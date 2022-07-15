Best CBD Flower In 2022: Top CBD Stores To Buy CBD Flower & Hemp Buds

CBD is the safest cannabinoid which was popular many years back. Based on different studies, this compound can be present in many forms and may help people in treating many health-related issues. Consuming this substance might help you relieve anxiety, pain, stress, and insomnia. Because it’s not psychoactive, it provides no intoxicating effects but only therapeutic properties, which might be the only thing a person desires.

A countless number of brands compete in making the best CBD flower. But, not all of them offer a high-quality flower that contains no chemicals and heavy metals from the cultivation.

As the popularity of the CBD industry grows, more competitors appear on the market. Thus, if you’re a person who doesn’t know where to start, choosing the right CBD flower for you might be a challenge. By doing a lot of research about every brand, we could easily make a list of our favorite companies by applying a few criteria. And by that, we will try to help you make your choice easier, which could save you some time and money.

Best Brands to Buy CBD Flower

#1. Exhale Wellness: Overall Best Brand To Buy CBD Flower; Editor’s Pick

Exhale is a famous manufacturer of hemp-derived goods based in Los Angeles. To supply the best hemp, they partnered with farms in Colorado. They have a user-friendly website where you can find everything about their products and cannabis in general, as stated by theislandnow as well. Lab results are also available to make sure that every product is free of any unwanted chemicals.

This company offers a 30-day money-back guarantee, leaving you with no risk even after buying the product. In other words, you can try a product and return it if you’re not satisfied with it. The policy also applies to any damaged or unusable product. You don’t have to worry about shipping expenses since Exhale offers free shipping on every order.

Highlights

Exhale Wellness offers 7 different strains: Zkittles, Sour Space Candy, Skywalker OG, Northern Lights, Gorilla Glue, Cookies, and Cherry Wine. They offer regular-sized buds and smaller ones.

You can buy the regular sized buds in a:

Jar of 4 grams for $24.95

Jar of 7 grams (¼ ounce) for $39.95

Bag of 28 grams (1 ounce) for $89.95

Bag of 114 grams (¼ pound) for $364.95

Bag of 227 grams (½ pound) for $604.95

Bag of 454 grams (1 pound) for $999.95

However, the smaller buds are offered in only one size of 1 ounce for only $64.95. If you order the smaller ones, you will save $25 and receive the same high-quality product. Based on our experience, the size of the buds doesn’t contribute to the potency at all. The only difference is the price because the bigger buds look better. So, if you want to save some money, you should consider buying them because you’re going to grind them down anyways.

There is an exception to the return policy of Exhale’s CBD flower. Exhale isn’t allowing the customers to return them if they made an order larger than one ounce. However, if you consider buying it in larger amounts, it’s assumed that you’re already familiar with the product.

Pros

Organic, non-GMO hemp from Colorado farms

A third-party lab test is shown on the product’s page

Free shipping on every order

Pack of smaller buds with the same quality offered for a much lower price

Cons

The return policy only applies to smaller flower orders

#2. BudPop: Strongest CBD Infused Smokable Hemp Flower

BudPop is another popular Florida-based company that manufactures high-quality cannabis products. With extensive knowledge in the industry, they know what it means to have good quality hemp. They decided to supply the hemp flower from Colorado to provide the best hemp to the customers. Every product contains a certificate of analysis, which proves that they have no harmful substances.

Their website is full of educational information where you can go to the blog page and learn everything about cannabis and its products. Once you decide on buying, you don’t have to consider the shipping fees because BudPop takes care of that. You’ll get a 20% discount if you’re a new customer. Also, they offer a 30-day return policy which unfortunately doesn’t cover opened and used products.

Highlights

Their range of CBD flowers narrows down only to two. However, they might be everything that a person needs.

The Sativa-dominant Sour Diesel and Indica-dominant Northern Lights can be found in many package sizes: 4.2 grams, 7 grams (¼ ounce), 28 grams (1 ounce), 227 grams (½ ounce), and 454 grams (1 pound). Their prices are $39.95, $69.95, $179.95, $699.95, $1.199.95 respectively. You can also save a bunch of money if you subscribe and save 25%. The total amount of THC is about 0.01% and is federal Farm Bill compliant.

