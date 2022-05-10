Best Bad Credit Loans – The Most Trusted Bad Credit Lender Services 2022

You can still get a loan with bad credit.

Hundreds of lenders specialize in bad credit loans. Thanks to these lenders, you can borrow money even with a bad credit score.

Whether you have a bad credit score, no credit score, or an average credit score, you can borrow money from reputable companies – if you know where to look.

Our lending experts contacted bad credit loan providers, analyzed financials, and talked to real customers about their borrowing experience. Based on our analysis, we ranked the best bad credit loan providers of 2022.

The Top Bad Credit Lenders of 2022

After much deliberation, here’s how our editorial team ranked the best bad credit lenders of 2022:

MoneyMutual

BadCreditLoans

PickALender

CashUSA

PersonalLoans

LendYou

Next Day Personal Loan

Upgrade Personal Loans

Payzonno

MoneyMutual

MoneyMutual is an online lending platform that has helped 2,000,000+ customers get cash advances. It’s a fast, popular, and secure platform that connects you with 120+ lenders across the United States.

According to MoneyMutual, borrowers can get up to $5,000 in their account in as little as 24 hours. Just provide your info to MoneyMutual, let lenders review your information, and then get your money deposited directly into your account within as little as 24 hours. That’s it.

One of the best perks of MoneyMutual is that it’s a no-cost service. It costs nothing to fill out a form and submit information through MoneyMutual’s online marketplace. If a lender wants to lend you money, that lender pays MoneyMutual, and you pay the lender. However, MoneyMutual does not charge users extra fees.

Borrow: Up to $5,000 within as little as one business day

BadCreditLoans

BadCreditLoans found online at BadCreditLoans.com, lets you borrow $500 to $10,000 using an easy, online application process.

To start, just enter your ZIP code, the last four digits of your SSN, and your date of birth. That’s it. You can immediately see if you qualify.

Like MoneyMutual, BadCreditLoans is 100% free. The company connects you with lenders then charges those lenders a fee to do business with you. You pay the lenders to borrow money, but you don’t pay BadCreditLoans anything. That means you get the best possible lender while enjoying a hassle-free online application process.

BadCreditLoans also emphasizes transparency. The company is open and honest about lenders’ fees, for example, and provides tips on avoiding scams. Overall, BadCreditLoans makes it easy and affordable for people with bad credit to borrow money online.

Borrow: $500 to $10,000 within as little as one business day

PickALender

PickALender is an online lending platform that lets you get personal loans from $100 to $40,000. Complete the online form in 2 minutes to immediately view offers in your area.

Like BadCreditLoans and MoneyMutual, PickALender gets lenders competing for your business. PickALender doesn’t provide loans directly; instead, they partner with dozens of lenders, creating a lending marketplace that makes it easy to get the best possible deal based on your unique situation.

With a nationwide marketplace of lenders, transparent fee structures, and fast fund delivery, PickALender makes it hassle-free for people with bad credit to get a good loan.

Borrow: $100 to $40,000 within as little as one business day

CashUSA

CashUSA lets you consolidate debt, remodel your home, or take a vacation even if you have bad credit. You can secure a loan of up to $10,000 in 4 easy steps. Just complete the online form, connect with a lender, accept the offer, and wait for funds to appear in your account.

CashUSA connects borrowers with lenders. By getting lenders to compete for your business, CashUSA can ensure you are presented with the best possible offer. You can request up to $10,000 just by entering your ZIP code, the last four digits of your SSN, and your date of birth into the online form.

We also like CashUSA because of its transparency. The company’s goal is to connect you with lenders who quickly get you cash in hand. An approved loan can be electronically deposited into your account as early as one business day. There’s no embarrassment, and the entire process is completed discreetly online.

Borrow: $500 to $10,000 within as little as one business day

PersonalLoans

PersonalLoans is an online lender that makes it easy to borrow money regardless of your credit score. Available to people with good and bad credit alike, PersonalLoans has a user-friendly website and a seamless online application process that makes borrowing easy.

With PersonalLoans, you can request to borrow $1,000 to $35,000 from the company’s network of third-party lenders. PersonalLoans provides this service to borrowers at no cost, and there are no hidden fees or obligations. Just enter your personal information into the online form, then immediately view offers from lenders.

