Best CBD Creams Reviewed

Cannabidiol, or CBD, is making its mark as a new approach to holistic wellness. CBD products are being found more widely, and consumers can find a number of products containing quality CBD from the comfort of their computers.

Looking for a topical ointment or balm that will offer pain relief? CBD cream is lauded as being the ideal solution for individuals with chronic aches, pains, and conditions that alleviates discomfort, without the side-effects of medications. Plus, CBD (Cannabidiol) brings a slew of other health perks to the table; talk to your providers about adding other CBD products- like tinctures or capsules- to your health regimen.

For fast, topical relief, the top 10 best CBD creams on the market are:

Xwerks

Xwerks is a company that is widely recognized for their high-quality products, including pre workout supplements and CBD products. They have built a reputation for being a company that is focused on the customer and that puts quality first in their formulations. This company promises that consumers will be happy with their purchase- and they stand behind the items that they sell.

When it comes to CBD cream, Xwerks CBD Rub is at the top of this list. This formula combines many plant-based compounds found in nature- like CBD, willow bark, and menthol- to create a CBD cream that offers soothing pain relief. The cooling qualities of the menthol create an icy-heat that gets deep under the skin to the pain in your muscles and joints.

Xwerks is based in Florida, so products are manufactured here in the USA. If you have ever tried one of Xwerks health supplements, such as their protein or creatine supplements, you know the attention that this company pays to quality. In fact, this company offers money back guarantees on products to ensure customer satisfaction and to build consumer loyalty.

Xwerks CBD Rub costs under $50 and is widely found online. This CBD Rub contains 500mg of high-quality Cannabidiol, along with over a hundred phytocannabinoids from the hemp plant for maximum health benefits as proven by scientific study and research.

If you are new to CBD, you may wonder where it comes from and how it is processed. Xwerks has paired up with reputable farmers in Colorado that provide nutrient-dense, highly cultivated cannabis plants for this formulated cream. These plants are organic so you can rest assured they are free of any contaminants, fillers, or impurities. If you are still unsure, visit the company’s website to learn a bit more and see what other products they have to offer. As always, do a little online research and check customer reviews and impressions of this product before buying.

CBDPure

For targeted pain relief, you can’t go wrong with Muscle & Joint formula from CBDPure. Each container of CBDPure is made with 250 milligrams full-spectrum, high-quality CBD. This product also contains menthol and willow bark for added efficacy and relief. In conjunction, you will experience a cooling sensation that is both soothing and invigorating. This is the CBD cream you want for sore joints or aching muscles. The relief is fast.

The beauty of a good CBD cream is that you are able to treat the specific spots afflicted by applying the cream- just a pea sized amount is enough- directly where it hurts. The company promises fast relief with use as recommended. Each container of CBD Pure Muscle & Joint Formula costs about $40 and prospective buyers will find it widely available online for shipping to their door. Since there are no side-effects associated with these topical formulas, apply liberally to wherever you are sore- and reapply as needed.

Still thinking over your options? It may help to know a bit more about this product. Some other featured ingredients include eucalyptus, jojobas seed oil, and apricot extract. This cream will attack pain at the source, while supporting a healthy and comfortable range of motion. If you have been thinking about CBD topicals, CBDPure is a fantastic place to start your journey.

Visit the company’s website to find out more- and to determine if CBDPure cream is the best option for you. They offer easy shipping right to your door, making it a convenient option, too.

Populum Cold Therapy Hemp Rub

Cold Therapy Hemp Rub is another CBD cream that promises fast acting pain relief with a soothing, cooling sensation. This is perfect for sore muscles and joints, such as for athletes or anyone with arthritis pain. This product is high-quality using only the best CBD available- plus it is paraben free, non-GMO, cruelty-free, and vegan- so it fits seamlessly into the user’s lifestyle. You won’t need to compromise for quality pain relief when you use Cold Therapy Hemp Rub.

The name really says it all- for a cooling and therapeutic rub, this may be the best CBD cream for you!

The soothing chill on your aching muscles and joints is invigorating and restorative- it will speed your recovery after activity or workouts so you can give it your all again soon! Check out the online reviews and customer feedback online- it is encouraging and compelling.