Pros

Supplying the hemp from Colorado

Third-party lab results are available on BudPop’s website

Free shipping

Discount options

Cons

Only two strain options

#3. Cheef Botanicals: Full Spectrum Hemp Buds & Strains; Natural Ingredients

Colorado is considered the state that grows hemp in most quantities. In other words, the conditions for cultivation are most suitable, and the plant comes out with great quality. Plus, a farmer has to satisfy a few requirements from The Colorado Department of Agriculture program.

Cheef Botanicals is a company located right in this state. And by that, we know that they will supply one of the best hemp plants in the U.S. To top it off, they send every product to a third-party laboratory to test them for purity and potency. You can see the latest test results on their website below every product.

They offer a free shipping option as well as faster shipping by USPS, which requires extra charges. A 30-day money-back guarantee policy where you can try every product risk-free is also available. If you’re unsatisfied with the product, you have the option to return it and receive a full refund.

Highlights

There are many strains where you can choose from: Hawaiian Haze, Sour Space Candy, Sour Diesel, OG Kush, Cherry Wine, Goliath, Northern Lights, Gorilla Glue, Zkittles, Super Silver Haze, Cookies, and Kush Mintz. With so many options, you can explore the cannabis world by smoking these CBD hemp flower strains and experiencing what they have to offer.

Sativa, Indica, and hybrid strains containing CBD and many other cannabinoids will provide you with unique effects and aromas, depending on your desires. Later in this article, we will explain the strains and what makes them so special.

These premium hemp strains can be bought in a package of 4 grams, 7 grams (¼ ounce), 28 grams (1 ounce), 114 grams (¼ pound), 227 grams (½ pound), and 454 grams (1 pound). The prices vary depending on the strain, from $24.95 to $29.95 for the 4-gram package and $829.95 to $999.95 for the 1-pound option.

Cheef Botanicals have a budget option where they sell the same flowers but in a package of smaller buds. We found out that not every package is available from these options. For example, for Zkittles, you’ll save $25 on the 1-ounce bag and $400 on the 1-pound bag.

You have to be careful when ordering the flower in larger sizes because the return policy only applies to packages under 1 ounce.

Pro

Supplies a high-quality, organic, non-GMO hemp from Colorado

Third-party lab tested, and the results are available on the product pages

Free shipping available

A 30-day return policy for flower packages less than 1 ounce

Many different strain options

Affordable prices and smaller buds available

Cons

Their website was a little bit laggy

#4. Hollyweed CBD: Premium Quality CBD Products & CBD Flower For Sale

And the last brand on our list is none other than Hollyweed. It’s a company formed by professional cultivators and scientists with many years of experience in the cannabis field. Although they are located in Los Angeles, they supply the hemp from Oregon, which is another state that grows high-quality hemp.

Along with CBD, they also make products that contain HHC and Delta 8 cannabinoids in many different forms. Their products are tested by a third-party laboratory, allowing customers to know what they’re buying.

When buying any product from Hollyweed, you don’t have to worry about shipping charges because they’re free. However, if you want to receive your package in a shorter period, you can pay for a faster USPS delivery. You can also rely on the 30-day return policy which covers the opened products.

Highlights

Hollyweed offers 10 different strains for CBD hemp flowers. They are Sour Diesel, Lifter, Cherry Wine, Goliath, Bubba Kush, White CBG, Hawaiian Haze, Sour Space Candy, Skywalker OG, and Northern Lights. By enjoying these strains using the original method of smoking, you may receive many benefits that are characteristic of them. Whether you like more of a relaxed and sleepy effect or an uplifting and euphoric effect, you have the options from Hollyweed’s flower strains.

Unlike other brands, Hollyweed doesn’t package these flowers in larger bags. They only offer a jar of 3.5 and 7 grams. All strains cost the same, which is $24.95 for the smaller one and $39.95 for the bigger one. However, a subscription option is available, and you can supply your favorite strain every 2 weeks or a month for 25% less.

Every flower contains full-spectrum CBD, which doesn’t exceed the legal amount of 0.3% THC. You can check out the laboratory tests as a picture on every product page. They also explain in detail what terpenes a particular strain contains and what their genetics are.

Pros

Highly educational website

100% naturally grown hemp

Third-party lab tests are shown on every CBD flower

Various strain options

Cons

Not offered in large amounts

How We Made the List of the Best Hemp Flower Buds

Before deciding to buy any product, you have to find all the information that will ensure you that the specific product is worth buying. How do you do that? Well, you have to think ahead.