Another perk of PersonalLoans is that you can customize the rates and terms. You can choose from multiple lenders, for example, and review your loan offer before deciding what works for you.

Borrow: $1,000 to $35,000 within as little as 1 business day

LendYou

LendYou is a popular and well-rated lender designed to help you quickly pay for car repairs, medical bills, and other short-term emergencies – or whatever you like. After completing the online application process, LendYou.com’s lenders will quickly dispense funds, allowing you to get the cash you need as soon as possible.

Like other bad credit lenders on our list, LendYou welcomes people with all credit histories. Whether you have a good or bad credit score, you can get the money you need with LendYou – all delivered quickly online.

To qualify for LendYou’s lending service, you need to be 18 years of age or older, have a valid checking or savings account with direct deposit, have a minimum regular income of $1,000 per month, and not be a member of the United States military. If you qualify, you could have thousands of dollars in your account within one business day.

Borrow: $100 to $2,500 within as little as one business day

Next Day Personal Loan

Next Day Personal Loan lets you find a loan in 3 easy steps. Just fill out the Next Day Personal Loan form in 2 minutes, review and sign the documents, and get your funds as soon as the next business day.

Perks of Next Day Personal Loan include fast delivery, multiple marketplaces and lending partners, strong data security with 256-bit encryption, and consideration of all credit scores. Whether you have a low or high credit score, you can complete the Next Day Personal Loan online application process.

Another perk of the Next Day Personal Loan is the amount you can borrow. Some borrowers can access up to $40,000 through the site, making it one of the biggest borrowers on our list.

Borrow: $100 to $40,000 within as little as one business day

Upgrade Personal Loans

Upgrade Personal Loans offers personal loans up to $50,000. No other lender on our list provides more than $40,000.

By applying to Upgrade online, you can view offers in minutes, get low fixed rates, and see your affordable monthly payment – all within a few steps. It’s an easy, transparent, and hassle-free service that makes borrowing easy.

Upgrade Personal Loans is a San Francisco-based company that offers 5.94% to 35.97% APRs, making them one of the more affordable options on our list. The better your credit, the less you’ll pay. However, people with all credit levels pay competitive rates for Upgrade personal loans.

Borrow: $1,000 to $50,000 within as little as 1 business day

Payzonno

Payzonno may be the most straightforward bad credit lender on our list. At Payzonno, you’re greeted with a simple quiz via chatbot. The chatbox asks you about your background and financial situation. Then, it offers you a loan amount based on that situation.

Even if you have a bad credit score, you could get thousands of dollars through Payzonno. If you can provide proof of monthly income, you could receive even more.

Payzonno provides its services for free. After submitting information to Payzonno, the company gets lenders competing on your behalf. You can choose the lender with the best terms and fees. Loan amounts range from $100 to $5,000, depending on your credit score, state of residence, and other factors. Just take a few minutes to complete the quiz to view offers in your area quickly.

Borrow: $100 to $5,000 within as little as one business day

How We Ranked The Top Bad Credit Lenders

All lenders claim to make it easy to secure a personal loan. However, not all lenders are created equal – especially when looking for bad credit loans. We used the following metrics to separate the best and worst bad credit lenders:

Acceptance of Low Credit and No Credit

You don’t need this list if you have a good credit score. There are plenty of borrowing options available. We exclusively looked at lenders that accepted bad credit scores and no credit scores for this list. Having a bad credit score or no credit score should not prevent you from getting money when you need it most.

Speed of Deposit

Good lenders deposit money into your account within 24 hours. Some of the top lenders do it within 6 to 12 hours. We considered the speed of the deposit in our rankings. When looking for bad credit loans, you generally need money fast. That’s where bad credit lenders can help.

Company Reputation & Track Record

Some bad credit lenders are new companies with a limited track record. Other companies have a long and proven track record for providing quality loans to people with different credit scores.

Amount of Money Available

Some bad credit lenders let you borrow up to $5,000 in as little as 24 hours with bad credit or no credit. Others lure you in with claims of giant deposits, only to withdraw that offer when they discover your credit score.

