the first effects should come to light 30 minutes after consuming the product.

Each CBD gummy for sleep is consistent with 25 milligrams of CBD, 10 milligrams of CBN, and 3 milligrams of melatonin. This combination works like a charm and provides the most efficient and rapid results.

The product offers and payment process

The Budpop’s CBD + CBN gummies for sleep can be ordered off the brand’s website in three deal options.

The first one is a one-deal package for the price of $59.95. Next, we have the 3-pack offer, which costs $179.95, and last, the 5-pack offer for the price of $299.95. These deals are great for anyone who wants to bundle up on the product and the one deal package for anyone who is trying out the product for the first time.

Additionally, BudPop offers the opportunity of a 30-day refund policy for anyone that isn’t acquainted with the product or is not completely satisfied with it. It is important to mention that you can use the 25% discount, with the option to subscribe and purchase the product for a much lower price.

The payment process goes through American Express, Mastercard, VISA, Discover, and any other major credit cards.

Highlights

Blueberry flavor

May promote quality and sound sleep

Might promote sharp focus

Reduces disorientation

May stimulate appetite

Relieves discomfort

Promotes better mood and calm feelings

Pros

Free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Legal

Vegan-friendly

Might show rapid results

Easy to use

Affordable

Does not create addiction

Modern package

Third-party lab tested and approved

Affordable prices

Various offers and discounts

Cons

Shipping only in the US

No blog or quiz option

Customer experience

The BudPop brand enjoys positive customer feedback and 5-star customer reviews on the CBD gummies for sleep. Customers love the quality and sound sleep they provide, along with some other benefits. Another feature customers love is the fact that the gummies are quite tasty and fresh, along with being safe and natural. People have only positive thoughts and highly recommend BudPop’s CBD + CBN gummies for sleep, so do we.

#3. Hollyweed: Full Spectrum CBD Oil Gummies For Insomnia

About the brand

This brand is the most unique named brand that produces CBD gummies for sleep. That brand goes by the name Hollyweed; pretty exciting, right? This brand is no stranger to the hemp-derived products field and was founded by a group of medical and cannabinoid experts that came together to create the best CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products on the market.

Hollyweed has become a leading brand in the hemp-derived product industry by succeeding in its mission to supply the market with the best, safest, most efficient, and highest quality products, along with the most affordable prices to enable the opportunity for anyone in need to afford them.

This brand has firm opinions on the wellness journey of every individual. It is set on assisting and guiding everyone on their journey to get in touch with the 6 pillars of wellness: physical, spiritual, emotional, intellectual, environmental, and social.

Hollyweed produces all its products with only natural and organic ingredients through the best farming and manufacturing processes, with the best and newest technologies, including the CBD gummies for sleep, which are among the bestsellers on the market.

About the product

The CBD gummy cubes by Hollyweed are highly demanded, due to the amazing benefits they layout and the fact that there are no restrictions or need for medical prescriptions. So, anyone in need of improving their sleep and achieving a better and relaxed mood can consume them.

Unlike many others on the market, these gummies do not create addiction and do not make you “high”, which means they can’t affect your daily mental and physical performance. In fact, they are a completely natural and effective way to resolve any sleeping troubles.

Hollyweed’s CBD gummies are the only ones that come in a resealable package, compared to the other brands that have glass bottle packages for the products. These gummies are in a pretty white, clean package consistent with 30-gummy cubes, with the logo printed in calm green-mint color.

This CBD product has the simplest way of consumption, just eat the gummies and enjoy the experience. However, you should use the proper dose for you, so in general, the regular dose is 0.25 milligrams of CBD per every 1 pound of body weight, and the strong dose is 0.50 milligrams of CBD per every 1 pound of body weight.