The conventional way of consuming cannabis is by smoking the actual flower from the plant. The flowers are the crop of the female hemp plant and require special care to grow, harvest, and slow-cure. Unlike any other product, the flower doesn’t require extraction of the plant to obtain an oil concentrate, making it very simple to manufacture.

Imagine you would want to buy a flower and consume it. What would worry you the most? A few things will give answers to your questions, but you have to examine them in detail.

Hemp supplier

As you already know, the CBD flower strains contain nothing but a hemp plant, harvested, and dried to specific moisture that can be smoked. So, the only concern that the manufacturer has is where they supply the hemp from.

Although this might not sound like a thing you should check, we will explain why it’s important to check even for the customers. It’s the company’s job to choose from which farm they get the hemp, but the location might reveal a few more answers to you.

If the hemp is supplied from a reputable farm, that indicates that the farm needs to go through some quality control before being able to sell that plant. Plus, they will receive a license that allows them to grow and cultivate it freely.

Different states in America have different regulations for cannabis farmers. It’s unnecessary to get into detail, but you should know which state produces the highest-quality plant. The most popular states for growing hemp are Colorado, Nevada, Kentucky, and more. There are many suppliers from these states because the conditions for growing hemp are the most suitable.

The plant needs to be treated carefully in order to achieve a certain quality. The biggest enemy of cannabis is the pests. Because of that, farmers need to get rid of them without leaving any significant traces of pesticides on the flower. If applied in higher amounts, the plant might not be safe to use. Other factors like temperature, humidity, and light determine how the hemp is going to grow, which also has a big impact on the quality.

Third-party laboratory tests

When you hear where the origin of the hemp is from, you have unclear information. If a company wants to ensure their customers that they indeed have high-quality products, they have to perform tests. Usually, they are performed by a laboratory that is not influenced by the company and has unbiased opinions.

After the product is being tested, it receives a certificate of analysis (COA) or a lab report where the company approves the product’s purity. It shouldn’t contain chemicals such as pesticides, fertilizers, and heavy metals, which might be harmful, especially if taken in larger amounts. Laboratories usually use a safe limit for every substance, and if a product doesn’t exceed that amount, it’s considered safe. However, we were avoiding the presence of any chemicals anyway.

The laboratory doesn’t just test the presence of unwanted chemicals. Their results also contain the number of cannabinoids that the product has. If a person consumes an amount that is not the actual one, he might not experience the same effects as expected.

Reading the actual cannabinoid content and comparing it to the labeled numbers will further ensure that the company is transparent and doesn’t want to hide anything from the customers.

Legality

If the product contains an illegal amount of cannabinoids, you will not be able to buy it. CBD is a legal substance throughout the U.S. for recreational use. But, the psychoactive substance called THC in some states might be illegal if it’s present in larger amounts. The act of Farm Bill in 2018 legalized every full-spectrum CBD product that contains less than 0.3% THC.

A full-spectrum product doesn’t contain just CBD, but it has other cannabinoids that are naturally present in the hemp flower. THC in such smaller doses might not even be psychoactive, but it offers that entourage effect that many people like. However, the manufacturer shouldn’t exceed the legal amount for that substance.

The only proof of the THC presence in the flower is by checking the laboratory tests. We were making sure that every product on our list was legal and shippable to every state in the U.S.

Brand reputation

Reading the comments from the customers and hearing their opinion, to us it’s essential before buying any product. Seeing the truth from the customers sometimes can reveal something that a company might hide. If you’re a potential customer, it’s worth knowing what other customers have to say.

However, your opinion about the brand and the product shouldn’t be based purely on the customers’ comments for the reason that cannabinoids work differently from person to person. The dosage and tolerance depend on many factors, and everyone should determine it individually.

When choosing these brands, we looked for how the customers were satisfied from interacting with the company or the customer support agents. No matter the reason, the company has to be on your side all the time. From ordering the flower to consuming it, keeping in contact with the company is going to improve the overall experience as a cannabis consumer.

Most companies have a website with a review section below every product. There are chances that those reviews might be false. By checking whether all reviews look somewhat real and how they were posted, we could easily determine whether genuine people wrote the comments.