Ease of Application Process

Some bad credit lenders have invested millions into creating highly functional and usable websites. Others use dated UIs with poor design. We considered the overall ease of the application process in our ranking, and we preferred websites that made it easy to complete the application within minutes.

Customer Reviews

We tested each bad credit loan website wherever possible. However, we also considered customer reviews in our rankings. We read thousands to ensure that our recommended bad credit lenders had a proven track record of providing money to clients.

Honesty & Transparency

You can find plenty of shady payday loan websites available today. Some of them are outright scams, and they’ll immediately steal your financial and personal information. Others are reputable companies specializing in bad credit loans without running a scam. Some companies disclose their location and history upfront. Other companies are vague about their entire operation. We preferred bad credit lenders that were honest and transparent.

Interest Rate and Overall Cost

Bad credit loan providers compete with one another based on interest rates. Bad credit loans are always more expensive than high credit loans, so you should expect higher interest rates. However, by law, bad credit lenders cannot exceed certain interest rate limits. We considered interest rate and overall cost in our rankings.

Fee Transparency

Some bad credit lenders dazzle you with low-interest rates, only to surprise you with hidden fees. All bad credit lenders charge higher fees, but some lenders are downright unreasonable.

How to Get a Bad Credit Loan: Step by Step Guide

Getting a bad credit loan is straightforward. Many companies specialize in providing bad credit loans.

Want to get a bad credit loan? Here’s a step by step guide:

Step 1) Check your credit score. It gives you a better idea of which lender you can work with.

Step 2) Research lender options. There are thousands of bad credit lenders available online. Any of the top-ranked ones on our list are proven and popular.

Step 3) Gather application documents. Get verification information ready for the lender, including your name, birth date, and financial information. Some lenders ask for income verification, debt-to-income ratio, and other details, while others do not.

Step 4) Apply for a bad credit loan. That’s it! You’re ready to complete the online application process for your bad credit lender. Simply complete the steps online, then wait for the approval. You could have cash in your account within an hour.

Once you’ve gathered information and checked your credit score, the rest of the process takes just 2 to 3 minutes. Most online lenders make it very easy to request money. Enter your information, then get ready to receive your money.

Top 5 Advantages of a Bad Credit Loan

There are several significant advantages to getting a bad credit loan. However, the most important benefits include:

Get Cash Fast: Bad credit loans are designed to get money into your account as quickly as possible. Bad credit loans are one option if you need to pay for emergency expenses and need cash ASAP.

Lower Interest Rates than Credit Cards: Many bad credit lenders charge lower interest rates than credit cards. Credit card interest rates range from 18% to 30%, while some charge less than 10% per year. Generally, bad credit loans vary from 4.9% to 35.99%, which could make them a more affordable option than borrowing money on your credit card.

Multiple Lender Options: You have many lender options, even with bad credit. There are more bad credit lenders than ever. In fact, by getting lenders to compete for your business online, you can get surprisingly good interest rates even with bad credit.

Customizable Repayment Term Length: Some bad credit loans last two weeks. Others last 1 to 5 years. You can customize repayment terms based on your unique needs with bad credit loans.

Improve Your Credit Score: You can improve your credit score if you make on-time payments for your bad credit loan. Your credit score improves when you consistently make on-time payments.

How Do Credit Scores Work?

If you don’t understand credit scores, then that’s okay: it’s a complicated system with many moving parts.

The United States has three major credit bureaus, including Experian, Equifax, and TransUnion. Each bureau tracks information based on your Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN).

Each credit bureau has a detailed report on you. That credit report includes your payment history on any debts or loans accrued over the years. Based on this information, the credit bureau assigns you a score based on your likelihood of repaying money someone lends to you.

Why Do I Have Bad Credit?

Credit bureaus consider hundreds of factors when calculating your credit score. If you have bad credit, then it’s likely related to one or more of the following factors:

The length of time you’ve had credit, the higher your score will be

The amount you owe on current debts or loans

The amount of your available credit you are using

The types of credit you have, including credit cards, bank loans, car loans, and lines of credit

How much new credit you have

How often you pay your debt on time or have missed payments or declared bankruptcy

The credit bureau will assign you a good or bad credit score based on these factors. Your credit score fluctuates. If you just paid off your student loan, for example, then your credit score should go up. If you just received a new credit card, your credit score should increase because you have more available credit. As you start using that credit, your credit score will go down.