The company offers a wide range of quality products for buyers to choose from, so check out their website for yourself. Each Hemp Rub comes with a guarantee of the CBD concentration for the buyer- these products are tested in a lab three times to determine and meet purity standards. Plus, the company offers free expedited shipping to their online buyers- what a deal! The products range from $36 to $45, so they are priced affordably for consumers to try- but, wait! If you do buy Cold Therapy Hemp Rub and are not happy with your purchase, the company offers a 30-day return window with no questions asked. The name really says it all- for a cooling and therapeutic rub, this may be the best CBD cream for you!

Receptra Naturals CBD Topicals

You got to love a company that touts ‘natural’ in its name- and Receptra Naturals lives up to this promise. Many shoppers want a product that is made from all-natural ingredients, as organic as possible. As if responding to this calling, Receptra Naturals answered with their CBD topicals and creams. This company offers a whole line of high-end topicals and formulations containing CBD, like their own:

Lotions

Salves

Hemp creams

Balms

Ointments

Butters

If you are looking for an extensive line of topicals, this company has something for you. They are known in the industry for their line of Serious Relief branded products, that offer long lasting and soothing relief for a range of maladies or afflictions. Some of their most popular products include the following, which cost around $45 each:

Serious Relief + Arnica Body Oils

Serious Relief + Arnica Creams

Serious Relief + Arnica Sticks

This company does something different, that others do not, which is that they integrate arnica with cannabidiol- the result is more targeted pain relief and speedy recovery after injury, strain, or stress. The scent is nice, too, an intoxicating combination of natural camphor, ylang-ylang, and jasmine. Who doesn’t want to smell as good as they feel? Also, this formula opens the pores, which helps with oxygenation and good skin, while also aiding in fast recovery for your muscles and joints after vigorous activity and workouts.

This company has a lot to offer; do yourself a favor and go check out Receptra Natural’s products on their website. They really do offer items that are not widely found elsewhere- all shipped to your door.

SolCBD Creams/Balms

The name implies sunshine- and SolCBD nourishes in ways that are reminiscent of the healing power of the sun. SolCBD offers two primary topical formulas, which include a CBD Infused Herbal Balm and their special Nourish Formula. These products are priced around $40-$55 each and are widely available for fast shipping online. These are particularly popular and highly-regarded by the customers buying them; check out the online reviews and ratings if you need more reassurance that SolCBD is the right product for you.

So, how does SolCBD work exactly? It is infused with twelve different herbal extracts as well as 250mg of high-quality cannabinoids for a product that surpasses others on the market currently. These balms work deeply, under the skin, in the muscles and joints where it hurts. The pain relief is fast and long lasting. Plus, don’t forget: no side effects! So, you can feel free to apply and reapply as needed.

If you want to treat yourself to something special, SolCBD has you covered with their Nourish formula. Nourish contains 22 ingredients for the optimal skincare experience that also provides hours of targeted pain relief for aches, pains, and chronic conditions. It truly is a win-win for buyers and an innovative CBD cream that definitely has a place on the list of the top ten products available.

Want to learn more or buy SolCBD Cream or Balm? Visit them online and check out what they have to offer. These products come highly recommended- see for yourself!

CBDistillery CBDefine Skin Cream

CBDistillery is a well-known and widely recognized brand, reputed for their vast selection of quality CBD products. Customers applaud this company’s quality products and attention to customer satisfaction and service. Their innovation has led to a line of products that are effective and inventive, using natural ingredients and high-end cannabidiol. Users regularly enjoy high-quality CBD products, like gummies, oils, creams- and in particular, their CBDefine Skin Cream.

Looking for an effective CBD cream? This could be the product for you. This skin cream is like gold in a jar- each container contains 500mg of CBD derived from US grown hemp. Some of the active ingredients in each jar include organic sunflower, olive, and extra virgin coconut oils, and will cost buyers around $45-$50. The recommended use for CBDefine Skin Cream is to apply liberally to the specific areas of discomfort for fast, soothing maximum relief. Go ahead- reapply as necessary, too.

Another compelling reason to choose this product is the smell- it is amazing. High-quality essential oils bring a pleasant fragrance to this CBD cream, but don’t forget the many holistic and homeopathic benefits of essential oils, too! That equates to a CBD cream that works and that makes you smell fantastic, too. CBDefine Skin Cream is a win-win.

Some of the amazing oils used in CBDefine Skin Cream are:

Lavender

Frankincense

Rosemary

Tea tree

The smell is captivating, yet natural and perfect for both men and women. Looking for the perfect gift to give someone that works out and suffers from sore muscles, or for a loved one that cares about their skin care? This product from CBDefine might be perfect!