Some companies also wanted to use third-party review websites like TrustPilot, Birdeye, or Yotpo, which strengthened the connection between the customers and the company even more.

Price

While looking for a hemp flower, many people set the price with the highest priority. We think that this approach is going to leave a person buying a low-quality hemp flower or getting even more confused because the price points vary notably. We took into consideration every factor from above, and as a last criterion was the price.

Not every high-quality product on the market comes with a super high price. Many companies offer subscriptions where they allow the customers to receive products every two weeks or a month with a discount.

There are also other discount options that some companies offer. Shipping is another cost that you might consider. Usually, companies offer free shipping if the order exceeds a certain amount. So, it would be best to calculate them as well before forming a final price for the product.

How to Choose the Right CBD Buds for You?

If you are a long-time cannabis enthusiast, you’re probably familiar with most strains and how they differentiate. But, if you are a new user, especially to smoking flowers, you’ll most likely be overwhelmed with all the options and don’t know where to start.

If you want to learn more about them, you have to try every strain to experience what they have to offer. However, we are here to provide you with enough information that will allow you to make a rough estimation of the particular strain. So, you’ll make a better and faster decision.

The strains that are popular these days are mixes from different origins. The main two subspecies of the cannabis plant are Sativa and Indica. By their appearance, they are pretty different. The shapes of the leaves from the Sativa are taller and skinnier. As for the Indica, they are short and wide. They also require different conditions in growing too. Sativa plants usually need a longer time to grow, and their flowers come out in smaller quantities. They also have big differences in their effects.

Every popular strain today can be called a hybrid. They aren’t pure Indica or Sativa, but we can distinguish them by calling them Sativa-dominant or Indica-dominant. Farmers have grafted or crossbred them to improve the overall quality of the strain. Every strain naturally contains a different combination of terpenes, which we will talk about shortly.

Terpenes

The terpenes are compounds present in every cannabis plant that contribute to their flavor and aroma. They are naturally occurring chemicals or hydrocarbons in many hemp plants. Besides cannabis, they can be found in tea, citrus fruits, apples, thyme, mint, lavender, and others.

Besides the flavor and aroma that are experienced in smoking cannabis, they also work together with cannabinoids to increase the effects. There are countless terpenes present in cannabis, but the amount in most of them is very low. We will mention a few terpenes that are most dominant and how they are making the strains unique.

Alpha- and beta-pinene

Both alpha-pinene and beta-pinene have very similar characteristics. They can help with increasing focus, alertness, improving cognitive functions, and more. However, their smell is different. A-pinene offers a fresh pine and rosemary scent, whereas b-pinene has a spicy and woody aroma that can be associated with basil or hops.

Beta-caryophyllene

B-caryophyllene is the main terpene found in black pepper. Its spicy aroma can also be noticed in other plants such as cloves, hops, rosemary, copaiba, and cinnamon. This terpene is known for having therapeutic and anti-inflammatory properties that can highly increase the effects of cannabinoids. When you smoke strains that contain this terpene, their taste can be described as spicy, woodsy, and earthy with a small bite of fuel.

Fenchol

Fenchol is a terpene that is mostly concentrated in basil. The piney, lemony, camphor-like flavor that you can find in strains like OG Kush will resemble a great taste with its highly effective antibacterial, antimicrobial, and antioxidant properties. It’s also used in the fragrance industry because it provides a strong refreshing smell.

Humulene

The smell of humulene can be described as freshly cut herbs and hops. This terpene is found in many strains, and it provides many therapeutic effects such as antibacterial, anti-inflammatory, and antitumor effects. Strains like Bubba Kush, Sour Diesel, and Skywalker OG contain high amounts of humulene, which also features anorectic effects. In other words, it might suppress the appetite boost that is usually common in consuming cannabis.

Limonene

As you might expect from the name, limonene is mainly found in fruits like lemon, lime, orange, and grapefruit. The peels of these fruits have high concentrations of this terpene, which explains why they are used for the citrusy flavor and aroma in cakes, teas, and other recipes. Limonene is also known to boost mood, relieve stress, and might help in heart and coronary health. Cannabis strains high in limonene are mostly Sativa, and the color of the flower buds is yellowish.