The product offers and payment process

The CBD gummy cubes can be purchased in three sizes, or better said strength options which are 300 milligrams, 750 milligrams, and 1500 milligrams. The prices for the previous deals are the following:

$23.95 for 300 milligrams

$44.95 for 750 milligrams

$84.95 for 1500 milligrams

Also, with the subscribe option you can get 25% off on your order, and an additional 20% off on your first purchase. It is important to bring up the 30-day money-back guarantee that the Hollyweed brand offers, which you can take advantage of if you are unhappy with the product.

The payment process is secure and goes through major payment methods like VISA, Mastercard, American Express, Discover, Sizzle, and many more.

Highlights

Might promote better and more quality sleep

Nourishing the body

May calm and relax the mind

Might help in dealing with stressful situations

Promotes better mood

Pros

Free shipping

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Affordable prices

Resealable package

Easy to consume

Non-psychoactive

Third-party lab tested

Vegan friendly

Positive customer feedback

Cons

Shipping only in the US

Customer experience

The Hollyweed brand has received numerous positive customer reviews and has been rated with 4.2 out of 5 stars based on 211 customer reviews. Also, the brand is active on social media, so for any further customer experiences, feel free to check them out. Here are some of the opinions the customers have on the brand and its products.

Teresa Thomas has said, “These gummies are great. Full of flavor and the texture is excellent. Shipping is fast. I Will be a regular customer”.

Whereas Michelangelo Darrigo has said, “Beyond satisfied! Blown away by the freshness. Excellent products”.

There are many more satisfied customers that highly recommend Hollyweed’s CBD gummies and all their other products.

#4. Cheef Botanicals: Highly Potent Hemp Edibles With Variety Flavors

About the brand

Cheef Botanicals is one of the best and highest renowned brands in the hemp-derived products industry. This brand is very well experienced in the field and has gained a great reputation, making it one of the leading brands nowadays.

Cheef Botanicals manufactures various CBD and CBG products, including edibles, topicals, flowers, vapes, concentrates, and even CBD for pets (dogs, cats, and horses). Isn’t that amazing? Because the brand offers such a wide range of products, to make the purchasing process easier and more convenient for the customer, Cheef Botanicals offers a quiz option which is of major significance. With just a few quick and easy questions in this quiz, the brand can be of significant assistance and offer you the right product to fit your needs.

The brand’s mission is to put misleading information about hemp-derived products to an end, and for this reason, Cheef Botanicals is set on providing helpful and interesting information concerning anything related to hemp-derived goods. So, through articles, blogs, forums, and social media, the brand strives to complete its mission.

The Cheef Botanicals company aspires to help anyone to restore their balance in life, help them get in touch with mother nature, and go back to their roots with their assistance.

About the product

The CBD gummies by Cheef Botanical are one of the best and most demanded ones on the market. These gummies are 100% organic, natural, safe, begun, and cruelty-free. They come in a very convenient glass bottle consistent with 30-gummy cubes and are a great mouth-watering snack, yet powerful and beneficial for its consumer.

The Cheef Botanicals gummies are one of the most delicious ones out there, and the brand produces them in five flavors. These CBD gummy cubes’ amazing and most tasteful flavors are kiwi, guava, strawberry, blueberry, and elderberry.

These gummies are of very high potency to ensure the most rapid and efficient results, all through a pretty simple way to consume them. All you have to do is calculate the right dodge to fit your needs and enjoy Cheef Botanical’s gummy flavors and sweetness.

If you are uncertain of the dosage you should use, don’t worry, the brand provides a dosage chart on their website, so depending on your weight and the potency of the product, you will find the dosage that will work for you.

The product is meant to be taken as a dietary supplement, and because it has a high potency, you will be able to notice fast results after consuming the CBD gummies.

The product offers and payment process

The Cheef Botanicals CBD gummy cubes come in 4 different offers, which are the following:

300 milligrams package – 30 gummies, 10 milligrams of CBD in each cube for $23.95

750 milligrams package – 30 gummies, 25 milligrams of CBD per cube for $44.95

1500 milligrams package – 30 gummies, 50 milligrams of CBD per cube for $84.95

3000 milligrams package – 30 gummies, 100 milligrams of CBD per cube for $124.95

By subscribing, you save up to 25% on your purchase. Furthermore, the payment process is secure and goes through all major payment cards, so don’t have any doubts about this aspect.