Want to learn more, or buy CBDistillery products for yourself? Check them out online and look for CBDefine Skin Cream- you won’t regret it!

Kats Botanicals CBD Cream

Kats Botanicals has risen to the occasion and taken on the challenge of producing a high-quality CBD cream that is effective for a wide range of users. Many buyers may have seen this brand in consumer feedback and online reviews- their products are simply that good! They put the focus on the quality of ingredients, creating products that are indulgently rich and soothing- you must try them for yourself. This company is known for a variety of CBD topicals, which include these highly recommended topical items:

CHILL Relief CBD Roll-on

RENEW CBD Lotion

CBD Salve

CHILL is a roll-on pain relief type topical that works immediately. It is easy to apply and reapply, as needed, for pain relief of aching muscles and joints. The roll on comes in two different dosing strengths, 100mg and 1,000mg of CBD, respectively.

As for Kats Botanicals’ RENEW CBD lotion, the scent is the first thing that will appeal to buyers. It has a pleasant and distinctive amber fragrance that is unlike other products on the market. Each bottle of RENEW contains 150mg of high-quality CBD. The label directs consumers to apply liberally wherever they are experiencing aches, pain, or stiffness- and to reapply as needed.

As for Kats Botanicals’ CBD Salve, this is a full spectrum product that contains 500mg to 1,000mg of CBD per container. The formula also features essential oils, rich butters, beeswax, and other ingredients for an indulgent skin care experience that is soothing and calming. It really is magical.

If you are interested in buying Kats Botanicals products for yourself, visit them online to learn more or to order your own roll-ons, lotions, salves, and cream. You won’t be disappointed and your skin will look better, too.

Elixinol CBD Cream

Wow- when it comes to topicals, Elixinol delivers! Elixinol has a wide range of CBD topical products to suit every buyer and any condition. This brand locally sources the hemp used for their CBD and it is 100% organic, cruelty-free, plant-based, vegan, and non-GMO. In other words, this is a responsible company, and you can take pride in using their products. The cost of the products varies, based on what you choose to buy, but generally run around $40-$50 per item online.

Some of the other ingredients that you will find in Elixinol CBD products include capsaicin, copaiba, and essential oils, all high quality, carefully curated ingredients. In unison, these high-end ingredients work together for a topical formula that soothes, heals, and enriches- alleviating pain while enhancing your skin at the same time.

For the sake of this list, Elixinol offers three signature and staple CBD products, balms, and gels more specifically, which are:

Hemp Balm

Sports Gel

Lip Balm

For full spectrum CBD, The Hemp Balm contains 500mg of locally sourced CBD. You can use The Hemp Balm anywhere which makes it an excellent all-purpose pain relief option.

For broad spectrum CBD, try The Sports Gel which contains 1,000mg of CBD. This product is formulated to be used on sore joints and aching muscles for fast, effective pain relief.

The Lip Balm contains full spectrum CBD oil. Apply directly to and on your lips as needed. This balm also helps make your lips buttery soft, too!

It would be impossible to cover all the products that Elixinol has to offer so why not just visit their website and see for yourself? They offer a wide range of products designed for recovery and therapy containing the highest quality cannabidiol. Go check them out!

Medterra Relief + Recovery Cream

You have to love when a company names their product so aptly; Relief + Recovery Cream from Medterra is that product! Medterra has combined 100% THC-free CBD with organic arnica and menthol for a cooling sensation and fast relief. This product is intended for pain associated with muscles and joints- and is offered in strengths ranging from 250mg to 750mg CBD. Buyers will pay about $60 for this pain relief cream. Every batch is clinically tested by a third-party lab, so rest assured that when you buy Medterra, you are getting a quality product sourced in the USA.

Some of the other compelling components of this formula are:

Aloe vera leaf juice

Lemon peel

Ginger

Sunflower oil

Safflower seed oil

This is what you want for targeted pain, like from arthritis or an injury. Not only does it soothe, cool, and alleviate the discomfort, it also can help hasten recovery. When used in fitness or training regimens, it can make a difference in how quickly you bounce back after rigorous and strenuous activity. Apply liberally as directed on the label and reapply as needed for pain relief. Again, no side effects to hold you back- CBD cream belongs in every bathroom cabinet!

When you use Relief + Recovery Cream from Medterra, you are getting 99.6% high-quality CBD and the other ingredients listed. No fillers, nothing you don’t need. Want to learn more or try Medterra Relief + Recovery Cream for yourself? Visit the shop online to find out how!