Linalool

Linalool is found in many plants aside from cannabis, and one of the most prominent is lavender. It has a lovely floral scent that is also used in a lot of hygiene products like soaps, shampoos, essential oils, etc. Like many other terpenes, linalool is believed to have many therapeutic properties. Linalool also plays a big role in synthesizing vitamin E in the body.

Many cannabis strains have this terpene in high concentrations, including Zkittles, OG Kush, and others. This plant is known for inducing relaxing and sedative effects along with its beautiful smell. As it’s mostly found in indica-dominant strains, linalool can be used as a mood elevator and stress reliever. It’s also shown to have anti-inflammatory and pain-relieving properties.

Myrcene

Myrcene is present in many cannabis strains and can be found in other plants like hops, mangoes, basil, and others. Lemongrass is also high in this terpene which gives it sedative properties. The smell of myrcene can be described as peppery, earthy, spicy, and woodsy. It also has some subtle sweet notes that can be compared to mango, guava, and similar exotic flavors.

Cannabis strains that are high in myrcene are OG Kush, Northern Lights, Super Silver Haze, and others. Myrcene has been used as a traditional medicine for many years. It has many potential therapeutic properties that can help with pain relief, sleep, relaxation, enhancing mood, and others.

Nerolidol

You can describe the fresh scent of nerolidol as smelling like apples, citrus, rose, and fresh bark. This highly effective substance can be used to improve your sleep. Other plants like jasmine, lemongrass, lavender, neroli, and ginger contain nerolidol, and besides its relaxing effects, it also has antibacterial, neuroprotective, and analgesic effects.

It’s also used in topical medications because it helps the nutrients penetrate the skin easier. Popular cannabis strains high in nerolidol are Skywalker OG, Jack Herer, and Royal Cookies.

Terpineol

Just like many other terpenes, terpineol is used in many personal products, perfumes, teas, and even as flavors in baked goods. Pine trees, eucalyptus, lilacs, lime blossoms, and many cannabis strains contain terpineol, a known terpene that exhibits many therapeutic effects.

Terpineol can be found in four different types of isomers: alpha, beta, gamma, and terpinen-4-ol. However, the most common terpineol isomer found in cannabis is alpha-terpineol. There are many therapeutic effects that terpineol might induce. It can act as an anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, antimicrobial, mood-enhancing, stress, and pain-relieving substance.

Valencene

The name valencene comes from the valencia plant, which is occurred in high concentrations. It features a sour taste with bits of herbal sweetness. You can compare it more with the taste of orange rather than the lemon-like limonene terpene. There are many health benefits that this compound shares with the limonene. Valencene may offer euphoric, mood-boosting, anti-inflammatory, and immune-boosting effects. Especially when combined with other cannabinoids and terpenes, the effects of valencene can emerge even more.

Strains

We named a few terpenes that are most common in the cannabis strains. However, there are many more, and you can do your own research on them when you look at a particular strain. We will separate the strains into three categories: Sativa-dominant, Indica-dominant, and hybrids. They provide different effects, which we will roughly explain about them.

Indica-dominant

The effects that might be associated with Indica strains are relaxed, euphoric, happy, and sleepy. They’re mostly used at the end of the day to unwind and end the day in a beautiful way. They can help with relieving pain as well as improving symptoms of insomnia.

Bubba Kush

Cookies

Northern Lights

Skywalker OG

Zkittlez

Sativa-dominant

When smoking cannabis from Sativa strains, you will expect to have energizing, uplifting, and stimulating effects. They might be very helpful in managing stress such as anxiety as well as increasing focus and creativity. Sativas are commonly known as daytime strains, which can be used throughout the day.

Hawaiian Haze

Sour Diesel

Super Silver Haze

Hybrid

Hybrid strains are bred from both Indica and Sativa. We can say that almost every strain is a hybrid due to the long history of crossbreeding. However, you can put these strains in the hybrid category because they inherently provide effects from both strains. You can experience effects like being happy, euphoric, uplifting, energetic, and relaxing at the same time, and you can use them as daytime or nighttime strains.

Cherry Wine

Goliath

Gorilla Glue or GG4

Kush Mints

Lifter

OG Kush

Sour Space Candy

White CBG

Moisture

Another big factor that not everyone pays attention to is the moisture and water activity of the flower. Although the moisture and the strains are a totally different thing, they contribute to the overall smoking experience and the quality of the flower too.