What is a Bad Credit Score?

Lenders consider you a risky borrower if your credit score is less than 580. Below that score, the lender sees you as high-risk for not repaying your credit.

Here are the general guidelines for good and bad FICO credit scores:

Exceptional Credit: 800 and above

Very Good Credit: 740 to 799

Good Credit: 670 to 739

Fair Credit: 580 to 669

Poor Credit: Scores below 580

Top 4 Best Types of Bad Credit Loans

Yes, you can still borrow money with bad credit. If you have a bad credit score, then you can borrow money through one of the following five methods:

Online Lenders

Online lending is more popular than ever. Online lenders, including any of the lenders listed above, make it easy for people with all credit scores to borrow money online. As someone with bad credit, you pay more than someone with good credit. However, you can quickly and instantly borrow money from many online lenders even with a bad credit score.

Credit Union Payday Alternative Loans (PALs)

Some credit unions are part of the National Credit Union Administration, which means they offer payday alternative loans (PALs). These loans are cheaper than payday loans, and they allow borrowers to repay the loan over a few months instead of as a single pay period. Federal regulation caps PALs at an interest rate of 28%, making them much cheaper than payday loans.

Borrow from Friends or Family

Friends and family don’t care about your credit score, and they won’t check your credit score before lending money. Mixing business and pleasure isn’t always a good idea, but many people borrow from friends or family before turning to other borrowing options.

Home Equity Loan with Bad Credit

If you have equity in your home, you can apply for a home equity loan or a home equity line of credit (HELOC). In this case, your home is collateral for the loan, and you borrow money regardless of your credit score. HELOCs tend to have low-interest rates because your home secures the loan. Interest on your home equity loan may be tax-deductible. The main downside, of course, is that failing to repay the debt could cause you to lose your property.

How Much Does a Bad Credit Loan Cost?

Bad credit loan rates vary depending on your credit score, financial background, and state of residence.

Generally, however, the bad credit lenders listed above charge 4.9% to 35.99%.

The higher your credit is, or the more proof of income you provide, the more you can borrow.

Check the bad credit loan statement carefully for additional fees, including early payment fees, missed payment fees, and other charges.

How Much Can I Borrow?

Most bad credit lenders let you borrow between $500 and $5,000.

However, some lenders let you borrow as little as $100, while others lend as much as $50,000.

The higher your credit is, or the more income verification you can provide, the more money you’ll be able to borrow.

Most bad credit lenders deposit the money into your account within one business day—some deposit the money within hours of application.

Other Bad Credit Loan Alternatives

Bad credit loans are helpful. However, there are alternatives. Depending on your situation, you may want to consider the following instead of the bad credit lenders listed above:

Interest-Free Cash Advance Apps (Earnin, Dave, and Chime)

Apps like Earnin, Dave, and Chime have surged in popularity for offering interest-free advances on paychecks up to two days in advance. You must meet eligibility requirements to use these apps, and there’s a limit on how much you can borrow. However, they could allow people with bad credit to get an interest-free cash advance.

Personal Loan from Bank, Credit Union, or Online Lender

Personal loans have lower APRs than bad credit loans. Even if you have a bad credit score, you may be able to receive a loan from a bank, credit union, or online lender.

Small Dollar Loans for Emergency Expenses

Some of America’s largest banks offer small-dollar loans to cover emergency expenses. Bank of America provides Balance Assist, for example, and US Bank offers Simple Loan. These banks provide short-term funds to existing customers in good standing. Ask your bank about a small-dollar loan.

Peer-to-Peer Lending

Peer-to-peer lending platforms have been popular for over a decade. These websites connect lenders with borrowers. Lenders want to earn interest on their savings, while borrowers need money. Some peer-to-peer lending sites have emerged that use crypto.