Endoca CBD Cream

Endoca keeps skin care in mind with their wide range of CBD products that are focused on your skin’s health. From salves to cream, Endoca offers full spectrum hemp products sourced in the US and made with CBD derived from organic plants. Integrate the skin products from Endoca into your daily routine and see the difference! It may surprise you, but CBD offers so many amazing benefits- great skin is just one more!

Use the CBD cream just like you would a rich body lotion or butter. Endoca’s CBD cream will moisturize and relieve dry, chafed, cracked, or irritated skin fast. Apply liberally and often for best results. Your skin will feel deeply moisturized from the added shea butter and Vitamin E- both fantastic for your skin.

These products are priced very competitively, and you can get a balm stick with 20mg of CBD for only $8. Endoca is not messing around. Some of the high-quality ingredients and components of their CBD cream formula includes:

Shea butter

Cannabidiol

Coconut oil

Vitamin D

Vitamin C

Vitamin E

Vanilla extract

But wait- it gets better: Endoca offers some other products to add to your skin care lineup. These are the most popular and highly lauded items from Endoca found, and they appear to be widely available online for consumers. Your skin will thank you- and if you have sore, tired muscles, get ready for some relief. Go ahead- try some of these products and find out what the thousands of satisfied customers are talking about online. The company stands behind their products and wants you to try them for yourself to see what all the excitement is about.

Try these five winners from Endoca, too:

CBD Face and Body Oil with 300mg of CBD per bottle

with 300mg of CBD per bottle Hemp Whipped Body Butter containing 450 to 1,500 milligrams per jar

containing 450 to 1,500 milligrams per jar Hemp Salve which has 250mg to 750mg of CBD

which has 250mg to 750mg of CBD Hemp Deodorant with 100mg of CBD

with 100mg of CBD Hemp Lip and Skin Balm has 20mg of CBD

This company is leading the way with practical CBD products for skin care. Don’t settle for subpar CBD creams or skin care products. After all, you are putting this stuff on your face! Buy the best- you deserve it- and Endoca offers some of the best available today. Find out more about the line of full spectrum CBD products from Endoca. Visit them to see what they have to offer!

CBD Cream FAQs

You may have questions regarding CBD and using products that contain CBD. The options available may be overwhelming to someone who is new to using CBD products. Here are a few of the most common questions and a few things that you should know about CBD Cream:

What are CBD creams used for?

Topical pain relief works for targeted issues or pains, like arthritis, neuropathy, or an injury. Pain relief creams work through absorption into the skin, under the subcutaneous layer, offering deep pain relief and comfort.

When it comes to CBD pain relief creams, the product works on your endocannabinoid system in the body regulating things like pleasure, pain, and mood. The result is effective and fast relief. So, what specifically are CBD creams used for?

Pain Management.

Eczema.

Arthritis pain.

Anti-aging properties.

Psoriasis.

Inflammation or edema.

Do the research and you will find that CBD is effective and touted for a variety of health and wellness benefits. From clear skin to chronic pain relief, CBD has great promise and potential.

How do you Use CBD Cream?

Always read the label on any CBD product that you purchase to use. CBD is easy to use- much like any other topical pain relief product. Apply the cream directly to the area afflicted; gently massage until the cream is absorbed into your skin.

It is always recommended that you wash your hands thoroughly after use to prevent getting it in your eyes later. One of the perks of using CBD cream for pain is that you can re-apply as often as you like without side-effects or issues.

What are the different types of CBD?

CBD (cannabidiol) is derived from the cannabis plant. You will find three kinds of CBD on the market, typically: Broad spectrum, Full spectrum, and Isolate. Here is what you should know:

Broad spectrum CBD products do not contain any THC, or tetrahydrocannabinol, which is the psychoactive compound in a cannabis plant. Broad spectrum products typically contain other components, however, like flavonoids and terpenes.

Full spectrum CBD products contain a very, very small amount of THC, the psychoactive compound in a cannabis plant. Full spectrum CBD products contain less than 0.3% THC. By using these two compounds together, they work more effectively but with such a small amount of THC, you don’t need to worry about becoming impaired.

Isolate is CBD without any additional compounds from the plant. It is considered pure CBD.

As you can see, you have many options when it comes to CBD products to integrate into your daily routine. From tinctures and gummies to topical balms and CBD creams, there is a CBD product for everyone. Consider these recommendations when shopping for the best CBD creams on the market today!