Drying

After the cannabis plant is harvested, it needs to get through a precise drying process. This is a very important step that also increases the shelf life of the flower. There are many methods of drying the plant. The most effective way for drying is by using industrial hemp drying chambers because it speeds up the drying process from weeks to a few days, even hours. So, most of the big-named farms use this method.

However, the expenses are usually higher, and they have to be monitored carefully because the flower might get damaged easily. Flower buds can lose up to 50% of their moisture from the drying process. After the drying is finished, the buds are trimmed down. However, some people prefer wet trimming, which requires trimming the flower before drying it.

When the buds are dried and trimmed, they need to be stored in airtight containers to retain the moisture. The moisture needs to be constant in order to preserve the flavors and aromas of the flower. Besides that, it’s very important for maintaining the plant’s quality. If a plant loses a lot of moisture, the curing process won’t save it.

Curing

Another crucial step after harvesting is the curing process. It provides an added value to the quality of the flower by fine-tuning the moisture content. It creates a cleaner, smoother smoke with enhanced flavors when the plant is cured. Maintaining the flower at the proper moisture levels is also going to prevent it from growing mold and other pathogens.

When a plant is dried and ready for curing, it needs to have about 55-65% of moisture and to be in an airtight container. During the curing process, the moisture escapes from the center of the bud towards the outside. Curing affects the flavor and the quality of the smoke because it prevents the terpenes from degrading and evaporating.

The curing usually takes from two weeks to a month. However, some strains require more time and might take much longer. Besides the terpene retention, cannabinoid content might change too. If the plant is cured in improper conditions (higher temperature), it might increase the amount of THC, which will result in a final product that might be illegal. If higher temperatures are applied, the plant will experience decarboxylation, which will convert the THCa to THC.

Final product

The acceptable amounts for the final moisture of the product are from 9 to 15%. When the moisture is higher, the flower will not burn as well. Also, the taste will be affected, especially in flowers that have very low moisture. The buds need to keep the right color and stickiness to maintain the proper smoking experience. The moisture content is usually shown on every lab result.

FAQs About Hemp CBD Strains

Q1. Is every cannabis flower full-spectrum?

Full-spectrum CBD products contain many cannabinoids, but mostly CBD. They also contain terpenes that are naturally occurring in the cannabis plant. Because of that, every CBD rich hemp flower is full-spectrum, and it contains many other cannabinoids such as CBG, CBD, CBDa, THC, and others.

To maintain the legality of the full-spectrum products, it’s important for every product not to exceed the amount of 0.3% THC. Many flowers contain much fewer amounts of this substance. Nevertheless, the amount is insignificant, and it will most likely not cause any psychoactive effects.

Q2. Can you overdose on CBD?

Overdosing on CBD is nearly impossible. That’s because the substance doesn’t provide any psychoactive effects that might be unpleasant for an individual, especially in higher doses. However, if overdosing can be described as consuming in larger amounts than recommended, minor side effects that might appear.

You might experience dry mouth, diarrhea, reduced appetite, drowsiness, and fatigue. It would be best to consider that there is no need for taking more doses because, after a certain amount, the effects of CBD don’t increase.

Q3. How long do the effects of CBD flowers last?

The effects of smoking come into play only after a few minutes. When compared to other cannabis products like edibles, smoking provides you with much faster results. However, they usually don’t last as much as the edibles. Depending on your dosage, after about 4 hours, the effects from the CBD flowers might come to an end.

Concluding on CBD Hemp Flower From Top CBD Companies

When you hear about flowers and different strains, you might get reminded of marijuana. But, the term marijuana isn’t the same as hemp. The hemp plant contains very small amounts of the psychoactive substance THC, and it’s much safer. So, smoking hemp flowers will offer you the same therapeutic effects without getting “high”.

We went on a journey to find the best hemp flower products market. We came across many companies, but they didn’t fulfill our criteria. We think that our list of only four brands that produce the highest-quality flowers will be enough for everyone that is just starting and exploring premium cannabis retailers.

Hopefully, our detailed information about every brand, as well as the different terpenes and strains, will be enough for letting you decide which cannabis strain is for you. So with that, we hope that you choose something from our recommendations and start to improve your CBD smoking experience.