Highlights

Five delicious flavors

High potency

Might help in treating symptoms of insomnia and promote a better sleep schedule

Might help in regulating appetite

Calms nervousness

Promotes relaxed feelings, an eased state of mind as well

Pros

Free shipping

Third-party lab tested and approved

Legal

Cruelty-free and vegan friendly

Organically grown hemp in Colorado farms

Modern glass bottle

Various offers and discounts

Easy to use

Positive customer reviews

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Inexpensive

Cons

Shipping only in the US

Customer experience

Cheef Botanicals has received countless excellent customer reviews and became quite famous for its vegan, highly effective, and natural hemp-derived products, which customers seem to appreciate and love. This brand has been rated 4.6 out of 5 stars based on 2.535 customer reviews and many others over the brand’s social media. Customers appreciate the extraordinary customer service and the fast shipping process and enjoy the benefits and effects of Cheef Botanicals products, including the CBD gummy cubes.

#5. FAB CBD: Premium CBD Products & Melatonin Gummies

About the brand

FAB CBD brand has been on the market since its launch in 2017 by John Delany. This brand manufactures some of the best CBD and CBG products. It has received massive popularity over the quality and efficiency of these products.

FAB CBD produces CBD products in various forms like oils, flowers, creams, salves, gummies, and unlike other companies in this industry, even CBD dog treats. Furthermore, the brand is keen on teaching and informing the audience about the glorious power of hemp-derived products, and through the blog section on its website, it proceeds with this purpose.

The brand’s mission is to pioneer a new generation that lives a preventative wellness lifestyle and encourage people to improve their level of wellness. With the well-thought-out and effective hemp-derived products the brand creates, it supplies the market with amazing and safe yet affordable products. So, anyone in need of resolving issues like stress, anxiety, lack of sleep, pain, and discomfort may easily take advantage of them.

In addition, FAB CBD is quite a down-to-earth brand that deeply cares for the community and environment and strives to give back in any way possible, usually through donations, fundraisers, volunteering, and similar.

About the product

The nighttime CBD gummies by FAB CBD are made from organically grown hemp in Colorado farms and combined with 100% natural ingredients. This product is designed to provide quality rest and improve mood and energy. By just taking them an hour before bedtime, and the recommended dosage, of course, which is 1-2 gummies, you are set on the CBD isolate gummies journey.

To experience the most rapid results, the product should be taken continuously, and also, the key is not to rush to swallow the gummies down. Let them sit in your mouth for a while, taste the sweetness and flavor, let them slowly absorb into your bloodstream, then chew and swallow them.

The flavor of these particular FAB CBD gummies is acai, which is a dark, black-purple berry, usually found in regions of South America, grown on specific types of palm trees. Pretty unique flavor, right?

These sleep cbd gummies can change your life for the better; say no to being tired and no more drowsiness. When looking for a way to solve your sleeping troubles, the FAB CBD Nighttime gummies are the way to go.

The product offers and payment process

The nighttime CBD gummies can be ordered off of the original brand’s website for the price of $89. However, if you choose to subscribe, you can get the product for 20% off, meaning the price of $71.20.

The brand guarantees easy returns and offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, for anyone that is not completely pleased with the product to make use of. In addition, FAB CBD offers a safe and secure checkout, and the payment process is done through Amex, VISA, Mastercard, and Discover.

Highlights

Unique acai flavor

Promotes quality sleep

May increase energy levels

Promotes better mood

Might boost focus

Supports calm and relaxed feelings

Pros

Safe and secure checkout

A 30-day money-back guarantee

Affordable prices

Organically grown hemp in Colorado farms

Dairy-free

Fat-free

Gluten-free

No artificial colors or sweeteners

Positive customer reviews

Cons

Shipping only in the US

No free shipping

Lack of offers

Customer experience

The FAB CBD brand enjoys 4.9 out of 5 stars customer reviews. People seem to be happy with the brand and its products. Customers have high opioids on the nighttime CBD gummies, and 100% of the reviewers would recommend them to a friend. They love how efficient the product is, and are most thrilled with the delicious and uncommon flavor.