Auto Title Loans

You use your vehicle as collateral to borrow money with an auto title loan. You should only use an auto title loan as a last resort. Auto title loans are expensive, and they generally require you to repay the loan in 30 days. If you can’t pay within 30 days, the borrower legally takes possession of your vehicle.

What Do I Need When Applying for a Bad Credit Loan?

Before applying for a bad credit loan, you may need to meet specific requirements and verify certain documents. Lenders have different rules, as do States.

Generally, you need all of the following when applying for a bad credit loan:

Be at least 18 years of age

Reside in the state you selected on your loan application

Have a valid and active email address or phone number

Provide proof of an active bank account that has been opened for at least one month

Not currently a debtor in a bankruptcy case or intend to file for bankruptcy relief

Some bad credit lenders also require you to provide proof of a steady source of recurring income, like employment, self-employment, retirement funds, disability payments, or other income sources. Generally, you qualify for a bad credit loan as long as you have more than $1,000 per month from all sources.

Some lenders require a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN), while others do not.

How Much Does a Bad Credit Loan Cost?

Bad credit lending costs vary widely between providers. According to the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau, it typically costs around $15 to borrow $100 from a payday lender. That’s an APR of 391% for a two-week loan.

However, not all bad credit lenders function like payday lenders. Many bad credit lenders lend to people of all credit scores – they just charge higher rates to people with bad credit scores. You still pay less than a payday loan, and you get money fast.

How Much Can I Borrow with a Bad Credit Loan?

You should be able to borrow $300 to $1,500 with a bad credit score, depending on lending regulations in your state.

However, if you get a personal loan, you might be able to borrow even more. Many online lenders let you borrow $5,000 to $15,000 even if you have a bad credit score.

FAQs About Bad Credit Loans

Our bad credit lending experts get plenty of questions about bad credit loans and how they work. Here are our responses to our most frequently asked questions.

Q: What is the most accessible type of loan to get with bad credit?

A: Many popular online lending websites make it easy to get a loan with bad credit. Just apply online and receive offers within minutes. It’s fast, easy, and convenient regardless of credit score.

Q: Can I get a loan with no credit?

A: If you have bad credit or no credit, look for a no credit check loan. These loans are more expensive, but they allow you to access money with a bad credit score. Be wary of companies that don’t claim to check your credit, as many of these companies are scams.

Q: What loan company will accept me with bad credit?

A: Any top-ranked bad credit loan providers on our list will accept you with bad credit.

Q: Can I honestly get a loan with bad credit?

A: Yes, you can get a loan with bad credit. You can pay higher interest rates with a traditional lender or, you can find a no credit check loan.

Q: How do I borrow money immediately?

A: You can borrow money immediately via a personal loan from an online lender. Or, you can use a loan app, take a cash advance on your credit card, borrow from family or friends, or visit a pawnshop.

Q: Can I get a $10,000 loan with bad credit?

A: Yes, several bad credit lenders offer $10,000 personal loans to people with bad credit.

Q: What’s the catch with bad credit loans?

A: The “catch” with bad credit loans includes high-interest rates. Some lenders also charge additional fees. However, these companies must disclose all fees upfront.

Q: What is a bad credit loan?

A: A bad credit loan is an agreement between you (the borrower) and another party (the lender) where you receive money in exchange for a fee (like the interest rate and other charges) while having a bad credit score.

Q: How much can I borrow with a bad credit loan?

A: Typically, you can borrow $100 to $1,500 with a bad credit loan.

Q: Will applying for a bad credit loan impact my credit?

A: If the lender performs a credit check, that credit check could impact your credit score. However, this effect is not significant.

Q: What is a FICO score?

A: A FICO score is a specific credit score used by certain lenders. Generally, if you have a bad credit score, you also have a bad FICO score.

Q: What do I need to apply for a bad credit loan?

A: To apply for a bad credit loan, you typically need to be 18 years of age or older, reside in the state you picked on your loan application, have a valid and active email address, and have a valid Social Security Number (SSN) or Individual Taxpayer Identification Number (ITIN). Your lender may also require proof of an active bank account and evidence of a steady source of recurring income (like a job or proof of self-employment).

Q: Can I get a bad credit loan when self-employed?

A: Yes, you can get a bad credit loan when self-employed. The lender might ask for income verification from your self-employment business, just like they would ask if you were employed by someone else.

Q: How do I apply for a bad credit loan?

A: You can apply for a bad credit loan online or in certain stores. Some companies exclusively do business online, while others do business online and in stores.

Q: How soon do I get money with a bad credit loan?

A: Most bad credit lenders deposit the money within 2 to 24 hours of receiving your application.

Q: Do I need a job to get a bad credit loan?

A: No, you don’t need a job for a bad credit loan. Some lenders require proof of income verification, however. For proof of income verification, you can use self-employment income, disability payments, retirement benefits, and other sources of income.

Q: How do I know if my bad credit loan was approved?

A: The lender will immediately notify you if your bad credit loan was approved.

Q: Does it cost money to apply for a bad credit loan?

A: It does not cost anything to apply for a bad credit loan. However, you may need to pay after your loan is approved.

Q: How do I receive my money from a bad credit loan?

A: Most bad credit lenders deposit money directly into your bank account (direct deposit). However, some lenders also offer same-day cash pickup and other alternative deposit options.

Q: When do I pay back my bad credit loan?

A: Borrowing periods vary between lenders. Some payday lenders require you to pay by the next payday, for example. Other borrowing periods could be 30 days, 60 days, or even one year.

Q: How do I pay back my bad credit loan?

A: You can make a payment online for your bad credit loan. Or, some lenders use automatic payments (ACH payments) to automatically withdraw money from your bank account on the due date.

Q: What happens if I prepay my bad credit loan early?

A: Some lenders charge a prepayment penalty, while others do not. Some lenders allow you to pay your bad credit loan early to avoid further interest payments and fees.

Q: What loans are easiest to get approved for?

A: Online lenders make it easy to get approved regardless of credit score. The higher your credit score, the less you’ll pay. However, many online lenders send you money in minutes, irrespective of your credit score.

Q: Can I refinance my bad credit loan?

A: Some states require lenders to refinance your bad credit loan. Contact your lender for refinancing options.

Q: Why is the interest rate so high with bad credit loans?

A: Many bad credit loans have short borrowing periods – similar to payday loans. You might pay 20% interest to borrow money for two weeks, making the annual percentage rate (APR) look very high. Most states restrict the maximum interest rate charged by the lender.

Q: How often can I apply for another bad credit loan?

A: The frequency of bad credit loans varies from state to state and company to company.

Q: Are bad credit loans a scam?

A: No, bad credit loans are not a scam. Every day, thousands of Americans with bad credit scores use these services to get money. You can pick the best and most reputable lender by researching lenders and comparing options.

Q: Do bad credit loans require security or collateral?

A: No, bad credit loans do not require any security or collateral. Most online lenders simply deduct money from your bank account at the time of repayment (say, after your next payday).

Q: What if I can’t repay my bad credit loan?

A: If you can’t repay your bad credit loan, the lender should communicate with you to negotiate a settlement. If you cannot negotiate a settlement, the company may initiate collection procedures.

Q: Are bad credit loans regulated?

A: Bad credit loans tend to fall under a similar umbrella to payday loans, heavily regulated at the State and Federal levels.

Q: Are online bad credit loans safe?

A: Yes, most people get bad credit loans through the internet instead of other sources. There are plenty of legitimate bad credit lenders now available online.

Q: How can I spend my bad credit loan?

A: Once the bad credit loan is in your account, you can spend it however you like. Generally, people get bad credit loans for emergency expenses. However, there are no “rules” on how you spend the money, and the lender doesn’t care (as long as you pay back the money on its due date with interest).

Q: What’s the best bad credit lender?

A: MoneyMutual, BadCreditLoans, PickALender, and Upgrade are all some of the best bad credit lenders available today.

The Top Bad Credit Lenders of 2022 Final Word

4 in 10 Americans would not be able to come up with $400 in an emergency, according to the Federal Reserve.

Fortunately, there are more borrowing options than ever for people with bad credit. From payday lenders to short-term lenders and more, bad credit loans are easy and accessible.

Apply with any bad credit lenders listed above for a bad credit loan from a trustworthy company.