How Did We Make the List of the Best CBD Gummies for Sleep?

As you may be familiar, the market has a plentiful supply of all forms of CBD products, including CBD gummies for sleep. These products have gotten quite a reputation, and people are fond of the fact that they can easily solve their sleeping troubles with such natural and safe CBD gummies.

To find the best CBD gummies for sleep, we have set on a mission and deeply researched the market, with a list of strict guidelines and high standards the brands and products must complete.

Some of the rigorous must-haves for the products, as well as brands, were highly renowned and reputed, high level of quality, efficiency, safety, long-term experience, positive customer feedback, organic, natural, and safe ingredients, legal, best formulas, methods, technology and techniques, and so on.

We succeeded in our mission with the following CBD gummies to sleep, which completed our high expectations and every strict requirement we set for the research. We are thrilled to be the ones to present the best of the best, the safest, most efficient CBD gummies for sleep, with the best quality and for the most affordable prices. This guide provides all the information you need to know about CBD gummies to help you make the right choice and find the product that will fit your needs.

Beginners Guide On Buying Hemp Gummies

As you may be familiar, these days, the market for hemp-derived products is expanding massively, and CBD, Delta 8, and Delta 9 products get popular by the day. More and more brands are emerging in the field, which is both a good and a bad thing.

With such many CBD products available, the process of choosing the right product for yourself can be quite exhausting and overwhelming. Because there are plenty to choose from, you should be extremely careful and take into consideration all aspects, before purchasing CBD products, in this case, CBD gummies for sleep.

When we were researching the best CBD gummies, we came across a great deal of unhealthy and harmful products by brands that are not even legal. Bear in mind that not all brands and products out there are legitimate and safe as the ones in our guide.

One thing to specifically look for, which is of major significance and the key indicator of the product’s safety level is the ingredients list. You should always take a deeper look and carefully go through every ingredient to make sure the product is completely safe.

Most common ingredients in CBD gummies for sleep

Cannabidiol hemp extract

Natural terpenes

Melatonin

Sunflower oil

Tapioca syrup

Citric acid

Sodium citrate

Ashwagandha

Malic acid

Lactic acid

THC (less than 0.3%)

5-HTP

Pectin

GABA

L-theanine

FAQs: CBD Sleep Gummies

Will CBD gummies for sleep get me high?

All of the products in our list are non-psychoactive, which means that no, they will not get you high. Since they contain less than 0.3% THC in their formulas.

How many CBD gummies for sleep should I take?

Every brand presents a recommended dose of the product, so you won’t have any trouble determining how much of the product you should consume. Additionally, the brands have a free dosage chart, so you can easily calculate the right dosage for you.

Do vegan CBD gummies taste good?

Any quality vegan CBD gummies should taste good and even taste just as good as normal CBD gummies. If the product is not flavored and scented, usually you won’t be able to taste the CBD at all.

Final Thoughts On Best CBD Hemp Gummies For Sleep

Hemp-derived products are currently the most demanded and most popular products on the market. Because they can lay out amazing and rapid results to the customers, the demand for CBD products is rising by the day.

As a matter of course, CBD gummies for sleep have become leading products in the industry; you may wonder why? Well, people around the world suffer from lack of sleep and rest, and these products are a great and efficient natural way to assist in resolving those troubles.

No restrictions or medical prescriptions are needed. For anyone who finds themselves having trouble sleeping, being tired, stressed, and feeling disoriented and unable to focus, the CBD gummies for sleep are the only thing you are looking for.

They are worth every penny, give them a chance, follow our guide and have the best CBD experience with the products in our report.